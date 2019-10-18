High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 17, 2019

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 11:40 PM

Cross country

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Tri State Coaches Association Cross Country Meet

Boys

Class AAA

Team results

North Allegheny, 67; Butler, 81; Mt. Lebanon, 102; Fox Chapel, 154; Seneca Valley, 199

Individual results

Patrick Anderson, ML, 15:45.47; Zachary Leachman, Mars, 16:02.72; Daniel McGoey, NA, 16:10.47; Sage Vavro, B, 16:14.46; CJ Singleton, B, 16:34.83; Christian Fitch, FC, 16:34.96; Dalton Kalbaugh, Shaler, 16:44.38; Alex Shaw, Upper St. Clair, 16:45.72; Zack Marmol, Peters Township, 16:46.71; Skyler Vavro, B, 16:55.21

Class AA

Team results

New Castle, 59; Ringgold, 62; Uniontown, 82; Knoch, 115; Laurel Highlands, 142

Individual results

Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 16:52.74; Lucas Pajak, Ring, 16:58.49; Anthony Litrenta, NC, 17:24.57; Logan Maust, Union, 17:26.29; Ethan Gamble, Ring, 17:26.59; Brendan Kopich, LH, 17:33.48; Kirk Stewart, South Park, 17:41.82; Ben Daerr, Ring, 17:45.57; Jonah Miller, NC, 17:45.78; Aaron Elm, McKeesport, 18:02.82

Class A

Team results

St. Joseph, 40; Avonworth, 45; Shenango, 96; Shady Side Academy, 122; Kiski Prep, 138

Individual results

Carter Kauffman, SJ, 17:30.56; Jackson Habala, Avon, 17:30.76; Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 17:33.20; Quentin Braillon, Avon, 18:05.57; Adam Lauer, SSA, 18:22.53; Josh Hershbine, SJ, 18:25.58; Isaac Hyman, SJ, 18:28.58; Christian Maxwell, Shen, 18:30.25; Michael Kozy, Carlynton, 18:31.83; Paul Baldauff, Northgate, 18:43.49

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Tri State Coaches Association Cross Country Meet

Girls

Class AAA

Team results

North Allegheny , 43; Seneca Valley, 80; Upper St. Clair, 114; Pine Richland, 155; Butler, 206

Individual results

Emily Carter , Bethel Park, 17:57.40; Hannah Lindgren, NA, 19:17.86; Grace Sisson, Fox Chapel, 19:22.11; Tesslyn Helms, Oakland Catholic, 19:41.21; Alexa Sundgren, NA, 19:52.25; Dylan Kirchner, SV, 19:58.60; Keeley Misutka, NA, 19:59.72; Gabrielle Kutchma, SV, 19:59.89; Natalie Mclean, Pine Richland, 20:00.10; Bailey Royhab, SV, 20:01.50

Class AA

Team results

Knoch, 63; Avonworth, 70; Elizabeth Forward, 94; McKeesport, 100; New Castle, 147

Individual results

Anna Igims, Avon, 20:23.79; Sammy Jo Barnes, Kno, 20:33.86; Lydia Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 20:57.36; Lindsey Hartle, Avon, 21:11.78; Viva Kreis, Belle Vernon, 21:24.78; Makaila Wade, Mck, 21:30.46; Marissa Manko, Elizabeth Forward, 21:39.36; Cami Noll, Mck, 21:49.98; Macayle Wade, Mck, 21:49.98; Anna Blundo, NC, 21:59.32

Class A

Team results

Vincentian, 63; St. Joseph, 72; Shenango, 87; North Catholic, 93; Serra Catholic, 106

Individual results

Lauren Shaffer, Portage, 19:53.31; Julia Zalenski, NC, 19:58.60; Carmen Medvit, Shen, 20:08.12; Grace Baldauff, Northgate, 20:28.86; Tara Lucot, Vin, 20:41.66; Emma MacDonald, NC, 20:45.74; Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 20:48.99; Kate Youngmark, SJ, 20:51.85; Hollie Walters, Vin, 20:55.52; Ava Dzurenda, SC, 21:19.86

Football

District 8

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Westinghouse 20, Allderdice 14 (2OT)

Friday’s schedule

Perry (3-5) vs. University Prep (7-1) at George Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Norwin, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Moon at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Gateway, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Beaver at Montour, 7 p.m.; New Castle at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Aliquippa at Keystone Oaks, 7:05 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; South Park at Central Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Shady Side Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Century

Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.; Shenango at New Brighton, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Fort Cherry at South Side, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Sto-Rox at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Union at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Clairton at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Avella, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Baldwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Plum, 7 p.m.; Bentworth at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Freedom at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Latrobe at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Yough, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Spring Mills (W.Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Valley at Riverside, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Blairsville at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at United, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Allegheny

Steel Valley at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep 4, Butler 3

Central Catholic vs. North Allegheny (n)

Class AA

Northeast

Shaler vs. Armstrong (n)

Southeast

Hempfield vs. Latrobe (n)

Class A

Northwest

North Catholic 7, Blackhawk 4

Sewickley Academy vs. Beaver (n)

Class B

South

Ringgold 7, Connellsville 1

Bishop Canevin vs. Morgantown (W. Va.) (n)

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem 12, Wheeling Central Catholic 1

South Fayette vs. Quaker Valley (n)

Wheeling Park (W. Va.) vs. Indiana (n)

3 goals or more: Brendon Linderman, Greensburg Salem; Cole McNair, Greensburg Salem; Nathan Todd, Ringgold

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-3-2), 5 p.m.; Woodland Hills (9-7-1) at Fox Chapel (11-3-3), 12 p.m.; Connellsville (12-6-0) at Butler, 2 p.m.; Baldwin (7-10-1) at Norwin (15-2-1), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Plum (15-0-2) vs. North Allegheny/Upper St. Clair-winner; Canon-McMillan (12-3-1) vs. Woodland Hills/Fox Chapel-winner; Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1) vs. Connellsville/Butler-winner; Seneca Valley (13-3-1) vs. Baldwin/Norwin-winner

Class AAA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Laurel Highlands (8-9-0) at Franklin Regional (15-0-1), 2 p.m.; Kiski Area (11-5-2) at Trinity (13-4-0), 2 p.m.; Indiana (8-9-1) at Belle Vernon (16-1-0), 3 p.m.; Blackhawk (10-3-4) at South Fayette (14-3-0), 2 p.m.; Ambridge (8-8-2) at Mars (16-1-1), 8 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (9-5-4) at West Allegheny (11-5-1), 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (7-7-2) at Moon (15-2-0), 5 p.m.; Ringgold (10-8-0) at Hampton (13-3-2) 2 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Beth-Center (8-8-1) vs. Quaker Valley (16-2-0) at South Fayette, 12 p.m.; Freeport (11-5-2) vs. Keystone Oaks (11-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg (9-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-2-1) at Upper St. Clair, 1 p.m.; Burrell (10-7-0) vs. Charleroi (17-1-0) at Franklin Regional, 12 p.m.; Steel Valley (7-7-0) vs. Deer Lakes (13-4-0) at Hampton, 12 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-8-1) vs. North Catholic (12-3-2) at Norwin, 2 p.m.; Central Valley (6-10-0) vs. South Park (13-4-1) at Trinity, 12 p.m.; Southmoreland (8-9-0) vs. Freedom (10-7-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Beaver County Christian 3, Riverview 0

First round

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (13-1-0) vs. Beaver County Christian at Moon, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (8-7-1) vs. Brentwood (12-3-2) at West Allegheny, 5 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-6-2) vs. Carlynton (15-2-0) at Belle Vernon, 1 p.m.; Trinity Christian (10-7-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (8-5-3) at Upper St. Clair, 3 p.m.; Mohawk (7-9-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-1) at Butler, 12 p.m.; OLSH (9-5-1) at Avonworth (14-3-0) at Moon, 3 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (9-6-2) vs. Riverside (13-3-0) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-5-2) vs. Springdale (12-3-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (9-7-1) at Upper St. Clair (11-5-0), 8:15 p.m.; Hempfield (5-8-1) at Moon (14-2-1), 8 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (12-6-0) at Seneca Valley (11-3-2), 8 p.m.; Connellsville (12-4-0) at Butler (11-4-1), 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (8-6-0) at Penn-Trafford (12-5-0), 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24 schedule

Sites, times TBA

Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel/Upper St. Clair winner; Moon/Hempfield winner vs. Seneca Valley/Canon McMillan winner; Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler/Connellsville winner; North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford/Pine-Richland winner.

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Trinity 6, Laurel Highlands 0

First round

Monday’s schedule

Mars (14-0-1) vs. Trinity (8-7-1); Thomas Jefferson (11-6-1) at Montour (10-6-1), 8 p.m.; South Fayette (8-8-0) vs. Oakland Catholic (12-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Ambridge (10-5-1) at Belle Vernon (14-3-0), 8 p.m. Gateway (8-9-1) at Plum (14-1-0), 8 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (8-7-0) at Hampton (11-5-0), 8 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Allegheny (13-2-0), 8 p.m.; Ringgold (8-9-0) at Kiski Area (12-4-0), 8 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Monday’s schedule

Waynesburg (10-6-0) vs. Freeport (14-4-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (10-6-0) vs. Burrell (16-0-0) at Kiski, 6 p.m.; Highlands (5-9-0) vs. Yough (14-1-1) at Penn-trafford, 6 p.m.; Brownsville (9-6-0) vs. Steel Valley (10-6-0) at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley (5-9-3) vs. Deer Lakes (12-3-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 24 schedule

Sites, times TBA

Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport/Waynesburg winner; Burrell/Mt. Pleasant winner vs. Yough/Highlands winner; North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Steel Valley/Brownsville winner; South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes/Quaker Valley winner.

Class A

Preliminary round

Thursday’s result

Ellis School 5, Beth-Center 1

First round

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (18-0-0) vs. Ellis School (6-9-2) at Moon, 6 p.m.; McGuffey (10-6-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (12-2-1) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Springdale (7-9-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (12-5-0) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (8-5-2) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (10-3-0) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Mohawk (7-8-0) vs. Bentworth (15-1-0) at Upper St. Clair, 6:15 p.m.; Serra Catholic (9-7-0) vs. South Side (11-4-0) at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Riverside (8-8-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (13-1-0) at Butler, 6 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston (11-8-0) vs. OLSH (12-6-0) at Montour, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Championship

Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2

Consolation

Upper St. Clair 3, North Allegheny 1

Class AA

Championship

Sewickley Academy 3, Knoch 2

Consolation

Beaver 3, Neshannock 2

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Championship

Peters Township 3, Fox Chapel 2

Singles: Charlotte James (Fox) d. Marra Bruce, 6-2, 6-1; Kat Wang (Peters) d. Carissa Shepard, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3; Catherine Petrovich (Fox) d. Adisyn Moorhead, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Grace Salus/Baylee Sorrell (Peters) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 6-1, 6-0; Bella Englesberg/Emma Scarton (Peters) d. Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy, 6-1, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, Seneca Valley 2

North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Baldwin 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1

Oakland Catholic at Moon (n)

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford at Norwin (n)

Plum at Penn Hills (n)

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Gateway 0

Kiski Area 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Woodland Hills 3, McKeesport 0

Indiana at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Quaker Valley 3, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 3, Obama Academy 1

West Allegheny at Montour (n)

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Yough 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 4

Mars 3, Hampton 1

Ambridge 3, Central Valley 1

Lincoln Park at Blackhawk (n)

New Castle at Knoch (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls (n)

Neshannock at Laurel (n)

New Brighton at Beaver (n)

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston 3, OLSH 0

Hopewell 3, Freedom 0

North Catholic 3, Avonworth 0

Section 3

Brownsville at Beth-Center (n)

Southmoreland at Frazier (n)

Waynesburg at McGuffey (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, South Allegheny 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Keystone Oaks 1

Steel Valley at Carlynton (n)

Section 5

Derry 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 1

Burrell at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

South Side 3, Aliquippa 1

Quigley Catholic at Rochester (n)

Union at Shenango (n)

Western Beaver at Beaver County Christian (n)

Section 2

California 3, Bentworth 0

Carmichaels 3, Mapletown 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, West Greene 0

Avella at Geibel (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Brentwood 0

Fort Cherry 3, Burgettstown 0

Sto-Rox at Northgate (n)

Section 4

Riverview 3, Springdale 2

Vincentian Academy 3, Eden Christian 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian (n)

St. Joseph at Leechburg (n)

Nonsection

Cornell at Washington (n)

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center 3, Ligonier Valley 2

