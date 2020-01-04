High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 3, 2020

By:

Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 12:57 AM

Basketball

Boys

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 61, North Hills 50

Central Catholic 65, Seneca Valley 52 (2OT)

Pine-Richland 81, North Allegheny 60

Section 2

Bethel Park 70, Peters Township 60

Mt. Lebanon 61, Canon-McMillan 51

Upper St. Clair 97, Baldwin 56

Section 3

Connellsville 75, Norwin 60

Fox Chapel 55, Hempfield 51

Latrobe 63, Penn-Trafford 41

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin 49, Woodland Hills 43

Gateway 56, Laurel Highlands 53

Penn Hills 77, Greensburg Salem 48

Section 2

South Fayette 71, West Allegheny 70

Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 54

Trinity 80, Moon 55

Section 3

Kiski Area 74, Indiana 59

Plum 53, Franklin Regional 50

Armstrong at Mars, ppd.

Hampton at Shaler, ppd.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 63, Freeport 49

Knoch 76, Yough 43

Mt. Pleasant 51, Derry 49

Section 2

Central Valley 66, Beaver 39

Quaker Valley 74, New Castle 63

Hopewell at Ambridge (n)

Section 3

Ringgold 76, Waynesburg 70

South Park 68, Elizabeth Forward 63

Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 54

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa 63, Riverside 44

Lincoln Park 72, Beaver Falls 59

Neshannock 70, New Brighton 31

Section 2

Avonworth 69, Keystone Oaks 45

Carlynton 60, Freedom 51

North Catholic 89, Fort Cherry 51

Section 3

Deer Lakes 56, Burrell 45

East Allegheny 69, Steel Valley 68

South Allegheny 59, Valley 45

Section 4

Charleroi 65, Southmoreland 51

McGuffey 47, Beth-Center 31

Washington 59, Frazier 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 59, Summit Academy 45

Northgate 52, Riverview 41

Springdale 56, Propel Braddock Hills 39

Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Section 2

Brentwood 64, Chartiers-Houston 56

Jeannette 53, Carmichaels 37

Serra Catholic 71, California 63

Section 3

Burgettstown 69, Mohawk 60

OLSH 69, Laurel 61

Sewickley Academy 50, South Side 45

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 79, Eden Christian 30

Nazareth Prep 74, Quigley Catholic 23

Union 80, Rochester 33

Vincentian Academy 83, Western Beaver 42

Section 2

Avella 71, Mapletown 66

Bishop Canevin 61, Jefferson-Morgan 50

Monessen 55, Geibel Catholic 41

Section 3

Clairton 70, Propel Montour 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Leechburg 57

Imani Christian 64, St. Joseph 44

Propel Andrew Street 79, Aquinas Academy 66

Nonsection

Erie 75, Shady Side Academy 68 (OT)

Seton LaSalle 70, McKeesport 65

West Greene 61, Bentworth 45

Lehigh (Fla.) Shootout

Evangelical Christian (Fla.) 71, Chartiers Valley 67

District 6

Heritage

West Shamokin 75, Penns Manor 64

Nonsection

United 80, Meyersdale 54

District 8

City League

Allderdice 63, Westinghouse 49

Brashear 78, Perry 51

Obama Academy 71, Carrick 49

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 3

Hampton at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 2:45 p.m.

Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.

Perry at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 1:30 p.m.

Cancer Research Classic

At Wheeling, W. Va.

Butler vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), 10 a.m.

Chuckie Mahoney Classic

At Burgettstown

Trinity vs. Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Washington, 1 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 3 p.m.

Weir (W. Va.) vs. Burgettstown, 5 p.m.

Don Graham Classic

At North Catholic

Vincentian Academy vs. North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jamfest at Penn Hills

Serra Catholic vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.

Highlands vs. McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Lehigh (Fla.) Shooutout

Chartiers Valley vs. Lehigh (Fla.), 7:45 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Plants and Pillars at Cheswick Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Girls

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills 50, Butler 47

Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 28

Class 5A

Section 1

Montour 45, West Allegheny 16

Section 2

Gateway 43, Hampton 33

Section 3

Penn Hills 64, Uniontown 47

Woodland Hills 57, Albert Gallatin 29

Class 3A

Section 3

Derry 68, Shady Side Academy 41

Class A

Section 2

Geibel Catholic 23, Jefferson-Morgan 22

West Greene 64, Mapletown 20

Section 3

Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Aquinas Academy 28

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 61, Carlynton 40

Brownsville 65, Bentworth 21

Ellis School 50, St. Joseph 34

Purchase Line 55, Leechburg 12

Riverview 52, Burrell 45

District 8

City League

Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 58

Brashear 61, Perry 31

Obama Academy 74, Carrick 8

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 2

Bethel Park at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 11:30 a.m.

Kiski Area at Highlands, 1 p.m.

McGuffey at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Shenango at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Plum, 1:30 p.m.

Chuckie Mahoney Classic

At Burgettstown

Washington vs. OLSH, 11 a.m.

Chartiers-Houston vs. McGuffey, 1 p.m.

Weir (W. Va.) vs. Burgettstown, 3 p.m.

Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 5 p.m.

Don Graham Classic

At North Catholic

Penn Hills vs. Ambridge, 11 a.m.

Chartiers Valley vs. North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Jamfest at Penn Hills

McKeesport at East Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

St. Joseph Academy at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Plants and Pillars at Cheswick Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIBL

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIBL

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Swimming and diving

Boys

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Hempfield 96, Penn-Trafford 88

Girls

Friday’s result

WPIAL

Hempfield 97, Penn-Trafford 87

Wrestling

Friday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3A

Butler 41, Armstrong 25

Seneca Valley 60, Knoch 15

Section 3B

Shaler at North Hills (n)

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.