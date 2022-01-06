High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 5, 2022

Thursday, January 6, 2022 | 12:02 AM

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Clsss 2A

Section 2

Carlynton 48, Northgate 44

Class A

Section 2

Geibel 81, Avella 46

Nonsection

Armstrong 52, Perry Traditional Academy 35

Latrobe 79, Connellsville 61

Ligonier Valley 69, Southmoreland 47

Ringgold 61, South Park 41

Carmichaels 72, West Greene 41

Waynesburg 43, Chartiers-Houston 39

Berlin-BrothersValley at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, ppd.

Mt. Pleasant at South Allegheny, ppd.

Steel Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Butler at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 5A

Section 1

Lincoln Park 38, West Allegheny 34

Nonsection

Charleroi 49, Ringgold 36

South Side 49, Northgate 16

Belle Vernon 69, Uniontown 35

New Brighton at Riverside, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Kiski Area, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Freeport, 6 p.m.

Valley at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Montour, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Ligonier Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Avonworth at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at East Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Frazier, 6 p.m.

Carmichaels at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Apollo-Ridge at Ellis School, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 6 p.m.

Jeannette at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Clairton at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Riverview, 6 p.m.

Bowling

WPIBL

Wednesday’s results

Boys

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Blackhawk 7, Rochester 0

Carlynton 7, Moon 0

Girls

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Carlynton 7, Moon 0

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, 7:50 p.m

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex-Galaxy, 9:10 p.m

Class 2A

Meadville at Armstrong, Belmont Complex, 9 p.m

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m

Class A

Kiski Area at Freeport, Belmont Complex, 7 p.m

North Catholic at Greensburg Salem, Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m

Wheeling Park at Wheeling Catholic, Wesbanco Arena, 7:20 p.m

Hampton at Blackhawk, Bradys Run Park Ice Arena, 8:10 p.m

Class B

Central Valley at Ringgold, Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m

Morgantown at Carrick, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 7 p.m

Elizabeth Forward at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena-Trackside, 9 p.m

Wrestling

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Section 1A

Fox Chapel 41, Indiana 30

Kiski Area 57, Armstrong 6

Highlands 54, Hampton 12

Section 1B

Gateway at Franklin Regional, ppd.

Plum 63, Penn Hills 6

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Section 2A

Baldwin at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Connellsville 71, Belle Vernon 6

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, (n)

Section 2B

Latrobe 42, Hempfield 20

McKeesport at Norwin, (n)

Section 3A

Butler 72, New Castle 0

Seneca Valley 48, Moon 24

West Allegheny 63, Beaver 12

Section 3B

North Allegheny 34, Pine-Richland 33

North Allegheny 51, North Hills 21

Pine-Richland 55, Shaler 9

Section 4A

Trinity 49, South Fayette 12

Section 4B

Mt. Lebanon 45, Central Catholic 24

Peters Township 48, Ringgold 27

Bethel Park 60, Upper St. Clair 11

Class 2A

Section 1A

Chartiers-Houston 37, Keystone Oaks 36

Fort Cherry at South Park, (n)

Washington at Burgettstown, (n)

Section 1B

Beth-Center 54, Bentworth 11

Frazier at West Greene, (n)

Bentworth 40, Jefferson-Morgan 24

Section 2B

Quaker Valley 48, Carlynton 16

Montour 63, Avonworth 6

South Side 42, Hopewell 36

Section 3A

Knoch 42, Valley 27

North Catholic at Valley, (n)

Summit Academy 41, Riverview 22

Section 3B

Southmoreland 51, Elizabeth Forward 15

Derry 34, Ligonier Valley 33

City League

Carrick 39, Brashear 25

