High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 25, 2022
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 12:23 AM
High schools
Baseball
Friday’s results
Chartiers-Houston 13, Waynesburg 2
Deer Lakes 7, Chartiers-Houston 2
Baldwin 9, Penn Hills 0
Thomas Jefferson, 11, Highlands 7
Vero Beach tournament
West Mifflin 3, Titusville 0
Nonsection
Armstrong 11, Freeport 1
Avonworth 7, North Catholic 6
Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.
Riverside 14, Beaver Falls 1
Peters Township 16, Brashear 1
Eden Christian 2, Brentwood 0
Mt. Pleasant 7, Burrell 6
Bethel Park 6, Canon-McMillan 2
Carlynton at Riverview, (n)
Carmichaels 14, Brownsville 2
Charleroi 3, Frazier 0
South Side 11, Cornell 1
McKeesport 1, East Allegheny 0
Ellwood City at Shenango, ppd.
Yough 16, Jeannette 5
Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.
Blackhawk 6, Hempfield 4
Hopewell 7, Highlands Springs 2
Kiski Area at Indiana, ppd.
Knoch at Butler, ppd.
Leechburg 9, Derry 5
Greensburg Salem 13, Ligonier Valley 2
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, (n)
Moon 12, Central Valley 3
Mt. Lebanon 13, Pine-Richland 1
North Hills 8, Burgettstown 0
Ambridge 5, Obama Academy 2
Penn-Trafford 10, Norwin 6
Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.
Rochester at Freedom, ppd.
Seneca Valley 12, Fox Chapel 8
Southmoreland 11, Monessen 0
Springdale 15, Summit Academy 0
Union at Mohawk, (n)
Steel Valley 14, Washington 4
West Allegheny 7, Upper St. Clair 5
Saturday’s schedule
Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Baldwin vs. Pickerington North (OH), 8 a.m.
Highlands vs. Chagrin Falls (OH), 11 a.m.
Highlands vs. West Greene, 5:15 p.m.
Deer Lakes vs. Chardon (OH), 6:30 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Deer Lakes, 9 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Ellwood City, noon
Blackhawk at Hempfield, noon
Freedom at Western Beaver, noon
Hopewell at Moon, 1 p.m.
Mercyhurst Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 12 p.m.
Slippery Rock at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.
South Allegheny at DuBois, 12:30 p.m.
Basketball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Finals
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Roman Catholic (23-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-7), 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Imhotep Charter 54, New Castle 39
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Devon Prep (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (21-8), 2:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s result
OLSH 92, Constitution 71
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Finals
At Hershey’s Giant Center
Class 6A
Saturday’s schedule
Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s result
Cardinal O’Hara 42, Chartiers Valley 19
Class 3A
Saturday’s schedule
Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon
Class 2A
Friday’s result
Neshannock 62, Southern Columbia 56
Hockey
Saturday’s schedule
Pennsylvania Cup finals
At Ice Line Quad Rinks
Class 3A
Peters Township vs. Malvern Prep, 5 p.m.
Class 2A
Thomas Jefferson vs. Pennridge, 2 p.m.
Class A
Norwin vs. West Chester East, 11 a.m.
Lacrosse
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Peters Township 7, Fox Chapel 6
Penn-Trafford 16, Plum 3
Girls
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Shaler 23, Greensburg Salem 1
South Fayette 17, Hempfield 1
Upper St. Clair 14, North Allegheny 6
Blackhawk 13, Moon 6
Softball
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Apollo-Ridge 17, Derry 10
Armstrong 21, Freeport 11
Avonworth 15, Monroe (Wisc.) 0
Avonworth 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 0
Chippewa 11, South Fayette 1
South Fayette 13, Master’s Academy (Fla.) 2
South Side 15, Avella 0
Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 13
Shaler 12, Bethel Park 2
Brashear at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Ringgold 15, California 4
Carlynton at Quaker Valley, (n)
Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 2
Hempfield 9, Connellsville 8
Ellwood City 17, New Brighton 1
Fox Chapel 20, Plum 7
Franklin Regional 10, Passaic (NJ) 0
Franklin Regional 11, Nutley 10
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2
Laurel at Hopewell, (n)
Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1
Souderton 9, West Greene 1
Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, (n)
Carmichaels 15, Monessen 0
Penn-Trafford 5, Mt. Pleasant 3
New Castle at Butler, ppd.
North Allegheny 20, Baldwin 3
Brentwood 15, Northgate 0
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, (n)
Peters Township 16, Keystone Oaks 12
Pine-Richland at North Catholic, (n)
Riverside 22, Beaver Falls 12
Rochester at Freedom, (n)
Serra Catholic 19, St. Joseph 1
Union 9, Shenango 1
Valley at Riverview, (n)
Chartiers Valley 16, West Mifflin 6
Yough 4, Charleroi 3
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 1 p.m.
California at Yough, 11 a.m.
Carmichaels at Laurel Highlands, 12 p.m.
Ellwood City at Ambridge, 12 p.m.
Freedom at Western Beaver, 12 p.m.
Laurel at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 1 p.m.
South Park at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.
Shenango at New Castle, 12 p.m.
Volleyball
Boys
Friday’s results
Nonsection
Hopewell 3, Mars 0
Butler 3, Latrobe 1
Seton LaSalle 3, Upper St. Clair 2
South Fayette 3, Bishop Canevin 0
Armstrong at West Shamokin, (n)
Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, (n)
Saturday’s schedule
Nonsection
Baldwin at Norwin, 9 a.m.
Bethel Park at Norwin, 9 a.m.
Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 8:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Meadville, 7 p.m.
Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Norwin, 9 a.m.
All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.
