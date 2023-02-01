High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2023

By:

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 12:03 AM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

New Castle 64, Butler 49

Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 43

North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 54

Section 2

Baldwin 75, Canon-McMillan 68

Mt. Lebanon 49, Hempfield 30

Upper St. Clair 63, Norwin 33

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park 62, Trinity 53

Peters Township 90, Connellsville 42

Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 45

Section 2

Penn Hills 50, Armstrong 33

Fox Chapel 55, Plum 43

Shaler 53, Woodland Hills 44

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.

Gateway 67, Penn-Trafford 50

McKeesport 69, Latrobe 64

Section 4

South Fayette 56, Chartiers Valley 34

Mars 64, West Allegheny 34

North Hills 63, Moon 62

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 78, Freeport 65

Knoch 59, Greensburg Salem 44

Hampton 82, Indiana 40

Section 2

Central Valley 73, Ambridge 43

Beaver 63, Blackhawk 39

North Catholic 80, Hopewell 39

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 81, Albert Gallatin 56

Uniontown 69, Belle Vernon 52

Elizabeth Forward 61, Southmoreland 58

Section 4

Avonworth 78, East Allegheny 59

South Allegheny 63, Montour 59

Quaker Valley 60, West Mifflin 47

Class 3A

Section 1

Mohawk 69, Beaver Falls 52

Ellwood City 63, Freedom 18

Neshannock 74, Riverside 39

Section 2

South Park 64, Brentwood 59

Seton LaSalle 58, Keystone Oaks 45

Steel Valley 85, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80

Section 3

Deer Lakes 72, Burrell 52

Ligonier Valley 83, Valley 62

Section 4

Brownsville 50, Mt. Pleasant 46

McGuffey 54, Charleroi 43

Yough 45, Washington 41

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 60, Sewickley Academy 31

South Side 55, Laurel 45

Northgate 73, Shenango 67

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 63, Propel Montour 8

Nazareth Prep 50, Eden Christian 47

Propel Braddock Hills 71, Winchester Thurston 57

Section 3

Leechburg 66, Clairton 55

Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Jeannette 43

Serra Catholic 84, Springdale 60

Section 4

Carmichaels 59, Bentworth 58

Burgettstown 69, Beth-Center 56

Chartiers-Houston 70, Frazier 45

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 79, Avella 34

Carlynton 81, Western Beaver 41

Union 81, Cornell 27

Section 2

Mapletown 70, California 61

Geibel at West Greene, (n)

Monessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40

Section 3

Neighborhood Academy 68, Aquinas Academy 62

Summit Academy 66, Hillel Academy 31

Imani Christian 74, St. Joseph 21

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Moniteau, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

Class 6A

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 48, Bethel Park 41

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.

Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26

Section 3

McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38

Class 3A

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 49, Seton LaSalle 39

Nonsection

Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50

Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42

Propel Braddock Hills at Westinghouse, ppd.

Union 51, Ellwood City 21

Waynesburg 50, Frazier 43

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 6 p.m.

Nonsection

Gateway at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

River Valley at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at California, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Tuesday’s results

Class 3A

Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 3

Peters Township 6, Baldwin 1

Class A

Kiski 7, Wheeling Catholic 5

McDowell 6, Quaker Valley 2

North Catholic 5, Beaver 1

Varsity D2

Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, (n)

Rifle

Tuesday’s results

Section 3

Mt. Lebanon 796-54x, Woodland Hills 796-52x

Penn-Trafford 797-64x, Hempfield 796-61x

Section 4

Armstrong 797-54x, Indiana 782-36x

Swimming

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Boys

Hempfield 97, Kiski Area 89

Girls

Kiski Area 93, Hempfield 92

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem 36, McKeesport 30

Obama Academy 54, Beaver 18

WPIAL team tournament

Class 3A

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Waynesburg: Fox Chapel (7-6) vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)

At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)

At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)

At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford (7-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)

Semifinals and finals

Saturday’s schedule

At Peters Township, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

First round and quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

At Burgettstown: Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)

At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)

At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)

At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)

Semifinals and finals

Saturday’s schedule

At Chartiers-Houston, noon

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.