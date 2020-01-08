High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 7, 2020
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 12:57 AM
Basketball
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler 88, Pine-Richland 84 (OT)
North Allegheny 62, Central Catholic 46
North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 48
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 61, Bethel Park 59
Peters Township 70, Baldwin 60
Upper St. Clair 83, Canon-McMillan 52
Section 3
Connellsville 79, Latrobe 61
Fox Chapel 63, Norwin 48
Penn-Trafford 65, Hempfield 57
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway 46, Greensburg Salem 42 (OT)
McKeesport 57, Woodland Hills 56
Penn Hills 76, Albert Gallatin 52
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 61, Moon 20
Montour 48, South Fayette 47 (OT)
Thomas Jefferson 64, Trinity 61
West Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 39
Section 3
Franklin Regional 70, Indiana 56
Hampton 60, Kiski Area 30
Mars 65, Plum 62
Shaler 52, Armstrong 38
Class 4A
Section 1
Derry 64, Yough 49
Knoch 74, Highlands 69
Mt. Pleasant 55, Freeport 45
Section 2
Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 45
New Castle 89, Beaver 56
Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 52
Section 3
Belle Vernon 76, South Park 63
Elizabeth Forward 67, Waynesburg 58
Uniontown 71, Ringgold 62
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls 54, Neshannock 35
Lincoln Park 72, Ellwood City 42
Riverside 44, New Brighton 28
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 80, Freedom 75
North Catholic 98, Carlynton 52
Seton LaSalle 71, Fort Cherry 32
Section 3
South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 49
Steel Valley 52, Deer Lakes 42
Valley 68, East Allegheny 51
Section 4
Brownsville 54, Frazier 40
Charleroi 85, Beth-Center 55
Washington 71, Southmoreland 39
Class 2A
Section 1
Sto-Rox 73, Propel Braddock Hills 49
Springdale 51, Apollo-Ridge 48
Winchester Thurston 65, Riverview 57
Northgate at Summit Academy (n)
Section 2
Brentwood 66, California 55
Carmichaels 69, Bentworth 36
Jeannette 52, Chartiers-Houston 34
Section 3
Laurel 83, Mohawk 46
Sewickley Academy 58, Burgettstown 54
Shenango 71, South Side 36
Class A
Section 1
Cornell 56, Union 48
Nazareth Prep 85, Rochester 23
Vincentian Academy 75, Quigley Catholic 28
Eden Christian at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
Geibel Catholic 76, Jefferson Morgan 60
Monessen 84, Avella 53
West Greene 47, Mapletown 40
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 76, St. Joseph 73
Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Andrew Street 42
Imani Christian 81, Clairton 75
Leechburg 67, Propel Montour 31
Nonsection
Aliquippa 73, OLSH 69 (OT)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 72, United 55
District 8
City League
Allderdice 69, Perry 44
Brashear 40, Carrick 36
Obama Academy 60, Westinghouse 57
Independent
SWCAC
Cornerstone Christian Prep 61, Cheswick Christian Academy 39
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Carrick at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 36, North Hills 26
Section 2
Hempfield 52, Peters Township 47
Class 5A
Section 2
Gateway 56, Kiski Area 35
Section 3
Woodland Hills 57, Penn-Trafford 44
Class 4A
Section 3
McKeesport 57, Belle Vernon 39
Class 3A
Section 2
Washington 59, Waynesburg 51
Section 3
Deer Lakes 52, Steel Valley 35
Class 2A
Section 2
Serra Catholic 65, Springdale 14
Nonsection
Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy 42
Beaver 51, Hopewell 32
Brownsville 42, Albert Gallatin 39
Fort Cherry 48, Mapletown 29
Mars 68, West Mifflin 39
Riverview 43, St. Joseph 22
South Park 78, South Allegheny 36
District 8
City League
Allderdice 85, Perry 9
Brashear 40, Carrick 32
Westinghouse 54, Obama Academy 48
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Bentworth at Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.
Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.
United at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIBL
Carlynton 5, OLSH 2
Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0
Girls
Tuesday’s result
WPIBL
Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Nonconference
Shaler 4, Quaker Valley 3 (OT)
South Park 4, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 2
Westmont Hilltop 4, North Catholic 3 (OT)
Harborcreek at Cathedral Prep (n)
Neshannock at Trinity (n)
Swimming and diving
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 97, Central Valley 79
Belle Vernon 82, Brentwood 57
Franklin Regional 91, Penn-Trafford 87
North Allegheny 99, Hampton 81
North Catholic 103, Shaler 64
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 91, Central Valley 87
Brentwood 87, Belle Vernon 46
Franklin Regional 95, Penn-Trafford 86
North Allegheny 101, Hampton 77
Shaler 91, North Catholic 79
Wrestling
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 17
Class AA
Section 2B
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton (n)
Section 1B
West Greene 54, Jefferson-Morgan 24
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center 42, United 12
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Franklin Regional at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
McKeesport at Connellsville, 7 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2B
Baldwin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3A
Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Knoch at Butler, 7 p.m.
Mars at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.
Indiana at North Hills, 7 p.m.
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4B
Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Montour, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1A
South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.
Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Section 1B
Bentworth at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.
Section 2A
Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Laurel at Central Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 2B
Carlynton at Avonworth, 7 p.m.
Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
South Side at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3A
Burrell at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.
Riverview at Highlands, 7 p.m.
South Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.
Section 3B
Frazier at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.
Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.