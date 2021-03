High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 10, 2021

Wednesday, March 10, 2021 | 11:07 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Upper St. Clair (18-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-5) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Chartiers Valley 63, Mars 55

New Castle 69, Laurel Highlands 60

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

Chartiers Valley (22-2) vs. New Castle (19-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 4A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (17-4) at Belle Vernon (13-1), 6 p.m.; Montour (14-7) at Lincoln Park (16-5), 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Aliquippa (12-5) at South Allegheny (16-4), 6 p.m.; Ellwood City (12-4) at Neshannock (17-1), 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

OLSH 69, Jeannette 41

Greensburg Central Catholic 56, Sto-Rox 51

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

OLSH (20-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (16-3) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Class A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (15-4) vs. Rochester (14-4) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

City League

Championship

Wednesday’s results

Carrick 53, Brashear 31

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

North Allegheny 49, Mt. Lebanon 36

Upper St. Clair 33, Norwin 31

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (21-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (14-2) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (13-5) at Trinity (20-1), 6 p.m.; Latrobe (14-2) at Chartiers Valley (20-3), 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Beaver (18-0) vs. Quaker Valley (15-4) at Peters Township, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

North Catholic 57, Laurel 36

Mohawk 61, Beaver Falls 31

Finals

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-2) vs. Mohawk (16-4) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Finals

Friday’s schedule

Serra Catholic (16-0) vs. Neshannock (16-2) at North Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Aquinas Academy (14-4) at Rochester (13-3), 6 p.m.; Eden Christian (11-6) at West Greene (16-2), 6 p.m.

Exhibition

Wednesday’s results

Burrell 47, St. Joseph 40

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Butler at Mt. Lebanon at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 7:10 p.m.; North Allegheny at Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Plum at Latrobe at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 7:15 p.m.; Shaler at Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Mars at Armstrong at Belmont, 9 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, 9:10 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hempfield at Kirk S. Nevin Arena, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Blackhawk at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 6:45 p.m.; Norwin at Freeport at Belmont, 7 p.m.; South Park at Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Fox Chapel at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Quaker Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

Trinity at Elizabeth Forward at Rostraver Ice Garden, 6:15 p.m.; Ringgold at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8:15 p.m.; Avonworth at Central Valley at Bradys Run Ice Arena, 9:05 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.