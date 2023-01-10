High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023
Monday, January 9, 2023 | 11:19 PM
High schools
WPIAL
Basketball
Boys
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Berlin-BrothersValley 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 55
Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45
Slippery Rock 64, Ellwood City 22
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Central Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Shaler at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 1
Freeport at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Montour at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.
Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at Propel Braddock Hills, 5:30 p.m.
Propel Montour at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Clairton at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Springdale at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Carlynton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Hillel Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.
St. Joseph at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.
District 8
City League
Obama Academy at Brashear, 4:45 p.m.
Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.
Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Nonsection
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class 6A
Section 1
Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 41
Section 2
Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42
Mt. Lebanon 55, Peters Township 50
Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 53
Class 5A
Section 1
Indiana 51, Franklin Regional 27
Section 2
New Castle 55, North Hills 53
Section 3
Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44
Section 4
Lincoln Park 58, Moon 25
South Fayette 66, Montour 40
Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34
Class 4A
Section 1
Highlands 57, Derry 22
Knoch 46, Greensburg Salem 41
North Catholic 74, Valley 27
Section 2
Beaver 38, Central Valley 29
Quaker Valley 50, Hopewell 25
Section 3
Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41
West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 47
Class 3A
Section 1
Laurel 47, Beaver Falls 40
Mohawk 62, Ellwood City 43
Neshannock 59, Riverside 16
Section 2
Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 48
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, East Allegheny 7
Seton LaSalle 54, South Allegheny 46
Section 3
Apollo-Ridge 50, Deer Lakes 43
Burrell 55, Ligonier Valley 33
Mt. Pleasant 67, Shady Side Academy 34
Section 4
McGuffey 57, Brownsville 13
Charleroi 70, South Park 60
Yough 44, Waynesburg 38
Class 2A
Section 1
Sewickley Academy 44, New Brighton 15
Shenango 49, South Side 23
Section 2
Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36
Section 3
Serra Catholic 60, Clairton 22
Ellis School 40, Steel Valley 23
Winchester Thurston 52, Springdale 18
Section 4
California 57, Bentworth 28
Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 26
Washington 54, Carmichaels 37
Class A
Section 1
Bishop Canevin 49, Eden Christian 38
Section 2
Section 3
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin-BrothersValley 37
Propel Montour 65, Calvary Christian 16
Elizabeth Forward 54, River Valley 53
Union 54, Sharpsville 36
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 6A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 1
Plum at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 2
Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
City League
Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.
Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:14 p.m.
Nonsection
Connellsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Ellwood City at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Monday’s results
Class 3A
Central Catholic 5, Cathedral Prep 2
Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 3 (OT)
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson 4, Meadville 2
Class A
Wheeling Catholic 7, Plum 4
Montour 4, Avonworth 3
Moon 9, West Allegheny 2
Varsity D2
Burrell 7, Wilmington 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class 2A
Butler at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Kiski at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.
North Hills at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.
Chartiers Valley at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.
Varsity D2
Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.
Swimming
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Boys
Hopewell 93, Blackhawk 90
Girls
Blackhawk 88, Hopewell 61
Nonsection
Boys
Gateway 93, Hampton 76
Girls
Hampton 90, Gateway 85
Wrestling
Monday’s results
Class 2A
Section 2
Yough at Belle Vernon, (n)
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
