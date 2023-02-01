High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 31, 2023
By:
Wednesday, February 1, 2023 | 12:03 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
New Castle 64, Butler 49
Central Catholic 55, Seneca Valley 43
North Allegheny 61, Pine-Richland 54
Section 2
Baldwin 75, Canon-McMillan 68
Mt. Lebanon 49, Hempfield 30
Upper St. Clair 63, Norwin 33
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park 62, Trinity 53
Peters Township 90, Connellsville 42
Thomas Jefferson 58, Ringgold 45
Section 2
Penn Hills 50, Armstrong 33
Fox Chapel 55, Plum 43
Shaler 53, Woodland Hills 44
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.
Gateway 67, Penn-Trafford 50
McKeesport 69, Latrobe 64
Section 4
South Fayette 56, Chartiers Valley 34
Mars 64, West Allegheny 34
North Hills 63, Moon 62
Class 4A
Section 1
Knoch 59, Greensburg Salem 44
Section 2
Central Valley 73, Ambridge 43
Beaver 63, Blackhawk 39
North Catholic 80, Hopewell 39
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 81, Albert Gallatin 56
Uniontown 69, Belle Vernon 52
Elizabeth Forward 61, Southmoreland 58
Section 4
Avonworth 78, East Allegheny 59
South Allegheny 63, Montour 59
Quaker Valley 60, West Mifflin 47
Class 3A
Section 1
Mohawk 69, Beaver Falls 52
Ellwood City 63, Freedom 18
Neshannock 74, Riverside 39
Section 2
South Park 64, Brentwood 59
Seton LaSalle 58, Keystone Oaks 45
Steel Valley 85, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 80
Section 3
Deer Lakes 72, Burrell 52
Ligonier Valley 83, Valley 62
Section 4
Brownsville 50, Mt. Pleasant 46
Yough 45, Washington 41
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa 60, Sewickley Academy 31
South Side 55, Laurel 45
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 63, Propel Montour 8
Nazareth Prep 50, Eden Christian 47
Propel Braddock Hills 71, Winchester Thurston 57
Section 3
Greensburg Central Catholic 52, Jeannette 43
Serra Catholic 84, Springdale 60
Section 4
Carmichaels 59, Bentworth 58
Burgettstown 69, Beth-Center 56
Chartiers-Houston 70, Frazier 45
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton 81, Western Beaver 41
Section 2
Mapletown 70, California 61
Geibel at West Greene, (n)
Monessen 72, Jefferson-Morgan 40
Section 3
Neighborhood Academy 68, Aquinas Academy 62
Summit Academy 66, Hillel Academy 31
Imani Christian 74, St. Joseph 21
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
Hillel Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Carrick, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Moniteau, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
Class 6A
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 48, Bethel Park 41
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, ppd.
Woodland Hills 48, Penn Hills 26
Section 3
McKeesport 71, Albert Gallatin 38
Class 3A
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 49, Seton LaSalle 39
Nonsection
Connellsville 60, Ringgold 50
Penn-Trafford 45, Montour 42
Propel Braddock Hills at Westinghouse, ppd.
Union 51, Ellwood City 21
Waynesburg 50, Frazier 43
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 6 p.m.
Nonsection
Gateway at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
River Valley at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at California, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Tuesday’s results
Class 3A
Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 3
Peters Township 6, Baldwin 1
Class A
Kiski 7, Wheeling Catholic 5
McDowell 6, Quaker Valley 2
North Catholic 5, Beaver 1
Varsity D2
Elizabeth Forward at Connellsville, (n)
Rifle
Tuesday’s results
Section 3
Mt. Lebanon 796-54x, Woodland Hills 796-52x
Penn-Trafford 797-64x, Hempfield 796-61x
Section 4
Armstrong 797-54x, Indiana 782-36x
Swimming
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Boys
Hempfield 97, Kiski Area 89
Girls
Kiski Area 93, Hempfield 92
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem 36, McKeesport 30
Obama Academy 54, Beaver 18
WPIAL team tournament
Class 3A
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Waynesburg: Fox Chapel (7-6) vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)
At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)
At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)
At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford (7-8) vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)
Semifinals and finals
Saturday’s schedule
At Peters Township, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Matches at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown: Southmoreland (8-4) vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)
At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)
At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)
At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan (8-2) vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)
Semifinals and finals
Saturday’s schedule
At Chartiers-Houston, noon
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 30, 2023
• Allderdice girls remain undefeated in Pittsburgh Interscholastic Fencing Association competition
• Penn-Trafford notebook: Balest wins 2nd county bowling title
• Penn Hills notebook: Shot putter kicks off college career with top 10 finishes
• Gateway’s 1st-year unified bocce program providing ‘positive, uplifting’ experience