High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 16, 2019

By:

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 10:48 PM

Cross country

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Freedom Invitational

Team results

Winchester Thurston, 28; Riverview 50; Greensburg Salem, 85; Beaver, 97; Chartiers-Houston, 138

Individual results

Scott Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 16:52; Adam Hessler, Freedom, 16:57; Will Lamb, Beaver, 17:20; Mason Ochs, Riverview, 17:31; Patrick Malone, WT, 17:32; Sean Heintzleman, WT, 17:36; Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 17:37; Gideon Deasy, Riverview, 17:44 Gus Robinson, WT, 17:53; Jacob Sullivan, Riverview, 18:07

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Freedom Invitational

Team results

Greensburg Salem, 26; Riverview, 87; New Brighton, 95; Freeport, 151; Beaver, 161

Individual results

Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 21:34; Jamie Tanto, GS, 21:36; Marie Scarpa, GS, 21:46; Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 22:03; Janvier Lamont, WT, 22:21; Ella Andrew, Beaver, 22:22; Jodi Patterson, Central Valley, 22:36; Isabella DiPietrantonio, Beaver, 22:37; Joula Anderson, 22:37; Grace Pritchard, New Brighton, 22:39

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 1

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0

Football

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Allderdice (2-6) vs. Westinghouse (5-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, Wexford, 9:10 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Shaler vs. Armstrong, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Southeast

Hempfield vs. Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:15 p.m.

Class A

Northwest

North Catholic vs. Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.

Class B

South

Bishop Canevin vs. Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, Morgantown, W. Va., 8:15 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

South Fayette vs. Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Wexford, 9 p.m.; Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) vs. Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.; Wheeling Park (W. Va.) vs. Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin 3, McKeesport 1

Beaver 3, Freedom 1

Beth-Center 1, McGuffey 0

Burrell 6, Riverview 0

Elizabeth Forward 2, Seton LaSalle 0

Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 1

Springdale 6, Valley 1

Steel Valley 2, Woodland Hills 1

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, ppd.

Riverview at East Allegheny, ppd.

3 goals or more: Jake Guerrini, Burrell

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-3-2), 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills (9-7-1) at Fox Chapel (11-3-3), 12 p.m.; Connellsville (12-6-0) at Butler, 2 p.m.; Baldwin (7-10-1) at Norwin (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Plum (15-0-2) vs. North Allegheny/Upper St. Clair-winner; Canon-McMillan (12-3-1) vs. Woodland Hills/Fox Chapel-winner; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1) vs. Connellsville/Butler-winner; Seneca Valley (13-3-1) vs. Baldwin/Norwin-winner

Class AAA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (8-9-0) at Franklin Regional (15-0-1), 2 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-5-2) at Trinity (13-4-0), 2 p.m.; Indiana (8-9-1) at Belle Vernon (16-1-0), 3 p.m.; Blackhawk (10-3-4) at South Fayette (14-3-0), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (8-8-2) at Mars (16-1-1), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (9-5-4) at West Allegheny (11-5-1), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-7-2) at Moon (15-2-0), 5 p.m.; Ringgold (10-8-0) at Hampton (13-3-2) 2 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Beth-Center (8-8-1) vs. Quaker Valley (16-2-0) at South Fayette, 12 p.m.; Freeport (11-5-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (11-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) at Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.; Burrell (10-7-0) vs. Charleroi (17-1-0) at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.; Steel Valley (7-7-0) vs. Deer Lakes (13-4-0) at Hampton, 12 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-8-1) vs. North Catholic (12-3-2) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Central Valley (6-10-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1) at Trinity, 12 p.m.; Southmoreland (8-9-0) vs. Freedom (10-7-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Beaver County Christian (6-8-1) vs. Riverview (7-6-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (13-1-0) vs. Beaver County Christian/Riverview-winner, at Moon, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7-1) vs. Brentwood (12-3-2) at West Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6-2) vs. Carlynton (15-2-0) at Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.; Trinity Christian (10-7-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-5-3) at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (7-9-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-1) at Butler, 12 p.m.; OLSH (9-5-1) at Avonworth (14-3-0) at Moon, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (9-6-2) vs. Riverside (13-3-0) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-5-2) vs. Springdale (12-3-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Bentworth 12, Monessen 0

Nonsection

Allderdice 1, Obama Academy 0

Butler 7, Penn-Trafford 0

Deer Lakes 6, Armstrong 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Greensburg Salem 1

Hampton 1, Plum 1 (2OT)

McKeesport 2, Albert Gallatin 1

North Hills 5, Ringgold 1

Pine-Richland 6, Connellsville 0

South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Steel Valley 6, Woodland Hills 2

Carlynton at Carrick, ppd.

Riverview at Deer Lakes, ppd.

South Side at Springdale, ppd.

Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.

Valley at Jeannette, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 2, United 0

3 goals or more: Paige Marshalek, Bentworth (4); Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Lily Litrun, Deer Lakes

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-5-0), 8:15 p.m.; Hempfield (5-8-1) at Moon (14-2-1), 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-6-0) at Seneca Valley (11-3-2), 8 p.m.; Connellsville (12-4-0) at Butler (11-4-1), 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-6-0) at Penn-Trafford (12-5-0), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24 schedule

Sites, times TBA

Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner; Moon/Hempfield winner vs. Seneca Valley/Canon McMillan winner; Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler/Connellsville winner; North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford/Pine-Richland winner.

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (7-10-0) at Trinity (7-7-1), 8 p.m.

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mars (14-0-1) vs. Trinity/Laurel Highlands winner; Thomas Jefferson (11-6-1) at Montour (10-6-1), 8 p.m.; South Fayette (8-8-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (12-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (10-5-1) at Belle Vernon (14-3-0), 8 p.m. Gateway (8-9-1) at Plum (14-1-0), 8 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-7-0) at Hampton (11-5-0), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Allegheny (13-2-0), 8 p.m.; Ringgold (8-9-0) at Kiski Area (12-4-0), 8 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Waynesburg (10-6-0) vs. Freeport (14-4-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-6-0) vs. Burrell (16-0-0) at Kiski, 6 p.m.; Highlands (5-9-0) vs. Yough (14-1-1) at Penn-trafford, 6 p.m.; Brownsville (9-6-0) vs. Steel Valley (10-6-0) at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (5-9-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24 schedule

Sites, times TBA

Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport/Waynesburg winner; Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner vs. Yough/Highlands winner; North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner; South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes/Quaker Valley winner.

Class A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s schedule

Ellis School (5-9-2) vs. Beth-Center (8-9-0) at Trinity, 6 p.m.

First round

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (18-0-0) vs. Beth-Center/Ellis School winner at Moon, 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-2-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (7-9-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-5-0) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-5-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Mohawk (7-8-0) vs. Bentworth (15-1-0) at Upper St. Clair, 6:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-7-0) vs. South Side (11-4-0) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Riverside (8-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1-0) at Butler, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-8-0) vs. OLSH (12-6-0) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Championship

Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, ppd.

Consolation

Neshannock vs. Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.

Class AA

Championship

Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, ppd.

Consolation

North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair at Sewickley Academy, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Championship

Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel, Alpha Tennis and Fitness, Harmarville, 1:30 p.m.

Consolation

Neshannock vs. Beaver, Brady’s Run Park, Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch, Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 1 p.m.

Consolation

North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Obama Academy 0

Class A

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Cornell at New Brighton (n)

Western Beaver at Freedom (n)

District 6

Heritage

Purchase Line 3, Ligonier Valley 0

United 3, Penns Manor 0

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Trinity, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.; Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Union at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Cornell at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.