High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2019
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 12:14 AM
Field hockey
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Division I
Mt. Lebanon 5, North Allegheny 0
Football
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Allderdice (2-6) vs. Westinghouse (5-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday’s results
PHIL
Class AAA
Peters Township 5, Butler 0
Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon (n)
Class AA
Northeast
Armstrong vs. Plum (n)
Hampton vs. Shaler (n)
Northwest
Meadville 6, Moon 4
Mars vs. Quaker Valley (n)
Southwest
West Allegheny 7, Montour 2
Baldwin vs. South Fayette (n)
Class A
Northeast
Kiski Area 4, Freeport 0
Northwest
Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy (n)
Southeast
Norwin 6, Bishop McCort 5
Southwest
Thomas Jefferson 7, South Park 1
Class B
North
McDowell vs. Neshannock (n)
South
Ringgold 6, Carrick 5
Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin (n)
3 goals or more: Mark Lehman, Peters Township; Nick Bandi, West Allegheny; Riley Holzer, Thomas Jefferson
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Southeast
Penn-Trafford vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.
Class B
South
Elizabeth Forward vs. Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Nonconference
Wheeling Catholic vs. Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 2
Peters Township 1, Brashear 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 4, Highlands 0
Section 4
Gateway 6, McKeesport 2
Thomas Jefferson 0, West Mifflin 0 (2OT)
Class A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Nonsection
Allderdice 1, Plum 1 (2OT)
Avonworth 3, North Hills 1
Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3
Blackhawk 6, Central Valley 1
Brentwood 9, South Allegheny 0
Butler 1, North Catholic 1 (2OT)
Carlynton 5, Carrick 1
Chartiers Valley 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Connellsville 11, Laurel Highlands 8
Derry 7, East Allegheny 5
Franklin Regional 4, Norwin 0
Freedom 3, Beaver County Christian 2
Latrobe 6, Greensburg Salem 1
North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Pine-Richland 5, Ambridge 2
Serra Catholic 5, Aquinas Academy 0
Shaler 6, Woodland Hills 1
Springdale 2, Neshannock 0
Trinity 16, Washington 0
Uniontown 8, Geibel 2
Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.
Vincentian Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
United 2, Northern Cambria 0
3 goals or more: Brian Hustava, Bentworth (4); Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional; Carnell Kerr, Carlynton; Sam Bens, Shaler
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Jeannette, 5 p.m.; Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shady Side Academy. 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Side at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at California, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 1, Seneca Valley 1 (2OT)
North Allegheny 8, North Hills 1
Pine-Richland 3, Shaler 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 2, Baldwin 0
Moon 8, Brashear 0
Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (2OT)
Upper St. Clair 4, Mt. Lebanon 0
Section 3
Allderdice 2, Penn Hills 2 (2OT)
Hempfield 1, Latrobe 0 (OT)
Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 0
Indiana 2, Knoch 1
Kiski Area 12, Armstrong 0
Hampton at Mars (n)
Section 2
Belle Vernon 8, Laurel Highlands 1
Elizabeth Forward 2, Greensburg Salem 1 (OT)
Albert Gallatin at Uniontown (n)
Section 3
Thomas Jefferson 4, West Mifflin 0
Oakland Catholic 1, Obama Academy 0
Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 2, South Fayette 0
West Allegheny 2, Montour 1
Ambridge at Central Valley (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Avonworth 0, Quaker Valley 0 (2OT)
Hopewell 4, Beaver 0
Steel Valley 5, Keystone Oaks 1
Section 2
Burrell 3, Valley 0
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 2
Highlands 2, Apollo-Ridge 1 (2OT)
Section 3
South Park 7, South Allegheny 0
Waynesburg 2, Brownsville 1
Yough 8, Southmoreland 1
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy 1, Riverview 0
Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette (n)
Section 2
Bentworth 9, Beth-Center 0
McGuffey 2, Chartiers-Houston 1
Monessen at Charleroi (n)
Section 3
Freedom 9, Quigley Catholic 1
Mohawk 1, Neshannock 0
OLSH 3, Sewickley Academy 2
South Side 2, Riverside 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 4, Carlynton 2
Eden Christian 2, Vincentian Academy 1 (OT)
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel 6, Seton LaSalle 0
Mt. Pleasant 4, East Allegheny 0
Trinity 5, Ringgold 0
3 goals or more: Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth (5); Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Blair Echnat, Fox Chapel; Dalaney Ranallo, Thomas Jefferson; Paige Marshalek, Bentworth
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 2
Highlands at Burrell, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL team playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class AAA
Fox Chapel 3, Mt. Lebanon 2
North Allegheny 3, Latrobe 2
Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Shady Side Academy 1
Class AA
Beaver 3, Valley 2
Knoch 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Neshannock 4, Central Valley 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0
Monday’s summaries
WPIAL team playoffs
Quarterfinals
Class AAA
North Allegheny 3, Latrobe 2
Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Nora Catanzarite, 6-4, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Ella Sinciline, 7-5, 6-0; Jenny Zhu (NA) d. Reese Petrosky, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles: Claire Shoo/Emily Wincko (NA) d. Maya Jain/Emily Mondock, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7); Abbey Swirsding/Ashley Chung (NA) d. Avery Massaro/Bailey Noel, 6-1, 6-2
Class AA
Beaver 3, Valley 2
Singles: Anna Blum (B) d. Madison Gatto, 6-1, 6-4; Casey Gatto (V) d. Olivia Rabak, 6-1, 7-5; Isabel Rubino (B) d. Aimee Johnson, 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: Eden Richey/Rylee Gatto (V) d. Fiona Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, 6-4, 6-0; Ell Peluso/Cindy Liu (B) d. Rachel Schrock/Elisabeth Ervin, 6-1, 6-4
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. Neshannock, at Moon, 3 p.m.; Beaver vs. Knoch, at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brownsville 3, Bentworth 1
Frazier 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Hopewell 3, South Side 0
North Catholic 3, Butler 1
Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0
Peters Township 3, West Allegheny 1
Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 1
Trinity 3, Ringgold 1
Burgettstown at Carlynton (n)
Carrick at Sto-Rox (n)
Connellsville at Albert Gallatin (n)
Freedom at Lincoln Park (n)
Mapletown at Waynesburg (n)
North Hills at Hampton (n)
Penn Hills at Woodland Hills (n)
District 6
Heritage
Blairsville 3, Ligonier Valley 2
Nonsection
Cambria Heights 3, United 2
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at New Castle, 7:15 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at South Park, 7:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Hopewell at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
California at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brentwood at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.
