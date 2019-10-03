High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 2, 2019
By:
Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 11:22 PM
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Brashear at University Prep, 7 p.m.
Golf
Girls
Wednesday’s result
WPIAL Individual Championship
Class AAA
At Diamond Run Golf Club, Sewickley
Par 72
Isabella Walter, North Allegheny, 76
Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 76
Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 79
Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 80
Paige Scott, Butler, 81
Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 81
Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 82
Alternate
Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 83
Did not qualify
Tara Loughran, Oakland Catholic, 83
Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 83
Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 83
Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 84
Sierra Richard, Blackhawk, 85
Sara Steve, Upper St. Clair, 86
Quinn Martineau, Indiana, 86
Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 86
Mary Groninger, Upper St. Clair, 87
Esha Vaidya, North Allegheny, 90
Jules Crosby, Norwin, 91
Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 91
Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 91
Jamie Rush, Canon MacMillan, 92
Victoria Witouski, Mars, 92
Allison Poon, Peters Township, 92
Lauren Barber, Penn Trafford, 92
Elizabeth Herrnberger, Trinity, 95
Raina Jones, Hempfield, 97
Morgan Byers, Peters Township, 97
Arianna Erka, Hampton, 98
Marley Leach, Moon, 100
Bella Mercurio, Kiski Area, 102
Maria Kruppa, Belle Vernon, 108
Class AA
At Diamond Run Golf Club, Sewickley
Par 72
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 82
Ella Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 83
Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 84
Gia Hooper, Burgettstown, 86
Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 87
Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg CC, 88
Delaney Lohr, Carmichaels, 90 18
Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 90
Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 96
Alternate
Caroline Konieczny, Geibel, 100
Did not qualify
Zofia Gallick, Northgate, 104
Maddie Smithco, North Catholic, WD
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Northwest
Hampton at Armstrong, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Southwest
Montour at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.
Class A
Northeast
Indiana at Freeport, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.
Class B
South
Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.
Nonsection
Fox Chapel at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 3
Brownsville 6, Washington 1
Section 4
Hopewell 6, New Brighton 3
Class A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston 3, St. Joseph 1
Nonsection
Yough 3, Jeannette 2
Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Franklin Regional at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Yough at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Hopewell at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; South Side at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; OLSH at Riverside, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Geibel Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 7, North Hills 1
Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 2
Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 1 Section 2
Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 0
Moon 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 Peters Township 6, Brashear 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0 Section 3
Connellsville 3, Allderdice 2 (OT)
Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 1
Norwin 8, Latrobe 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0
Kiski Area 1, Gateway 0
Knoch 1, Armstrong 0
Mars 8, Indiana 1
Section 2
Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0
Elizabeth Forward 5, Uniontown 0
Ringgold 1, Greensburg Salem 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 (2OT)
Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0
West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 2
Section 4
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 1
West Allegheny 5, Blackhawk 0
South Fayette at Ambridge, ppd.
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver 2, Keystone Oaks 1
Hopewell 2, North Catholic 1
Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, ppd.
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 3, Valley 1
Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 0
Highlands 7, East Allegheny 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 3, South Allegheny 0
South Park 3, Yough 3 (2OT)
Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 0
Derry at Brownsville, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Jeannette 2, Riverview 1
Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0
Section 2
Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0
Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 2
Monessen 1, Geibel 0
Section 3
Freedom 9, Neshannock 0
Mohawk 4, Sewickley Academy 1
Riverside 7, Quigley Catholic 0
South Side 2, OLSH 1
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 2, Vincentian Academy 0
Carlynton 1, Winchester Thurston 1 (2OT)
Nonsection
Central Valley 1, Avonworth 0
3 goals or more: Bria Vahosky, Elizabeth Forward (4); Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon (4); Annabel Thomas, Canon-McMillan; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon; Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Knoch at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Section 4
Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Ambridge, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, 5 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian at Carlynton, 5 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; Brashear at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; Carrick at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL doubles tournament
Class AAA
At North Allegheny
First round
Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Jenna Chernicky/Madison Conroy, Bethel Park, 10-1; Kira Ley/Ella Patton, Moon, d. Reese Petrosky/Maya Jain, Latrobe, 11-9; Alexandra Renton/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Ellie Stokes/Meghan Wilson, Pine-Richland, 10-7; Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel, d. Amanda Koren/Maria Lounder, Moon, 10-4; Jenna Bell/Caroline Walters, Latrobe, d. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-3; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, d. Nora Catanzarite/Ella Sincline, North Allegheny, 10-6; Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Hannah Yan/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-7; Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield, 10-1
Quarterfinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township, d. Ley/Patton, Moon, 10-0; Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel, d. Renton/Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, 10-3; Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Liu-Lopez/Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-8; Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Winseck/Giboons, Upper St. Clair, 10-8
Semifinals
Wang/Bruce, Peters Township, d. Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-1; Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-2
Class AA
At Shady Side Academy
First round
Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, d. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-1; Julianna Begley/Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, d. Madyson Radvansky/Isabella Lane, Burrell, 10-3; Isabel Rubino/Fiona Rubino, Beaver, d. Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland, 10-3; Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley, 10-1; Anna Blum/Olivia Rabak, Beaver, d. Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston, 10-0; Casey Gatto/Madison Gatto, Valley, d. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 10-2; Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, Neshannock, d. Ellm Chen/Roshini Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 11-10 (7-4); Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch, d. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks, 10-2
Quarterfinals
Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, d. Begley/Stein, Blackhawk, 10-3; Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Rubino/Rubino, Beaver, 11-10 (7-2); Blum/Rabak, Beaver, d. Gatto/Gatto, Valley, 11-10 (7-4); Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Huffman/Silverman, Neshannock, 10-5
Semifinals
Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Blum/Rabak, Beaver, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Woodland Hills 3, Gateway 1
Section 4
Knoch 3, Central Valley 0
Class AA
Section 2
Hopewell 3, Avonworth 2
Section 3
Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0
Nonsection
Laurel Highlands 3, Frazier 2
Keystone Oaks 3, Ringgold 1
West Greene 2, Cameron (W. Va.) 0
New Castle at Beaver Falls (n)
Serra Catholic at Northgate (n)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Plum, 7:15 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.; Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Montour at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at OLSH, 7:15 p.m.; South Park at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Avella, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Leechburg, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.