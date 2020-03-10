High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 9, 2020

Monday, March 9, 2020 | 11:48 PM

Basketball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Methacton (25-2) vs. Abraham Lincoln (14-10) at Norristown, 7 p.m.; Roman Catholic (17-10) vs. Pennridge (19-8) at Bensalem, 7 p.m.; Freedom-District 11 (19-8) vs. Reading (19-8) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Chester (22-4) vs. Simon Gratz (24-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30 p.m.; Wilson (28-1) vs. Lower Merion (20-7) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; Cheltenham (24-3) vs. Mt. Lebanon (19-7) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Central York (24-4) vs. McDowell (22-3) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Butler (21-4) vs. Upper St. Clair (21-4) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

West Chester East (24-2) vs. Pottsville (22-5) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; West Chester Rustin (18-8) vs. Unionville (20-7) at Oxford, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (19-7) vs. Pittstown (18-9) at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; Dallas (20-7) vs. William Penn York (21-7) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Muhlenberg (22-6) vs. Shippensburg (20-8) at Milton Hershey, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan (18-8) vs. Elizabethtown (20-9) at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.; York Suburban (22-7) vs. New Oxford (22-5) at Red Lion, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy (16-8) vs. Milton Hershey (21-4) at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Bonner-Prendergast (19-5) vs. Valley View (18-8) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll (17-9) vs. Bishop McDevitt (23-5) at Garden Spot, 7:30 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (24-4) vs. Pope John Paul II (19-5) at Governor Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Tamaqua Area (20-7) vs. Susquehanna Township (16-9) at Governor Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (20-8) vs. Montoursville (21-5) at Martz Hall, 7:30 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (24-3) vs. Belle Vernon (20-7) at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Highlands (23-3) vs. Grove City (17-9) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Huntingdon (23-2) vs. Hickory (22-4) at Brookville, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Neumann-Goretti (23-4) vs. Holy Redeemer (19-6) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Camp Hill (18-7) vs. Loyalsock Township (27-1) at Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.; Panther Valley (14-11) vs. High School of the Future (16-11) at Geigle Complex, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside-District 2 vs. Trinity-District 3 (22-3) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Richland (18-7) vs. South Allegheny (24-2) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Aliquippa (17-9) vs. North Catholic (25-2) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Brookville (18-7) vs. Lincoln Park (22-5) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton (16-9) vs. Beaver Falls (15-8) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Math, Civics & Science (23-5) vs. Wyalusing (19-7) at Lehighton Elementary Complex, 7 p.m.; Holy Cross (23-2) vs. Dock Mennonite Academy (21-4) at Liberty, 7:30 p.m.; Executive Education (17-6) vs. Consitution (13-12) at Pottsgrove, 6 p.m.; Bloomsburg (19-7) vs. North Star (23-3) at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.; OLSH (25-1) vs. Portage (21-6) at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Farrell (17-8) vs. Ridgway (20-7) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Lakeview (19-8) vs. Sto-Rox (19-7) at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Clarion (17-9) vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (24-3) at Punxsutawney, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Mount Calvary Christian (26-2) vs. Nativity BVM (19-7) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Lancaster County Christian (18-7) vs. Sankofa Freedom (9-14) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; St. John Neumann (22-4) vs. Southern Fulton (18-8) at Cumberland Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg (13-13) vs. Chester County (19-5) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy (22-4) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (27-1) at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Cameron County (21-5) vs. Bishop Canevin (19-6) at Brookville, 7:30 p.m.; Elk County Catholic (27-1) vs. Cornell (19-7) at Clarion, 7:30 p.m.; Shade (25-3) vs. Bishop Carroll (16-9) at Pitt-Johnstown, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class 6A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Central Bucks West (24-3) vs. Freedom-District 11 (23-5) at Pottsgrove, 7 p.m.; Central York (22-5) vs. Central Bucks East (19-9) at Garden Spot, 6 p.m.; Cardinal O’Hara (20-6) vs. Spring Ford (22-5) at Wissahickon, 6 p.m.; Owen J. Roberts (20-8) vs. Pennsbury (22-5) at Wissahickon, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (13-10) vs. Plymouth Whitemarsh (24-3) at Chambersburg (7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park (22-3) vs. Cumberland Valley (20-4) at Chambersburg, 7:30 p.m.; Nazareth (25-4) vs. Altoona (14-10) at Central Dauphin East, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny (23-3) vs. State College (19-6) at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Springfield Delco (22-4) vs. Mechanicsburg (25-3) at Governor Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Mastery North (20-8) vs. Villa Maria (19-7) at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.; West Scranton (17-9) vs. Archbishop Carroll (15-10) at Liberty, 6 p.m.; Twin Valley (22-7) vs. Archbishop Wood (20-7) at Pottsgrove, 7:30 p.m.; Gettysburg (27-3) vs. Abington Heights (20-5) at Hamburg, 7:30 p.m.; Great Valley (23-4) vs. Trinity (20-5) at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg (18-7) vs. Chartiers Valley (26-0) at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (19-7) vs. Woodland Hills (20-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Lansdale Catholic (23-3) vs. Dallas (23-5) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Bonner-Prendergast (9-16) vs. Eastern York (19-8) at Coatesville, 6 p.m.; Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) vs. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (16-9) at Geigle Complex, 6 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic (15-10) vs. Scranton Prep (27-0) at Hazleton, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Lebanon (23-4) vs. Danville (25-3) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Lancaster Catholic (26-3) vs. Southmoreland (25-1) at Bedford, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (25-1) vs. Central Valley (19-4) at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills (25-1) vs. Villa Maria (20-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

West Catholic (18-9) vs. Loyalsock Township (24-4) at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.; Dunmore (25-1) vs. Neumann Goretti (17-9) at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Delone Catholic (25-1) vs. North Schuylkill (22-5) at Milton Hershey, 6 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (15-13) vs. Holy Redeemer (21-6) at Martz Hall, 6 p.m.; Trinity-District 2 (20-6) vs. Cambria Heights (24-3) at Bellefonte, 5:30 p.m.; Mohawk (23-3) vs. Carlynton (16-9) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep (22-4) vs. Tyrone (21-4) at Clarion, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria (16-10) vs. Beaver (22-4) at Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Second round

Tuesday’s schedule

Mahanoy (21-5) vs. Sacred Heart Academy (8-16) at Easton, 7:30 p.m.; Holy Cross (17-9) vs. Linden Hall (21-2) at Easton, 6 p.m.; Steelton-Highspire (15-8) vs. Old Forge (19-6) at Shamokin, 6 p.m.; Mt. Carmel (21-5) vs. Bishop Guifoyle (21-6) at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Bishop McCourt (15-11) vs. Keystone (18-8) at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; Ellis School (19-7) vs. Everett (20-6) at Pitt-Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Redbank Valley (20-7) vs. Bellwood Antis (25-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor (24-3) vs. West Middlesex (19-6) at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Second round

Wednesday’s schedule

Jenkintown (26-0) vs. Millville (20-6) at Hamburg, 6 p.m.; Greenwood (21-7) vs. Nativity BVM (19-6) at Milton Hershey, 7 p.m.; Lancaster Country Day (23-4) vs. Susquehanna Community (18-8) at Hazleton, 6 p.m.; Northumberland Christian (19-4) vs. Bishop Carroll (15-10) at Bellefonte, 7 p.m.; Rochester (25-1) vs. Tussey Mountain (20-6) at Indiana, 5:30 p.m.; North Clarion (25-1) vs. Berlin Brothersvalley (16-9) at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Shanksville (24-4) vs. Kennedy Catholic (21-3) at Punxsutawney, 5:30 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (18-7) vs. Coudersport (22-4) at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Hockey

PIHL

Penguins Cup Playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Allegheny (16-4-1) vs. Pine-Richland (13-6-2) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley (12-7-2) vs. Peters Township (15-6-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Mars (11-8-0) vs. Baldwin (18-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Hempfield (12-7-0) vs. Latrobe (17-1-1) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (18-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (20-1-0) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 9 p.m.; Kiski Area (13-7-1) vs. Indiana (12-6-3) at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center, 7 p.m.

Class B playoffs

Semifinals

Monday’s results

Ringgold 6, Elizabeth Forward 5 (OT)

Carrick 5, Neshannock 4 (OT)

