High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 8, 2020

By:

Thursday, January 9, 2020 | 1:00 AM

LOCAL

High schools

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 1

Sto-Rox 87, Winchester Thurston 47

Nonsection

East Allegheny 43, Carrick 39

Freedom 74, South Side 65

Hopewell 60, New Brighton 48

Jefferson-Morgan 70, Bentworth 49

Mohawk 62, Beaver County Christian 39

Riverside 59, Western Beaver 55

Riverview 62, St. Joseph 48

Serra Catholic 74, West Mifflin 56

Thomas Jefferson 64, Ringgold 58

District 8

City League

Obama Academy 58, Kennedy Catholic 57

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Shenango at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

South Allegheny ay Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.

Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 6 p.m.

United at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Thomas Jefferson 64, Montour 30

Class 2A

Section 1

OLSH 58, Sto-Rox 28

Class A

Section 3

Aquinas Academy 39, St. Joseph 27

Nonsection

Bentworth 53, Geibel Catholic 27

Gateway 50, Hempfield 41

Monessen 40, Frazier 37

Riverside 49, Union 18

Waynesburg 45, Carmichaels 32

Westinghouse 48, West Mifflin 42

Ellwood City at South Side, ppd.

Norwin at Penn-Trafford, ppd.

Pine-Richland at Trinity, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Bellwood-Antis 61, United 52

Homer-Center 75, Ligonier Valley 32

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Burrell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Knoch at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Freedom at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Deer Lakes at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

OLSH at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

Riverview at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

Burgettstown at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Mapletown, 6 p.m.

Geibel Catholic at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Aquinas Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Rochester at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Apollo-Ridge 7, Freeport 0

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0

Butler 7, Shaler 0

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

Latrobe 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

St. Joseph 5, Armstrong 2

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIBL

Armstrong 7, St. Joseph 0

Blackhawk 7, Hopewell 0

Burrell 7, Redeemer Lutheran 0

Butler 5, Shaler 2

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Hempfield 7, Yough 0

Latrobe 7, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Central Catholic at Seneca Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Pine-Richland, Baierl Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Nonconference

Central Valley at Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown (W. Va.) Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.

Freeport at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.

McDowell at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

North Hills at Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.

Plum at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.

Swimming and diving

Boys

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

Thomas Jefferson 86, West Mifflin 64

Girls

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL

Thomas Jefferson 68, West Mifflin 52

Wrestling

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Franklin Regional 72, Central Catholic 12

Kiski Area 66, Plum 12

Norwin 54, Penn-Trafford 20

Section 1B

Hempfield 75, Woodland Hills 0

Latrobe 46, Greensburg Salem 21

Gateway at Penn Hills (n)

Section 2A

Thomas Jefferson 64, Belle Vernon 12

McKeesport at Connellsville (n)

West Mifflin at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 2B

Peters Township 42, Upper St. Clair 22

Baldwin at Ringgold (n)

Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park (n)

Section 3A

Butler 51, Knoch 27

Pine-Richland 46, Armstrong 22

Seneca Valley 73, Mars 4

Section 3B

Hampton 72, Shaler 6

North Allegheny 62, Fox Chapel 12

North Hills 34, Indiana 33

Section 4A

Canon-McMillan 69, Ambridge 6

West Allegheny at South Fayette (n)

Section 4B

Moon at Chartiers Valley (n)

Trinity at Montour (n)

Class 2A

Section 1A

South Park 48, Fort Cherry 23

Washington at Chartiers-Houston (n)

Section 1B

McGuffey 66, Bentworth 11

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center (n)

Section 2A

Blackhawk 30, Beaver 24

Freedom 48, Ellwood City 36

Laurel 60, Central Valley 21

Section 2B

Avonworth 36, Carlynton 28

Hopewell 45, South Side 21

Quaker Valley 57, Keystone Oaks 21

Section 3A

Burrell 76, Summit Academy 6

Highlands 66, Riverview 6

South Allegheny at Valley (n)

Section 3B

Derry 60, Frazier 24

Elizabeth Forward 48, Mt. Pleasant 35

Southmoreland 62, Yough 13

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1A

Franklin Regional 72, Central Catholic 12

106: Justin Bass (FR) wbf

113: Kaleb Sheetz (FR) p. Kaleb Mallinger, 2:39

120: Carter Dibert (FR) p. Andrew Patsy, 1:25

126: Ben Pekarcik (FR) p. Jake Meyers, 4:48

132: Dalton Oneil (FR) p. Maxwell Kimbrough, 2:59

138: Garret Thompson (FR) p. Jaden Brown, 0:25

145: Travis Hall (FR) p. Thomas Muha, 1:33

152: Mason Spears (FR) p. Luca Bonaroti, 0:40

160: Gavyn Beck (FR) p. Steven Costa, 0:35

170: Brett Fricke (FR) p. Nick Pachete, 3:04

182: Mason Christo (FR) p. Francesco Varrati, 2:55

195: Anthony Alesi (FR) p. Chris Aluise, 1:40

220: Mike Deluca (CC) wbf

285: Parker Drexler (CC) wbf

*Match started at 152 pounds

Records: FR (3-1, 3-1); CC (0-10, 0-2)

Kiski Area 66, Plum 12

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) wbf

113: Vincen Citrano (P) t.f. Conner Murray, 16-1 (5:27)

120: Ryan Klingensmith (KA) wbf

126: Cole Yocca (P) m.d. Vince Lapiana, 9-0

132: Dom Giordano (KA) wbf

138: Deon Taylor (KA) wbf

145: Andrew Claassen (P) d. Grant Smith, 6-2

152: Sammy Starr (KA) wbf

160: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Jarrod Citrano, 1:55

170: Nick Delp (KA) p. Damon Bracco, 1:04

182: Jared Curcio (KA) p. Browndon Wafo, 2:27

195: Brayden Roscosky (KA) wbf

220: Carter Dilts (KA) wbf

285: Jack Dilts (KA) p. Ian Lamia, 0:54

Records: KA (8-0, 3-0); P (1-3, 1-3)

Norwin 54, Penn-Trafford 20

106: Troy Hohman (P-T) t.f. Carson Handra, 19-4 (2:00)

113: Conner Henning (N) wbf

120: Boaz Chishko (P-T) d. Luke Passarelli, 7-0

126: Ryan Auel (P-T) wbf

132: Gabe Conboy (N) p. Owen Ott, 5:45

138: Kurtis Phipps (N) p. Lucas Paszek, 0:53

145: John Altieri (N) p. Dylan Breze, 1:23

152: Chase Kranitz (N) p. Noah Johnson, 0:51

160: Frankie Gill (N) p. Ryan Bachar, 3:27

170: Josh Page (N) wbf

182: Ryan Weinzen (N) wbf

195: Clayton Morris (N) p. Scott Coy, 0:43

220: No match

285: Peyton Kelly (P-T) p. Evan Kline, 2:22

Records: N (3-1, 3-1); P-T (1-3, 1-3)

Section 1B

Hempfield 75, Woodland Hills 0

106: Ethan Lebin (H) wbf

120: Ethan Berginc (H) p. Dominick Harris, 3:38

126: Lucas Kapusta (H) wbf

132: Nolan Daerr (H) wbf

138: Van Payon (H) d. Arthur Probola, 8-2

145: Ty Linsenbigler (H) wbf

152: Trevor Verkleeren (H) p. Josiah Martin, 1:12

160: Alex Urbani (H) wbf

170: Sam Choby (H) wbf

182: Coby Stepanik (H) p. Keyshawn Frazier, 0:36

195: Justin Cramer (H) wbf

220: Dillon Ferretti (H) wbf

285: Isaiah Vance (H) p. Michael Ewart, 0:05

Records: H (9-2, 4-0); WH (0-4, 0-4)

Latrobe 46, Greensburg Salem 21

106: Vincent Kilkeary (L) wbf

113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) p. Kaidyn Gonder, 2:41

120: Nate Roth (L) p. Riley Stoner, 3:23

126: Nico Williams (GS) d. Enzo Angelicchio, 5-3

132: Gabe Willochell (L) major Cody Kaufman, 11-0

138: Colt Rubrecht (GS) d. Peyton Henry, 2-0

145: Ricky Armstrong (L) p. Luke Willett, 4:49

152: Ian Ewing (GS) d. Jack Pletcher, 3-0

160: Mitchell Tryon (L) p. Cooper Phillips, 5:34

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) p. Will Clark, 1:13

182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Christian McChesney, 1:28

195: Caleb Chismar (GS) d. Ty Lynch, 4-2

220: John Meyers (GS) wbf

285: Bill McChesney (GS) d. Tyler Ross, 6-5

*Match started at 126 pounds

Records: L (3-1, 3-1); GS (3-2, 3-2)

Section 3B

North Allegheny 62, Fox Chapel 12

106: Sam Horton (NA) p. Henry Byrne, 0:56

113: Drew Duchi (NA) p. Samuel Zuckerman, 3:56

120: Dylan Coy (NA) p. Ray Worsen, 2:51

126: Nathan Monteparte (NA) m.d. Jose Morales, 15-4

132: Adam Rohan (NA) m.d. Dakoda Pisano, 13-0

138: Maximus Stedeford (NA) p. Brendan Kost, 1:23

145: Freddy Junko (NA) p. Robbie Serrao, 1:16

152: Ian Branstetter (NA) t.f. Josh Miller, 17-1 (4:39)

160: Grant Mackay (NA) m.d. Alex Wecht, 9-1

170: Bobby Snyder (NA) d. Trevor Katz, 5-0

182: Luke O’Connor (FC) p. Cameron Fries, 1:39

195: Nick Marcenelle (NA) p. Henry Gavazzi, 0:10

220: Eddie Farrell (FC) p. Luke Rumpler, 1:59

285: Ben Grafton (NA) p. Jordan White, 0:31

*Match started at 132 pounds

Records: NA (4-0, 4-0); FC (4-5, 1-3)

Class 2A

Section 3A

Burrll 76, Summit Academy 6

106: Nikolas Ferra (B) wbf

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) p. Joseph Palmer, 1:48

120: Nicholas Salerno (B) p. Philip Morales, 0:15

126: Aaron Edwards (B) wbf

132: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf

138: Logan Bechtold (B) p. Christian Hernandez, 0:33

145: Simon Slahtovsky (B) p. Jamier Griffin, 1:31

152: Anthony Corrado (B) p. Logan Brunner, 1:31

160: Noach Linderman (B) p. Damian Strausberger, 1:34

170: Domnic Holmes (B) p. Devin Joliet, 1:55

182: Cole Clark (B) p. Demetrius Murphy, 3:51

195: Richard Feroce (B) p. Ismael Carabello-Lopez, 3:03

220: Michael Scherer (B) m.d. Nicholas Liu, 12-1

285: William Kern (S) wbf

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: B (4-1, 4-0); S (5-4, 3-1)

Highlands 66, Riverview 6

106: No match

113: Cyler Strader (H) wbf

120: Bryan Randolph (H) wbf

126: Evan Henry (H) wbf

132: Isaac Murphy (R) p. Lukas Simpson, 0:49

138: Jrake Burford (H) wbf

145: No match

152: Blake Clark (H) wbf

160: Charles D’Angelo (H) p. Giovanni Savko, 0:56

170: Tyler Thompson (H) wbf

182: Nate Riddell (H) p. Ethan Zahner, 1:12

195: Kyron Long (H) wbf

220: Jeremiah Saunders (H) wbf

285: Jeremiah Nelson (H) wbf

*Match started at 160 pounds

Records: H (11-2, 3-1); R (0-4, 0-4)

Section 3B

Elizabeth Forward 48, Mt. Pleasant 35

106: Austin Wilson (EF) p. Lane Golkosky

113: Luke Geibig (MP) wbf

120: Tristan Zawalsh (MP) p. Donovan Woytsek

126: Damian George (MP) wbf

132: Ryan Michaels (EF) p. Lucas Shaulis

138: Caden Brock (EF) p. Lucas Eicher

145: Noah Gnibus (MP) wbf

152: Noah Hunnel (EF) p. Jake Levendusky

160: Pat Brewer (MP) t.f. Nick Hunnel

170: Dakota Buchina (EF) wbf

182: Davaontay Brownfield (EF) wbf

195: Ethan Cain (EF) p. Jake Proctor

220: Ian Fasano (MP) p. Grant Robinson

285: Nick Murphy (EF) p. Colton Zelmore

Records: EF (4-0, 4-0); MP (4-5, 2-2)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Burrell at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Connellsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

