High school scores, summaries and schedules for Jan. 9, 2023

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, January 9, 2023 | 11:19 PM

High schools

WPIAL

Basketball

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Berlin-BrothersValley 75, Greensburg Central Catholic 55

Propel Andrew Street 51, Beaver County Christian 45

Slippery Rock 64, Ellwood City 22

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Central Catholic at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Bethel Park at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Shaler at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Gateway at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 1

Freeport at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Brownsville at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Northgate, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Sewickley Academy, 7 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at Propel Braddock Hills, 5:30 p.m.

Propel Montour at Eden Christian, 6 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Clairton at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Avella at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Monessen at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Hillel Academy at Neighborhood Academy, 5 p.m.

St. Joseph at Summit Academy, 6 p.m.

District 8

City League

Obama Academy at Brashear, 4:45 p.m.

Perry Traditional Academy at Allderdice, 3:15 p.m.

Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 6A

Section 1

Norwin 53, Hempfield 29

Pine-Richland 50, Seneca Valley 41

Section 2

Baldwin 44, Canon-McMillan 42

Mt. Lebanon 55, Peters Township 50

Upper St. Clair 65, Chartiers Valley 53

Class 5A

Section 1

Indiana 51, Franklin Regional 27

Section 2

Armstrong 52, Hampton 32

New Castle 55, North Hills 53

Mars 35, Shaler 34

Section 3

Latrobe 51, Albert Gallatin 44

Section 4

Lincoln Park 58, Moon 25

South Fayette 66, Montour 40

Trinity 58, West Allegheny 34

Class 4A

Section 1

Highlands 57, Derry 22

Knoch 46, Greensburg Salem 41

North Catholic 74, Valley 27

Section 2

Blackhawk 87, Ambridge 14

Beaver 38, Central Valley 29

Quaker Valley 50, Hopewell 25

Section 3

Belle Vernon 56, Laurel Highlands 41

Ringgold 50, Uniontown 49

West Mifflin 71, Southmoreland 47

Class 3A

Section 1

Laurel 47, Beaver Falls 40

Mohawk 62, Ellwood City 43

Neshannock 59, Riverside 16

Section 2

Keystone Oaks 55, Avonworth 48

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 54, East Allegheny 7

Seton LaSalle 54, South Allegheny 46

Section 3

Apollo-Ridge 50, Deer Lakes 43

Burrell 55, Ligonier Valley 33

Mt. Pleasant 67, Shady Side Academy 34

Section 4

McGuffey 57, Brownsville 13

Charleroi 70, South Park 60

Yough 44, Waynesburg 38

Class 2A

Section 1

Aliquippa 51, Rochester 46

Sewickley Academy 44, New Brighton 15

Shenango 49, South Side 23

Section 2

Brentwood 39, Carlynton 33

Burgettstown 43, Fort Cherry 36

Sto-Rox 65, Northgate 30

Section 3

Serra Catholic 60, Clairton 22

Ellis School 40, Steel Valley 23

Winchester Thurston 52, Springdale 18

Section 4

California 57, Bentworth 28

Chartiers-Houston 51, Frazier 26

Washington 54, Carmichaels 37

Class A

Section 1

Bishop Canevin 49, Eden Christian 38

Section 2

Geibel 28, Mapletown 25

Section 3

Riverview 42, Jeannette 25

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 59, Berlin-BrothersValley 37

Propel Montour 65, Calvary Christian 16

Elizabeth Forward 54, River Valley 53

Union 54, Sharpsville 36

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 1

Plum at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 2

Brentwood at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

City League

Allderdice at Perry Traditional Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:14 p.m.

Nonsection

Connellsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Portersville Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Central Catholic 5, Cathedral Prep 2

Upper St. Clair 5, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 4, North Allegheny 3 (OT)

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson 4, Meadville 2

Class A

Wheeling Catholic 7, Plum 4

Montour 4, Avonworth 3

Moon 9, West Allegheny 2

Varsity D2

Burrell 7, Wilmington 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 2A

Butler at Penn-Trafford, Palmer Imaging Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Kiski at Norwin, Palmer Imaging Arena, 6:30 p.m.

North Hills at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, 8:35 p.m.

Swimming

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Boys

Hopewell 93, Blackhawk 90

Girls

Blackhawk 88, Hopewell 61

Nonsection

Boys

Gateway 93, Hampton 76

Girls

Hampton 90, Gateway 85

Wrestling

Monday’s results

Class 2A

Section 2

Yough at Belle Vernon, (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at Conemaugh Township, 7 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

