High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 3, 2020
Saturday, January 4, 2020 | 12:57 AM
Basketball
Boys
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 61, North Hills 50
Central Catholic 65, Seneca Valley 52 (2OT)
Pine-Richland 81, North Allegheny 60
Section 2
Bethel Park 70, Peters Township 60
Mt. Lebanon 61, Canon-McMillan 51
Upper St. Clair 97, Baldwin 56
Section 3
Connellsville 75, Norwin 60
Fox Chapel 55, Hempfield 51
Latrobe 63, Penn-Trafford 41
Class 5A
Section 1
Albert Gallatin 49, Woodland Hills 43
Gateway 56, Laurel Highlands 53
Penn Hills 77, Greensburg Salem 48
Section 2
South Fayette 71, West Allegheny 70
Thomas Jefferson 57, Montour 54
Trinity 80, Moon 55
Section 3
Kiski Area 74, Indiana 59
Plum 53, Franklin Regional 50
Armstrong at Mars, ppd.
Hampton at Shaler, ppd.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 63, Freeport 49
Knoch 76, Yough 43
Mt. Pleasant 51, Derry 49
Section 2
Central Valley 66, Beaver 39
Quaker Valley 74, New Castle 63
Hopewell at Ambridge (n)
Section 3
Ringgold 76, Waynesburg 70
South Park 68, Elizabeth Forward 63
Uniontown 81, Belle Vernon 54
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa 63, Riverside 44
Lincoln Park 72, Beaver Falls 59
Neshannock 70, New Brighton 31
Section 2
Avonworth 69, Keystone Oaks 45
Carlynton 60, Freedom 51
North Catholic 89, Fort Cherry 51
Section 3
Deer Lakes 56, Burrell 45
East Allegheny 69, Steel Valley 68
South Allegheny 59, Valley 45
Section 4
Charleroi 65, Southmoreland 51
McGuffey 47, Beth-Center 31
Washington 59, Frazier 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 59, Summit Academy 45
Northgate 52, Riverview 41
Springdale 56, Propel Braddock Hills 39
Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Section 2
Brentwood 64, Chartiers-Houston 56
Jeannette 53, Carmichaels 37
Serra Catholic 71, California 63
Section 3
Burgettstown 69, Mohawk 60
OLSH 69, Laurel 61
Sewickley Academy 50, South Side 45
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 79, Eden Christian 30
Nazareth Prep 74, Quigley Catholic 23
Union 80, Rochester 33
Vincentian Academy 83, Western Beaver 42
Section 2
Avella 71, Mapletown 66
Bishop Canevin 61, Jefferson-Morgan 50
Monessen 55, Geibel Catholic 41
Section 3
Clairton 70, Propel Montour 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Leechburg 57
Imani Christian 64, St. Joseph 44
Propel Andrew Street 79, Aquinas Academy 66
Nonsection
Erie 75, Shady Side Academy 68 (OT)
Seton LaSalle 70, McKeesport 65
West Greene 61, Bentworth 45
Lehigh (Fla.) Shootout
Evangelical Christian (Fla.) 71, Chartiers Valley 67
District 6
Heritage
West Shamokin 75, Penns Manor 64
Nonsection
United 80, Meyersdale 54
District 8
City League
Allderdice 63, Westinghouse 49
Brashear 78, Perry 51
Obama Academy 71, Carrick 49
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 3
Hampton at Shaler, 2:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 2:45 p.m.
Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 2:30 p.m.
Perry at West Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 1:30 p.m.
Cancer Research Classic
At Wheeling, W. Va.
Butler vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.), 10 a.m.
Chuckie Mahoney Classic
At Burgettstown
Trinity vs. Chartiers-Houston, 11 a.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Washington, 1 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 3 p.m.
Weir (W. Va.) vs. Burgettstown, 5 p.m.
Don Graham Classic
At North Catholic
Vincentian Academy vs. North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jamfest at Penn Hills
Serra Catholic vs. Baldwin, 4 p.m.
Highlands vs. McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Aliquippa vs. Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Lehigh (Fla.) Shooutout
Chartiers Valley vs. Lehigh (Fla.), 7:45 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Plants and Pillars at Cheswick Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills 50, Butler 47
Shaler 35, Fox Chapel 28
Class 5A
Section 1
Montour 45, West Allegheny 16
Section 2
Gateway 43, Hampton 33
Section 3
Penn Hills 64, Uniontown 47
Woodland Hills 57, Albert Gallatin 29
Class 3A
Section 3
Derry 68, Shady Side Academy 41
Class A
Section 2
Geibel Catholic 23, Jefferson-Morgan 22
West Greene 64, Mapletown 20
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 42, Aquinas Academy 28
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 61, Carlynton 40
Brownsville 65, Bentworth 21
Ellis School 50, St. Joseph 34
Purchase Line 55, Leechburg 12
Riverview 52, Burrell 45
District 8
City League
Allderdice 75, Westinghouse 58
Brashear 61, Perry 31
Obama Academy 74, Carrick 8
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 2
Bethel Park at Peters Township, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Connellsville at Laurel Highlands, 11:30 a.m.
Kiski Area at Highlands, 1 p.m.
McGuffey at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Shenango at Cornell, 1:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Plum, 1:30 p.m.
Chuckie Mahoney Classic
At Burgettstown
Washington vs. OLSH, 11 a.m.
Chartiers-Houston vs. McGuffey, 1 p.m.
Weir (W. Va.) vs. Burgettstown, 3 p.m.
Fort Cherry vs. Avella, 5 p.m.
Don Graham Classic
At North Catholic
Penn Hills vs. Ambridge, 11 a.m.
Chartiers Valley vs. North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Jamfest at Penn Hills
McKeesport at East Allegheny, 2:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
St. Joseph Academy at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Plants and Pillars at Cheswick Christian Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIBL
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIBL
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Swimming and diving
Boys
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Hempfield 96, Penn-Trafford 88
Girls
Friday’s result
WPIAL
Hempfield 97, Penn-Trafford 87
Wrestling
Friday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3A
Butler 41, Armstrong 25
Seneca Valley 60, Knoch 15
Section 3B
Shaler at North Hills (n)
