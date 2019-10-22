High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 21, 2019
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 | 12:03 AM
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
First round
Class AAA
Wednesday’s schedule
North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Mt. Lebanon at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Latrobe vs. Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 6:30 p.m.
Bye: Penn-Trafford
Class A
Wednesday’s schedule
Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy at Shady Side Academy, 6 p.m.
Football
Friday’s schedule
District 6
Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossovers
Meyersdale (8-1) at Marion Center (7-2), 7 p.m.; Berlin (8-1) at Purchase Line (6-3), 7 p.m.; Windber (6-3) at Saltsburg (6-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (5-4) at Homer-Center (5-4), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Township (3-6) at West Shamokin (4-5), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (3-6) at Blairsville (3-6), 7 p.m.; Ferndale (2-7) at Northern Cambria (3-6), 7 p.m.; North Star (2-7) at Penns Manor (2-7), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at United (0-9), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
District 6
Appalachian Bowl
Ligonier Valley (9-0) vs. Portage (8-1) at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League Championship
Westinghouse (6-3) vs. University Prep (8-1) at Cupples Stadium, 1 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
PIAA individual championships
First round
At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York
Par 71
Class AAA
Carson Bacha, Central York, 67
Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 68
Josh Ryan, Norristown, 70
Evan Rowane, Cathedral Prep, 71
John Peters, Carlisle, 71
Ryan Ferry, Meadville, 71
Donnie Professori, Pine Richland, 73
Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 73
Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 74
Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 75
Devin Smith, Waynesboro, 75
Jeff Cooper, Methacton, 75
Morgan Lofland, Conestoga, 75
Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 75
Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 75
Henry Pilliod, Berks Catholic, 76
Roy Anderson, Unionville, 76
Connor Strine, Manheim Township, 77
Dylan Gooneratne, Plymouth Whitemarsh, 77
Logan Paczewski, Dallas, 77
Matt Zerfass, Emmaus, 77
Tyler Kipp, Muhlenberg, 78
John Engle, Boyertown, 79
Andrew Wallace, Harriton, 80
Colton Yenser, Daniel Boone, 80
Jack Cooley, Unionville, 80
Jack Hamilton, Radnor, 80
Michael Fioravante, Berks Catholic, 80
Reese Watson, Cumberland Valley, 81
Andrew Roberts, Susquehannock, 82
Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 82
Karl Frisk, Spring Grove, 82
Matt Vital, Liberty, 82
Brady Davidson, Cumberland Valley, 83
Christian Strohl, Governor Mifflin, 84
Alex Gekas, Central York, 85
Class AA
Cam Colbert, Hickory, 72
Elijah Ruppert, Brandywine Heights, 72
Skyler Fox, Riverside, 72
Isaiah Swan, North East, 73
Ryan McCabe, Devon Prep, 73
Jack Hritsko, Chartiers Houston, 75
Austin Outman, Cowanesque Valley, 77
Ben Ortwein, Notre Dame Green Pond, 77
Bobby Lugiano, Lake-Lehman, 77
Jacob Wolak, Slippery Rock, 79
Luke Spangler, Northern Lebanon, 79
Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81
Connor Alfieri, Smethport, 81
Gavin Baer, Lancaster Mennonite, 81
Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 81
J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 81
Spencer Kane, Chartiers Houston, 81
Thomas Lynch, Scranton Prep, 81
Carter Hassenplug, North East, 82
Josiah Nissly, Pequea Valley, 82
Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 82
Tommy George, Shenango, 82
Trey Heffelfinger, Mount Union, 83
Brandon Singer, Philipsburg-Osceola, 84
Ty Morral, Wellsboro, 84
Tyler Hager, Palmerton, 84
MJ Stivala, Scranton Prep, 85
Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 85
Curt Barner, Kane, 86
James Ulsh, Trinity, 87
Hayden Siegel, Clarion-Limestone, 88
Paul Brady, Pope John Paul II, 88
Micah Knapp, Corry, 90
Jared Turner, Bedford, 91
Liam McGann, Neshannock, 92
Chad Frank, Philipsburg-Osceola, 94
Girls
Monday’s results
PIAA individual championships
First round
At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York
Par 72
Class AAA
Sydney Yermish, Lower Merion, 72
Elizabeth Beek, Wissahickon, 73
Victoria Kim, West Chester East, 73
Mary Dunigan, Unionville, 75
Michelle Cox, Emmaus, 75
Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 76
Elyse Godding, Bradford, 76
Natalie Brosig, McDowell, 76
Isabella Walter, North Allegheny, 79
Ammala Moua, Cocalico, 80
Amanda Gerrish, Hershey, 80
Grace Smith, Strath Haven, 80
Ava O’Sullivan, Downingtown East, 82
Makensy Knaub, Dallastown, 84
Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 85
Chaela Barnett, Archbishop Wood, 86
Emily McAninch, Cumberland Valley, 87
Abby Han, Hershey, 88
Class AA
Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg CC, 75
Lydia Swan, North East, 76
Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 76
Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 77
Paige Richter, Camp Hill, 78
Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 81
Kyra Woods, Hickory, 81
Kyleen McCance, Hanover Area, 84
Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 85
McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, 85
Chloe Sipe, Elk Lake, 86
Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg CC, 86
Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 87
Liz Zajdel, Forest Hills, 87
Olivia Maddux, Trinity, 89
Brooke Graham, Boiling Springs, 94
Ava Markunas, Lewisburg, 98
Grace Sanborn, Moravian Academy, 99
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 5, Mt. Lebanon 3
Central Catholic 6, Butler 1
Class AA
Northwest
Meadville 5, Quaker Valley 1
Class A
Southwest
South Park vs. North Hills (n)
Thomas Jefferson vs. Chartiers Valley (n)
Class B
South
Neshannock 8, Avonworth 1
Connellsville vs. Elizabeth Forward (n)
Ringgold at Bishop Canevin (n)
Nonconference
Baldwin 5, Hempfield 1
West Allegheny 11, Armstrong 2
Moon vs. Latrobe (n)
Plum vs. Hampton (n)
3 goals or more: Tyler Howcroft, West Allegheny
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Class A
Northwest
Beaver vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
North
Wilmington vs. McDowell at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
South
Morgantown (W. Va.) vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Norwin vs. Fox Chapel at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAAA
Upper St. Clair (12-3-2) at Plum (15-0-2), 8 p.m.; Fox Chapel (12-3-3) at Canon-McMillan (12-3-1), 8 p.m.; Butler (13-5-1) at Mt. Lebanon (13-4-1), 8 p.m.; Norwin (16-2-1) at Seneca Valley (13-3-1), 8 p.m.
Class AAA
Franklin Regional (16-0-1) vs. Trinity (14-4-0) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Belle Vernon (17-1-0) vs. Blackhawk (11-3-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Mars (17-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (12-5-1) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Moon (16-2-0) vs. Hampton (14-3-2) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Quaker Valley (17-2-0) vs. Freeport (12-5-2) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (13-2-1) vs. Charleroi (18-1-0) at Plum, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (14-4-0) vs. North Catholic (13-3-2) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; South Park (14-4-1) vs. Freedom (11-7-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Winchester Thurston (14-1-0) vs. Brentwood (13-3-2) at Mt. Lebanon, 6 p.m.; Carlynton (16-2-0) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-6-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-1) vs. Avonworth (15-3-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin (10-6-2) vs. Springdale (13-3-0) at Mars, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Oct. 29 schedule
Site, time TBA
State College vs. Altoona
Class AAA
Championship
Oct. 28 schedule
Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Penns Valley vs. Huntingdon at Juniata College, 8 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Penn Cambria at Mt. Aloysius College, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland (Johnstown), 7:30 p.m.; Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
St. Joseph’s vs. Belleville Menonite at Philipsburg-Osceola, 5:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. United at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll vs. St. Joseph’s Academy/Belleville Menonite-winner at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.; United/Bishop Canevin-winner at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
First round
Monday’s results
Butler 6, Connellsville 0
Fox Chapel 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Moon 3, Hempfield 0
Penn-Trafford 2, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Sites, times TBA
Norwin (16-1-0) vs. Fox Chapel (10-7-1); Moon (15-2-1) vs. Seneca Valley (12-3-2); Peters Township (16-1-1) vs. Butler (12-4-1); North Allegheny (14-2-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (13-5-0)
Class AAA
First round
Monday’s results
Belle Vernon 3, Ambridge 2
Hampton 7, Elizabeth Forward 0
Kiski Area 11, Ringgold 0
Mars 7, Trinity 0
Oakland Catholic 3, South Fayette 0
Thomas Jefferson 2, Montour 1
West Allegheny 2, Franklin Regional 0
Plum 2, Gateway 1 (SO)
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Sites, times TBD
Mars (15-0-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12-6-1); Oakland Catholic (13-4-1) vs. Belle Vernon (15-3-0); Plum (15-1-0) vs. Hampton (12-5-0); West Allegheny (14-2-0) vs. Kiski Area (13-4-0)
Class AA
First round
Monday’s results
Brownsville 3, Steel Valley 2
Burrell 5, Mt. Pleasant 0
Deer Lakes 2, Quaker Valley 1
Freeport 2, Waynesburg 1 (OT)
Yough 10, Highlands 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Sites, times TBA
Hopewell (12-2-0) vs. Freeport (15-4-0); Burrell (17-0-0) vs. Yough (15-1-1); North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Brownsville (10-6-0); South Park (12-3-1) vs. Deer Lakes (13-3-1)
Class A
First round
Monday’s results
Bentworth 6, Mohawk 1
Bishop Canevin 2, McGuffey 1 (OT)
Freedom 5, Ellis School 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 11, Carlynton 0
OLSH 7, Chartiers-Houston 0
Serra Catholic 1, South Side 0
Seton LaSalle 2, Springdale 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Riverside 0
Quarterfinals
Thursday’s schedule
Site, time TBD
Freedom (19-0-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-2-1); Seton LaSalle (13-5-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-0); Bentworth (16-1-0) vs. Serra Catholic (10-7-0); Shady Side Academy (14-1-0) vs. OLSH (13-6-0)
3 goals or more: Kaylee Elwood, Kiski Area (4); Sidney Palla, Kiski Area (4); Francesca Taylor, OLSH; Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Paige Smith, OLSH; Samantha Nemeth, Greensburg Central Catholic; Tatum Gretz, Greensburg Central Catholic
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Oct. 29 schedule
Site, time TBA
State College vs. Altoona
Class AAA
Championship
Oct. 28 schedule
Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 5:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Wednesday’s schedule
Forest Hills at Somerset, 7 p.m.; Huntingdon vs. Juniata at Juniata College, 6 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
Richland vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Saint Joseph’s Academy vs. Moshannon Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7:30 p.m.; Bishop McCort vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Westmont Hilltop vs. Saint Joseph’s Academy/Moshannon Valley-winner at Richland, 5:30 p.m.; West Branch vs. Bishop McCort/Bishop Guilfoyle-winner at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
PIAA playoffs
First round
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Peters Township vs. Altoona at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1:30 p.m.; McDowell vs. Upper St. Clair at Westwood Racquet Club, Erie, 12:30 p.m.; Brashear vs. Fox Chapel at Oxford North Athletic Club, Wexford, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Sewickley Academy vs. Villa Maria at Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford, 12 p.m.; Central Cambria vs. Knoch at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, 12 p.m.; St. Marys Area vs. Beaver at DuBois, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (6-6) at Norwin (9-3), 7:30 p.m. Connellsville (8-4) at Baldwin (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Oakland Catholic (8-6) at Hempfield (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Penn-Trafford (9-3) at Shaler (7-5), 7:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 28 schedule
Seneca Valley/Norwin winner at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Connellsville/Baldwin winner at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m. Oakland Catholic/Hempfield winner at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Penn-Trafford/Shaler winner at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
First round
Wednesday’s schedule
Woodland Hills (8-6) at Knoch (14-0), 7:30 p.m. West Allegheny (12-2) vs. Hampton (11-3) at Knoch, 6 p.m. Montour (8-6) vs. Franklin Regional (14-0) at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m. Armstrong (10-4) vs. Laurel Highlands (12-2) at Hempfield, 6 p.m. Albert Gallatin (8-6) at Thomas Jefferson (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Chartiers Valley (10-4) vs. Kiski Area (11-3) at Norwin, 6 p.m. Ambridge (8-6) vs. South Fayette (14-0) at Baldwin, 6 p.m. Elizabeth Forward (10-4) vs. Mars (11-3) at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s schedule
Neshannock (7-5) vs. Carlynton (7-5) at OLSH, 6:30 p.m. Burrell (6-6) vs. Southmoreland (8-4) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m. Laurel (7-5) vs. Keystone Oaks (5-7) at OLSH, 5 p.m. Beth-Center (5-7) vs. South Park (7-5) at South Allegheny, 6 p.m. Deer Lakes (8-4) at South Allegheny (5-7), 7:30 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
Burrell/Southmoreland winner at North Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Seton LaSalle (10-2) vs. Ellwood City (10-2) at North Catholic, 6 p.m. Keystone Oaks/Laurel winner at Serra Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Deer Lakes/South Allegheny winner vs. Beaver (12-0) at Avonworth, 6 p.m. Beth-Center/South Park winner at Freeport (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Hopewell (8-4) vs. Derry (10-2) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m. Carlyton/Neshannock winner at Frazier (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Waynesburg (10-2) at Avonworth (9-3), 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Preliminary round
Tuesday’s schedule
California (7-7) vs. Riverview (7-7) at Norwin, 6 p.m. Rochester (7-7) vs. Avella (7-7) at OLSH, 8 p.m.
First round
Thursday’s schedule
California/Riverview winner at Bishop Canevin (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Brentwood (8-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (11-3) at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m. Burgettstown (6-6) vs. Carmichaels (13-1) at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m. Leechburg (10-4) vs. Geibel (13-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m. Rochester/Avella winner at Fort Cherry (10-2), 7:30 p.m. Jefferson Morgan (9-5) vs. Vincentian (12-2) at Frazier, 6 p.m. Union (7-7) at Shenango (14-0), 7:30 p.m. Western Beaver (9-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) at Shenango, 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.