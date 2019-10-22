High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2019

Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 12:03 AM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class AAA

Wednesday’s schedule

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Latrobe vs. Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.

Bye: Penn-Trafford

Class A

Wednesday’s schedule

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.

Football

Friday’s schedule

District 6

Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossovers

Meyersdale (8-1) at Marion Center (7-2), 7 p.m.; Berlin (8-1) at Purchase Line (6-3), 7 p.m.; Windber (6-3) at Saltsburg (6-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (5-4) at Homer-Center (5-4), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Township (3-6) at West Shamokin (4-5), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (3-6) at Blairsville (3-6), 7 p.m.; Ferndale (2-7) at Northern Cambria (3-6), 7 p.m.; North Star (2-7) at Penns Manor (2-7), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at United (0-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley (9-0) vs. Portage (8-1) at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League Championship

Westinghouse (6-3) vs. University Prep (8-1) at Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

PIAA individual championships

First round

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 71

Class AAA

Carson Bacha, Central York, 67

Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 68

Josh Ryan, Norristown, 70

Evan Rowane, Cathedral Prep, 71

John Peters, Carlisle, 71

Ryan Ferry, Meadville, 71

Donnie Professori, Pine Richland, 73

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 73

Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 74

Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 75

Devin Smith, Waynesboro, 75

Jeff Cooper, Methacton, 75

Morgan Lofland, Conestoga, 75

Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 75

Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 75

Henry Pilliod, Berks Catholic, 76

Roy Anderson, Unionville, 76

Connor Strine, Manheim Township, 77

Dylan Gooneratne, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 77

Logan Paczewski, Dallas, 77

Matt Zerfass, Emmaus, 77

Tyler Kipp, Muhlenberg, 78

John Engle, Boyertown, 79

Andrew Wallace, Harriton, 80

Colton Yenser, Daniel Boone, 80

Jack Cooley, Unionville, 80

Jack Hamilton, Radnor, 80

Michael Fioravante, Berks Catholic, 80

Reese Watson, Cumberland Valley, 81

Andrew Roberts, Susquehannock, 82

Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 82

Karl Frisk, Spring Grove, 82

Matt Vital, Liberty, 82

Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley, 83

Christian Strohl, Governor Mifflin, 84

Alex Gekas, Central York, 85

Class AA

Cam Colbert, Hickory, 72

Elijah Ruppert, Brandywine Heights, 72

Skyler Fox, Riverside, 72

Isaiah Swan, North East, 73

Ryan McCabe, Devon Prep, 73

Jack Hritsko, Chartiers Houston, 75

Austin Outman, Cowanesque Valley, 77

Ben Ortwein, Notre Dame Green Pond, 77

Bobby Lugiano, Lake-Lehman, 77

Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 79

Luke Spangler, Northern Lebanon, 79

Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81

Connor Alfieri, Smethport, 81

Gavin Baer, Lancaster Mennonite, 81

Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 81

J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 81

Spencer Kane, Chartiers Houston, 81

Thomas Lynch, Scranton Prep, 81

Carter Hassenplug, North East, 82

Josiah Nissly, Pequea Valley, 82

Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 82

Tommy George, Shenango, 82

Trey Heffelfinger, Mount Union, 83

Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola, 84

Ty Morral, Wellsboro, 84

Tyler Hager, Palmerton, 84

MJ Stivala, Scranton Prep, 85

Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 85

Curt Barner, Kane, 86

James Ulsh, Trinity, 87

Hayden Siegel, Clarion-Limestone, 88

Paul Brady, Pope John Paul II, 88

Micah Knapp, Corry, 90

Jared Turner, Bedford, 91

Liam McGann, Neshannock, 92

Chad Frank, Philipsburg-Osceola, 94

Girls

Monday’s results

PIAA individual championships

First round

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Par 72

Class AAA

Sydney Yermish, Lower Merion, 72

Elizabeth Beek, Wissahickon, 73

Victoria Kim, West Chester East, 73

Mary Dunigan, Unionville, 75

Michelle Cox, Emmaus, 75

Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 76

Elyse Godding, Bradford, 76

Natalie Brosig, McDowell, 76

Isabella Walter, North Allegheny, 79

Ammala Moua, Cocalico, 80

Amanda Gerrish, Hershey, 80

Grace Smith, Strath Haven, 80

Ava O’Sullivan, Downingtown East, 82

Makensy Knaub, Dallastown, 84

Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 85

Chaela Barnett, Archbishop Wood, 86

Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley, 87

Abby Han, Hershey, 88

Class AA

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 75

Lydia Swan, North East, 76

Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 76

Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 77

Paige Richter, Camp Hill, 78

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81

Kyra Woods, Hickory, 81

Kyleen McCance, Hanover Area, 84

Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 85

McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, 85

Chloe Sipe, Elk Lake, 86

Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg CC, 86

Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 87

Liz Zajdel, Forest Hills, 87

Olivia Maddux, Trinity, 89

Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 94

Ava Markunas, Lewisburg, 98

Grace Sanborn, Moravian Academy, 99

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 3

Central Catholic 6, Butler 1

Class AA

Northwest

Meadville 5, Quaker Valley 1

Class A

Southwest

South Park vs. North Hills (n)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Chartiers Valley (n)

Class B

South

Neshannock 8, Avonworth 1

Connellsville vs. Elizabeth Forward (n)

Ringgold at Bishop Canevin (n)

Nonconference

Baldwin 5, Hempfield 1

West Allegheny 11, Armstrong 2

Moon vs. Latrobe (n)

Plum vs. Hampton (n)

3 goals or more: Tyler Howcroft, West Allegheny

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class A

Northwest

Beaver vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

North

Wilmington vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

South

Morgantown (W. Va.) vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Norwin vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Upper St. Clair (12-3-2) at Plum (15-0-2), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (12-3-3) at Canon-McMillan (12-3-1), 8 p.m.; Butler (13-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1), 8 p.m.; Norwin (16-2-1) at Seneca Valley (13-3-1), 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Franklin Regional (16-0-1) vs. Trinity (14-4-0) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Belle Vernon (17-1-0) vs. Blackhawk (11-3-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Mars (17-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (12-5-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Moon (16-2-0) vs. Hampton (14-3-2) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Quaker Valley (17-2-0) vs. Freeport (12-5-2) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (13-2-1) vs. Charleroi (18-1-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (14-4-0) vs. North Catholic (13-3-2) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; South Park (14-4-1) vs. Freedom (11-7-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Winchester Thurston (14-1-0) vs. Brentwood (13-3-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (16-2-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-6-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (10-6-2) vs. Springdale (13-3-0) at Mars, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Oct. 29 schedule

Site, time TBA

State College vs. Altoona

Class AAA

Championship

Oct. 28 schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Penns Valley vs. Huntingdon at Juniata College, 8 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Penn Cambria at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland (Johnstown), 7:30 p.m.; Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s vs. Belleville Menonite at Philipsburg-Osceola, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. United at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. St. Joseph’s Academy/Belleville Menonite-winner at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; United/Bishop Canevin-winner at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

First round

Monday’s results

Butler 6, Connellsville 0

Fox Chapel 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Moon 3, Hempfield 0

Penn-Trafford 2, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel (10-7-1); Moon (15-2-1) vs. Seneca Valley (12-3-2); Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler (12-4-1); North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (13-5-0)

Class AAA

First round

Monday’s results

Belle Vernon 3, Ambridge 2

Hampton 7, Elizabeth Forward 0

Kiski Area 11, Ringgold 0

Mars 7, Trinity 0

Oakland Catholic 3, South Fayette 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Montour 1

West Allegheny 2, Franklin Regional 0

Plum 2, Gateway 1 (SO)

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Mars (15-0-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12-6-1); Oakland Catholic (13-4-1) vs. Belle Vernon (15-3-0); Plum (15-1-0) vs. Hampton (12-5-0); West Allegheny (14-2-0) vs. Kiski Area (13-4-0)

Class AA

First round

Monday’s results

Brownsville 3, Steel Valley 2

Burrell 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Deer Lakes 2, Quaker Valley 1

Freeport 2, Waynesburg 1 (OT)

Yough 10, Highlands 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Sites, times TBA

Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport (15-4-0); Burrell (17-0-0) vs. Yough (15-1-1); North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Brownsville (10-6-0); South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3-1)

Class A

First round

Monday’s results

Bentworth 6, Mohawk 1

Bishop Canevin 2, McGuffey 1 (OT)

Freedom 5, Ellis School 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Carlynton 0

OLSH 7, Chartiers-Houston 0

Serra Catholic 1, South Side 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Springdale 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Riverside 0

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s schedule

Site, time TBD

Freedom (19-0-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-2-1); Seton LaSalle (13-5-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-0); Bentworth (16-1-0) vs. Serra Catholic (10-7-0); Shady Side Academy (14-1-0) vs. OLSH (13-6-0)

3 goals or more: Kaylee Elwood, Kiski Area (4); Sidney Palla, Kiski Area (4); Francesca Taylor, OLSH; Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Paige Smith, OLSH; Samantha Nemeth, Greensburg Central Catholic; Tatum Gretz, Greensburg Central Catholic

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Oct. 29 schedule

Site, time TBA

State College vs. Altoona

Class AAA

Championship

Oct. 28 schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 5:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Forest Hills at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Juniata at Juniata College, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

Richland vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Saint Joseph’s Academy vs. Moshannon Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Saint Joseph’s Academy/Moshannon Valley-winner at Richland, 5:30 p.m.; West Branch vs. Bishop McCort/Bishop Guilfoyle-winner at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA playoffs

First round

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Altoona at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Upper St. Clair at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 12:30 p.m.; Brashear vs. Fox Chapel at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Sewickley Academy vs. Villa Maria at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Knoch at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12 p.m.; St. Marys Area vs. Beaver at DuBois, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (6-6) at Norwin (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Connellsville (8-4) at Baldwin (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Oakland Catholic (8-6) at Hempfield (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Penn-Trafford (9-3) at Shaler (7-5), 7:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28 schedule

Seneca Valley/Norwin winner at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Connellsville/Baldwin winner at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Oakland Catholic/Hempfield winner at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Penn-Trafford/Shaler winner at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s schedule

Woodland Hills (8-6) at Knoch (14-0), 7:30 p.m. West Allegheny (12-2) vs. Hampton (11-3) at Knoch, 6 p.m. Montour (8-6) vs. Franklin Regional (14-0) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m. Armstrong (10-4) vs. Laurel Highlands (12-2) at Hempfield, 6 p.m. Albert Gallatin (8-6) at Thomas Jefferson (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Chartiers Valley (10-4) vs. Kiski Area (11-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m. Ambridge (8-6) vs. South Fayette (14-0) at Baldwin, 6 p.m. Elizabeth Forward (10-4) vs. Mars (11-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

Neshannock (7-5) vs. Carlynton (7-5) at OLSH, 6:30 p.m. Burrell (6-6) vs. Southmoreland (8-4) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Laurel (7-5) vs. Keystone Oaks (5-7) at OLSH, 5 p.m. Beth-Center (5-7) vs. South Park (7-5) at South Allegheny, 6 p.m. Deer Lakes (8-4) at South Allegheny (5-7), 7:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Burrell/Southmoreland winner at North Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Seton LaSalle (10-2) vs. Ellwood City (10-2) at North Catholic, 6 p.m. Keystone Oaks/Laurel winner at Serra Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Deer Lakes/South Allegheny winner vs. Beaver (12-0) at Avonworth, 6 p.m. Beth-Center/South Park winner at Freeport (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Hopewell (8-4) vs. Derry (10-2) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m. Carlyton/Neshannock winner at Frazier (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Waynesburg (10-2) at Avonworth (9-3), 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Preliminary round

Tuesday’s schedule

California (7-7) vs. Riverview (7-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m. Rochester (7-7) vs. Avella (7-7) at OLSH, 8 p.m.

First round

Thursday’s schedule

California/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Brentwood (8-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (11-3) at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m. Burgettstown (6-6) vs. Carmichaels (13-1) at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m. Leechburg (10-4) vs. Geibel (13-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m. Rochester/Avella winner at Fort Cherry (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Morgan (9-5) vs. Vincentian (12-2) at Frazier, 6 p.m. Union (7-7) at Shenango (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Western Beaver (9-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) at Shenango, 6 p.m.

