High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 14, 2019

By:

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 | 12:14 AM

Field hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 5, North Allegheny 0

Football

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Allderdice (2-6) vs. Westinghouse (5-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PHIL

Class AAA

Peters Township 5, Butler 0

Seneca Valley vs. Mt. Lebanon (n)

Class AA

Northeast

Armstrong vs. Plum (n)

Hampton vs. Shaler (n)

Northwest

Meadville 6, Moon 4

Mars vs. Quaker Valley (n)

Southwest

West Allegheny 7, Montour 2

Baldwin vs. South Fayette (n)

Class A

Northeast

Kiski Area 4, Freeport 0

Northwest

Blackhawk vs. Sewickley Academy (n)

Southeast

Norwin 6, Bishop McCort 5

Southwest

Thomas Jefferson 7, South Park 1

Class B

North

McDowell vs. Neshannock (n)

South

Ringgold 6, Carrick 5

Connellsville vs. Bishop Canevin (n)

3 goals or more: Mark Lehman, Peters Township; Nick Bandi, West Allegheny; Riley Holzer, Thomas Jefferson

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park vs. Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Southeast

Penn-Trafford vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.

Class B

South

Elizabeth Forward vs. Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Nonconference

Wheeling Catholic vs. Fox Chapel, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 2

Peters Township 1, Brashear 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 4, Highlands 0

Section 4

Gateway 6, McKeesport 2

Thomas Jefferson 0, West Mifflin 0 (2OT)

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Nonsection

Allderdice 1, Plum 1 (2OT)

Avonworth 3, North Hills 1

Bentworth 4, Charleroi 3

Blackhawk 6, Central Valley 1

Brentwood 9, South Allegheny 0

Butler 1, North Catholic 1 (2OT)

Carlynton 5, Carrick 1

Chartiers Valley 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Connellsville 11, Laurel Highlands 8

Derry 7, East Allegheny 5

Franklin Regional 4, Norwin 0

Freedom 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Latrobe 6, Greensburg Salem 1

North Allegheny 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Pine-Richland 5, Ambridge 2

Serra Catholic 5, Aquinas Academy 0

Shaler 6, Woodland Hills 1

Springdale 2, Neshannock 0

Trinity 16, Washington 0

Uniontown 8, Geibel 2

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Vincentian Academy at Steel Valley, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

United 2, Northern Cambria 0

3 goals or more: Brian Hustava, Bentworth (4); Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional; Carnell Kerr, Carlynton; Sam Bens, Shaler

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; Bentworth at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Ellwood City at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Hampton at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Jeannette, 5 p.m.; Montour at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shady Side Academy. 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Peters Township at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Side at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Yough at California, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 1, Seneca Valley 1 (2OT)

North Allegheny 8, North Hills 1

Pine-Richland 3, Shaler 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Baldwin 0

Moon 8, Brashear 0

Peters Township 3, Canon-McMillan 2 (2OT)

Upper St. Clair 4, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Allderdice 2, Penn Hills 2 (2OT)

Hempfield 1, Latrobe 0 (OT)

Norwin 4, Penn-Trafford 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway 3, Franklin Regional 0

Indiana 2, Knoch 1

Kiski Area 12, Armstrong 0

Hampton at Mars (n)

Section 2

Belle Vernon 8, Laurel Highlands 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Greensburg Salem 1 (OT)

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown (n)

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 4, West Mifflin 0

Oakland Catholic 1, Obama Academy 0

Plum 9, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 2, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 2, Montour 1

Ambridge at Central Valley (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth 0, Quaker Valley 0 (2OT)

Hopewell 4, Beaver 0

Steel Valley 5, Keystone Oaks 1

Section 2

Burrell 3, Valley 0

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 2

Highlands 2, Apollo-Ridge 1 (2OT)

Section 3

South Park 7, South Allegheny 0

Waynesburg 2, Brownsville 1

Yough 8, Southmoreland 1

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 1, Riverview 0

Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette (n)

Section 2

Bentworth 9, Beth-Center 0

McGuffey 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Monessen at Charleroi (n)

Section 3

Freedom 9, Quigley Catholic 1

Mohawk 1, Neshannock 0

OLSH 3, Sewickley Academy 2

South Side 2, Riverside 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 4, Carlynton 2

Eden Christian 2, Vincentian Academy 1 (OT)

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel 6, Seton LaSalle 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, East Allegheny 0

Trinity 5, Ringgold 0

3 goals or more: Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth (5); Alyssa Clutter, Trinity; Blair Echnat, Fox Chapel; Dalaney Ranallo, Thomas Jefferson; Paige Marshalek, Bentworth

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 2

Highlands at Burrell, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Ellis School at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Armstrong at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Baldwin at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; East Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Monessen at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL team playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

Fox Chapel 3, Mt. Lebanon 2

North Allegheny 3, Latrobe 2

Peters Township 5, Pine-Richland 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Shady Side Academy 1

Class AA

Beaver 3, Valley 2

Knoch 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Neshannock 4, Central Valley 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Blackhawk 0

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL team playoffs

Quarterfinals

Class AAA

North Allegheny 3, Latrobe 2

Singles: Jenna Bell (L) d. Nora Catanzarite, 6-4, 6-0; Carolina Walters (L) d. Ella Sinciline, 7-5, 6-0; Jenny Zhu (NA) d. Reese Petrosky, 6-2, 6-0

Doubles: Claire Shoo/Emily Wincko (NA) d. Maya Jain/Emily Mondock, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7); Abbey Swirsding/Ashley Chung (NA) d. Avery Massaro/Bailey Noel, 6-1, 6-2

Class AA

Beaver 3, Valley 2

Singles: Anna Blum (B) d. Madison Gatto, 6-1, 6-4; Casey Gatto (V) d. Olivia Rabak, 6-1, 7-5; Isabel Rubino (B) d. Aimee Johnson, 6-1, 6-3

Doubles: Eden Richey/Rylee Gatto (V) d. Fiona Rubino/Lily Pruszenski, 6-4, 6-0; Ell Peluso/Cindy Liu (B) d. Rachel Schrock/Elisabeth Ervin, 6-1, 6-4

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. North Allegheny at Sewickley Academy, 3 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Fox Chapel, North Allegheny, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Neshannock, at Moon, 3 p.m.; Beaver vs. Knoch, at Seneca Valley, 3 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brownsville 3, Bentworth 1

Frazier 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Hopewell 3, South Side 0

North Catholic 3, Butler 1

Norwin 3, Fox Chapel 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Gateway 0

Peters Township 3, West Allegheny 1

Southmoreland 3, Belle Vernon 1

Trinity 3, Ringgold 1

Burgettstown at Carlynton (n)

Carrick at Sto-Rox (n)

Connellsville at Albert Gallatin (n)

Freedom at Lincoln Park (n)

Mapletown at Waynesburg (n)

North Hills at Hampton (n)

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills (n)

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Nonsection

Cambria Heights 3, United 2

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at New Castle, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at South Park, 7:15 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Hopewell at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Steel Valley, 7:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Shenango at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

California at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Leechburg at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at St. Joseph, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.