High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2019
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 11:15 PM
Football
PIAA playoffs
Semifinals
Class 6A
Friday’s schedule
Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Central Dauphin (12-2) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) vs. Central Catholic (12-1) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 1 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s schedule
Cocalico (11-2) vs. Cheltenham (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.; Gateway (12-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (8-3) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 3 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s schedule
Jersey Shore (11-3) vs. Dallas (14-0) at Danville, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (14-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Wyoming Area (12-1) vs. Tamaqua (12-2) at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (11-3) at Moon, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. Richland (13-0) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Wilmington (14-0) vs. Avonworth (14-0) at Slippery Rock High School, 6 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (10-3) at Danville, 1 p.m.; Clairton (11-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Peters Township 4, Canon-McMillan 1
Upper St. Clair 8, Central Catholic 3
Class B
North
Avonworth 6, Central Valley 4
Nonconference
Bishop McCort 7, Beaver 0
Elizabeth Forward 5, McDowell 3
North Catholic 3, Kiski Area 1
North Hills 8, Wheeling Park (W. Va.) 3
Westmont Hilltop 3, Blackhawk 2
Franklin Regional 4, Shaler 3
Ringgold 6, Trinity 2
3 goals or more: Anthony Santilli, Central Valley; Devin Rohrich, Upper St. Clair; Mitchell Geinzer, Upper St. Clair
