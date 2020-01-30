High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 29, 2020
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 11:58 PM
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Armstrong 59, United 37
Carmichaels 51, West Greene 49
Ellwood City 63, Wilmington 48
Gateway 78, West Mifflin 44
Laurel Highlands 62, Uniontown 54
Norwin 67, Elizabeth Forward 60
Shady Side Academy 62, Freeport 45
South Allegheny 81, Serra Catholic 54
Winchester Thurston 81, Neighborhood Academy 37
District 8
City League
Allderdice 74, Perry 28
Brashear 69, Carrick 47
Obama Academy 77, Westinghouse 44
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 2
Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 33
Class 5A
Section 3
Penn Hills 55, Laurel Highlands 13
Class 4A
Section 3
West Mifflin 46, Yough 23
Class 3A
Section 2
Washington 47, Beth-Center 37
Class 1A
Section 2
Avella 62, Geibel 19
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 40, Monessen 35
Quigley Catholic 73, St. Joseph 32
Riverview 54, Greensburg Central Catholic 23
Shenango 42, Union 26
District 8
City League
Allderdice 96, Perry 18
Carrick 41, Brashear 30
Obama Academy 53, Westinghouse 49
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Brownsville at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.
New Brighton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Hollidaysburg at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at West Greene, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s Results
WPIBL
Apollo Ridge 4, St. Joseph 3
Avonworth 5, Quaker Valley 2
Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0
Freeport 5, Kiski Area 2
Hempfield 5, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe 7, Yough 0
Girls
Wednesday’s Results
Apollo Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0
Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 2
Freeport 7, Kiski Area 0
Hempfield 4, Penn-Trafford 3
Latrobe 7, Yough 0
Quaker Valley 5, Avonworth 2
Hockey
Wednesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Wheeling Catholic (W. Va.) at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, 7 p.m.
Class B
South
Bishop Canevin at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Latrobe at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, Kitanning, 7 p.m.
Montour at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
North Hills at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Norwin at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
South Fayette 91, Brashear 34
Girls
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
South Fayette 103, Brashear 43
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bentworth 32, Woodland Hills 12
Yough 47, Riverview 9
Cameron (W. Va.) at West Greene (n)
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday’s results
Canon-McMillan 55, Norwin 17
Hempfield 56, Chartiers Valley 15
Kiski Area 56, South Fayette 14
Latrobe 45, Connellsville 28
North Allegheny 54, Mt. Lebanon 12
Seneca Valley 59, Franklin Regional 10
Thomas Jefferson 36, Butler 34
Waynesburg 56, Pine-Richland 18
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Waynesburg 49, Latrobe 15
Hempfield 48, Kiski Area 23
North Allegheny 54, Canon-McMillan 12
Seneca Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 20
Class AA
First round
Wednesday’s results
Beth-Center 34, Southmoreland 31
Burgettstown 54, Mt. Pleasant 18
Elizabeth Forward 54, Keystone Oaks 30
Freedom 45, South Park 30
Highlands 46, Laurel 36
McGuffey 63, Ellwood City 17
Quaker Valley 45, Fort Cherry 31
Bye: Burrell
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s results
Burgettstown 58, Freedom 17
Burrell 58, Beth-Center 15
McGuffey 44, Elizabeth Forward 33
Quaker Valley 50, Highlands 21
Wednesday’s Summaries
WPIAL team playoffs
Class AAA
First Round
Hempfield 56, Chartiers Valley 15
106: Ethan Levin (H) d. Brady Joling, 7-5.
*113: Briar Priest (H) d. Ashton Sadowski, 3:25.
120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Gavin Novak, 2:36.
126: Dylan Evans (CV) d. Lucas Kapusta, 11-4.
132: Nolan Daerr (H) won by forfeit.
138: Cody Trout (CV) p. Van Payton, 3:40.
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) major dec. Christopher Beatty, 13-1.
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Khojiakbar Sultanov, :57.
160: Alex Urbani (H) p. Shabur Karimov, 3:39.
170: Julian Chillinsky (H) p. R.J. Slizik, :27.
182: Murat Zaynullaev (CV) p. Cody Stepanik, 3:27.
195: Justin Cramer (H) major dec. Donovan O’Malley, 13-3.
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) d. Josh Sarasnick, 9-5.
285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Alikhan Kakhramonov, :08.
*Indicates opening bout
Kiski Area 56, South Fayette 14
106: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. James Anderson, 3:34.
*113: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Cohlman Carpenter, 4:52.
120: Jacob Potts (SF) d. Conner Murray, 6-3.
126: Dom Giordano (KA) major dec. Dawson Anderson, 15-1.
132: Ethan Connor (KA) major dec. Ronald Dewey, 11-3.
138: Collin Wilhelm (SF) tech fall Logan Reynolds, 17-2 (6:00).
145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Dom Digiacomo, 1:45.
152: Sammy Starr (KA) t.f. Luke Finestone, 17-1 (4:20).
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Pracien Long, 1:49.
170: Nick Delp (KA) d. Eli Brinsky, 5-2.
182: Jared Curcio (KA) major dec. Shane Dunn, 9-1.
195: Bryaden Roscosky (KA) won by forfeit.
220: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Jack Brinsky, :15.
285: Quentin Franklin (SF) won by forfeit.
Latrobe 45, Connellsville 28
106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) fall over Chad Ozias (C) 2:02
113: Mason Prinkey (C) tech over Lucio Angelicchio (L) 15-0
120: Nate Roth (L) decision over Jace Ross (C) 13-9
126: Enzo Angelicchio decision over (L) Hunter Claycomb (C) 7-5
132: Dylan Wilson (C) fall over Conor Johnson (L) 2:50
138: Gabe Willochell (L) fall over Zachary Bigam ( C) 2:24
145: Jared Keslar (C) tech over Payton Henry (L)
152: Ricky Armstrong (L) fall over George Shultz (C) 5:56
160: Jack Pletcher (L) fall over Dennis Nickelson (C) 3:22
170: Casper Hicklie (C) decision over Logan Zitterbart (L) 4-0
182: Dakota Rodgers (C) decision over Corey Boerio (L) 5-3
195: Seth Kuhns (C) fall over Jacob Brisky (L) 3:00
220: Tyler Lynch (L) Won by Forfeit
285: Tyler Ross (L) fall over Curtis Avellanet (C) :40
Seneca Valley 59, Franklin Regional 10
138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Nathan Stone, 2:48
145: Mason Spears (FR) p. Antonio Amelio, 5:39
152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. Gavyn Beck, 5-1
160: Caden Leighty (SV) p. Andrew Bonace, 3:06
170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Christo Marion, 2:53
182: Tyler Yurich (SV) m.d. Dylan Singleton, 11-1
195: Conor Hayes (SV) p. Anthony Alesi, 1:39
220: Nick Funovits (SV) wbf
285: Davin Beahm (SV) wbf
106: Tyler Chappell (SV) m.d. Justin Bass, 12-0
113: Hunter Swedish (SV) p. Kaleb Sheetz, 3:05
120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Carter Dibert, 8-5
126: Dalton Oneil (FR) m.d. Evan Vetter, 11-3
132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Finn Solomon, 5-1
Quarterfinals
Waynesburg 49, Latrobe 15
106: Mac Church (W) deduction over Vinny Kilkeary (L) 6-5
113: Nate Jones (W) decision over Lucio Angelicchio (L) 10-3
120: Nate Roth (L) decision over Hunter Shriver (W) 9-3
126: Rocco Welsh (W) tech over Enzo Angelicchio (L) 15-0
132: Gabe Willochell (L) decision over Cole Homet (W) 9-2
138: Colton Stoneking (W) fall over Payton Henry (L) 3:68
145: Wyatt Henson (W) tech over Ricky Armstrong (L)
152: Jack Pletcher (L) won be decision over Nate Stepenson (W) 2-1
160: Eli Makle (W) fall over Sam Snyder (L) 3:16
170: Luca Augustine (W) fall over Logan Zitterbart (L) 4:22
182: Darell Johnson (W) decision over Corey Boerio (L) 5-2
195: Noah Tustin (W) fall over Tyler Lynch (L) 1:41
220: Tyler Ross (L) won by Forfeit
285: Ryan Howard (W) won by Forfeit
Class AA
First Round
Beth Center 34, Southmoreland 31
106: Davis Stepp (BC) p. Dakota Kaylor, 1:55
113: Joe Holmes (BC) d. Tristan Ice, 7-3
120: Kyle McCollum (BC) wbf.
126: Tyler Fisher (BC) m.d. Austin Hunker, 11-2
132: Tyler Berish (BC) d. Andrew Johnson, 4-0
*138: Todd Fisher (BC) d. Nicholas Yeskey, 8-6 (OT)
145: Bryson Robinson (S) m.d. Andrew LaCotta, 14-6
152: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Tyler Constantine, 1:54
160: Austin McBeth (S) p. Chase Lacey, 3:38
170: Josh Thoma (S) p. Alston Csutoros, 5:10
182: Ryan Lynch (BC) d. Brendan Moore, 14-11
195: Anthony Govern (S) p. Anthony Setaro, 1:06
220: Kullen McCoy (S) d. Joshua Deems, 7-4
285: Bret Huffman (S) p. Austin Sethman, 1:53
Records: BC 9-5; S 14-5
Quarterfinals
Burrell 58, Beth Center 15
106: Nico Ferra (B) m.d. Davis Stepp, 11-2
113: Sean Szymanski (B) p. Joey Holmes, 1:02
120: Nick Salerno (B) d. Kyle McCollum, 4-0
126: Trent Valovchik (B) d. Tyler Fisher, 7-0
132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Tyler Berish, 1:21
138: Todd Fisher (BC) p. Logan Bechtold, 5:41
*145: Trevor Pettit (BC) d. Simon Slahyovsky, 7-2
152: AJ Corrado (B) wbf.
160: Noah Linderman (B) p. Chase Lacey, :45
171: Dom Holmes (B) p. Alston Csutoros, 1:47
182: Cole Clark (B) p. Ryan Lynch, 4:36
195: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Anthony Setaro, 1:30
220: Mikey Scherer (B) p. Joshua Deems, :27
285: Austin Sethman (BC) wbf.
Records: B: 9-6, Beth Center 9-6
PIAA District 6 team playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)
At Tyrone
Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s schedule
(Championship match to follow at noon)
At Tyrone
Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.
Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.
