High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2021

By: HSSN Staff
Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 11:17 PM

High schools

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Abington (10-5) at Lower Merion (10-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Archbishop Wood (17-0) at William Allen (11-4), 1 p.m.

Scranton (14-2) at Reading (23-2), 1 p.m.

Erie (19-3) at Upper St. Clair (20-1), 2 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Crestwood (17-1) at Chester (13-1), 7 p.m.

Bangor (14-3) at Archbishop Ryan (10-5), 7:30 p.m.

Central Mountain (7-13) at Lower Dauphin (19-3), 7 p.m.

Cathedral Prep (15-7) at New Castle (21-2), 6:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Danville (17-1) at Middletown (15-4), 7 p.m.

Allentown Central Catholic (17-4) at Archbishop Carroll (9-6), 6 p.m.

Clearfield (20-5) at Lincoln Park (18-5), 6:30 p.m.

Johnstown (15-2) at Hickory (21-3), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Lancaster Catholic (19-4) vs. Math, Civics & Science (13-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon

Executive Education Charter (20-4) at Loyalsock Township (22-1), 1 p.m.

Brookville (16-2) at Ellwood City (14-4), 1 p.m.

Franklin (19-6) at Bishop Guilfoyle (17-3), 3 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Bristol (6-7) vs. Constitution (12-6) at St. Joseph’s Prep, noon

Old Forge (6-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (15-6), 7 p.m.

Karns City (23-2) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0), 1 p.m.

Portage (20-2) at Kennedy Catholic (22-2), 1 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian (9-3) vs. LaAcademia Charter (11-7) at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.

St. John Neumann (17-3) at Nativity BVM (21-4), 7 p.m.

Berlin-Brothersvalley (25-1) at Bishop Canevin (16-5), 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Carroll (8-10) at Clarion (16-9), 7 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Plymouth-Whitemarsh (18-1) at Spring-Ford (22-0), 7 p.m.

Archbishop Carroll (9-6) at Nazareth (16-1), 7 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre Area (13-5) at Cumberland Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.

McDowell (11-4) at North Allegheny (24-1), 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Abington Heights (13-2) vs. Springfield-Delco (20-0), 3:30 p.m.

Bethlehem Catholic (9-7) at Cardinal O’Hara (12-4), 2:30 p.m.

Hollidaysburg (9-5) at Spring Grove (20-2), 6 p.m.

Warren (22-3) at Chartiers Valley (23-3), noon

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Gwynedd-Mercy (15-1) at Archbishop Wood (15-2), 2:30 p.m.

Central Columbia (12-9) at Scranton Prep (17-1), 1 p.m.

Tyrone (18-3) at Delone Catholic (19-1), 1 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy (18-0) at Beaver (20-0), 2 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Loyalsock Township (19-3) at West Catholic (8-4), 6:30 p.m.

Notre Dame-Green Pond (14-4) at Camp Hill Trinity (19-1), 7 p.m.

Punxsutawney (19-0) at Mohawk (17-4), 6:30 p.m.

Forest Hills (18-0) at Fairview (20-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

Mahoney (19-4) vs. Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt (1-9) at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.

Holy Cross (12-4) at Mount Carmel (16-5), 7 p.m.

Windber (20-1) at Neshannock (17-2), 6:30 p.m.

Cambridge Springs (18-3) at Penns Manor (17-6), 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Saturday’s schedule

Jenkintown (16-1) at Harrisburg Christian (18-0), 2 p.m.

Nativity BVM (20-4) at Northumberland Christian (21-3, 1 p.m.

Kennedy Catholic (19-0) at Rochester (15-3), 2 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (14-4) at Coudersport (20-1), 3 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 1

Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 2

Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 1

Class A

Indiana 8, Beaver 0

Freeport 8, Fox Chapel 1

Kiski 5, Chartiers Valley 2

Class B

Morgantown 2, Bishop Canevin 0

Central Valley 4, Trinity 2

Thursday’s summary

Freeport 8, Fox Chapel 1

Goals: (F) Caleb Hoffman 3, Keith Smilowitz 2, Cole Mitchell, Addison Stewart, Marcus Trask. (FC) Will McNamara. Assists: (F) Jack Mason 2, Marcus Trask 2, Ethan Rapp, Paul Zecca, Keith Smilowitz, Nick Dobransky, Jake Suwan. (FC) Jack Rice. Goaltenders: (F) Tyler Lang (21 saves). (FC) Joe Rattner (29 saves). Records: (F) 12-3-0. (FC) 4-10-0.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 17, 2021
Latrobe athletic director to retire, will continue role as wrestling coach
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 16, 2021
High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 15, 2021
TJ bowler completes quick climb to top with school’s first WPIBL singles title

HSSN Email Newsletter Sign Up Ad
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me