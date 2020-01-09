High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 8, 2020
Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 1:00 AM
LOCAL
High schools
Basketball
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 1
Sto-Rox 87, Winchester Thurston 47
Nonsection
East Allegheny 43, Carrick 39
Freedom 74, South Side 65
Hopewell 60, New Brighton 48
Jefferson-Morgan 70, Bentworth 49
Mohawk 62, Beaver County Christian 39
Riverside 59, Western Beaver 55
Riverview 62, St. Joseph 48
Serra Catholic 74, West Mifflin 56
Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 58
District 8
City League
Obama Academy 58, Kennedy Catholic 57
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Shenango at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
South Allegheny ay Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.
Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.
United at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Thomas Jefferson 64, Montour 30
Class 2A
Section 1
OLSH 58, Sto-Rox 28
Class A
Section 3
Aquinas Academy 39, St. Joseph 27
Nonsection
Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 27
Gateway 50, Hempfield 41
Monessen 40, Frazier 37
Riverside 49, Union 18
Waynesburg 45, Carmichaels 32
Westinghouse 48, West Mifflin 42
Ellwood City at South Side, ppd.
Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.
Pine-Richland at Trinity, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Bellwood-Antis 61, United 52
Homer-Center 75, Ligonier Valley 32
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Burrell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
OLSH at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.
Riverview at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Mapletown, 6 p.m.
Geibel Catholic at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
California at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Rochester at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Apollo-Ridge 7, Freeport 0
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0
Butler 7, Shaler 0
Hempfield 7, Yough 0
Latrobe 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
St. Joseph 5, Armstrong 2
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIBL
Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0
Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0
Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0
Butler 5, Shaler 2
Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
Hempfield 7, Yough 0
Latrobe 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class 3A
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Nonconference
Central Valley at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown (W. Va.) Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.
Freeport at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.
McDowell at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
North Hills at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.
Plum at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.
Swimming and diving
Boys
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
Thomas Jefferson 86, West Mifflin 64
Girls
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL
Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 52
Wrestling
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Franklin Regional 72, Central Catholic 12
Kiski Area 66, Plum 12
Norwin 54, Penn-Trafford 20
Section 1B
Hempfield 75, Woodland Hills 0
Latrobe 46, Greensburg Salem 21
Gateway at Penn Hills (n)
Section 2A
Thomas Jefferson 64, Belle Vernon 12
McKeesport at Connellsville (n)
West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin (n)
Section 2B
Peters Township 42, Upper St. Clair 22
Baldwin at Ringgold (n)
Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park (n)
Section 3A
Butler 51, Knoch 27
Pine-Richland 46, Armstrong 22
Seneca Valley 73, Mars 4
Section 3B
Hampton 72, Shaler 6
North Allegheny 62, Fox Chapel 12
North Hills 34, Indiana 33
Section 4A
Canon-McMillan 69, Ambridge 6
West Allegheny at South Fayette (n)
Section 4B
Moon at Chartiers Valley (n)
Trinity at Montour (n)
Class 2A
Section 1A
South Park 48, Fort Cherry 23
Washington at Chartiers-Houston (n)
Section 1B
McGuffey 66, Bentworth 11
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center (n)
Section 2A
Blackhawk 30, Beaver 24
Freedom 48, Ellwood City 36
Laurel 60, Central Valley 21
Section 2B
Avonworth 36, Carlynton 28
Hopewell 45, South Side 21
Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 21
Section 3A
Burrell 76, Summit Academy 6
Highlands 66, Riverview 6
South Allegheny at Valley (n)
Section 3B
Derry 60, Frazier 24
Elizabeth Forward 48, Mt. Pleasant 35
Southmoreland 62, Yough 13
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1A
Franklin Regional 72, Central Catholic 12
106: Justin Bass (FR) wbf
113: Kaleb Sheetz (FR) p. Kaleb Mallinger, 2:39
120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Andrew Patsy, 1:25
126: Ben Pekarcik (FR) p. Jake Meyers, 4:48
132: Dalton Oneil (FR) p. Maxwell Kimbrough, 2:59
138: Garret Thompson (FR) p. Jaden Brown, 0:25
145: Travis Hall (FR) p. Thomas Muha, 1:33
152: Mason Spears (FR) p. Luca Bonaroti, 0:40
160: Gavyn Beck (FR) p. Steven Costa, 0:35
170: Brett Fricke (FR) p. Nick Pachete, 3:04
182: Mason Christo (FR) p. Francesco Varrati, 2:55
195: Anthony Alesi (FR) p. Chris Aluise, 1:40
220: Mike Deluca (CC) wbf
285: Parker Drexler (CC) wbf
*Match started at 152 pounds
Records: FR (3-1, 3-1); CC (0-10, 0-2)
Kiski Area 66, Plum 12
106: Antonio Giordano (KA) wbf
113: Vincen Citrano (P) t.f. Conner Murray, 16-1 (5:27)
120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf
126: Cole Yocca (P) m.d. Vince Lapiana, 9-0
132: Dom Giordano (KA) wbf
138: Deon Taylor (KA) wbf
145: Andrew Claassen (P) d. Grant Smith, 6-2
152: Sammy Starr (KA) wbf
160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jarrod Citrano, 1:55
170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Damon Bracco, 1:04
182: Jared Curcio (KA) p. Browndon Wafo, 2:27
195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) wbf
220: Carter Dilts (KA) wbf
285: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Ian Lamia, 0:54
Records: KA (8-0, 3-0); P (1-3, 1-3)
Norwin 54, Penn-Trafford 20
106: Troy Hohman (P-T) t.f. Carson Handra, 19-4 (2:00)
113: Conner Henning (N) wbf
120: Boaz Chishko (P-T) d. Luke Passarelli, 7-0
126: Ryan Auel (P-T) wbf
132: Gabe Conboy (N) p. Owen Ott, 5:45
138: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Lucas Paszek, 0:53
145: John Altieri (N) p. Dylan Breze, 1:23
152: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Noah Johnson, 0:51
160: Frankie Gill (N) p. Ryan Bachar, 3:27
170: Josh Page (N) wbf
182: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf
195: Clayton Morris (N) p. Scott Coy, 0:43
220: No match
285: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Evan Kline, 2:22
Records: N (3-1, 3-1); P-T (1-3, 1-3)
Section 1B
Hempfield 75, Woodland Hills 0
106: Ethan Lebin (H) wbf
120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Dominick Harris, 3:38
126: Lucas Kapusta (H) wbf
132: Nolan Daerr (H) wbf
138: Van Payon (H) d. Arthur Probola, 8-2
145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) wbf
152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Josiah Martin, 1:12
160: Alex Urbani (H) wbf
170: Sam Choby (H) wbf
182: Coby Stepanik (H) p. Keyshawn Frazier, 0:36
195: Justin Cramer (H) wbf
220: Dillon Ferretti (H) wbf
285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Michael Ewart, 0:05
Records: H (9-2, 4-0); WH (0-4, 0-4)
Latrobe 46, Greensburg Salem 21
106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) wbf
113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 2:41
120: Nate Roth (L) p. Riley Stoner, 3:23
126: Nico Williams (GS) d. Enzo Angelicchio, 5-3
132: Gabe Willochell (L) major Cody Kaufman, 11-0
138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) d. Peyton Henry, 2-0
145: Ricky Armstrong (L) p. Luke Willett, 4:49
152: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Jack Pletcher, 3-0
160: Mitchell Tryon (L) p. Cooper Phillips, 5:34
170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Will Clark, 1:13
182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Christian McChesney, 1:28
195: Caleb Chismar (GS) d. Ty Lynch, 4-2
220: John Meyers (GS) wbf
285: Bill McChesney (GS) d. Tyler Ross, 6-5
*Match started at 126 pounds
Records: L (3-1, 3-1); GS (3-2, 3-2)
Section 3B
North Allegheny 62, Fox Chapel 12
106: Sam Horton (NA) p. Henry Byrne, 0:56
113: Drew Duchi (NA) p. Samuel Zuckerman, 3:56
120: Dylan Coy (NA) p. Ray Worsen, 2:51
126: Nathan Monteparte (NA) m.d. Jose Morales, 15-4
132: Adam Rohan (NA) m.d. Dakoda Pisano, 13-0
138: Maximus Stedeford (NA) p. Brendan Kost, 1:23
145: Freddy Junko (NA) p. Robbie Serrao, 1:16
152: Ian Branstetter (NA) t.f. Josh Miller, 17-1 (4:39)
160: Grant Mackay (NA) m.d. Alex Wecht, 9-1
170: Bobby Snyder (NA) d. Trevor Katz, 5-0
182: Luke O’Connor (FC) p. Cameron Fries, 1:39
195: Nick Marcenelle (NA) p. Henry Gavazzi, 0:10
220: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Luke Rumpler, 1:59
285: Ben Grafton (NA) p. Jordan White, 0:31
*Match started at 132 pounds
Records: NA (4-0, 4-0); FC (4-5, 1-3)
Class 2A
Section 3A
Burrll 76, Summit Academy 6
106: Nikolas Ferra (B) wbf
113: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Joseph Palmer, 1:48
120: Nicholas Salerno (B) p. Philip Morales, 0:15
126: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf
132: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf
138: Logan Bechtold (B) p. Christian Hernandez, 0:33
145: Simon Slahtovsky (B) p. Jamier Griffin, 1:31
152: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Logan Brunner, 1:31
160: Noach Linderman (B) p. Damian Strausberger, 1:34
170: Domnic Holmes (B) p. Devin Joliet, 1:55
182: Cole Clark (B) p. Demetrius Murphy, 3:51
195: Richard Feroce (B) p. Ismael Carabello-Lopez, 3:03
220: Michael Scherer (B) m.d. Nicholas Liu, 12-1
285: William Kern (S) wbf
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: B (4-1, 4-0); S (5-4, 3-1)
Highlands 66, Riverview 6
106: No match
113: Cyler Strader (H) wbf
120: Bryan Randolph (H) wbf
126: Evan Henry (H) wbf
132: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Lukas Simpson, 0:49
138: Jrake Burford (H) wbf
145: No match
152: Blake Clark (H) wbf
160: Charles D’Angelo (H) p. Giovanni Savko, 0:56
170: Tyler Thompson (H) wbf
182: Nate Riddell (H) p. Ethan Zahner, 1:12
195: Kyron Long (H) wbf
220: Jeremiah Saunders (H) wbf
285: Jeremiah Nelson (H) wbf
*Match started at 160 pounds
Records: H (11-2, 3-1); R (0-4, 0-4)
Section 3B
Elizabeth Forward 48, Mt. Pleasant 35
106: Austin Wilson (EF) p. Lane Golkosky
113: Luke Geibig (MP) wbf
120: Tristan Zawalsh (MP) p. Donovan Woytsek
126: Damian George (MP) wbf
132: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Lucas Shaulis
138: Caden Brock (EF) p. Lucas Eicher
145: Noah Gnibus (MP) wbf
152: Noah Hunnel (EF) p. Jake Levendusky
160: Pat Brewer (MP) t.f. Nick Hunnel
170: Dakota Buchina (EF) wbf
182: Davaontay Brownfield (EF) wbf
195: Ethan Cain (EF) p. Jake Proctor
220: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Grant Robinson
285: Nick Murphy (EF) p. Colton Zelmore
Records: EF (4-0, 4-0); MP (4-5, 2-2)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 1B
Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Connellsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
