High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2020

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Methacton (25-2) vs. Abraham Lincoln (14-10) at William Tennent, 7 p.m.; Roman Catholic (17-10) vs. Pennridge (19-8) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Freedom-District 11 (19-8) vs. Reading (19-8) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Chester (22-4) vs. Simon Gratz (24-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Cheltenham (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (19-7) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Central York (24-4) vs. McDowell (22-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Butler (21-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (21-4) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Tuesday’s results

Archbishop Ryan 67, Elizabethtown 39

Archbishop Wood 72, Pittstown 45

Dallas 78, William Penn York 51

Milton Hershey 81, Obama Academy 57

Muhlenberg 78, Shippensburg 68

New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48

Unionville 61, West Chester Rustin 49

West Chester East 38, Pottsville 35

Class 4A

Second round

Tuesday’s results

Bishop McDevitt 58, Archbishop Carroll 49

Bonner-Prendergast 67, Valley View 33

Grove City 45, Highlands 38

Hickory 68, Huntingdon 47

Imhotep Charter 60, Montoursville 38

Lancaster Catholic 84, Belle Vernon 82 (4OT)

Pope John Paul II 44, Allentown Central Catholic 42

Tamaqua 72, Susquehanna Township 58

Class 3A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-6) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (18-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Panther Valley (14-11) vs. High School of the Future (16-11) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.; Riverside-District 2 vs. Trinity-District 3 (22-3) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Richland (18-7) vs. South Allegheny (24-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-9) vs. North Catholic (25-2) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (18-7) vs. Lincoln Park (22-5) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton (16-9) vs. Beaver Falls (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (23-5) vs. Wyalusing (19-7) at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Holy Cross (23-2) vs. Dock Mennonite Academy (21-4) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-6) vs. Consitution (13-12) at Pottsgrove, 6 p.m.; Bloomsburg (19-7) vs. North Star (23-3) at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-1) vs. Portage (21-6) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (17-8) vs. Ridgway (20-7) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Lakeview (19-8) vs. Sto-Rox (19-7) at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Clarion (17-9) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Tuesday’s results

Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Vincentian Academy 54

Bishop Canevin 40, Cameron County 39

Bishop Carroll 52, Shade 51

Chester Charter 72, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 55

Cornell 53, Elk County Catholic 44

Nativity BVM 77, Mount Calvary Christian 59

Sankofa Freedom 85, Lancaster County Christian 50

Southern Fulton 59, St. John Neumann 57

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Tuesday’s results

Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40

Cardinal O’Hara 54, Spring-Ford 43

Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47

Freedom-District 11 60, Central Bucks West 47

Nazareth 59, Altoona 48

North Allegheny 51, State College 38

Pennsbury 50, Owen J. Roberts 27

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27

Class 5A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Springfield Delco (22-4) vs. Mechanicsburg (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Mastery North (20-8) vs. Villa Maria (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; West Scranton (17-9) vs. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Twin Valley (22-7) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-7) at Pottsgrove, 7:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (27-3) vs. Abington Heights (20-5) at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Great Valley (23-4) vs. Trinity (20-5) at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (18-7) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-0) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Woodland Hills (20-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (23-3) vs. Dallas (23-5) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast (9-16) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) vs. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (16-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (15-10) vs. Scranton Prep (27-0) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. Danville (25-3) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. Southmoreland (25-1) at Bedford, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (25-1) vs. Central Valley (19-4) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (25-1) vs. Villa Maria (20-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Tuesday’s results

Beaver 48, Penn Cambria 36

Cambria Heights 53, Trinity-District 3 45

Delone Catholic 62, North Schuylkill 27

Dunmore 65, Neumann Goretti 51

Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39

Mohawk 61, Carlynton 44

Tyrone 53, Mercyhurst Prep 38

West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Township 39

Class 2A

Second round

Tuesday’s results

Bellwood Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54

Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Mt. Carmel 40

Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34

Ellis School 47, Everett 35

Linden Hall 60, Holy Cross 48

Mahanoy 54, Sacred Heart Academy 37

Old Forge 67, Steelton-Highspire 51

Penns Manor 46, West Middlesex 39

Class A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Jenkintown (26-0) vs. Millville (20-6) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-7) vs. Nativity BVM (19-6) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. Susquehanna Community (18-8) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (19-4) vs. Bishop Carroll (15-10) at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Rochester (25-1) vs. Tussey Mountain (20-6) at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.; North Clarion (25-1) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9) at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville (24-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (21-3) at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (18-7) vs. Coudersport (22-4) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s results

Indiana 4, Kiski Area 2

Thomas Jefferson 4, North Catholic 1

Class B playoffs

Championship

March 17 schedule

Carrick (17-1-2) vs. Ringgold (19-0-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.

