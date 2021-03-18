High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 18, 2021
By:
Thursday, March 18, 2021 | 11:17 PM
High schools
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Abington (10-5) at Lower Merion (10-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Archbishop Wood (17-0) at William Allen (11-4), 1 p.m.
Scranton (14-2) at Reading (23-2), 1 p.m.
Erie (19-3) at Upper St. Clair (20-1), 2 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Crestwood (17-1) at Chester (13-1), 7 p.m.
Bangor (14-3) at Archbishop Ryan (10-5), 7:30 p.m.
Central Mountain (7-13) at Lower Dauphin (19-3), 7 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (15-7) at New Castle (21-2), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Danville (17-1) at Middletown (15-4), 7 p.m.
Allentown Central Catholic (17-4) at Archbishop Carroll (9-6), 6 p.m.
Clearfield (20-5) at Lincoln Park (18-5), 6:30 p.m.
Johnstown (15-2) at Hickory (21-3), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Lancaster Catholic (19-4) vs. Math, Civics & Science (13-6) at Cardinal O’Hara, noon
Executive Education Charter (20-4) at Loyalsock Township (22-1), 1 p.m.
Brookville (16-2) at Ellwood City (14-4), 1 p.m.
Franklin (19-6) at Bishop Guilfoyle (17-3), 3 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Bristol (6-7) vs. Constitution (12-6) at St. Joseph’s Prep, noon
Old Forge (6-8) at Lancaster Mennonite (15-6), 7 p.m.
Karns City (23-2) at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (21-0), 1 p.m.
Portage (20-2) at Kennedy Catholic (22-2), 1 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian (9-3) vs. LaAcademia Charter (11-7) at Lancaster Catholic, 7 p.m.
St. John Neumann (17-3) at Nativity BVM (21-4), 7 p.m.
Berlin-Brothersvalley (25-1) at Bishop Canevin (16-5), 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Carroll (8-10) at Clarion (16-9), 7 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Plymouth-Whitemarsh (18-1) at Spring-Ford (22-0), 7 p.m.
Archbishop Carroll (9-6) at Nazareth (16-1), 7 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre Area (13-5) at Cumberland Valley (20-1), 7 p.m.
McDowell (11-4) at North Allegheny (24-1), 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Abington Heights (13-2) vs. Springfield-Delco (20-0), 3:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Catholic (9-7) at Cardinal O’Hara (12-4), 2:30 p.m.
Hollidaysburg (9-5) at Spring Grove (20-2), 6 p.m.
Warren (22-3) at Chartiers Valley (23-3), noon
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Gwynedd-Mercy (15-1) at Archbishop Wood (15-2), 2:30 p.m.
Central Columbia (12-9) at Scranton Prep (17-1), 1 p.m.
Tyrone (18-3) at Delone Catholic (19-1), 1 p.m.
Villa Maria Academy (18-0) at Beaver (20-0), 2 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Loyalsock Township (19-3) at West Catholic (8-4), 6:30 p.m.
Notre Dame-Green Pond (14-4) at Camp Hill Trinity (19-1), 7 p.m.
Punxsutawney (19-0) at Mohawk (17-4), 6:30 p.m.
Forest Hills (18-0) at Fairview (20-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
Mahoney (19-4) vs. Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt (1-9) at Archbishop Ryan, 5 p.m.
Holy Cross (12-4) at Mount Carmel (16-5), 7 p.m.
Windber (20-1) at Neshannock (17-2), 6:30 p.m.
Cambridge Springs (18-3) at Penns Manor (17-6), 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s schedule
Jenkintown (16-1) at Harrisburg Christian (18-0), 2 p.m.
Nativity BVM (20-4) at Northumberland Christian (21-3, 1 p.m.
Kennedy Catholic (19-0) at Rochester (15-3), 2 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle (14-4) at Coudersport (20-1), 3 p.m.
Hockey
PIHL
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 1
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 2
Seneca Valley 3, Pine-Richland 1
Class A
Indiana 8, Beaver 0
Freeport 8, Fox Chapel 1
Kiski 5, Chartiers Valley 2
Class B
Morgantown 2, Bishop Canevin 0
Central Valley 4, Trinity 2
Thursday’s summary
Freeport 8, Fox Chapel 1
Goals: (F) Caleb Hoffman 3, Keith Smilowitz 2, Cole Mitchell, Addison Stewart, Marcus Trask. (FC) Will McNamara. Assists: (F) Jack Mason 2, Marcus Trask 2, Ethan Rapp, Paul Zecca, Keith Smilowitz, Nick Dobransky, Jake Suwan. (FC) Jack Rice. Goaltenders: (F) Tyler Lang (21 saves). (FC) Joe Rattner (29 saves). Records: (F) 12-3-0. (FC) 4-10-0.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
