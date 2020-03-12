High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 11, 2020
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | 11:53 PM
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Butler 77, Upper St. Clair 73
Chester 63, Simon Gratz 62
McDowell 68, Central York 61
Methacton 83, Abraham Lincoln 55
Reading 67, Freedom 65
Roman Catholic 62, Pennridge 51
Cheltenham vs. Mt. Lebanon, ppd.
Wilson vs. Lower Merion, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
Cheltenham (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (19-7) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7), TBD
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
West Chester East (25-2) vs. Unionville (21-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (22-5) vs. Dallas (21-7) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg (23-6) vs. Archbishop Ryan (19-8) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; New Oxford (23-5) vs. Milton Hershey (22-4) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Bonner-Prendergast (20-5) vs. Bishop McDevitt-District 3 (24-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.; Pope John Paul II (20-5) vs. Tamaqua (21-7) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (21-8) vs. Lancaster Catholic (25-3) at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 7:30 p.m.; Grove City (18-9) vs. Hickory (23-4) at Sharon, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Beaver Falls 78, Carlynton 63
High School of the Future 75, Panther Valley 51
Lincoln Park 66, Brookville 46
Loyalsock Township 66, Camp Hill 65
Neumann-Goretti 87, Holy Redeemer 49
North Catholic 68, Aliquippa 62
Richland 68, South Allegheny 58
Trinity-District 3 70, Riverside 34
Class 2A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Clarion 47
Constitution 79, Executive Education 76
Dock Mennonite 56, Holy Cross 43
Farrell 51, Ridgway 33
Math, Civics & Science 80, Wyalusing 26
OLSH 84, Portage 56
North Star 72, Bloomsburg 57
Sto-Rox 75, Lakeview 51
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Nativity BVM (20-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (10-14) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Southern Fulton (19-8) vs. Chester Charter (20-5) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley (28-1) vs. Bishop Canevin (20-6) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Cornell (20-7) vs. Bishop Carroll (17-9) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Freedom-District 11 (24-5) vs. Central York (23-5) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (21-6) vs. Pennsbury (26-5) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Plymouth-Whitemarsh (25-3); Nazareth (26-4) vs. North Allegheny (24-3) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Archbishop Carroll 55, West Scranton 34
Archbishop Wood 79, Twin Valley 45
Chartiers Valley 55, Hollidaysburg 38
Gettysburg 45, Abington Heights 44
Mechanicsburg 36, Springfield 35
Thomas Jefferson 39, Woodland Hills 34
Trinity 47, Great Valley 28
Villa Maria 56, Mastery North 44
Class 4A
First round
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Bethlehem Catholic 70, Gwynedd Mercy Academy 49
Bonner-Prendergast 52, Eastern York 46
Forest Hills 55, Villa Maria Academy 48
Lancaster Catholic 64, Southmoreland 56
Lansdale Catholic 61, Dallas 53
North Catholic 53, Central Valley 49
Northern Lebanon 48, Danville 37
Scranton Prep 54, Allentown Central Catholic 31
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
West Catholic (19-9) vs. Dunmore (26-1) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Delone Catholic (26-1) vs. Imhotp Charter (16-13) at Governor Mifflin Intermediate, 6 p.m.; Cambria Heights (25-3) vs. Mohawk (24-3) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Tyrone (22-4) vs. Beaver (23-4) at Armstrong, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Mahanoy (22-5) vs. Linden Hall (22-2) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 5:30 p.m.; Old Forge (20-6) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (22-6) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; Bishop McCort (16-11) vs. Ellis School (20-7) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Bellwood-Antis (26-2) vs. Penns Manor (25-3) at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
Second round
Wednesday’s results
Coudersport 54, Blacklick Valley 46
Jenkintown 62, Millville 38
Kennedy Catholic 53, Shanksville 45
Nativity BVM 63, Greenwood 58
North Clarion 62, Berlin Brothersvalley 43
Northumberland Christian 59, Bishop Carroll 40
Rochester 70, Tussey Mountain 50
Susquehanna Community 35, Lancaster Country Day 25
Hockey
PIHL
Penguins Cup Playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2
Baldwin 3, Mars 2 (OT)
Class A
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (21-1-0) vs. Indiana (13-6-3) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Class B playoffs
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Carrick (17-1-2) vs. Ringgold (19-0-1) at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 8:30 p.m.
Swimming & diving
Boys
Wednesday’s results
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell
Class 3A
200 medley relay: 1. Upper Dublin (Jake, DiMartile, Kyle Pro, Matthew Jensen, Nicholas Gewartowski), 1:30.12; 3. North Allegheny (Alex Grahor, Branko Kosanovich, Ethan Song, Jacob McCarran), 1:32.32; 4. Seneca Valley (Daniel Simoes, Haihan Xu, Kevin Donaldson, Owen Blazer), 1:33.38; 5. Upper St. Clair (Ganesh Sivaramakrishnan, Jason Zhang, Josh Matheny, Ryan Senchyshak), 1:33.43.
200 freestyle: 1. Chris Guiliano, Daniel Boone, 1:35.81; 5. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 1:39.56.
200 individual medley: 1. Rick Mihm, North Allegheny, 1:43.98; 8. Daniel Simoes, Seneca Valley, 1:55.96.
50 freestyle: 1. Matt Brownstead, State College, 19.24; 3. Ethan Tulenko, Norwin, 20.67.
100 butterfly: 1. Matthew Jensen, Upper Dublin, 46.58*; 2. Owen Blazer, Seneca Valley, 47.95; 4. Branko Kosanovich, North Allegheny, 49.36; 5. David Bocci, Butler, 49.64.
200 freestyle relay: 1. North Penn (Evan Mancini, Luke Schwar, Nick Clark, Sean Faikish) 1:21.70; 2. North Allegheny (Alex Grahor, Jacob McCarran, Josh Galecki, Ryan Mihm), 1:22.81; 7. Franklin Regional (Andrew Harris, Max Wang, Owen Holm, Payne Rizzer), 1:25.77.
Meter diving: 1. Brendan McCourt, Emmaus, 551.80; 3. David Manelis, Fox Chapel, 472.25.
Day 1 team results: 1. LaSalle College, 162; 2. North Penn, 118.5; 3. North Allegheny, 101; 4. Upper Dublin, 91; 5. State College, 80.
*PIAA record
Girls
Wednesday’s results
PIAA Championships
At Bucknell
Class 3A
200 medley relay: 1. Upper Dublin (Aly Breslin, Korinna Pesti, Meghan DiMartile, Molly Braun), 1:41.96*; 2. North Allegheny (Ella Ogden, Olivia Kisow, Olivia Kraus, Torie Buerger), 1:42.63; 8. Seneca Valley (Edie Sawyer, Julia Listwak, Kendall Craig, Ria Dietz), 1:45.72.
200 freestyle: 1. Aly Breslin, Upper Dublin, 1:47.48; 7. Molly Smyers, North Allegheny, 1:51.19.
200 individual medley: t1. Cameron Gring, Muhlenberg, 1:59.50; t1. Torie Buerger, North Allegheny, 1:59.50; 5. Laura Goettler, Butler, 2:02.76; 7. Kendall Craig, Seneca Valley, 2:04.22.
50 freestyle: 1. Emma Steckel, Governer Mifflin, 22.88; 4. Olvia Livingston, Gateway, 23.26.
100 butterfly: 1. Sophie Shao, Fox Chapel, 54.22; 7. Ella Ogden, North Allegheny, 55.68.
200 freestyle relay: 1. North Penn (Caroline Dunigan, Charlotte Thamm, Kaelan Daly, Nicole Chiappa), 1:32.96; 8. North Allegheny (Lexi Sundgren, Molly Smyers, Olivia Kraus, Quinn Frost), 1:36.17
Day 1 team results: 1. Upper Dublin, 110: 2. North Allegheny, 108; 3. North Penn, 98; 4. Muhlenberg, 91.5; 5. Hershey, 89.5.
*PIAA record
Tennis
Boys
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Central Valley 5, Carlynton 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0
Knoch 3, North Hills 2
Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 2
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0
Riverview 7, Mars 0
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Nonsection
Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Springdale 0
Singles: Josh Altmeyer (GCC) d. Holden Swink 6-0, 6-0; Owen Beer (GCC) d. Wyatt Skauges 6-0, 6-1; Ben Ritenour (GCC) d. Ryan Pribulski 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Joe Panahandeh/Daniel McMaster (GCC) d. Zackary Conte/Sonny Yungwirth, 6-0, 6-0; Vince Koomoroski/Ben Duong (GCC) d. Ashton Krebs/Reins Felder, 6-0, 6-0.
Records: GCC (1-0), SD (0-1)
Penn-Trafford 3, Hampton 2
Singles: Ben Ringeisen (H) d. Brian Lee, 6-1, 6-0; Abheet Badrinath (H) d. Adam Yamrick, 5-7, 6-3, 10-6; Sam Painter (PT) d. Ethen Oh, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Alex Turowski/Jordan Spiegel (PT) d. Adam Rothenberg/Andrew Strobel, 6-1, 6-1; Sahit Sudadi/Ben Karazsia (PT) d. Teja Chaparala/Augusuts Mayhew, 6-3, 6-3.
Records: PT (1-0), H (0-1)
