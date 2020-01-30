High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 29, 2020

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 | 11:58 PM

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Armstrong 59, United 37

Carmichaels 51, West Greene 49

Ellwood City 63, Wilmington 48

Gateway 78, West Mifflin 44

Laurel Highlands 62, Uniontown 54

Norwin 67, Elizabeth Forward 60

Shady Side Academy 62, Freeport 45

South Allegheny 81, Serra Catholic 54

Winchester Thurston 81, Neighborhood Academy 37

District 8

City League

Allderdice 74, Perry 28

Brashear 69, Carrick 47

Obama Academy 77, Westinghouse 44

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Jeannette at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 33

Class 5A

Section 3

Penn Hills 55, Laurel Highlands 13

Class 4A

Section 3

West Mifflin 46, Yough 23

Class 3A

Section 2

Washington 47, Beth-Center 37

Class 1A

Section 2

Avella 62, Geibel 19

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 40, Monessen 35

Quigley Catholic 73, St. Joseph 32

Riverview 54, Greensburg Central Catholic 23

Shenango 42, Union 26

District 8

City League

Allderdice 96, Perry 18

Carrick 41, Brashear 30

Obama Academy 53, Westinghouse 49

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Peters Township, 2:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Brownsville at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at South Side, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Union at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Propel Andrew Street, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hollidaysburg at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at West Greene, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

Saltsburg at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s Results

WPIBL

Apollo Ridge 4, St. Joseph 3

Avonworth 5, Quaker Valley 2

Blackhawk 7, Beaver Falls 0

Freeport 5, Kiski Area 2

Hempfield 5, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe 7, Yough 0

Girls

Wednesday’s Results

Apollo Ridge 7, St. Joseph 0

Blackhawk 5, Beaver Falls 2

Freeport 7, Kiski Area 0

Hempfield 4, Penn-Trafford 3

Latrobe 7, Yough 0

Quaker Valley 5, Avonworth 2

Hockey

Wednesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

North Allegheny at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling Catholic (W. Va.) at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, 7 p.m.

Class B

South

Bishop Canevin at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Fayette County, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Latrobe at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, Kitanning, 7 p.m.

Montour at Mars, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

North Hills at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Norwin at Thomas Jefferson, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

South Fayette 91, Brashear 34

Girls

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

South Fayette 103, Brashear 43

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bentworth 32, Woodland Hills 12

Yough 47, Riverview 9

Cameron (W. Va.) at West Greene (n)

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s results

Canon-McMillan 55, Norwin 17

Hempfield 56, Chartiers Valley 15

Kiski Area 56, South Fayette 14

Latrobe 45, Connellsville 28

North Allegheny 54, Mt. Lebanon 12

Seneca Valley 59, Franklin Regional 10

Thomas Jefferson 36, Butler 34

Waynesburg 56, Pine-Richland 18

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Waynesburg 49, Latrobe 15

Hempfield 48, Kiski Area 23

North Allegheny 54, Canon-McMillan 12

Seneca Valley 42, Thomas Jefferson 20

Class AA

First round

Wednesday’s results

Beth-Center 34, Southmoreland 31

Burgettstown 54, Mt. Pleasant 18

Elizabeth Forward 54, Keystone Oaks 30

Freedom 45, South Park 30

Highlands 46, Laurel 36

McGuffey 63, Ellwood City 17

Quaker Valley 45, Fort Cherry 31

Bye: Burrell

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Burgettstown 58, Freedom 17

Burrell 58, Beth-Center 15

McGuffey 44, Elizabeth Forward 33

Quaker Valley 50, Highlands 21

Wednesday’s Summaries

WPIAL team playoffs

Class AAA

First Round

Hempfield 56, Chartiers Valley 15

106: Ethan Levin (H) d. Brady Joling, 7-5.

*113: Briar Priest (H) d. Ashton Sadowski, 3:25.

120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Gavin Novak, 2:36.

126: Dylan Evans (CV) d. Lucas Kapusta, 11-4.

132: Nolan Daerr (H) won by forfeit.

138: Cody Trout (CV) p. Van Payton, 3:40.

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) major dec. Christopher Beatty, 13-1.

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Khojiakbar Sultanov, :57.

160: Alex Urbani (H) p. Shabur Karimov, 3:39.

170: Julian Chillinsky (H) p. R.J. Slizik, :27.

182: Murat Zaynullaev (CV) p. Cody Stepanik, 3:27.

195: Justin Cramer (H) major dec. Donovan O’Malley, 13-3.

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) d. Josh Sarasnick, 9-5.

285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Alikhan Kakhramonov, :08.

*Indicates opening bout

Kiski Area 56, South Fayette 14

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) p. James Anderson, 3:34.

*113: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) p. Cohlman Carpenter, 4:52.

120: Jacob Potts (SF) d. Conner Murray, 6-3.

126: Dom Giordano (KA) major dec. Dawson Anderson, 15-1.

132: Ethan Connor (KA) major dec. Ronald Dewey, 11-3.

138: Collin Wilhelm (SF) tech fall Logan Reynolds, 17-2 (6:00).

145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Dom Digiacomo, 1:45.

152: Sammy Starr (KA) t.f. Luke Finestone, 17-1 (4:20).

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Pracien Long, 1:49.

170: Nick Delp (KA) d. Eli Brinsky, 5-2.

182: Jared Curcio (KA) major dec. Shane Dunn, 9-1.

195: Bryaden Roscosky (KA) won by forfeit.

220: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Jack Brinsky, :15.

285: Quentin Franklin (SF) won by forfeit.

Latrobe 45, Connellsville 28

106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) fall over Chad Ozias (C) 2:02

113: Mason Prinkey (C) tech over Lucio Angelicchio (L) 15-0

120: Nate Roth (L) decision over Jace Ross (C) 13-9

126: Enzo Angelicchio decision over (L) Hunter Claycomb (C) 7-5

132: Dylan Wilson (C) fall over Conor Johnson (L) 2:50

138: Gabe Willochell (L) fall over Zachary Bigam ( C) 2:24

145: Jared Keslar (C) tech over Payton Henry (L)

152: Ricky Armstrong (L) fall over George Shultz (C) 5:56

160: Jack Pletcher (L) fall over Dennis Nickelson (C) 3:22

170: Casper Hicklie (C) decision over Logan Zitterbart (L) 4-0

182: Dakota Rodgers (C) decision over Corey Boerio (L) 5-3

195: Seth Kuhns (C) fall over Jacob Brisky (L) 3:00

220: Tyler Lynch (L) Won by Forfeit

285: Tyler Ross (L) fall over Curtis Avellanet (C) :40

Seneca Valley 59, Franklin Regional 10

138: Chanz Shearer (SV) p. Nathan Stone, 2:48

145: Mason Spears (FR) p. Antonio Amelio, 5:39

152: Drew Vlasnik (SV) d. Gavyn Beck, 5-1

160: Caden Leighty (SV) p. Andrew Bonace, 3:06

170: Liam Volk-Klos (SV) p. Christo Marion, 2:53

182: Tyler Yurich (SV) m.d. Dylan Singleton, 11-1

195: Conor Hayes (SV) p. Anthony Alesi, 1:39

220: Nick Funovits (SV) wbf

285: Davin Beahm (SV) wbf

106: Tyler Chappell (SV) m.d. Justin Bass, 12-0

113: Hunter Swedish (SV) p. Kaleb Sheetz, 3:05

120: Dylan Chappell (SV) d. Carter Dibert, 8-5

126: Dalton Oneil (FR) m.d. Evan Vetter, 11-3

132: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (SV) d. Finn Solomon, 5-1

Quarterfinals

Waynesburg 49, Latrobe 15

106: Mac Church (W) deduction over Vinny Kilkeary (L) 6-5

113: Nate Jones (W) decision over Lucio Angelicchio (L) 10-3

120: Nate Roth (L) decision over Hunter Shriver (W) 9-3

126: Rocco Welsh (W) tech over Enzo Angelicchio (L) 15-0

132: Gabe Willochell (L) decision over Cole Homet (W) 9-2

138: Colton Stoneking (W) fall over Payton Henry (L) 3:68

145: Wyatt Henson (W) tech over Ricky Armstrong (L)

152: Jack Pletcher (L) won be decision over Nate Stepenson (W) 2-1

160: Eli Makle (W) fall over Sam Snyder (L) 3:16

170: Luca Augustine (W) fall over Logan Zitterbart (L) 4:22

182: Darell Johnson (W) decision over Corey Boerio (L) 5-2

195: Noah Tustin (W) fall over Tyler Lynch (L) 1:41

220: Tyler Ross (L) won by Forfeit

285: Ryan Howard (W) won by Forfeit

Class AA

First Round

Beth Center 34, Southmoreland 31

106: Davis Stepp (BC) p. Dakota Kaylor, 1:55

113: Joe Holmes (BC) d. Tristan Ice, 7-3

120: Kyle McCollum (BC) wbf.

126: Tyler Fisher (BC) m.d. Austin Hunker, 11-2

132: Tyler Berish (BC) d. Andrew Johnson, 4-0

*138: Todd Fisher (BC) d. Nicholas Yeskey, 8-6 (OT)

145: Bryson Robinson (S) m.d. Andrew LaCotta, 14-6

152: Trevor Pettit (BC) p. Tyler Constantine, 1:54

160: Austin McBeth (S) p. Chase Lacey, 3:38

170: Josh Thoma (S) p. Alston Csutoros, 5:10

182: Ryan Lynch (BC) d. Brendan Moore, 14-11

195: Anthony Govern (S) p. Anthony Setaro, 1:06

220: Kullen McCoy (S) d. Joshua Deems, 7-4

285: Bret Huffman (S) p. Austin Sethman, 1:53

Records: BC 9-5; S 14-5

Quarterfinals

Burrell 58, Beth Center 15

106: Nico Ferra (B) m.d. Davis Stepp, 11-2

113: Sean Szymanski (B) p. Joey Holmes, 1:02

120: Nick Salerno (B) d. Kyle McCollum, 4-0

126: Trent Valovchik (B) d. Tyler Fisher, 7-0

132: Ian Oswalt (B) p. Tyler Berish, 1:21

138: Todd Fisher (BC) p. Logan Bechtold, 5:41

*145: Trevor Pettit (BC) d. Simon Slahyovsky, 7-2

152: AJ Corrado (B) wbf.

160: Noah Linderman (B) p. Chase Lacey, :45

171: Dom Holmes (B) p. Alston Csutoros, 1:47

182: Cole Clark (B) p. Ryan Lynch, 4:36

195: Ricky Feroce (B) p. Anthony Setaro, 1:30

220: Mikey Scherer (B) p. Joshua Deems, :27

285: Austin Sethman (BC) wbf.

Records: B: 9-6, Beth Center 9-6

PIAA District 6 team playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at 4 p.m.)

At Tyrone

Mifflin County vs. Bellefonte, 2 p.m.

Central Mountain vs. State College, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

(Championship match to follow at noon)

At Tyrone

Glendale vs. Westmont Hilltop, 10 a.m.

Forest Hills vs. Huntingdon, 10 a.m.

