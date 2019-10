High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 23, 2019

By:

Thursday, October 24, 2019 | 12:34 AM

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Peters Township 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Pine-Richland 3, North Allegheny 0

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Shady Side Academy 5, Sewickley Academy 0

Ellis School vs. Aquinas Academy (n)

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Football

Friday’s schedule

District 6

Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossovers

Meyersdale (8-1) at Marion Center (7-2), 7 p.m.; Berlin (8-1) at Purchase Line (6-3), 7 p.m.; Windber (6-3) at Saltsburg (6-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (5-4) at Homer-Center (5-4), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Township (3-6) at West Shamokin (4-5), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (3-6) at Blairsville (3-6), 7 p.m.; Ferndale (2-7) at Northern Cambria (3-6), 7 p.m.; North Star (2-7) at Penns Manor (2-7), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at United (0-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley (9-0) vs. Portage (8-1) at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League Championship

Westinghouse (6-3) vs. University Prep (8-1) at Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

PIAA team championship

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Final round

Par 71

Class AAA

Fox Chapel, 284 (Aidan Oehrle, 69; Scott Bitar, 69; Will Livingston, 72; Matt Mattioli, 74); Cumberland Valley, 308 (Reese Watson, 74; Braden Rozell, 77; Brady Davidson, 78; Stevie Rozyckie, 79); La Salle College, 309 (Steve Lorenzo, 75; Matt Lafond, 76; Corey Haydu, 79; Darren Nolan, 79) Strath Haven, 311 (David Merz, 74; Kevin Smith, 76; Jackson Debusschere, 79; Grace Smith, 82); Cathedral Prep, 329 (Evan Rowane, 76; Breckin Taylor, 82; Phil Pedano, 85; Luke Misko, 86); East Juniata, 358 (Tanner Barth, 83; Will Orwig, 85; Max Lauver, 90; Caleb Kirk, 100)

Class AA

Sewickley Academy, 320 (J.F. Aber, 77; Tim Fitzgerald, 79; Joey Mucci, 81; Navin Rana, 83); Scranton Prep, 321 (Mike Sewack, 78; MJ Stivala, 79; Brett Strong, 82; Matt Tressler, 82); Lancaster Mennonite, 332 (Jonathan Glick, 77; Gavin Baer, 84; Madison Bailey, 85; Mesa Dula, 86); Devon Prep, 335 (Coleman Miller, 82; Ryan McCabe, 83; Graham White, 85; Tyler Kenneson, 85); Grove City, 337 (Troy Loughry 82; David Dennis 83; Sam Norris 85; Toby Matson 87); Philipsburg-Osceola, 337 (Brandon Singer, 76; Keegan Soltis, 82; Chad Frank, 89; Jake Vaux, 90)

Girls

Wednesday’s results

PIAA team championship

At Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York

Final round

Par 72

Class AAA

Mount St. Joseph’s, 241 (Olivia Wirsching, 77; Clare Gimpel, 80; Caroline Gola, 84); Hershey, 247 (Abby Han, 80; Amanda Gerrish, 80; Kaylie Newcomb, 87); Upper St. Clair, 247 (Sara Steve, 80; Mary Groninger, 82; Tori Slagle, 85); McDowell, 253 (Zoey McClain, 75; Natalie Brosig, 77; Jazmyn Myers, 101); Unionville, 256 (Charlotte Scully, 80; Mary Dunigan, 84; Morgan Santaguida, 92); Hazleton ,260 (Marin Dremock, 81; Isabell Ritz, 89; Grace Babinshak, 90)

Class AA

Greensburg Central Catholic, 248 (Meghan Zambruno, 77; Ella Zambruno, 83; Angelika Dewicki, 88); Hickory, 252 (Leah Benson, 81; McKenzie Gustas, 81; Kyra Woods 90); Villa Maria, 263 (Madison Klinger, 80; Tara Thomas, 86; McKenna Longoria, 97); Elk Lake, 275 (Chloe Sipe, 84; Taegan Mills, 94; Payton LaRue, 97); Central Cambria, 299 (Jaylee Sikora, 90; Megan Stevens, 98; Cydney Forcellini, 111); Camp Hill, 328 (Paige Richter 79; Lily Kaplaniak, 107; Willow Dixon, 142)

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at Spencer Family YMCA, Bethel Park, 9 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. North Allegheny at Baierl Ice Complex, Wexford, 9:10 p.m.

Class A

Kiski Area vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Burrell vs. Bishop Canevin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; Freeport vs. South Park at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 7 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Armstrong at Frozen Pond Arena, Valencia, 9:10 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Canon-McMillan 2, Fox Chapel 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Butler 1

Plum 4, Upper St. Clair 0

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 2

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Plum (16-0-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-3-1); Mt. Lebanon (14-4-1) vs. Seneca Valley (14-3-1)

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Blackhawk 4, Belle Vernon 1

Franklin Regional 1, Trinity 0

Hampton 1, Moon 0 (OT)

West Allegheny 5, Mars 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Franklin Regional (17-0-1) vs. Blackhawk (16-3-0); West Allegheny (13-5-1) vs. Hampton (15-3-2)

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Deer Lakes 1, North Catholic 0 (OT)

Quaker Valley 7, Freeport 0

Shady Side Academy 1, Charleroi 0 (2OT)

South Park 1, Freedom 0 (OT)

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Quaker Valley (18-2-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2-1); Deer Lakes (15-4-0) vs. South Park (15-4-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Carlynton 3, Seton LaSalle 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Avonworth 1

Springdale 2, Bishop Canevin 1 (OT)

Winchester Thurston 3, Brentwood 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Winchester Thurston (15-1-0) v.s Carlynton (17-2-0); Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3-1) vs. Springdale (14-3-0)

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Huntingdon 1, Penns Valley 0

Penn Cambria 2, Central Cambria 0

Thursday’s schedule

Cambria Heights vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 7:30 p.m.; Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Caroll vs. St. Joseph’s Academy at Mansion Park, Altoona, 8 p.m.; United at West Shamokin, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Thursday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Class AAAA

Fox Chapel (10-7-1) at Norwin (16-1-0), 8 p.m.; Moon (15-2-1) vs. Seneca Valley (12-3-2) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Butler (12-4-1) at Peters Township (16-1-1), 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (13-5-0) at North Allegheny (14-2-1), 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Mars (15-0-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (12-6-1) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (13-4-1) vs. Belle Vernon (15-3-0) at Canon McMillan, 8 p.m.; Plum (15-1-0) vs. Hampton (12-5-0) at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; West Allegheny (14-2-0) vs. Kiski Area (13-4-0) at Mars, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Freeport (15-4-0) at Hopewell (12-2-0), 8 p.m.; Burrell (17-0-0) vs. Yough (15-1-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (11-4-0) vs. Brownsville (10-6-0) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (13-3-1) at South Park (12-3-1), 8 p.m.

Class A

Freedom (19-0-0) vs. Bishop Canevin (13-2-1) at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (13-5-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (11-3-0) at South Park, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (16-1-0) vs. Serra Catholic (10-7-0) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (14-1-0) vs. OLSH (13-6-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Wednesday’s schedule

Juniata 3, Huntingdon 0

Somerset 2, Forest Hills 1

Thursday’s schedule

Richland vs. Bedford at Somerset, 5 p.m.; Cambria Heights at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Moshannon Valley at Richland, 5:30 p.m.; West Branch vs. Bishop Guilfoyle at Philipsburg-Osceola, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s schedule

PIAA team playoffs

Quarterfinals

(All matches at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County)

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Radnor, 8 a.m.; Unionville vs. Fox Chapel, 12:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Manheim Township, 11 a.m.

Class AA

Hamburg vs. Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s results

Baldwin 3, Connellsville 0

Oakland Catholic 3, Hempfield 1

Seneca Valley 3, Norwin 0

Shaler 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

First round

Wednesday’s results

Chartiers Valley 3, Kiski Area 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Mars 1

Franklin Regional 3, Montour 0

Knoch 3, Woodland Hills 1

South Fayette 3, Ambridge 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Albert Gallatin 0

West Allegheny 3, Hampton 2

Armstrong vs. Laurel Highlands (n)

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2); Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Laurel Highlands/Armstrong-winner; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4); South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4)

Class AA

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Burrell (7-6) at North Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (10-2) vs. Ellwood City (10-2) at North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks (6-7) at Serra Catholic (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes (9-4) vs. Beaver (12-0) at Avonworth, 6 p.m. South Park (8-5) at Freeport (12-0), 7:30 p.m. Hopewell (8-4) vs. Derry (10-2) at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Neshannock (8-5) at Frazier (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg (10-2) at Avonworth (9-3), 7:30 p.m.

Class A

First round

Thursday’s schedule

Riverview (8-7) at Bishop Canevin (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Brentwood (8-4) vs. Beaver County Christian (11-3) at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown (6-6) vs. Carmichaels (13-1) at Fort Cherry, 6 p.m.; Leechburg (10-4) vs. Geibel (13-1) at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Avella (8-7) at Fort Cherry (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson Morgan (9-5) vs. Vincentian (12-2) at Frazier, 6 p.m.; Union (7-7) at Shenango (14-0), 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver (9-5) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-0) at Shenango, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Conference playoffs

Wednesday’s results

Semifinals

Northern Cambria 2, Homer-Center 0

West Shamokin 2, Ligonier Valley 0

Championship

Northern Cambria 3, West Shamokin 0

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.