High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2020

By: HSSN Staff
Monday, March 9, 2020 | 11:48 PM

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Methacton (25-2) vs. Abraham Lincoln (14-10) at Norristown, 7 p.m.; Roman Catholic (17-10) vs. Pennridge (19-8) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Freedom-District 11 (19-8) vs. Reading (19-8) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Chester (22-4) vs. Simon Gratz (24-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (19-7) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Central York (24-4) vs. McDowell (22-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Butler (21-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (21-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

West Chester East (24-2) vs. Pottsville (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; West Chester Rustin (18-8) vs. Unionville (20-7) at Oxford, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Pittstown (18-9) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Dallas (20-7) vs. William Penn York (21-7) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. Shippensburg (20-8) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (18-8) vs. Elizabethtown (20-9) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; York Suburban (22-7) vs. New Oxford (22-5) at Red Lion, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy (16-8) vs. Milton Hershey (21-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Valley View (18-8) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Bishop McDevitt (23-5) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (24-4) vs. Pope John Paul II (19-5) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Tamaqua Area (20-7) vs. Susquehanna Township (16-9) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (20-8) vs. Montoursville (21-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (24-3) vs. Belle Vernon (20-7) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Highlands (23-3) vs. Grove City (17-9) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Huntingdon (23-2) vs. Hickory (22-4) at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-6) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (18-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Panther Valley (14-11) vs. High School of the Future (16-11) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside-District 2 vs. Trinity-District 3 (22-3) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Richland (18-7) vs. South Allegheny (24-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-9) vs. North Catholic (25-2) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (18-7) vs. Lincoln Park (22-5) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton (16-9) vs. Beaver Falls (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (23-5) vs. Wyalusing (19-7) at Lehighton Elementary Complex, 7 p.m.; Holy Cross (23-2) vs. Dock Mennonite Academy (21-4) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-6) vs. Consitution (13-12) at Pottsgrove, 6 p.m.; Bloomsburg (19-7) vs. North Star (23-3) at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-1) vs. Portage (21-6) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (17-8) vs. Ridgway (20-7) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Lakeview (19-8) vs. Sto-Rox (19-7) at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Clarion (17-9) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. Nativity BVM (19-7) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (9-14) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (22-4) vs. Southern Fulton (18-8) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (13-13) vs. Chester County (19-5) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (22-4) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (27-1) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Cameron County (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (19-6) at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (27-1) vs. Cornell (19-7) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Shade (25-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (16-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Bucks West (24-3) vs. Freedom-District 11 (23-5) at Pottsgrove, 7 p.m.; Central York (22-5) vs. Central Bucks East (19-9) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (20-6) vs. Spring Ford (22-5) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts (20-8) vs. Pennsbury (22-5) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (13-10) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (24-3) at Chambersburg (7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (22-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (20-4) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.; Nazareth (25-4) vs. Altoona (14-10) at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (23-3) vs. State College (19-6) at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Springfield Delco (22-4) vs. Mechanicsburg (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Mastery North (20-8) vs. Villa Maria (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; West Scranton (17-9) vs. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Twin Valley (22-7) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-7) at Pottsgrove, 7:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (27-3) vs. Abington Heights (20-5) at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Great Valley (23-4) vs. Trinity (20-5) at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (18-7) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-0) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Woodland Hills (20-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (23-3) vs. Dallas (23-5) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast (9-16) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) vs. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (16-9) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (15-10) vs. Scranton Prep (27-0) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. Danville (25-3) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. Southmoreland (25-1) at Bedford, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (25-1) vs. Central Valley (19-4) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (25-1) vs. Villa Maria (20-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

West Catholic (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-4) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Dunmore (25-1) vs. Neumann Goretti (17-9) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. North Schuylkill (22-5) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (15-13) vs. Holy Redeemer (21-6) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Trinity-District 2 (20-6) vs. Cambria Heights (24-3) at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.; Mohawk (23-3) vs. Carlynton (16-9) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep (22-4) vs. Tyrone (21-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (16-10) vs. Beaver (22-4) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Mahanoy (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (8-16) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (17-9) vs. Linden Hall (21-2) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Steelton-Highspire (15-8) vs. Old Forge (19-6) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (21-5) vs. Bishop Guifoyle (21-6) at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Bishop McCourt (15-11) vs. Keystone (18-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Ellis School (19-7) vs. Everett (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Redbank Valley (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (25-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (24-3) vs. West Middlesex (19-6) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Jenkintown (26-0) vs. Millville (20-6) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-7) vs. Nativity BVM (19-6) at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. Susquehanna Community (18-8) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (19-4) vs. Bishop Carroll (15-10) at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Rochester (25-1) vs. Tussey Mountain (20-6) at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.; North Clarion (25-1) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9) at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville (24-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (21-3) at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (18-7) vs. Coudersport (22-4) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class B playoffs

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Ringgold 6, Elizabeth Forward 5 (OT)

Carrick 5, Neshannock 4 (OT)

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.

More High School Scores Schedule

High school schedules for March 9, 2020
High school scores, schedules for March 7, 2020
High school scores, schedules for March 6, 2020
High school scores, schedules for March 5, 2020
High school scores, schedules for March 4, 2020

  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me