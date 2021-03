High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2021

By:

Monday, March 15, 2021 | 11:32 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Finals

Monday’s results

Lincoln Park 66, North Catholic 57

Class 3A

Finals

Monday’s results

Ellwood City 53, South Allegheny 50

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Tuesday’s schedule

Danville (16-1) at Scranton Prep (12-5), 7 p.m.

Pope John Paul II (11-6) at Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Wednesday’s schedule

Riverside (19-2) at Lancaster Catholic (18-4), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Wednesday’s schedule

Bristol (5-7) at Williams Valley, 7 p.m.

Old Forge (5-8) at Wyalusing (14-6), 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township (14-5) at Karns City (22-2), 6 p.m.

Class A

Tuesday’s schedule

Farrell (13-7) vs. Berlin at Windber, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 5A

Finals

Monday’s results

Chartiers Valley 62, Trinity 40

Class A

Finals

Monday’s results

Rochester 71, West Greene 41

PIAA playoffs

First round

Class 4A

Wednesday’s schedule

Gwynned Mercy (14-1) at Allentown Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Tuesday’s schedule

Riverside (19-2) at Loyalsock Township (18-3), 7 p.m.

Everett (6-9) at Punxsutawney (18-0), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Tuesday’s schedule

Mahanoy Area vs. Sacred Heart (9-4) at Bonner-Prendergast, 6:30 p.m.

Holy Cross 2, Linden Hall 0 (forfeit)

Windber at Keystone (19-2), 6 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Susquehanna Community (7-8) at Jenkintown (15-1), 6 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (18-0) vs. Shanksville-Stonycreek (20-4) at Windber, 6 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 4, Pine-Richland 1

Peters Township 9, Butler 1

North Allegheny 4, Seneca Valley 3 (OT)

Mt. Lebanon 4, Central Catholic 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Class AA

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 2

Shaler 5, Hampton 4

Franklin Regional at Plum, (n)

Mars at Baldwin, (n)

Class A

Kiski Area 11, Sewickley Academy 1

North Hills 7, Beaver 1

Indiana 7, Norwin 2

Class B

Carrick 4, Morgantown 2

Central Valley at Burrell, (n)

Monday’s summary

Kiski Area 11, Sewickley Academy 1

Goals: (KA) Kolin Shaffer (2), Kyle Guido (2), Michael Rayburg (2), Aiden Sites, Aidan Bardine, Mason Pierce, Ethan George, Matthew Clinger; (SA) Brendan Ohr. Assists: (KA) Jonathan Ayres (3), Nicholas Slomka (2), Evan Hileman (2), Bardine (2), Sites (2), Clinger, Pierce, Shaffer; (SA) Mathew McEnroe. Goaltenders: (KA) Evin Brice (13 saves); (SA) Thomas Sykes (44 saves), Liam Glessner (14 saves). Records: (KA) 13-3; (SA) 5-12

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair at Ice Castle Arena, 9 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Peters Township at Printscape Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at West Allegheny at Rostraver Ice Garden, 8 p.m. ; Fox Chapel at Quaker Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Kiski at Center Ice Arena, 6:30 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at McDowell at Eriebank Sports Park, 5:25 p.m.; Blackhawk at North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, 9:10 p.m. ; Freeport at North Hills at RMU Island Sports Center, 9:15 p.m.

Class B

Trinity at Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, 7 p.m.; Wilmington at Morgantown at Morgantown Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Tennis

WPIAL

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Kiski Area 4, Greensburg Salem 0

West Allegheny 5, Carlynton 0

Shaler 3, Butler 2

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0

Upper St. Clair 4, North Allegheny 1

Monday’s summary

Fox Chapel 5, Pine-Richland 0

Singles: 1. Cooper Friday (FC) def. Justin Bang, 6-3, 7-5. 2. Zain Hassan (FC) def. Ethan Chan, 6-2, 6-0. 3. Will Ernharth (FC) def. Braiden Smalley, 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: 1. Ananth Kashyap/Will Siegel (FC) def. Colby Ohlund/Ethan Silipo, 6-0, 6-0. 2. Travis Malone/Jack Delaney (FC) def. Yash Shah/Kevin Lee, 6-4, 6-2.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.