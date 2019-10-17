High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 16, 2019
By:
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 | 10:48 PM
Cross country
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Freedom Invitational
Team results
Winchester Thurston, 28; Riverview 50; Greensburg Salem, 85; Beaver, 97; Chartiers-Houston, 138
Individual results
Scott Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 16:52; Adam Hessler, Freedom, 16:57; Will Lamb, Beaver, 17:20; Mason Ochs, Riverview, 17:31; Patrick Malone, WT, 17:32; Sean Heintzleman, WT, 17:36; Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 17:37; Gideon Deasy, Riverview, 17:44 Gus Robinson, WT, 17:53; Jacob Sullivan, Riverview, 18:07
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Freedom Invitational
Team results
Greensburg Salem, 26; Riverview, 87; New Brighton, 95; Freeport, 151; Beaver, 161
Individual results
Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 21:34; Jamie Tanto, GS, 21:36; Marie Scarpa, GS, 21:46; Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 22:03; Janvier Lamont, WT, 22:21; Ella Andrew, Beaver, 22:22; Jodi Patterson, Central Valley, 22:36; Isabella DiPietrantonio, Beaver, 22:37; Joula Anderson, 22:37; Grace Pritchard, New Brighton, 22:39
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 1
Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0
Football
District 8
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Allderdice (2-6) vs. Westinghouse (5-3) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Friday’s schedule
Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler vs. Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny, Baierl Ice Complex, Wexford, 9:10 p.m.
Class AA
Northeast
Shaler vs. Armstrong, Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.
Southeast
Hempfield vs. Latrobe, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 9:15 p.m.
Class A
Northwest
North Catholic vs. Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:45 p.m.
Class B
South
Bishop Canevin vs. Morgantown (W. Va.), Morgantown Ice Arena, Morgantown, W. Va., 8:15 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
South Fayette vs. Quaker Valley, Baierl Ice Complex, Wexford, 9 p.m.; Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) vs. Greensburg Salem, Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.; Wheeling Park (W. Va.) vs. Indiana, S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin 3, McKeesport 1
Beaver 3, Freedom 1
Beth-Center 1, McGuffey 0
Burrell 6, Riverview 0
Elizabeth Forward 2, Seton LaSalle 0
Mt. Pleasant 2, Southmoreland 1
Springdale 6, Valley 1
Steel Valley 2, Woodland Hills 1
Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Greensburg Salem, ppd.
Riverview at East Allegheny, ppd.
3 goals or more: Jake Guerrini, Burrell
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
First round
Saturday’s schedule
North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-3-2), 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills (9-7-1) at Fox Chapel (11-3-3), 12 p.m.; Connellsville (12-6-0) at Butler, 2 p.m.; Baldwin (7-10-1) at Norwin (15-2-1), 4 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Sites, times TBA
Plum (15-0-2) vs. North Allegheny/Upper St. Clair-winner; Canon-McMillan (12-3-1) vs. Woodland Hills/Fox Chapel-winner; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1) vs. Connellsville/Butler-winner; Seneca Valley (13-3-1) vs. Baldwin/Norwin-winner
Class AAA
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (8-9-0) at Franklin Regional (15-0-1), 2 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-5-2) at Trinity (13-4-0), 2 p.m.; Indiana (8-9-1) at Belle Vernon (16-1-0), 3 p.m.; Blackhawk (10-3-4) at South Fayette (14-3-0), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (8-8-2) at Mars (16-1-1), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (9-5-4) at West Allegheny (11-5-1), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-7-2) at Moon (15-2-0), 5 p.m.; Ringgold (10-8-0) at Hampton (13-3-2) 2 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Beth-Center (8-8-1) vs. Quaker Valley (16-2-0) at South Fayette, 12 p.m.; Freeport (11-5-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (11-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) at Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.; Burrell (10-7-0) vs. Charleroi (17-1-0) at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.; Steel Valley (7-7-0) vs. Deer Lakes (13-4-0) at Hampton, 12 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-8-1) vs. North Catholic (12-3-2) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Central Valley (6-10-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1) at Trinity, 12 p.m.; Southmoreland (8-9-0) vs. Freedom (10-7-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.
Class A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Beaver County Christian (6-8-1) vs. Riverview (7-6-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.
First round
Saturday’s schedule
Winchester Thurston (13-1-0) vs. Beaver County Christian/Riverview-winner, at Moon, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7-1) vs. Brentwood (12-3-2) at West Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6-2) vs. Carlynton (15-2-0) at Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.; Trinity Christian (10-7-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-5-3) at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (7-9-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-1) at Butler, 12 p.m.; OLSH (9-5-1) at Avonworth (14-3-0) at Moon, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (9-6-2) vs. Riverside (13-3-0) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-5-2) vs. Springdale (12-3-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Bentworth 12, Monessen 0
Nonsection
Allderdice 1, Obama Academy 0
Butler 7, Penn-Trafford 0
Deer Lakes 6, Armstrong 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Greensburg Salem 1
Hampton 1, Plum 1 (2OT)
McKeesport 2, Albert Gallatin 1
North Hills 5, Ringgold 1
Pine-Richland 6, Connellsville 0
South Fayette 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Steel Valley 6, Woodland Hills 2
Carlynton at Carrick, ppd.
Riverview at Deer Lakes, ppd.
South Side at Springdale, ppd.
Trinity at Bethel Park, ppd.
Valley at Jeannette, ppd.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 2, United 0
3 goals or more: Paige Marshalek, Bentworth (4); Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Lily Litrun, Deer Lakes
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
First round
Monday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-5-0), 8:15 p.m.; Hempfield (5-8-1) at Moon (14-2-1), 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-6-0) at Seneca Valley (11-3-2), 8 p.m.; Connellsville (12-4-0) at Butler (11-4-1), 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-6-0) at Penn-Trafford (12-5-0), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 24 schedule
Sites, times TBA
Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner; Moon/Hempfield winner vs. Seneca Valley/Canon McMillan winner; Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler/Connellsville winner; North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford/Pine-Richland winner.
Class AAA
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Laurel Highlands (7-10-0) at Trinity (7-7-1), 8 p.m.
First round
Monday’s schedule
Mars (14-0-1) vs. Trinity/Laurel Highlands winner; Thomas Jefferson (11-6-1) at Montour (10-6-1), 8 p.m.; South Fayette (8-8-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (12-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (10-5-1) at Belle Vernon (14-3-0), 8 p.m. Gateway (8-9-1) at Plum (14-1-0), 8 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-7-0) at Hampton (11-5-0), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Allegheny (13-2-0), 8 p.m.; Ringgold (8-9-0) at Kiski Area (12-4-0), 8 p.m.
Class AA
First round
Monday’s schedule
Waynesburg (10-6-0) vs. Freeport (14-4-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-6-0) vs. Burrell (16-0-0) at Kiski, 6 p.m.; Highlands (5-9-0) vs. Yough (14-1-1) at Penn-trafford, 6 p.m.; Brownsville (9-6-0) vs. Steel Valley (10-6-0) at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (5-9-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 24 schedule
Sites, times TBA
Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport/Waynesburg winner; Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner vs. Yough/Highlands winner; North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner; South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes/Quaker Valley winner.
Class A
Preliminary round
Thursday’s schedule
Ellis School (5-9-2) vs. Beth-Center (8-9-0) at Trinity, 6 p.m.
First round
Monday’s schedule
Freedom (18-0-0) vs. Beth-Center/Ellis School winner at Moon, 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-2-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (7-9-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-5-0) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-5-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Mohawk (7-8-0) vs. Bentworth (15-1-0) at Upper St. Clair, 6:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-7-0) vs. South Side (11-4-0) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Riverside (8-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1-0) at Butler, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-8-0) vs. OLSH (12-6-0) at Montour, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Championship
Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel at North Allegheny, ppd.
Consolation
Neshannock vs. Beaver at Blackhawk, ppd.
Class AA
Championship
Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch at North Allegheny, ppd.
Consolation
North Allegheny vs. Upper St. Clair at Sewickley Academy, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Championship
Peters Township vs. Fox Chapel, Alpha Tennis and Fitness, Harmarville, 1:30 p.m.
Consolation
Neshannock vs. Beaver, Brady’s Run Park, Beaver Falls, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Sewickley Academy vs. Knoch, Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 1 p.m.
Consolation
North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair, Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Obama Academy 0
Class A
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Riverview 0
Nonsection
Cornell at New Brighton (n)
Western Beaver at Freedom (n)
District 6
Heritage
Purchase Line 3, Ligonier Valley 0
United 3, Penns Manor 0
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:15 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Obama Academy at Trinity, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Yough at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Burrell at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.; Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; South Side at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Union at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Geibel, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at California, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Burgettstown at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian at Vincentian Academy, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Cornell at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
