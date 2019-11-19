High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 18, 2019

By:

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 11:35 PM

Football

WPIAL championships

Saturday’s schedule

Class 5A

Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Washington (13-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, noon

PIAA playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Coatesville (10-2) at Downingtown West (12-1), 7 p.m.; Nazareth (12-1) vs. St. Jospeh’s Prep (9-2) at BASD Stadium, Bethlehem, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic (11-1) vs. State College (11-1) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Bye: Central Dauphin (11-2)

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cedar Cliff (10-2) at Cocalico (10-2), 7 p.m.; Academy Park (11-2) at Cheltenham (12-1), 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood (8-3) vs. Southern Lehigh (12-1) at Pennridge, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (10-3) vs. Pottsville (10-3) at Danville, 7 p.m.; Imhotep Charter (8-4) vs. Dallas (13-0) at Lehighton, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (13-0) vs. Cathedral Prep (11-2) at North Hills’ Martorelli Stadium, 7 p.m.; Lampeter-Strasburg (10-3) vs. Berks Catholic (8-4) at Berks Catholic, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Tamaqua (11-2) vs. Wyomissing (12-0) at North Schuylkill, 7 p.m.; Sharon (9-3) vs. Bald Eagle Area (10-3) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Montoursville (12-1) vs. Wyoming Area (11-1) at Williamsport, 1 p.m.

Bye: Central Valley (12-1)

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Upper Dauphin vs. Southern Columbia (13-0) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Bishop McDevitt-District 12 (7-6) vs. Richland (12-0) at Chambersburg, 7 p.m.; Wilmington (11-0) vs. Ridgway/Johnsonburg (11-1) at Slippery Rock University, 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (10-2) vs. Juniata Valley (10-2) at Altoona, 7 p.m.; Muncy (9-4) vs. Lackawanna Trail (9-3) at Williamsport, 7 p.m.; Coudersport (11-0) vs. Farrell (11-2) at DuBois, 7 p.m.

Bye: Clairton (11-2)

Hockey

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Butler 3

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair (n)

Class AA

Southwest

Montour 4, West Allegheny 3

Class B

North

Burrell 9, Wilmington 5

South

Morgantown at Carrick (n)

Nonconference

Baldwin 10, Mars 5

Fox Chapel 4, Chartiers Valley 3 (OT)

Latrobe 6, Meadville 0

North Hills 3, Westmont Hilltop 0

Ringgold 7, Neshannock 5

Armstrong 7, Moon 2

Shaler 6, South Fayette 3

3 goals or more: Cole Ferri, Latrobe; Paul Zmuda, Baldwin; Gio Palombo, Burrell (5)

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Wheeling

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7:50 p.m.

Nonconference

North Catholic vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Penn-Trafford at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.