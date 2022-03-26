High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 25, 2022

By:

Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 12:23 AM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Chartiers-Houston 13, Waynesburg 2

Deer Lakes 7, Chartiers-Houston 2

Baldwin 9, Penn Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson, 11, Highlands 7

Vero Beach tournament

West Mifflin 3, Titusville 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 11, Freeport 1

Avonworth 7, North Catholic 6

Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.

Riverside 14, Beaver Falls 1

Peters Township 16, Brashear 1

Eden Christian 2, Brentwood 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Burrell 6

Bethel Park 6, Canon-McMillan 2

Carlynton at Riverview, (n)

Carmichaels 14, Brownsville 2

Charleroi 3, Frazier 0

South Side 11, Cornell 1

McKeesport 1, East Allegheny 0

Ellwood City at Shenango, ppd.

Yough 16, Jeannette 5

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Blackhawk 6, Hempfield 4

Hopewell 7, Highlands Springs 2

Kiski Area at Indiana, ppd.

Knoch at Butler, ppd.

Leechburg 9, Derry 5

Greensburg Salem 13, Ligonier Valley 2

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, (n)

Moon 12, Central Valley 3

Mt. Lebanon 13, Pine-Richland 1

North Hills 8, Burgettstown 0

Ambridge 5, Obama Academy 2

Penn-Trafford 10, Norwin 6

Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.

Rochester at Freedom, ppd.

Seneca Valley 12, Fox Chapel 8

Southmoreland 11, Monessen 0

Springdale 15, Summit Academy 0

Union at Mohawk, (n)

Steel Valley 14, Washington 4

West Allegheny 7, Upper St. Clair 5

Saturday’s schedule

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Baldwin vs. Pickerington North (OH), 8 a.m.

Highlands vs. Chagrin Falls (OH), 11 a.m.

Highlands vs. West Greene, 5:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Chardon (OH), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Deer Lakes, 9 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Ellwood City, noon

Blackhawk at Hempfield, noon

Freedom at Western Beaver, noon

Hopewell at Moon, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 12 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at DuBois, 12:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (23-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Imhotep Charter 54, New Castle 39

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Devon Prep (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

OLSH 92, Constitution 71

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Cardinal O’Hara 42, Chartiers Valley 19

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Neshannock 62, Southern Columbia 56

Hockey

Saturday’s schedule

Pennsylvania Cup finals

At Ice Line Quad Rinks

Class 3A

Peters Township vs. Malvern Prep, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson vs. Pennridge, 2 p.m.

Class A

Norwin vs. West Chester East, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township 7, Fox Chapel 6

Penn-Trafford 16, Plum 3

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Shaler 23, Greensburg Salem 1

South Fayette 17, Hempfield 1

Upper St. Clair 14, North Allegheny 6

Blackhawk 13, Moon 6

Softball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 17, Derry 10

Armstrong 21, Freeport 11

Avonworth 15, Monroe (Wisc.) 0

Avonworth 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Chippewa 11, South Fayette 1

South Fayette 13, Master’s Academy (Fla.) 2

South Side 15, Avella 0

Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 13

Shaler 12, Bethel Park 2

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Ringgold 15, California 4

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 2

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 8

Ellwood City 17, New Brighton 1

Fox Chapel 20, Plum 7

Franklin Regional 10, Passaic (NJ) 0

Franklin Regional 11, Nutley 10

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2

Laurel at Hopewell, (n)

Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1

Souderton 9, West Greene 1

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, (n)

Carmichaels 15, Monessen 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Mt. Pleasant 3

New Castle at Butler, ppd.

North Allegheny 20, Baldwin 3

Brentwood 15, Northgate 0

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Peters Township 16, Keystone Oaks 12

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, (n)

Riverside 22, Beaver Falls 12

Rochester at Freedom, (n)

Serra Catholic 19, St. Joseph 1

Union 9, Shenango 1

Valley at Riverview, (n)

Chartiers Valley 16, West Mifflin 6

Yough 4, Charleroi 3

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

California at Yough, 11 a.m.

Carmichaels at Laurel Highlands, 12 p.m.

Ellwood City at Ambridge, 12 p.m.

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12 p.m.

Laurel at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 1 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Shenango at New Castle, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Hopewell 3, Mars 0

Butler 3, Latrobe 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Upper St. Clair 2

South Fayette 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Armstrong at West Shamokin, (n)

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Norwin, 9 a.m.

Bethel Park at Norwin, 9 a.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 8:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 9 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.