High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 5, 2022
By:
Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 12:02 AM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
Clsss 2A
Section 2
Carlynton 48, Northgate 44
Class A
Section 2
Geibel 81, Avella 46
Nonsection
Armstrong 52, Perry Traditional Academy 35
Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61
Ligonier Valley 69, Southmoreland 47
Ringgold 61, South Park 41
Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41
Waynesburg 43, Chartiers-Houston 39
Berlin-BrothersValley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.
Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.
Steel Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 5A
Section 1
Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 34
Nonsection
Charleroi 49, Ringgold 36
South Side 49, Northgate 16
Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35
New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Freeport, 6 p.m.
Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Frazier, 6 p.m.
Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Apollo-Ridge at Ellis School, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.
Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.
Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Clairton at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, 6 p.m.
Bowling
WPIBL
Wednesday’s results
Boys
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0
Carlynton 7, Moon 0
Girls
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Carlynton 7, Moon 0
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s schedule
Class 3A
Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:50 p.m
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m
Class 2A
Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m
Class A
Kiski Area at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m
North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m
Wheeling Park at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m
Hampton at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m
Class B
Central Valley at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m
Morgantown at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m
Elizabeth Forward at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m
Wrestling
Wednesday’s schedule
Class 3A
Section 1A
Fox Chapel 41, Indiana 30
Kiski Area 57, Armstrong 6
Highlands 54, Hampton 12
Section 1B
Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.
Plum 63, Penn Hills 6
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Section 2A
Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Connellsville 71, Belle Vernon 6
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, (n)
Section 2B
Latrobe 42, Hempfield 20
McKeesport at Norwin, (n)
Section 3A
Butler 72, New Castle 0
Seneca Valley 48, Moon 24
West Allegheny 63, Beaver 12
Section 3B
North Allegheny 34, Pine-Richland 33
North Allegheny 51, North Hills 21
Pine-Richland 55, Shaler 9
Section 4A
Trinity 49, South Fayette 12
Section 4B
Mt. Lebanon 45, Central Catholic 24
Peters Township 48, Ringgold 27
Bethel Park 60, Upper St. Clair 11
Class 2A
Section 1A
Chartiers-Houston 37, Keystone Oaks 36
Fort Cherry at South Park, (n)
Washington at Burgettstown, (n)
Section 1B
Beth-Center 54, Bentworth 11
Frazier at West Greene, (n)
Bentworth 40, Jefferson-Morgan 24
Section 2B
Quaker Valley 48, Carlynton 16
Montour 63, Avonworth 6
South Side 42, Hopewell 36
Section 3A
Knoch 42, Valley 27
North Catholic at Valley, (n)
Summit Academy 41, Riverview 22
Section 3B
Southmoreland 51, Elizabeth Forward 15
Derry 34, Ligonier Valley 33
City League
Carrick 39, Brashear 25
To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
More High School Other• High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 4, 2022
• Kiski Area girls bowling notches historic 1st win
• High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 3, 2022
• Westmoreland notebook: Latrobe boys basketball jilted after holiday trip to Farrell
• A-K Valley High School Athletes of the Week: Rylen Campbell and Madilyn Boyer