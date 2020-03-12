High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2020

Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:53 PM

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Butler 77, Upper St. Clair 73

Chester 63, Simon Gratz 62

McDowell 68, Central York 61

Methacton 83, Abraham Lincoln 55

Reading 67, Freedom 65

Roman Catholic 62, Pennridge 51

Cheltenham vs. Mt. Lebanon, ppd.

Wilson vs. Lower Merion, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Cheltenham (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (19-7) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7), TBD

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Chester East (25-2) vs. Unionville (21-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Dallas (21-7) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg (23-6) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; New Oxford (23-5) vs. Milton Hershey (22-4) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (20-5) vs. Bishop McDevitt-District 3 (24-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.; Pope John Paul II (20-5) vs. Tamaqua (21-7) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (21-8) vs. Lancaster Catholic (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 7:30 p.m.; Grove City (18-9) vs. Hickory (23-4) at Sharon, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Beaver Falls 78, Carlynton 63

High School of the Future 75, Panther Valley 51

Lincoln Park 66, Brookville 46

Loyalsock Township 66, Camp Hill 65

Neumann-Goretti 87, Holy Redeemer 49

North Catholic 68, Aliquippa 62

Richland 68, South Allegheny 58

Trinity-District 3 70, Riverside 34

Class 2A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47

Constitution 79, Executive Education 76

Dock Mennonite 56, Holy Cross 43

Farrell 51, Ridgway 33

Math, Civics & Science 80, Wyalusing 26

OLSH 84, Portage 56

North Star 72, Bloomsburg 57

Sto-Rox 75, Lakeview 51

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Nativity BVM (20-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (10-14) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Southern Fulton (19-8) vs. Chester Charter (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (28-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Cornell (20-7) vs. Bishop Carroll (17-9) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Freedom-District 11 (24-5) vs. Central York (23-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) vs. Pennsbury (26-5) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (25-3); Nazareth (26-4) vs. North Allegheny (24-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Archbishop Carroll 55, West Scranton 34

Archbishop Wood 79, Twin Valley 45

Chartiers Valley 55, Hollidaysburg 38

Gettysburg 45, Abington Heights 44

Mechanicsburg 36, Springfield 35

Thomas Jefferson 39, Woodland Hills 34

Trinity 47, Great Valley 28

Villa Maria 56, Mastery North 44

Class 4A

First round

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Bethlehem Catholic 70, Gwynedd Mercy Academy 49

Bonner-Prendergast 52, Eastern York 46

Forest Hills 55, Villa Maria Academy 48

Lancaster Catholic 64, Southmoreland 56

Lansdale Catholic 61, Dallas 53

North Catholic 53, Central Valley 49

Northern Lebanon 48, Danville 37

Scranton Prep 54, Allentown Central Catholic 31

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Catholic (19-9) vs. Dunmore (26-1) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Delone Catholic (26-1) vs. Imhotp Charter (16-13) at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 6 p.m.; Cambria Heights (25-3) vs. Mohawk (24-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Tyrone (22-4) vs. Beaver (23-4) at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Mahanoy (22-5) vs. Linden Hall (22-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Old Forge (20-6) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-11) vs. Ellis School (20-7) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (26-2) vs. Penns Manor (25-3) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Wednesday’s results

Coudersport 54, Blacklick Valley 46

Jenkintown 62, Millville 38

Kennedy Catholic 53, Shanksville 45

Nativity BVM 63, Greenwood 58

North Clarion 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 43

Northumberland Christian 59, Bishop Carroll 40

Rochester 70, Tussey Mountain 50

Susquehanna Community 35, Lancaster Country Day 25

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2

Baldwin 3, Mars 2 (OT)

Class A

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (21-1-0) vs. Indiana (13-6-3) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Class B playoffs

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Carrick (17-1-2) vs. Ringgold (19-0-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.

Swimming & diving

Boys

Wednesday’s results

PIAA Championships

At Bucknell

Class 3A

200 medley relay: 1. Upper Dublin (Jake, DiMartile, Kyle Pro, Matthew Jensen, Nicholas Gewartowski), 1:30.12; 3. North Allegheny (Alex Grahor, Branko Kosanovich, Ethan Song, Jacob McCarran), 1:32.32; 4. Seneca Valley (Daniel Simoes, Haihan Xu, Kevin Donaldson, Owen Blazer), 1:33.38; 5. Upper St. Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Jason Zhang, Josh Matheny, Ryan Senchyshak), 1:33.43.

200 freestyle: 1. Chris Guiliano, Daniel Boone, 1:35.81; 5. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 1:39.56.

200 individual medley: 1. Rick Mihm, North Allegheny, 1:43.98; 8. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:55.96.

50 freestyle: 1. Matt Brownstead, State College, 19.24; 3. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 20.67.

100 butterfly: 1. Matthew Jensen, Upper Dublin, 46.58*; 2. Owen Blazer, Seneca Valley, 47.95; 4. Branko Kosanovich, North Allegheny, 49.36; 5. David Bocci, Butler, 49.64.

200 freestyle relay: 1. North Penn (Evan Mancini, Luke Schwar, Nick Clark, Sean Faikish) 1:21.70; 2. North Allegheny (Alex Grahor, Jacob McCarran, Josh Galecki, Ryan Mihm), 1:22.81; 7. Franklin Regional (Andrew Harris, Max Wang, Owen Holm, Payne Rizzer), 1:25.77.

Meter diving: 1. Brendan McCourt, Emmaus, 551.80; 3. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 472.25.

Day 1 team results: 1. LaSalle College, 162; 2. North Penn, 118.5; 3. North Allegheny, 101; 4. Upper Dublin, 91; 5. State College, 80.

*PIAA record

Girls

Wednesday’s results

PIAA Championships

At Bucknell

Class 3A

200 medley relay: 1. Upper Dublin (Aly Breslin, Korinna Pesti, Meghan DiMartile, Molly Braun), 1:41.96*; 2. North Allegheny (Ella Ogden, Olivia Kisow, Olivia Kraus, Torie Buerger), 1:42.63; 8. Seneca Valley (Edie Sawyer, Julia Listwak, Kendall Craig, Ria Dietz), 1:45.72.

200 freestyle: 1. Aly Breslin, Upper Dublin, 1:47.48; 7. Molly Smyers, North Allegheny, 1:51.19.

200 individual medley: t1. Cameron Gring, Muhlenberg, 1:59.50; t1. Torie Buerger, North Allegheny, 1:59.50; 5. Laura Goettler, Butler, 2:02.76; 7. Kendall Craig, Seneca Valley, 2:04.22.

50 freestyle: 1. Emma Steckel, Governer Mifflin, 22.88; 4. Olvia Livingston, Gateway, 23.26.

100 butterfly: 1. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.22; 7. Ella Ogden, North Allegheny, 55.68.

200 freestyle relay: 1. North Penn (Caroline Dunigan, Charlotte Thamm, Kaelan Daly, Nicole Chiappa), 1:32.96; 8. North Allegheny (Lexi Sundgren, Molly Smyers, Olivia Kraus, Quinn Frost), 1:36.17

Day 1 team results: 1. Upper Dublin, 110: 2. North Allegheny, 108; 3. North Penn, 98; 4. Muhlenberg, 91.5; 5. Hershey, 89.5.

*PIAA record

Tennis

Boys

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Central Valley 5, Carlynton 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0

Knoch 3, North Hills 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 2

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0

Riverview 7, Mars 0

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Nonsection

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0

Singles: Josh Altmeyer (GCC) d. Holden Swink 6-0, 6-0; Owen Beer (GCC) d. Wyatt Skauges 6-0, 6-1; Ben Ritenour (GCC) d. Ryan Pribulski 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Joe Panahandeh/Daniel McMaster (GCC) d. Zackary Conte/Sonny Yungwirth, 6-0, 6-0; Vince Koomoroski/Ben Duong (GCC) d. Ashton Krebs/Reins Felder, 6-0, 6-0.

Records: GCC (1-0), SD (0-1)

Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 2

Singles: Ben Ringeisen (H) d. Brian Lee, 6-1, 6-0; Abheet Badrinath (H) d. Adam Yamrick, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6; Sam Painter (PT) d. Ethen Oh, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Alex Turowski/Jordan Spiegel (PT) d. Adam Rothenberg/Andrew Strobel, 6-1, 6-1; Sahit Sudadi/Ben Karazsia (PT) d. Teja Chaparala/Augusuts Mayhew, 6-3, 6-3.

Records: PT (1-0), H (0-1)

