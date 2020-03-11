High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2020
By:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 12:06 AM
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Wednesday’s schedule
Methacton (25-2) vs. Abraham Lincoln (14-10) at William Tennent, 7 p.m.; Roman Catholic (17-10) vs. Pennridge (19-8) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Freedom-District 11 (19-8) vs. Reading (19-8) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Chester (22-4) vs. Simon Gratz (24-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Cheltenham (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (19-7) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Central York (24-4) vs. McDowell (22-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Butler (21-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (21-4) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Second round
Tuesday’s results
Archbishop Ryan 67, Elizabethtown 39
Archbishop Wood 72, Pittstown 45
Dallas 78, William Penn York 51
Milton Hershey 81, Obama Academy 57
Muhlenberg 78, Shippensburg 68
New Oxford 73, York Suburban 48
Unionville 61, West Chester Rustin 49
West Chester East 38, Pottsville 35
Class 4A
Second round
Tuesday’s results
Bishop McDevitt 58, Archbishop Carroll 49
Bonner-Prendergast 67, Valley View 33
Grove City 45, Highlands 38
Hickory 68, Huntingdon 47
Imhotep Charter 60, Montoursville 38
Lancaster Catholic 84, Belle Vernon 82 (4OT)
Pope John Paul II 44, Allentown Central Catholic 42
Tamaqua 72, Susquehanna Township 58
Class 3A
Second round
Wednesday’s schedule
Neumann-Goretti (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-6) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (18-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Panther Valley (14-11) vs. High School of the Future (16-11) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.; Riverside-District 2 vs. Trinity-District 3 (22-3) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Richland (18-7) vs. South Allegheny (24-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-9) vs. North Catholic (25-2) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (18-7) vs. Lincoln Park (22-5) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton (16-9) vs. Beaver Falls (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Second round
Wednesday’s schedule
Math, Civics & Science (23-5) vs. Wyalusing (19-7) at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Holy Cross (23-2) vs. Dock Mennonite Academy (21-4) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-6) vs. Consitution (13-12) at Pottsgrove, 6 p.m.; Bloomsburg (19-7) vs. North Star (23-3) at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-1) vs. Portage (21-6) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (17-8) vs. Ridgway (20-7) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Lakeview (19-8) vs. Sto-Rox (19-7) at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Clarion (17-9) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Tuesday’s results
Berlin Brothersvalley 74, Vincentian Academy 54
Bishop Canevin 40, Cameron County 39
Bishop Carroll 52, Shade 51
Chester Charter 72, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg 55
Cornell 53, Elk County Catholic 44
Nativity BVM 77, Mount Calvary Christian 59
Sankofa Freedom 85, Lancaster County Christian 50
Southern Fulton 59, St. John Neumann 57
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Tuesday’s results
Bethel Park 47, Upper Dublin 40
Cardinal O’Hara 54, Spring-Ford 43
Central York 49, Central Bucks East 47
Freedom-District 11 60, Central Bucks West 47
Nazareth 59, Altoona 48
North Allegheny 51, State College 38
Pennsbury 50, Owen J. Roberts 27
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 53, Baldwin 27
Class 5A
Second round
Wednesday’s schedule
Springfield Delco (22-4) vs. Mechanicsburg (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Mastery North (20-8) vs. Villa Maria (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; West Scranton (17-9) vs. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Twin Valley (22-7) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-7) at Pottsgrove, 7:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (27-3) vs. Abington Heights (20-5) at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Great Valley (23-4) vs. Trinity (20-5) at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (18-7) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-0) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Woodland Hills (20-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Second round
Wednesday’s schedule
Lansdale Catholic (23-3) vs. Dallas (23-5) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast (9-16) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) vs. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (16-9) at Geigle Complex, Reading 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (15-10) vs. Scranton Prep (27-0) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. Danville (25-3) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. Southmoreland (25-1) at Bedford, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (25-1) vs. Central Valley (19-4) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (25-1) vs. Villa Maria (20-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Tuesday’s results
Beaver 48, Penn Cambria 36
Cambria Heights 53, Trinity-District 3 45
Delone Catholic 62, North Schuylkill 27
Dunmore 65, Neumann Goretti 51
Imhotep Charter 47, Holy Redeemer 39
Mohawk 61, Carlynton 44
Tyrone 53, Mercyhurst Prep 38
West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Township 39
Class 2A
Second round
Tuesday’s results
Bellwood Antis 83, Redbank Valley 54
Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Mt. Carmel 40
Bishop McCort 73, Keystone 34
Ellis School 47, Everett 35
Linden Hall 60, Holy Cross 48
Mahanoy 54, Sacred Heart Academy 37
Old Forge 67, Steelton-Highspire 51
Penns Manor 46, West Middlesex 39
Class A
Second round
Wednesday’s schedule
Jenkintown (26-0) vs. Millville (20-6) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-7) vs. Nativity BVM (19-6) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. Susquehanna Community (18-8) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (19-4) vs. Bishop Carroll (15-10) at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Rochester (25-1) vs. Tussey Mountain (20-6) at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.; North Clarion (25-1) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9) at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville (24-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (21-3) at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (18-7) vs. Coudersport (22-4) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s results
Indiana 4, Kiski Area 2
Thomas Jefferson 4, North Catholic 1
Class B playoffs
Championship
March 17 schedule
Carrick (17-1-2) vs. Ringgold (19-0-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Center, 8:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.
