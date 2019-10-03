High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 2, 2019

By:

Wednesday, October 2, 2019 | 11:22 PM

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Brashear at University Prep, 7 p.m.

Golf

Girls

Wednesday’s result

WPIAL Individual Championship

Class AAA

At Diamond Run Golf Club, Sewickley

Par 72

Isabella Walter, North Allegheny, 76

Nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 76

Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 79

Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 80

Paige Scott, Butler, 81

Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 81

Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 82

Alternate

Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 83

Did not qualify

Tara Loughran, Oakland Catholic, 83

Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 83

Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 83

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 84

Sierra Richard, Blackhawk, 85

Sara Steve, Upper St. Clair, 86

Quinn Martineau, Indiana, 86

Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 86

Mary Groninger, Upper St. Clair, 87

Esha Vaidya, North Allegheny, 90

Jules Crosby, Norwin, 91

Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 91

Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 91

Jamie Rush, Canon MacMillan, 92

Victoria Witouski, Mars, 92

Allison Poon, Peters Township, 92

Lauren Barber, Penn Trafford, 92

Elizabeth Herrnberger, Trinity, 95

Raina Jones, Hempfield, 97

Morgan Byers, Peters Township, 97

Arianna Erka, Hampton, 98

Marley Leach, Moon, 100

Bella Mercurio, Kiski Area, 102

Maria Kruppa, Belle Vernon, 108

Class AA

At Diamond Run Golf Club, Sewickley

Par 72

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 82

Ella Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 83

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 84

Gia Hooper, Burgettstown, 86

Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 87

Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg CC, 88

Delaney Lohr, Carmichaels, 90 18

Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 90

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 96

Alternate

Caroline Konieczny, Geibel, 100

Did not qualify

Zofia Gallick, Northgate, 104

Maddie Smithco, North Catholic, WD

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park, Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Northwest

Hampton at Armstrong, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Moon, Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Southwest

Montour at Baldwin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.

Class A

Northeast

Indiana at Freeport, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Class B

South

Carrick at Connellsville, Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Bishop Canevin, Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.

Nonsection

Fox Chapel at Blackhawk, Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 3

Brownsville 6, Washington 1

Section 4

Hopewell 6, New Brighton 3

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 3, St. Joseph 1

Nonsection

Yough 3, Jeannette 2

Riverview at St. Joseph, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7:45 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Mars, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Obama Academy at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at West Mifflin, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

East Allegheny at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; McGuffey at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Derry at Valley, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Yough at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.; South Side at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.; OLSH at Riverside, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; St. Joseph at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Avonworth at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; California at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 7, North Hills 1

Fox Chapel 3, Pine-Richland 2

Seneca Valley 9, Shaler 1 Section 2

Canon-McMillan 7, Baldwin 0

Moon 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 Peters Township 6, Brashear 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0 Section 3

Connellsville 3, Allderdice 2 (OT)

Hempfield 6, Penn Hills 1

Norwin 8, Latrobe 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 1, Franklin Regional 0

Kiski Area 1, Gateway 0

Knoch 1, Armstrong 0

Mars 8, Indiana 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon 14, Albert Gallatin 0

Elizabeth Forward 5, Uniontown 0

Ringgold 1, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 2 (2OT)

Trinity 3, Obama Academy 0

West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 2

Section 4

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 1

West Allegheny 5, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette at Ambridge, ppd.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver 2, Keystone Oaks 1

Hopewell 2, North Catholic 1

Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 3, Valley 1

Burrell 3, Deer Lakes 0

Highlands 7, East Allegheny 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 3, South Allegheny 0

South Park 3, Yough 3 (2OT)

Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 0

Derry at Brownsville, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette 2, Riverview 1

Serra Catholic 3, Springdale 0

Section 2

Bentworth 3, McGuffey 0

Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 2

Monessen 1, Geibel 0

Section 3

Freedom 9, Neshannock 0

Mohawk 4, Sewickley Academy 1

Riverside 7, Quigley Catholic 0

South Side 2, OLSH 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 2, Vincentian Academy 0

Carlynton 1, Winchester Thurston 1 (2OT)

Nonsection

Central Valley 1, Avonworth 0

3 goals or more: Bria Vahosky, Elizabeth Forward (4); Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon (4); Annabel Thomas, Canon-McMillan; Morgan Einodshofer, Belle Vernon; Farrah Reader, Belle Vernon

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Knoch at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Section 4

Montour at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Steel Valley at Quaker Valley, 5 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Carlynton, 5 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.; Brashear at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; Carrick at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Indiana at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL doubles tournament

Class AAA

At North Allegheny

First round

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Jenna Chernicky/Madison Conroy, Bethel Park, 10-1; Kira Ley/Ella Patton, Moon, d. Reese Petrosky/Maya Jain, Latrobe, 11-9; Alexandra Renton/Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Ellie Stokes/Meghan Wilson, Pine-Richland, 10-7; Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel, d. Amanda Koren/Maria Lounder, Moon, 10-4; Jenna Bell/Caroline Walters, Latrobe, d. Isabella Liu-Lopez/Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-3; Maggie Stief/Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair, d. Nora Catanzarite/Ella Sincline, North Allegheny, 10-6; Gia Winseck/Danni Gibbons, Upper St. Clair, d. Hannah Yan/Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-7; Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Alexis Smith/Olivia Shafer, Hempfield, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township, d. Ley/Patton, Moon, 10-0; Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel, d. Renton/Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, 10-3; Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Liu-Lopez/Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-8; Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Winseck/Giboons, Upper St. Clair, 10-8

Semifinals

Wang/Bruce, Peters Township, d. Shepard/Petrovich, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-1; Bell/Walters, Latrobe, d. Santora/Long, Shady Side Academy, 6-1, 6-2

Class AA

At Shady Side Academy

First round

Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, d. Mary Smithnosky/Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-1; Julianna Begley/Chloe Stein, Blackhawk, d. Madyson Radvansky/Isabella Lane, Burrell, 10-3; Isabel Rubino/Fiona Rubino, Beaver, d. Amelia Echard/Aly Derr, Southmoreland, 10-3; Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Aimee Johnson/Eden Richey, Valley, 10-1; Anna Blum/Olivia Rabak, Beaver, d. Bridget Hughes/Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston, 10-0; Casey Gatto/Madison Gatto, Valley, d. Elyssa Pemu/Haley Spitznagel, South Park, 10-2; Kelli Huffman/Margo Silverman, Neshannock, d. Ellm Chen/Roshini Thakkar, Sewickley Academy, 11-10 (7-4); Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch, d. Julia Piatt/Bri Pierce, Keystone Oaks, 10-2

Quarterfinals

Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, d. Begley/Stein, Blackhawk, 10-3; Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Rubino/Rubino, Beaver, 11-10 (7-2); Blum/Rabak, Beaver, d. Gatto/Gatto, Valley, 11-10 (7-4); Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Huffman/Silverman, Neshannock, 10-5

Semifinals

Storkel/Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Purewal/Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3; Bauer/Conlon, Knoch, d. Blum/Rabak, Beaver, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Woodland Hills 3, Gateway 1

Section 4

Knoch 3, Central Valley 0

Class AA

Section 2

Hopewell 3, Avonworth 2

Section 3

Southmoreland 3, Brownsville 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Western Beaver 0

Nonsection

Laurel Highlands 3, Frazier 2

Keystone Oaks 3, Ringgold 1

West Greene 2, Cameron (W. Va.) 0

New Castle at Beaver Falls (n)

Serra Catholic at Northgate (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Bethel Park at Moon, 7:15 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Plum, 7:15 p.m.; Hempfield at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:15 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.; Indiana at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Montour at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Mars, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; Lincoln Park at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at OLSH, 7:15 p.m.; South Park at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Side at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Avella, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Cornell at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Fort Cherry at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.