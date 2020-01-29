High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2020

By:

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 11:59 PM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 68, Pine-Richland 63

Central Catholic 47, North Allegheny 29

North Hills 74, Seneca Valley 61

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 78, Bethel Park 43

Peters Township 74, Baldwin 61

Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 42

Section 3

Connellsville 75, Latrobe 74

Fox Chapel 47, Norwin 38

Hempfield 60, Penn-Trafford 52

Class 5A

Section 1

Laurel Highlands 63, Gateway 50

Penn Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 66

Woodland Hills 52, Albert Gallatin 45

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 58, West Mifflin 41

South Fayette 71, West Allegheny 59

Thomas Jefferson 61, Montour 52

Trinity 69, Moon 58

Section 3

Hampton 75, Shaler 62

Kiski Area 57, Indiana 52

Mars 60, Armstrong 38

Plum 55, Franklin Regional 51

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 50, Yough 37

Highlands 72, Knoch 65

Mt. Pleasant 47, Freeport 41

Section 2

Ambridge 62, Hopewell 40

Central Valley 80, Beaver 41

Quaker Valley 79, New Castle 74 (OT)

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 56, Waynesburg 55

Belle Vernon 79, South Park 62

Uniontown 70, Ringgold 51

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 51, Riverside 28

Lincoln Park 73, Beaver Falls 53

Neshannock 57, New Brighton 43

Section 2

Avonworth 70, Keystone Oaks 59

Carlynton 70, Freedom 67

North Catholic 84, Fort Cherry 38

Section 3

Deer Lakes 56, Burrell 40

South Allegheny 67, Valley 48

Steel Valley 63, East Allegheny 53

Section 4

Charleroi 57, Southmoreland 47

McGuffey 67, Beth-Center 62

Washington 86, Frazier 34

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 63, Summit Academy 58

Riverview 62, Northgate 44

Springdale 76, Propel Braddock Hills 53

Sto-Rox 76, Winchester Thurston 61

Section 2

California 70, Serra Catholic 65

Brentwood 59, Chartiers-Houston 55

Jeannette 65, Carmichaels 50

Section 3

Burgettstown 47, Mohawk 46

OLSH 66, Laurel 63

South Side 53, Sewickley Academy 51 (2OT)

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 70, Eden Christian 62

Nazareth Prep 76, Quigley Catholic 44

Union 78, Rochester 56

Vincentian Academy 90, Western Beaver 39

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 83, Jefferson-Morgan 41

Geibel 56, Monessen 53

Mapletown 51, Avella 48

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Leechburg 56

Imani Christian 77, St. Joseph 62

Propel Andrew Street 76, Aquinas Academy 72

Clairton at Propel Montour (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Ellwood City at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

United at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 60, Norwin 42

Class 5A

Section 2

Armstrong 41, Plum 29

Nonsection

Allderdice 49, Gateway 46

Belle Vernon 54, South Park 50

Clairton 69, Carrick 20

Ellis School 56, Shady Side Academy 36

Knoch 59, Mars 55

Mapletown 40, Hundred (W. Va.) 36

Oakland Catholic 66, Kiski Area 28

Penn-Trafford 62, Hempfield 54

Waynesburg 58, Bentworth 29

Geibel at Rockwood, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

United 47, Ligonier Valley 15

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Monessen at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Union at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Purchase Line at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Tuesday’s result

WPIBL

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Girls

Tuesday’s result

WPIBL

Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 2

Seneca Valley at Peters Township (n)

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 7, Chartiers Valey 3

Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3

Shaler 7, Moon 1

Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 6, Beaver 5

3 goals or more: Adis Ultanbekov, Bishop McCort (4); Kyle Brown, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.)

Tuesday’s summaries

PIHL

Nonconference

Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3

Goals: KA: Michael Rayburg (3), Mason Pierce, Aidan Bardine, Jonathan Ayers; WP: Grant Marshall, Tommy Woods, Tyler Britton

Assists: KA: Colin Cline, Ian Graf, Pierce, Ayres; WP: Marshall (2), Britton, Liam Carney

Goaltenders: KA: Erik Petika (17 saves); WP: Abram Vigil (17)

Records: KA: 8-6; WP: 6-6-2

Wednesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 6:40 p.m.

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 799, Butler 797

Swimming & diving

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Carlynton 98, Quaker Valley 56

Penn-Trafford 94, Greensburg Salem 52

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIBL

Penn-Trafford 91, Greensburg Salem 70

Quaker Valley 93, Carlynton 67

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avonworth 42, Bentworth 11

Marion Center at Indiana (n)

South Allegheny at McKeesport (n)

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (n)

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.

At Hempfield

Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.

At Canon-McMillan

Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

At Seneca Valley

Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)

At Burrell

Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Bye: Burrell

At Quaker Valley

Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

At Burgettstown

Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.

PIAA District 6 team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)

At Tyrone

Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.

Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Tuesday’s results

Mt. Union 43, Penn Cambria 33

Philipsburg-Osceola 55, Ligonier Valley 15

Richland 48, Central-Martinsburg 30

Westmont Hilltop 56, Tyrone 20

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s results

Forest Hills 44, Philipsburg-Osceola 23

Huntingdon 48, Richland 21

Westmont Hilltop 38, Bald Eagle Area 33

Glendale 48, Mt. Union 21

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at noon)

Site TBD

Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.

Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.