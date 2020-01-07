High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 6, 2020
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 12:38 AM
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 2
Ambridge 63, Central Valley 61
Class 3A
Section 4
McGuffey 64, Southmoreland 49
Nonsection
Hundred (W.Va.) 44, Jefferson-Morgan 38
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Lincoln Park at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Carlynton at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Northgate at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.
Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Clairton at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
OLSH at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny 65, Pine-Richland 38
Norwin 77, Butler 50
Seneca Valley 49, Shaler 38
Section 2
Baldwin 47, Upper St. Clair 40
Bethel Park 50, Connellsville 25
Mt. Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 32
Peters Township at Hempfield, ppd.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 71, West Allegheny 15
Lincoln Park 48, Montour 28
Thomas Jefferson 52, South Fayette 43
Trinity 56, Moon 54
Section 2
Armstrong 34, Franklin Regional 32
Plum 47, Hampton 36
Section 3
Latrobe 73, Uniontown 39
Oakland Catholic 81, Laurel Highlands 4
Penn Hills 62, Albert Gallatin 31
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport 59, Apollo-Ridge 26
Indiana 58, Highlands 24
Knoch 61, Burrell 35
North Catholic 75, Greensburg Salem 29
Section 2
Blackhawk 53, Central Valley 43
Keystone Oaks 41, Quaker Valley 17
New Castle 63, Ambridge 18
Section 3
Ringgold 37, Mt. Pleasant 25
Southmoreland 65, Elizabeth Forward 32
West Mifflin 65, Yough 11
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 59, Neshannock 44
Beaver Falls 53, Ellwood City 50
Freedom 47, Riverside 31
Mohawk 55, Beaver 44
Section 2
McGuffey 56, Beth-Center 34
Seton LaSalle 56, Charleroi 46
South Park 50, Brownsville 45
Section 3
Deer Lakes 62, East Allegheny 41
Derry 67, Steel Valley 37
Shady Side Academy 56, Carlynton 54 (OT)
South Allegheny 41, Valley 18
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 46, South Side 29
New Brighton 42, Northgate 21
Shenango 48, Aliquippa 44
OLSH at Sto-Rox, ppd.
Section 2
Jeannette 53, Springdale 11
Serra Cathholic 57, Ellis School 55
Winchester Thurston 59, Brentwood 52
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 51, Chartiers-Houston 47
Burgettstown 61, Carmichaels 15
Frazier 40, Bentworth 25
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 51, Quigley Catholic 40
Rochester 72, Vincentian Academy 69 (2OT)
Union 63, Cornell 9
Section 2
Avella 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14
Mapletown 40, Geibel 26
Monessen 43, California 37
Section 3
Clairton 57, Propel Andrew Street 32
Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Leechburg 18
Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.
Nonsection
West Greene 56, Washington 12
District 6
Heritage
United 56, Ligonier Valley 16
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic at Springdale, 4:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, 6 p.m.
Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.
Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Northern Cambria at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Independent
SWCAC
Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Quaker Valley 7, Nazareth Prep 0
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 5, Butler 4
Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Nonconference
Carrick 11, Burrell 8
Greensburg Salem 5, Beaver 1
Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1 (SO)
Meadville 4, South Fayette 3
Morgantown (W. Va.) 5, Avonworth 1
Wilmington 4, Connellsville 2
Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy (n)
Franklin Regional at Plum (n)
Norwin at Chartiers Valley (n)
Penn-Trafford at Hampton (n)
3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (6)
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Nonconference
Harborcreek at Cathedral Prep, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, 8:15 p.m.
Neshannock at Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
North Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
South Park at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.
Swimming and diving
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Belle Vernon 89, Thomas Jefferson 79
Blackhawk 67, Springdale 29
Butler 85, Mars 72
Hempfield 79, Greensburg Salem 65
Mt. Lebanon 96, West Allegheny 81
Girls
Monday’s result
Blackhawk 80, Springdale 3
Butler 102, Mars 84
Hempfield 86, Greensburg Salem 76
Mt. Lebanon 98, West Allegheny 63
Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 58
Wrestling
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Norwin 37, Franklin Regional 31
Penn-Trafford 43, Plum 12
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 78, Woodland Hills 0
Latrobe at Gateway (n)
Penn Hills at Hempfield (n)
Section 2A
McKeesport 48, Belle Vernon 27
Section 2B
Bethel Park 58, Baldwin 24
Peters Townshiop 48, Ringgold 30
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3A
Pine-Richland 62, Mars 18
Section 3B
Hampton 42, Fox Chapel 37
Section 4A
New Castle at West Allegheny (n)
Section 4B
Chartiers Valley at Waynesburg (n)
Montour at Moon (n)
Class 2A
Section 1A
Burgettstown 72, Washington 6
South Park 54, Chartiers-Houston 24
Section 1B
Beth-Center 66, Bentworth 3
Section 2A
Central Valley 34, Beaver 24
Ellwood City 48, Blackhawk 24
Section 2B
Hopewell 36, Avonworth 30
Quaker Valley 54, South Side 20
Section 3A
Valley 42, Riverview 6
Burrell 69, Highlands 3
Summit Academy at South Allegheny (n)
Section 3B
Mt. Pleasant 47, Yough 30
Southmoreland 48, Derry 24
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Greensburg Salem 78, Woodland Hills 0
106: No contest
113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf
120: Riley Stoner (GS) p. Dominick Harris 2:38
126: Nico Williams (GS) wbf
132: Cody Kaufmann (GS) wbf
138: Colt Wurbrecht (GS) p. Arthur Probola 1:53
145: Luke Willett (GS) wbf
152: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Josiah Martin 0:46
160: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf
170: Wayne Clark (GS) wbf
182: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Keyshawn Frazier 3:39
195: Clayton Hudspath (GS) wbf
220: John Meyers (GS) wbf
285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Michael Bwart 0:37
Records: GS (3-1, 3-1); WH (0-3, 0-3)
Section 1A
Norwin 37, Franklin Regional 31
106: Justin Bass (FR) m.d. Carson Handra, 13-0
113: Conner Henning (N) p. Caleb Sheetz, 2:12
120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Aiden Bean, 0:20
126: Finn Solomon (FR) p. Luke Passarelli, 3:28
132: Kurtis Phipps (N) d. Garrett Thompson, 7-2
138: John Altieri (N) d. Nate Stone, 8-1
145: Travis Hall (FR) wbdq
152: Mason Spears (FR) wbf
160: Chase Kranitz (N) Brett Fricke, 1:56
170: Gavyn Beck (FR) d. Frankie Gill, 3-0
182: Josh Page (N) m.d. Christo Marion, 10-0
195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf
220: Clayton Morris (N) wbf
285: Evan Kline (N) d. Anthony Alesi, 6-0
*Match started at 170 pounds
Records: N (6-2, 1-1); FR (2-1, 2-1)
Penn-Trafford 43, Plum 12
106: No contest
113: Troy Hohman (P-T) p. Dominic Sheffo, 3:11
120: Boaz Chishko (P-T) d. Vince Citrano, 10-3
126: Ryan Auel (P-T) p. Willem Powell, 0:54
132: Cole Yocca (P) d. Owen Ott, 6-5
138: No contest
145: Lucas Paszek (P-T) p. Andrew Claassen, 2:45
152: Dylan Breze (P-T) wbf
160: Jarrod Citrano (P) d. Wesley Stull, 9-5
170: Ryan Bachar (P-T) m.d. Lucas Heath, 9-0
182: Tony Zona (P-T) wbf
195: Browndon Wafo (P) p. Scott Coy, 0:30
220: No contest
285: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Ian Lamia, 0:52
Records: P-T (1-2, 1-2); P (1-2, 1-2)
Section 2A
McKeesport 48, Belle Vernon 27
106: Cody Garacsi (McK) wbf
113: Xoren Radeswics (BV) wbf
120: Brady Willowchol (McK) wbf
126: Caleb Higdon (BV) wbf
132: Evan Sonic (McK) d. Liam Eyth, 4-2 (OT)
138: Ben Eastman (McK) p. Ziameir Smith
145: Ross Weimer (McK) p. Jake Thompson
152: Jerom Gilliam (BV) wbf
160: Clayton Hallaway (McK) wbf
170: Zach Jackson (BV) wbf
182: Logan Hoffman (BV) p. Bolivar Compansano
195: Chase Walker (BV) d. Raymond Kennedy, 6-4
220: Anthony Sayles (McK) d. Mark Mascara, 3-0
285: Andrew Mellinger (BV) wbf
Records: McK (1-2, 1-2); BV (0-2, 0-2)
Section 3B
Hampton 42, Fox Chpael 37
106: Cameron Rakar (H) p. Henry Byrne, 0:30
113: Samuel Zuckerman (FC) wbf
120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf
126: Jose Morales (FC) m.d. Ryan Olszewski, 9-0
132: Dakoda Pisano (Fc) wbf
138: Jon Maguire (H) p. Brendan Kost, 3:23
145: Allen Wolfe (H) p. Jake Patterson, 3:34
152: Josh Miller (FC) wbf
160: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Reese Carter, 1:21
170: Corey Scherer (H) p. Trevor Katz, 2:39
182: Tyler Kocak (H) p. Zane Gavazzi, 0:26
195: Luke O’Connor (FC) d. Jayden Resch, 4-2
220: Conrad Harold (H) p. Henry Gavazzi, 0:37
285: Dawson Dietz (H) p. Eddie Farrell, 3:29
*Match started at 132 pounds
Records: H (5-3, 3-0); FC (4-4, 1-2)
Class 2A
Section 3A
Valley 42, Riverview 6
106: Micah Hughes (V) wbf
113: No contest
120: Jeniah Allen (V) wbf
126: Kain Stone (V) wbf
132: Dion Lyons (V) p. Isaac Murphy
138: No contest
145: Ricardo Simmons (V) wbf
152: No contest
160: Giovanni Savko (R) p. Michael Montgomery
170: No contest
182: Evan McGinnis (V) p. Ethan Zahner
195: No contest
220: Andrew Hill (V) wbf
285: No contest
Records: V (1-2, 1-2); R (0-3, 0-3)
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2A
West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 2B
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
