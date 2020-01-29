High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 28, 2020
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 68, Pine-Richland 63
Central Catholic 47, North Allegheny 29
North Hills 74, Seneca Valley 61
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 78, Bethel Park 43
Peters Township 74, Baldwin 61
Upper St. Clair 60, Canon-McMillan 42
Section 3
Connellsville 75, Latrobe 74
Fox Chapel 47, Norwin 38
Hempfield 60, Penn-Trafford 52
Class 5A
Section 1
Laurel Highlands 63, Gateway 50
Penn Hills 69, Greensburg Salem 66
Woodland Hills 52, Albert Gallatin 45
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 58, West Mifflin 41
South Fayette 71, West Allegheny 59
Thomas Jefferson 61, Montour 52
Trinity 69, Moon 58
Section 3
Hampton 75, Shaler 62
Kiski Area 57, Indiana 52
Mars 60, Armstrong 38
Plum 55, Franklin Regional 51
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 50, Yough 37
Highlands 72, Knoch 65
Mt. Pleasant 47, Freeport 41
Section 2
Ambridge 62, Hopewell 40
Central Valley 80, Beaver 41
Quaker Valley 79, New Castle 74 (OT)
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 56, Waynesburg 55
Belle Vernon 79, South Park 62
Uniontown 70, Ringgold 51
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 51, Riverside 28
Lincoln Park 73, Beaver Falls 53
Neshannock 57, New Brighton 43
Section 2
Avonworth 70, Keystone Oaks 59
Carlynton 70, Freedom 67
North Catholic 84, Fort Cherry 38
Section 3
Deer Lakes 56, Burrell 40
South Allegheny 67, Valley 48
Steel Valley 63, East Allegheny 53
Section 4
Charleroi 57, Southmoreland 47
McGuffey 67, Beth-Center 62
Washington 86, Frazier 34
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 63, Summit Academy 58
Riverview 62, Northgate 44
Springdale 76, Propel Braddock Hills 53
Sto-Rox 76, Winchester Thurston 61
Section 2
California 70, Serra Catholic 65
Brentwood 59, Chartiers-Houston 55
Jeannette 65, Carmichaels 50
Section 3
Burgettstown 47, Mohawk 46
OLSH 66, Laurel 63
South Side 53, Sewickley Academy 51 (2OT)
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 70, Eden Christian 62
Nazareth Prep 76, Quigley Catholic 44
Union 78, Rochester 56
Vincentian Academy 90, Western Beaver 39
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 83, Jefferson-Morgan 41
Geibel 56, Monessen 53
Mapletown 51, Avella 48
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 66, Leechburg 56
Imani Christian 77, St. Joseph 62
Propel Andrew Street 76, Aquinas Academy 72
Clairton at Propel Montour (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Ellwood City at Wilmington, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Neighborhood Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
United at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 60, Norwin 42
Class 5A
Section 2
Armstrong 41, Plum 29
Nonsection
Allderdice 49, Gateway 46
Belle Vernon 54, South Park 50
Clairton 69, Carrick 20
Ellis School 56, Shady Side Academy 36
Knoch 59, Mars 55
Mapletown 40, Hundred (W. Va.) 36
Oakland Catholic 66, Kiski Area 28
Penn-Trafford 62, Hempfield 54
Waynesburg 58, Bentworth 29
Geibel at Rockwood, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
United 47, Ligonier Valley 15
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
West Mifflin at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Beth-Center at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Monessen at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Union at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Purchase Line at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Tuesday’s result
WPIBL
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Girls
Tuesday’s result
WPIBL
Penn-Trafford 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Pine-Richland 6, Central Catholic 2
Seneca Valley at Peters Township (n)
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 7, Chartiers Valey 3
Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3
Shaler 7, Moon 1
Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 6, Beaver 5
3 goals or more: Adis Ultanbekov, Bishop McCort (4); Kyle Brown, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.)
Tuesday’s summaries
PIHL
Nonconference
Kiski Area 6, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3
Goals: KA: Michael Rayburg (3), Mason Pierce, Aidan Bardine, Jonathan Ayers; WP: Grant Marshall, Tommy Woods, Tyler Britton
Assists: KA: Colin Cline, Ian Graf, Pierce, Ayres; WP: Marshall (2), Britton, Liam Carney
Goaltenders: KA: Erik Petika (17 saves); WP: Abram Vigil (17)
Records: KA: 8-6; WP: 6-6-2
Wednesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 6:40 p.m.
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Penn-Trafford 799, Butler 797
Swimming & diving
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Carlynton 98, Quaker Valley 56
Penn-Trafford 94, Greensburg Salem 52
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIBL
Penn-Trafford 91, Greensburg Salem 70
Quaker Valley 93, Carlynton 67
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avonworth 42, Bentworth 11
Marion Center at Indiana (n)
South Allegheny at McKeesport (n)
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (n)
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
At Hempfield
Kiski Area vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.
At Canon-McMillan
Canon-McMillan vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon vs. North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
At Seneca Valley
Thomas Jefferson vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
(Quarterfinals matches to follow at 7:15 p.m.)
At Burrell
Southmoreland vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Bye: Burrell
At Quaker Valley
Laurel vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. Ellwood City, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks vs. Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
At Burgettstown
Freedom vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant vs. Burgettstown, 6 p.m.
PIAA District 6 team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)
At Tyrone
Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Tuesday’s results
Mt. Union 43, Penn Cambria 33
Philipsburg-Osceola 55, Ligonier Valley 15
Richland 48, Central-Martinsburg 30
Westmont Hilltop 56, Tyrone 20
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s results
Forest Hills 44, Philipsburg-Osceola 23
Huntingdon 48, Richland 21
Westmont Hilltop 38, Bald Eagle Area 33
Glendale 48, Mt. Union 21
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at noon)
Site TBD
Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.
Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.
