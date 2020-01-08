High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 7, 2020

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 | 12:57 AM

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler 88, Pine-Richland 84 (OT)

North Allegheny 62, Central Catholic 46

North Hills 63, Seneca Valley 48

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 61, Bethel Park 59

Peters Township 70, Baldwin 60

Upper St. Clair 83, Canon-McMillan 52

Section 3

Connellsville 79, Latrobe 61

Fox Chapel 63, Norwin 48

Penn-Trafford 65, Hempfield 57

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway 46, Greensburg Salem 42 (OT)

McKeesport 57, Woodland Hills 56

Penn Hills 76, Albert Gallatin 52

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 61, Moon 20

Montour 48, South Fayette 47 (OT)

Thomas Jefferson 64, Trinity 61

West Allegheny 61, West Mifflin 39

Section 3

Franklin Regional 70, Indiana 56

Hampton 60, Kiski Area 30

Mars 65, Plum 62

Shaler 52, Armstrong 38

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry 64, Yough 49

Knoch 74, Highlands 69

Mt. Pleasant 55, Freeport 45

Section 2

Blackhawk 51, Ambridge 45

New Castle 89, Beaver 56

Quaker Valley 78, Hopewell 52

Section 3

Belle Vernon 76, South Park 63

Elizabeth Forward 67, Waynesburg 58

Uniontown 71, Ringgold 62

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls 54, Neshannock 35

Lincoln Park 72, Ellwood City 42

Riverside 44, New Brighton 28

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 80, Freedom 75

North Catholic 98, Carlynton 52

Seton LaSalle 71, Fort Cherry 32

Section 3

South Allegheny 58, Shady Side Academy 49

Steel Valley 52, Deer Lakes 42

Valley 68, East Allegheny 51

Section 4

Brownsville 54, Frazier 40

Charleroi 85, Beth-Center 55

Washington 71, Southmoreland 39

Class 2A

Section 1

Sto-Rox 73, Propel Braddock Hills 49

Springdale 51, Apollo-Ridge 48

Winchester Thurston 65, Riverview 57

Northgate at Summit Academy (n)

Section 2

Brentwood 66, California 55

Carmichaels 69, Bentworth 36

Jeannette 52, Chartiers-Houston 34

Section 3

Laurel 83, Mohawk 46

Sewickley Academy 58, Burgettstown 54

Shenango 71, South Side 36

Class A

Section 1

Cornell 56, Union 48

Nazareth Prep 85, Rochester 23

Vincentian Academy 75, Quigley Catholic 28

Eden Christian at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

Geibel Catholic 76, Jefferson Morgan 60

Monessen 84, Avella 53

West Greene 47, Mapletown 40

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 76, St. Joseph 73

Greensburg Central Catholic 65, Propel Andrew Street 42

Imani Christian 81, Clairton 75

Leechburg 67, Propel Montour 31

Nonsection

Aliquippa 73, OLSH 69 (OT)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 72, United 55

District 8

City League

Allderdice 69, Perry 44

Brashear 40, Carrick 36

Obama Academy 60, Westinghouse 57

Independent

SWCAC

Cornerstone Christian Prep 61, Cheswick Christian Academy 39

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Sto-Rox at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Carrick at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 36, North Hills 26

Section 2

Hempfield 52, Peters Township 47

Class 5A

Section 2

Gateway 56, Kiski Area 35

Section 3

Woodland Hills 57, Penn-Trafford 44

Class 4A

Section 3

McKeesport 57, Belle Vernon 39

Class 3A

Section 2

Washington 59, Waynesburg 51

Section 3

Deer Lakes 52, Steel Valley 35

Class 2A

Section 2

Serra Catholic 65, Springdale 14

Nonsection

Aliquippa 47, Sewickley Academy 42

Beaver 51, Hopewell 32

Brownsville 42, Albert Gallatin 39

Fort Cherry 48, Mapletown 29

Mars 68, West Mifflin 39

Riverview 43, St. Joseph 22

South Park 78, South Allegheny 36

District 8

City League

Allderdice 85, Perry 9

Brashear 40, Carrick 32

Westinghouse 54, Obama Academy 48

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Bentworth at Geibel Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.

United at Bellwood-Antis, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIBL

Carlynton 5, OLSH 2

Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0

Girls

Tuesday’s result

WPIBL

Hempfield 7, Latrobe 0

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Nonconference

Shaler 4, Quaker Valley 3 (OT)

South Park 4, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 2

Westmont Hilltop 4, North Catholic 3 (OT)

Harborcreek at Cathedral Prep (n)

Neshannock at Trinity (n)

Swimming and diving

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 97, Central Valley 79

Belle Vernon 82, Brentwood 57

Franklin Regional 91, Penn-Trafford 87

North Allegheny 99, Hampton 81

North Catholic 103, Shaler 64

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 91, Central Valley 87

Brentwood 87, Belle Vernon 46

Franklin Regional 95, Penn-Trafford 86

North Allegheny 101, Hampton 77

Shaler 91, North Catholic 79

Wrestling

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson 52, West Mifflin 17

Class AA

Section 2B

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton (n)

Section 1B

West Greene 54, Jefferson-Morgan 24

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center 42, United 12

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Franklin Regional at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Plum at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Gateway at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

McKeesport at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2B

Baldwin at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3A

Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Butler, 7 p.m.

Mars at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Shaler, 7 p.m.

Indiana at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4B

Moon at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1A

South Park at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Washington at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 1B

Bentworth at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 2A

Blackhawk at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 2B

Carlynton at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

South Side at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3A

Burrell at Summit Academy, 7 p.m.

Riverview at Highlands, 7 p.m.

South Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

Section 3B

Frazier at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Yough at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.