High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 6, 2020

By:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 | 12:38 AM

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Ambridge 63, Central Valley 61

Class 3A

Section 4

McGuffey 64, Southmoreland 49

Nonsection

Hundred (W.Va.) 44, Jefferson-Morgan 38

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Beaver at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

South Park at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Lincoln Park at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Sto-Rox, 6:30 p.m.

Riverview at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Rochester at Nazareth Prep, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Clairton at Imani Christian, 6 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

OLSH at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Obama Academy at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Perry at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 65, Pine-Richland 38

Norwin 77, Butler 50

Seneca Valley 49, Shaler 38

Section 2

Baldwin 47, Upper St. Clair 40

Bethel Park 50, Connellsville 25

Mt. Lebanon 71, Canon-McMillan 32

Peters Township at Hempfield, ppd.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 71, West Allegheny 15

Lincoln Park 48, Montour 28

Thomas Jefferson 52, South Fayette 43

Trinity 56, Moon 54

Section 2

Armstrong 34, Franklin Regional 32

Plum 47, Hampton 36

Section 3

Latrobe 73, Uniontown 39

Oakland Catholic 81, Laurel Highlands 4

Penn Hills 62, Albert Gallatin 31

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport 59, Apollo-Ridge 26

Indiana 58, Highlands 24

Knoch 61, Burrell 35

North Catholic 75, Greensburg Salem 29

Section 2

Blackhawk 53, Central Valley 43

Keystone Oaks 41, Quaker Valley 17

New Castle 63, Ambridge 18

Section 3

Ringgold 37, Mt. Pleasant 25

Southmoreland 65, Elizabeth Forward 32

West Mifflin 65, Yough 11

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 59, Neshannock 44

Beaver Falls 53, Ellwood City 50

Freedom 47, Riverside 31

Mohawk 55, Beaver 44

Section 2

McGuffey 56, Beth-Center 34

Seton LaSalle 56, Charleroi 46

South Park 50, Brownsville 45

Section 3

Deer Lakes 62, East Allegheny 41

Derry 67, Steel Valley 37

Shady Side Academy 56, Carlynton 54 (OT)

South Allegheny 41, Valley 18

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 46, South Side 29

New Brighton 42, Northgate 21

Shenango 48, Aliquippa 44

OLSH at Sto-Rox, ppd.

Section 2

Jeannette 53, Springdale 11

Serra Cathholic 57, Ellis School 55

Winchester Thurston 59, Brentwood 52

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 51, Chartiers-Houston 47

Burgettstown 61, Carmichaels 15

Frazier 40, Bentworth 25

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 51, Quigley Catholic 40

Rochester 72, Vincentian Academy 69 (2OT)

Union 63, Cornell 9

Section 2

Avella 55, Jefferson-Morgan 14

Mapletown 40, Geibel 26

Monessen 43, California 37

Section 3

Clairton 57, Propel Andrew Street 32

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Leechburg 18

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, ppd.

Nonsection

West Greene 56, Washington 12

District 6

Heritage

United 56, Ligonier Valley 16

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Belle Vernon at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic at Springdale, 4:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Mapletown at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Northern Cambria at Harmony, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Independent

SWCAC

Cheswick Christian Academy at Cornerstone Christian, 7 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Quaker Valley 7, Nazareth Prep 0

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 5, Butler 4

Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Nonconference

Carrick 11, Burrell 8

Greensburg Salem 5, Beaver 1

Kiski Area 2, North Hills 1 (SO)

Meadville 4, South Fayette 3

Morgantown (W. Va.) 5, Avonworth 1

Wilmington 4, Connellsville 2

Fox Chapel at Sewickley Academy (n)

Franklin Regional at Plum (n)

Norwin at Chartiers Valley (n)

Penn-Trafford at Hampton (n)

3 goals or more: Tyler Stewart, Burrell (6)

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Nonconference

Harborcreek at Cathedral Prep, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie, 8:15 p.m.

Neshannock at Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Westmont Hilltop, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

South Park at Wheeling Park (W. Va.), Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.

Swimming and diving

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Belle Vernon 89, Thomas Jefferson 79

Blackhawk 67, Springdale 29

Butler 85, Mars 72

Hempfield 79, Greensburg Salem 65

Mt. Lebanon 96, West Allegheny 81

Girls

Monday’s result

Blackhawk 80, Springdale 3

Butler 102, Mars 84

Hempfield 86, Greensburg Salem 76

Mt. Lebanon 98, West Allegheny 63

Thomas Jefferson 83, Belle Vernon 58

Wrestling

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Norwin 37, Franklin Regional 31

Penn-Trafford 43, Plum 12

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem 78, Woodland Hills 0

Latrobe at Gateway (n)

Penn Hills at Hempfield (n)

Section 2A

McKeesport 48, Belle Vernon 27

Section 2B

Bethel Park 58, Baldwin 24

Peters Townshiop 48, Ringgold 30

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 62, Mars 18

Section 3B

Hampton 42, Fox Chapel 37

Section 4A

New Castle at West Allegheny (n)

Section 4B

Chartiers Valley at Waynesburg (n)

Montour at Moon (n)

Class 2A

Section 1A

Burgettstown 72, Washington 6

South Park 54, Chartiers-Houston 24

Section 1B

Beth-Center 66, Bentworth 3

Section 2A

Central Valley 34, Beaver 24

Ellwood City 48, Blackhawk 24

Section 2B

Hopewell 36, Avonworth 30

Quaker Valley 54, South Side 20

Section 3A

Valley 42, Riverview 6

Burrell 69, Highlands 3

Summit Academy at South Allegheny (n)

Section 3B

Mt. Pleasant 47, Yough 30

Southmoreland 48, Derry 24

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Greensburg Salem 78, Woodland Hills 0

106: No contest

113: Kaidyn Gonder (GS) wbf

120: Riley Stoner (GS) p. Dominick Harris 2:38

126: Nico Williams (GS) wbf

132: Cody Kaufmann (GS) wbf

138: Colt Wurbrecht (GS) p. Arthur Probola 1:53

145: Luke Willett (GS) wbf

152: Ian Ewing (GS) p. Josiah Martin 0:46

160: Cooper Phillips (GS) wbf

170: Wayne Clark (GS) wbf

182: Christian McChesney (GS) p. Keyshawn Frazier 3:39

195: Clayton Hudspath (GS) wbf

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf

285: Billy McChesney (GS) p. Michael Bwart 0:37

Records: GS (3-1, 3-1); WH (0-3, 0-3)

Section 1A

Norwin 37, Franklin Regional 31

106: Justin Bass (FR) m.d. Carson Handra, 13-0

113: Conner Henning (N) p. Caleb Sheetz, 2:12

120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Aiden Bean, 0:20

126: Finn Solomon (FR) p. Luke Passarelli, 3:28

132: Kurtis Phipps (N) d. Garrett Thompson, 7-2

138: John Altieri (N) d. Nate Stone, 8-1

145: Travis Hall (FR) wbdq

152: Mason Spears (FR) wbf

160: Chase Kranitz (N) Brett Fricke, 1:56

170: Gavyn Beck (FR) d. Frankie Gill, 3-0

182: Josh Page (N) m.d. Christo Marion, 10-0

195: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf

220: Clayton Morris (N) wbf

285: Evan Kline (N) d. Anthony Alesi, 6-0

*Match started at 170 pounds

Records: N (6-2, 1-1); FR (2-1, 2-1)

Penn-Trafford 43, Plum 12

106: No contest

113: Troy Hohman (P-T) p. Dominic Sheffo, 3:11

120: Boaz Chishko (P-T) d. Vince Citrano, 10-3

126: Ryan Auel (P-T) p. Willem Powell, 0:54

132: Cole Yocca (P) d. Owen Ott, 6-5

138: No contest

145: Lucas Paszek (P-T) p. Andrew Claassen, 2:45

152: Dylan Breze (P-T) wbf

160: Jarrod Citrano (P) d. Wesley Stull, 9-5

170: Ryan Bachar (P-T) m.d. Lucas Heath, 9-0

182: Tony Zona (P-T) wbf

195: Browndon Wafo (P) p. Scott Coy, 0:30

220: No contest

285: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Ian Lamia, 0:52

Records: P-T (1-2, 1-2); P (1-2, 1-2)

Section 2A

McKeesport 48, Belle Vernon 27

106: Cody Garacsi (McK) wbf

113: Xoren Radeswics (BV) wbf

120: Brady Willowchol (McK) wbf

126: Caleb Higdon (BV) wbf

132: Evan Sonic (McK) d. Liam Eyth, 4-2 (OT)

138: Ben Eastman (McK) p. Ziameir Smith

145: Ross Weimer (McK) p. Jake Thompson

152: Jerom Gilliam (BV) wbf

160: Clayton Hallaway (McK) wbf

170: Zach Jackson (BV) wbf

182: Logan Hoffman (BV) p. Bolivar Compansano

195: Chase Walker (BV) d. Raymond Kennedy, 6-4

220: Anthony Sayles (McK) d. Mark Mascara, 3-0

285: Andrew Mellinger (BV) wbf

Records: McK (1-2, 1-2); BV (0-2, 0-2)

Section 3B

Hampton 42, Fox Chpael 37

106: Cameron Rakar (H) p. Henry Byrne, 0:30

113: Samuel Zuckerman (FC) wbf

120: Ray Worsen (FC) wbf

126: Jose Morales (FC) m.d. Ryan Olszewski, 9-0

132: Dakoda Pisano (Fc) wbf

138: Jon Maguire (H) p. Brendan Kost, 3:23

145: Allen Wolfe (H) p. Jake Patterson, 3:34

152: Josh Miller (FC) wbf

160: Alex Wecht (FC) p. Reese Carter, 1:21

170: Corey Scherer (H) p. Trevor Katz, 2:39

182: Tyler Kocak (H) p. Zane Gavazzi, 0:26

195: Luke O’Connor (FC) d. Jayden Resch, 4-2

220: Conrad Harold (H) p. Henry Gavazzi, 0:37

285: Dawson Dietz (H) p. Eddie Farrell, 3:29

*Match started at 132 pounds

Records: H (5-3, 3-0); FC (4-4, 1-2)

Class 2A

Section 3A

Valley 42, Riverview 6

106: Micah Hughes (V) wbf

113: No contest

120: Jeniah Allen (V) wbf

126: Kain Stone (V) wbf

132: Dion Lyons (V) p. Isaac Murphy

138: No contest

145: Ricardo Simmons (V) wbf

152: No contest

160: Giovanni Savko (R) p. Michael Montgomery

170: No contest

182: Evan McGinnis (V) p. Ethan Zahner

195: No contest

220: Andrew Hill (V) wbf

285: No contest

Records: V (1-2, 1-2); R (0-3, 0-3)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2A

West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 2B

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.