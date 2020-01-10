High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2020

Friday, January 10, 2020 | 12:23 AM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Shenango 71, Burgettstown 38

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 63, Elizabeth Forward 59

Charleroi 72, Carmichaels 55

South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37

District 6

Heritage

United 49, West Shamokin 40

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Albert Gallatin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Derry at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Propel Braddock Hills at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Jeannette at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Nazareth Prep at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel Catholic at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Propel Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Mapletown at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny 59, Butler 41

Norwin 48, Shaler 28

Section 2

Baldwin 66, Hempfield 52

Bethel Park 60, Canon-McMillan 24

Mt. Lebanon 70, Peters Township 38

Upper St. Clair 61, Connellsville 35

Class 5A

Section 1

South Fayette 87, West Allegheny 12

Chartiers Valley 57, Moon 50

Trinity 75, Lincoln Park 58

Section 2

Armstrong 45, Mars 43

Franklin Regional 47, Hampton 36

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 62, Laurel Highlands 11

Uniontown 48, Albert Gallatin 47

Woodland Hills 52, Latrobe 43

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 59, Highlands 36

Freeport 53, Knoch 39

Indiana 56, Greensburg Salem 17

North Catholic 74, Burrell 35

Section 2

Blackhawk 88, Ambridge 29

Central Valley 47, Quaker Valley 35

Hopewell 38, Keystone Oaks 35

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 60, Yough 20

Southmoreland 58, Belle Vernon 50

West Mifflin 60, Mt. Pleasant 40

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 44, Riverside 31

Beaver 45, Freedom 21

Mohawk 71, Ellwood City 43

Neshannock 64, Beaver Falls 28

Section 2

McGuffey 47, Waynesburg 39

Seton LaSalle 57, Washington 45

South Park 50, Beth-Center 45

Charleroi at Brownsville, ppd.

Section 3

Derry 47, Deer Lakes 40

Carlynton 54, Valley 17

East Allegheny 54, Shady Side Academy 32

South Allegheny 64, Apollo-Ridge 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 66, New Brighton 39

OLSH 59, Northgate 19

South Side 50, Aliquippa 44

Shenango 49, Sto-Rox 41 (OT)

Section 2

Ellis School 65, Jeannette 40

Riverview 50, Brentwood 38

Winchester Thurston 64, Springdale 15

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 65, Fort Cherry 18

Burgettstown 55, Chartiers-Houston 23

Carmichaels 40, Bentworth 26

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 50, Cornell 19

Sewickley Academy 47, Union 23

Vincentian Academy 67, Quigley Catholic 28

Section 2

Avella 52, Mapletown 11

Monessen 43, Jefferson-Morgan 25

West Greene 67, Geibel Catholic 19

Section 3

Clairton 62, Aquinas Academy 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 62, St. Joseph 29

Propel Andrew Street 35, Leechburg 30

Nonsection

Frazier 33, California 26

Rochester 59, New Castle 42

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Kiski Area at Plum, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Ringgold at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Jefferson-Morgan at Trinity Christian (W. Va.), 7 p.m.

Northgate at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Ellis School, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at United, 6 p.m.

Saltsburg at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class 3A

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park (n)

Seneca Valley 8, Central Catholic 1

Upper St. Clair 8, Pine-Richland 4

Nonconference

Baldwin 9, Plum 2

Freeport 5, Blackhawk 3

Indiana 5, North Hills 2

Morgantown 8, Central Valley 2

Fox Chapel 8, Beaver 2

Bishop Canevin 8, McDowell 1

3 goals or more: Addison Stewart, Freeport

Rifle

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Penn-Trafford 796, Butler 795

Washington 797-64x, McGuffey 793-50x

Swimming and diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 92, Hopewell 53

Belle Vernon 90, McKeesport 45

Franklin Regional 82, Plum 62

Knoch 85, Shady Side Academy 83

Moon 122, South Fayette 59

Penn-Trafford 92, Armstrong 68

Thomas Jeffeson 78, Steel Valley 53

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Carlynton 94, Ellis School 56

Franklin Regional 91, Plum 77

Hopewell 100, Beaver 66

McKeesport 82, Belle Vernon 53

Penn-Trafford 90, Armstrong 76

Shady Side Academy 82, Knoch 67

South Fayette 100, Moon 86

Thomas Jefferson 79, Steel Valley 41

Wrestling

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Latrobe 79, Gateway 0

Nonsection

Kiski Area 38, Burrell 24

Waynesburg 55, Connellsville 12

District 6

Nonsection

Portage 42, United 24

District 8

City League

Carrick 57, Allderdice 15

Westinghouse 24, Perry 18

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1B

Latrobe 79, Gateway 0

106: Vinny Kilkeary (L) wbf

113: Lucio Angelicchio (L) wbf

120: Nate Roth (L) d. Evan Whiteside, 8-2

126: Enzo Angelicchio (L) p. Sivaramah Asuresh, 0:40

132: Conor Johnson (L) p. Ganesham Asuresh, 1:01

138: Payton Henry (L) m.d. Darius Harper, 15-2

145: Ricky Armstrong (L) p. Oscar Portis, 3:10

152: Jack Pletcher (L) p. Floyd McKenna, 3:30

160: Mitch Tryon (L) wbf

170: Logan Zitterbart (L) wbf

182: Corey Boerio (L) p. Ricari El, 1:19

195: Tyler Lynch (L) inj. def. Gavin Reed

220: Hayden Piper wbf

285: Tyler Ross (L) p. Chris Horton, 2:14

Records: L (4-1, 4-1); G (0-8, 0-4)

Nonsection

Kiski Area 38, Burrell 24

106: Antonio Giordano (KA) d. Nikolas Ferra, 5-2

113: Shawn Szymanski (B) d. Ryan Klingensmith, 7-2

120: Vince Lapiana (KA) m.d. Thristone Acierno, 11-3

126: Dom Giordano (Kiski) d. Aaron Edwards, 5-0

132: Ian Oswalt (B) wbf

138: Logan Bechtold (B) p. Dean Taylor, 2:39

145: Enzo Morlacci (KA) p. Simon Slahtovsky

152: Damian Barr (B) p. Grant Smith, 1:30

160: Sammy Starr (KA) d. AJ Corrado, 1-0

170: Jack Blumer (KA) p. Noah Linderman, 1:19

182: Nick Delp (KA) m.d. Dominic Holmes, 14-5

195: Jared Curcio (KA) d. Ricky Feroce, 5-2

220: Brayden Roscosky (KA) wbf

285: Mikey Scherer (B) d. Jack Dilts, 3-2

Records: KA (9-2); B (4-2)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 2A

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

