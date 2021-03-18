High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2021

By:

Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 11:17 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Abington (10-5) at Lower Merion (10-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-0) at William Allen (11-4), 1 p.m.

Scranton (14-2) at Reading (23-2), 1 p.m.

Erie (19-3) at Upper St. Clair (20-1), 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Crestwood (17-1) at Chester (13-1), 7 p.m.

Bangor (14-3) at Archbishop Ryan (10-5), 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain (7-13) at Lower Dauphin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (15-7) at New Castle (21-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Danville (17-1) at Middletown (15-4), 7 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic (17-4) at Archbishop Carroll (9-6), 6 p.m.

Clearfield (20-5) at Lincoln Park (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

Johnstown (15-2) at Hickory (21-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic (19-4) vs. Math, Civics & Science (13-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Executive Education Charter (20-4) at Loyalsock Township (22-1), 1 p.m.

Brookville (16-2) at Ellwood City (14-4), 1 p.m.

Franklin (19-6) at Bishop Guilfoyle (17-3), 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bristol (6-7) vs. Constitution (12-6) at St. Joseph’s Prep, noon

Old Forge (6-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (15-6), 7 p.m.

Karns City (23-2) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0), 1 p.m.

Portage (20-2) at Kennedy Catholic (22-2), 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian (9-3) vs. LaAcademia Charter (11-7) at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

St. John Neumann (17-3) at Nativity BVM (21-4), 7 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley (25-1) at Bishop Canevin (16-5), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll (8-10) at Clarion (16-9), 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (18-1) at Spring-Ford (22-0), 7 p.m.

Archbishop Carroll (9-6) at Nazareth (16-1), 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Area (13-5) at Cumberland Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.

McDowell (11-4) at North Allegheny (24-1), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Abington Heights (13-2) vs. Springfield-Delco (20-0), 3:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic (9-7) at Cardinal O’Hara (12-4), 2:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg (9-5) at Spring Grove (20-2), 6 p.m.

Warren (22-3) at Chartiers Valley (23-3), noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gwynedd-Mercy (15-1) at Archbishop Wood (15-2), 2:30 p.m.

Central Columbia (12-9) at Scranton Prep (17-1), 1 p.m.

Tyrone (18-3) at Delone Catholic (19-1), 1 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy (18-0) at Beaver (20-0), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (19-3) at West Catholic (8-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-Green Pond (14-4) at Camp Hill Trinity (19-1), 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney (19-0) at Mohawk (17-4), 6:30 p.m.

Forest Hills (18-0) at Fairview (20-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Mahoney (19-4) vs. Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt (1-9) at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross (12-4) at Mount Carmel (16-5), 7 p.m.

Windber (20-1) at Neshannock (17-2), 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Springs (18-3) at Penns Manor (17-6), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (16-1) at Harrisburg Christian (18-0), 2 p.m.

Nativity BVM (20-4) at Northumberland Christian (21-3, 1 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (19-0) at Rochester (15-3), 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (14-4) at Coudersport (20-1), 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 1

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 2

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 1

Class A

Indiana 8, Beaver 0

Freeport 8, Fox Chapel 1

Kiski 5, Chartiers Valley 2

Class B

Morgantown 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Central Valley 4, Trinity 2

Thursday’s summary

Freeport 8, Fox Chapel 1

Goals: (F) Caleb Hoffman 3, Keith Smilowitz 2, Cole Mitchell, Addison Stewart, Marcus Trask. (FC) Will McNamara. Assists: (F) Jack Mason 2, Marcus Trask 2, Ethan Rapp, Paul Zecca, Keith Smilowitz, Nick Dobransky, Jake Suwan. (FC) Jack Rice. Goaltenders: (F) Tyler Lang (21 saves). (FC) Joe Rattner (29 saves). Records: (F) 12-3-0. (FC) 4-10-0.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.