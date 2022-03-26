TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 25, 2022

By: HSSN Staff
Saturday, March 26, 2022 | 12:23 AM

High schools

Baseball

Friday’s results

Chartiers-Houston 13, Waynesburg 2

Deer Lakes 7, Chartiers-Houston 2

Baldwin 9, Penn Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson, 11, Highlands 7

Vero Beach tournament

West Mifflin 3, Titusville 0

Nonsection

Armstrong 11, Freeport 1

Avonworth 7, North Catholic 6

Beaver at Neshannock, ppd.

Riverside 14, Beaver Falls 1

Peters Township 16, Brashear 1

Eden Christian 2, Brentwood 0

Mt. Pleasant 7, Burrell 6

Bethel Park 6, Canon-McMillan 2

Carlynton at Riverview, (n)

Carmichaels 14, Brownsville 2

Charleroi 3, Frazier 0

South Side 11, Cornell 1

Eden Christian 2, Brentwood 0

McKeesport 1, East Allegheny 0

Ellwood City at Shenango, ppd.

Yough 16, Jeannette 5

Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, ppd.

Blackhawk 6, Hempfield 4

Hopewell 7, Highlands Springs 2

Kiski Area at Indiana, ppd.

Knoch at Butler, ppd.

Leechburg 9, Derry 5

Greensburg Salem 13, Ligonier Valley 2

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, (n)

Moon 12, Central Valley 3

Mt. Lebanon 13, Pine-Richland 1

North Hills 8, Burgettstown 0

Ambridge 5, Obama Academy 2

Penn-Trafford 10, Norwin 6

Ringgold at McGuffey, ppd.

Rochester at Freedom, ppd.

Seneca Valley 12, Fox Chapel 8

Southmoreland 11, Monessen 0

Springdale 15, Summit Academy 0

Union at Mohawk, (n)

Steel Valley 14, Washington 4

West Allegheny 7, Upper St. Clair 5

Saturday’s schedule

Ripken Experience, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Baldwin vs. Pickerington North (OH), 8 a.m.

Highlands vs. Chagrin Falls (OH), 11 a.m.

Highlands vs. West Greene, 5:15 p.m.

Deer Lakes vs. Chardon (OH), 6:30 p.m.

Penn Hills vs. Deer Lakes, 9 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Ellwood City, noon

Blackhawk at Hempfield, noon

Freedom at Western Beaver, noon

Hopewell at Moon, 1 p.m.

Mercyhurst Prep at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 10 a.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Shaler, 12 p.m.

Slippery Rock at Neshannock, 2:30 p.m.

South Allegheny at DuBois, 12:30 p.m.

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Roman Catholic (23-4) vs. Archbishop Wood (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Imhotep Charter 54, New Castle 39

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Devon Prep (18-7) vs. Aliquippa (21-8), 2:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s result

OLSH 92, Constitution 71

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Finals

At Hershey’s Giant Center

Class 6A

Saturday’s schedule

Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) vs. Mt. Lebanon (27-1), 5 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s result

Cardinal O’Hara 42, Chartiers Valley 19

Class 3A

Saturday’s schedule

Neumann Goretti (16-9) vs. Freedom (22-5), noon

Class 2A

Friday’s result

Neshannock 62, Southern Columbia 56

Hockey

Saturday’s schedule

Pennsylvania Cup finals

At Ice Line Quad Rinks

Class 3A

Peters Township vs. Malvern Prep, 5 p.m.

Class 2A

Thomas Jefferson vs. Pennridge, 2 p.m.

Class A

Norwin vs. West Chester East, 11 a.m.

Lacrosse

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Peters Township 7, Fox Chapel 6

Penn-Trafford 16, Plum 3

Girls

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Shaler 23, Greensburg Salem 1

South Fayette 17, Hempfield 1

Upper St. Clair 14, North Allegheny 6

Blackhawk 13, Moon 6

Softball

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Apollo-Ridge 17, Derry 10

Armstrong 21, Freeport 11

Avonworth 15, Monroe (Wisc.) 0

Avonworth 10, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

Chippewa 11, South Fayette 1

South Fayette 13, Master’s Academy (Fla.) 2

South Side 15, Avella 0

Belle Vernon 13, Greensburg Salem 13

Shaler 12, Bethel Park 2

Brashear at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Ringgold 15, California 4

Carlynton at Quaker Valley, (n)

Chartiers-Houston 4, South Allegheny 2

Hempfield 9, Connellsville 8

Ellwood City 17, New Brighton 1

Fox Chapel 20, Plum 7

Franklin Regional 10, Passaic (NJ) 0

Franklin Regional 11, Nutley 10

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Deer Lakes 2

Laurel at Hopewell, (n)

Southmoreland 2, Ligonier Valley 1

Souderton 9, West Greene 1

Mapletown at Turkeyfoot Valley, (n)

Carmichaels 15, Monessen 0

Penn-Trafford 5, Mt. Pleasant 3

New Castle at Butler, ppd.

North Allegheny 20, Baldwin 3

Brentwood 15, Northgate 0

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic, (n)

Peters Township 16, Keystone Oaks 12

Pine-Richland at North Catholic, (n)

Riverside 22, Beaver Falls 12

Rochester at Freedom, (n)

Serra Catholic 19, St. Joseph 1

Union 9, Shenango 1

Valley at Riverview, (n)

Chartiers Valley 16, West Mifflin 6

Yough 4, Charleroi 3

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Belle Vernon at Latrobe, 1 p.m.

California at Yough, 11 a.m.

Carmichaels at Laurel Highlands, 12 p.m.

Ellwood City at Ambridge, 12 p.m.

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12 p.m.

Laurel at Seneca Valley, 1 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Moon, 1 p.m.

South Park at West Mifflin, 12 p.m.

Shenango at New Castle, 12 p.m.

Volleyball

Boys

Friday’s results

Nonsection

Hopewell 3, Mars 0

Butler 3, Latrobe 1

Seton LaSalle 3, Upper St. Clair 2

South Fayette 3, Bishop Canevin 0

Armstrong at West Shamokin, (n)

Bethel Park at Thomas Jefferson, (n)

Saturday’s schedule

Nonsection

Baldwin at Norwin, 9 a.m.

Bethel Park at Norwin, 9 a.m.

Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, 8:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Meadville, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Norwin, 9 a.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.

More High School Other

Greensburg Central Catholic’s Mullaney taking game to new level with regional bowling title
Greensburg Salem boys, Norwin girls reach playoff rounds at state bowling finals
George Guido: Herr Stadium to become part of New Kensington community garden
A-K Valley HOF inductee Jeff Cortileso kept eye on Leechburg’s football resurgence
Norwin notebook: Young to play in East-West All-Star Game

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me