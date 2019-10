High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 24, 2019

Friday, October 25, 2019 | 12:06 AM

Cross country

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL championships

At Cal (Pa.) University

Class AAA

Team results

North Allegheny, 66; Butler, 88; Seneca Valley, 163

Individual results

Patrick Anderson, Mt. Lebanon, 15:41; Daniel McGoey, North Allegheny, 15:58; Zachary Leachman, Mars, 16:10; Christian Fitch, Fox Chapel, 16:16; CJ Singleton, Butler, 16:22; Zack Marmol, Peters Township, 16:25; Sage Vavro, Butler, 16:30; Noah Petersen, Seneca Valley, 16:32; Skyler Vavro, Butler, 16:50; Dalton Kalbaugh, Shaler, 16:53; Alex Shaw, Upper St. Clair, 16:56; Scott Nalepa, North Allegheny, 16:56; Timothy Patterson, Butler, 17:01; Andrew Kollitz, North Allegheny, 17:07; Graham Wolfe, North Allegheny, 17:10; Kasey Turner, Upper St. Clair, 17:11; Josh Holmes, Hampton, 17:15; Alex Jubert, Norwin, 17:16; Tyler Paszkowski, Shaler, 17:16; Teddy Boehm, Baldwin, 17:17; Josiah Wudkwych, Canon-McMillan, 17:20; Joseph Hill, Latrobe, 17:21; Jackson Hickel, North Allegheny, 17:24; Dominick Ditoro, Baldwin, 17:27; Matthew Quinn, Mt. Lebanon, 17:29

Class AA

Team results

New Castle, 79; South Fayette, 94; Indiana, 116

Individual results

Will Lamb, Beaver, 16:48; Anthony Litrenta, New Castle, 17:04; Lucas Pajak, Ringgold, 17:04; Kendall Branan, Indiana, 17:06; Zach Conner, South Fayette, 17:14; Jack Aulbach, Blackhawk, 17:15; Joel Beckwith, Indiana, 17:18; Zac Gibson, New Castle, 17:20; Daniel Ford, Quaker Valley, 17:22; Logan Maust, Uniontown, 17:27; Quintin Gatons, Greensburg Salem, 17:28; Ethan Gamble, Ringgold, 17:28; Aaron Skerbetz, South Fayette, 17:33; Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 17:36; Tucker Davis, Indiana, 17:36; Jonah Miller, New Castle, 17:38; Noah Calisti, Greensburg Salem, 17:44; Ben Daerr, Ringgold, 17:46; Kirk Stewart, South Park, 17:48; Brendan Kopich, Laurel Highlands, 17:49; Ryan Krokonko, Ambridge, 17:52; Aaron Plyler, Knoch, 17:53; Braden Zukowski, Knoch, 17:54; James Walzer, Montour, 17:54

Class A

Team results

Winchester Thurston, 37; Riverview, 75; Eden Christian, 102; Avonworth, 125

Individual results

Adam Hessler, Freedom, 16:49; Mason Ochs, Riverview, 17:10; Scott Routledge, Winchester Thurston, 17:16; Eric Gronbeck, Eden Christian, 17:17; Gideon Deasy, Riverview, 17:27; Sean Heintzleman, Winchester Thurston, 17:30; Jackson Habala, Avonworth, 17:30; Gus Robinson, Winchester Thurston, 17:33; Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 17:42; Finn Sweeney, OLSH, 17:43; Patrick Malone, Winchester Thurston, 17:57; Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 17:58; Quentin Braillon, Avonworth, 18:00; Hayden VerHill, Trinity Christian, 18:07; Benjamin Bermann, Winchester Thurston, 18:09; Wesley Rodu, Eden Christian, 18:09; Josh Borovich, Fort Cherry, 18:12; Michael Kozy, Carlynton, 18:16; Christian Maxwell, Shenango, 18:18; Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 18:19; Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 18:21; Lucas Wilton, Riverview, 18:22; Alex Siege, Chartiers Houston, 18:26; Thomas Presnar, Shenango, 18:28; Parker Steele, Riverview, 18:31; Trey Varley, Bishop Canevin, 18:33; Matt Purcell, Avonworth, 18:34; Paul Baldauff, Northgate, 18:36; Ty Laughlin, Riverview, 18:38; Lee Henke, Fort Cherry, 18:38; Nolan Curran, Ellwood City, 18:39; Bryce Patterson, Laurel, 18:44; Angel Fernandez-Nicolas, Chartiers Houston, 18:47; Cameron Casey, Shady Side Academy, 18:55; AJ Wagstaff, Eden Christian, 18:55; Andrew Daugherty, Laurel, 18:57; Sam Freudenberg, Winchester Thurston, 19:00; Matthew Rees, OLSH, 19:00

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL championships

At Cal (Pa.) University

Class AAA

Team results

North Allegheny 41; Seneca Valley 89; Upper St. Clair 123

Individual results

Mia Cochran, Moon, 18:14; Hannah Lindgren, North Allegheny, 18:59; Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 19:04; Tesslyn Helms, Oakland Catholic, 19:47; Grace Sisson, Fox Chapel, 19:53; Keeley Misutka, North Allegheny, 20:01; Caroline Daggett, North Allegheny, 20:08; Alexa Sundgren, North Allegheny, 20:11; Dylan Kirchner, Seneca Valley, 20:16; Gabrielle Kutchma, Seneca Valley, 20:16; Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 20:18; Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 20:22; Jennifer Cichra, Butler, 20:24; Autumn Pettinato, Butler, 20:26; Brooke Krally, Fox Chapel, 20:28; Bailey Royhab, Seneca Valley, 20:30; Samantha Hennen, Shaler, 20:31; Maura Mlecko, North Allegheny, 20:36; Claire Hoffman, Upper St. Clair, 20:36; Molly Maher, Upper St. Clair, 20:37; Vianna Shiry, Upper St. Clair, 20:38; Lexie Planinsek, Latrobe, 20:39; Alison Hodgson, Mt. Lebanon, 20:42; Mary Nagy, Oakland Catholic, 20:43; Karsyn Spears, Seneca Valley, 20:48; Rachel Harter, Latrobe, 20:48; Gina Bolla, Baldwin, 20:49

Class AA

Team results

South Fayette 51; Greensburg Salem 111; Knoch 131

Individual results

Gionna Quarzo, Brownsville, 18:56; Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 19:38; Lauren Iagnemma, South Fayette, 19:49; Annie Wicker, Quaker Valley, 20:01; Sammy Jo Barnes, Knoch, 20:27; Hailey Poe, South Fayette, 20:34; Grace Henderson, Belle Vernon, 20:42; Angelina Gabriel, South Fayette, 20:42; Jamie Tanto, Greensburg Salem, 20:56; Anna Igims, Avonworth, 21:05; Macayle Wade, McKeesport, 21:05; Viva Kreis, Belle Vernon, 21:08; Makaila Wade, McKeesport, 21:09; Natalie DiCriscio, Greensburg Salem, 21:10; Anna Cohen, Quaker Valley, 21:11; Ella Andrew, Beaver, 21:12; Marie Scarpa, Greensburg Salem, 21:17; Lydia Shaw, Thomas Jefferson, 21:20; Steffanie Kozak, South Fayette, 21:26; Lindsey Hartle, Avonworth, 21:28; Emma Fleck, South Fayette, 21:40; Charlee Leach, Ringgold, 21:45; Elyse Chess, Knoch, 21:51; Morgan Lukenich, South Fayette, 21:57; Yumiko Kuo, Knoch, 22:06; Anna Blundo, New Castle, 22:11; Alex Fleck, Montour, 22:19

Class A

Team results

Vincentian Academy 104; OLSH 112; North Catholic 122; Serra Catholic 167

Individual results

Haley Hamilton, OLSH, 20:09; Alaina Hicks, North Catholic, 20:45; Julia Zalenski, North Catholic, 20:53; Hollie Walters, Vincentian Academy, 20:57; Grace Baldauff, Northgate, 21:03; Emily Olcott, Shenango, 21:06; Tara Lucot, Vincentian, 21:14; Lydia Valeriano, Northgate, 21:19; Cyd Kennard, Winchester Thurston, 21:20; Madelyn Logan, South Side, 21:25; Corinn Brewer, Greensburg CC, 21:31; Ava Dzurenda, Serra Catholic, 21:35; Mara Whalen, Fort Cherry, 21:47; Emma MacDonald, North Catholic, 21:50; Kayla Salvini, Fort Cherry, 22:15; Sidney Andrews, Mohawk, 22:21; Theresa Lyle, Seton LaSalle, 22:25; Janvier Lamont, Winchester Thurston, 22:32; Grace Pritchard, New Brighton, 22:34; Mary Ella McCarthy, Vincentian, 22:35; Makayla Boda, California, 22:35; Katie Coyne, Riverside, 22:44; Madisdon Carr, Serra Catholic, 22:50; Nadia Lape, Mohawks, 22:52; Erin LaQuatra, Bishop Canevin, 22:53; Katelyn Shaver, Eden Christian, 22:54; Tess Hardin, Riverside, 22:55; Leeannah Messenger, Freedom, 22:57; Riley Bruce, Shenango, 23:05

*All runners and teams listed qualify for PIAA championships

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Football

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Butler at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; Moon at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Big East

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Northwest 8

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Deer Lakes at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Derry at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Hopewell, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Avonworth at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Washington at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Neshannock at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Riverside at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Burgettstown at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Bishop Canevin at Rochester, 7 p.m.; Cornell at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Jeannette at Clairton, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Monessen, 7 p.m.; California at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.; Ellwood City at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Highlands at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Side, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Union, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage Conference-WestPAC crossovers

Meyersdale (8-1) at Marion Center (7-2), 7 p.m.; Berlin (8-1) at Purchase Line (6-3), 7 p.m.; Windber (6-3) at Saltsburg (6-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (5-4) at Homer-Center (5-4), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Township (3-6) at West Shamokin (4-5), 7 p.m.; Blacklick Valley (3-6) at Blairsville (3-6), 7 p.m.; Ferndale (2-7) at Northern Cambria (3-6), 7 p.m.; North Star (2-7) at Penns Manor (2-7), 7 p.m.; Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at United (0-9), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Freedom at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley (9-0) vs. Portage (8-1) at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League Championship

Westinghouse (6-3) vs. University Prep (8-1) at Cupples Stadium, 3 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 2, Bethel Park 1

Upper St. Clair vs. North Allegheny (n)

Class A

Kiski Area vs. Indiana (n)

Nonconference

Bishop Canevin 6, Burrell 4

South Park 4, Freeport 2

Hempfield vs. Armstrong (n)

3 goals or more: Cameron Ropchock, Bishop Canevin

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Plum (16-0-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (13-3-1) at Mars, 4 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon (14-4-1) vs. Seneca Valley (14-3-1) at Moon, 4 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional (17-0-1) vs. Blackhawk (16-3-0) at Hampton, 4 p.m.; West Allegheny (13-5-1) vs. Hampton (15-3-2) at North Allegheny, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Quaker Valley (18-2-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (14-2-1) at North Allegheny, 2 p.m.; Deer Lakes (15-4-0) vs. South Park (15-4-1) at Mars, 2 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s schedule

Winchester Thurston (15-1-0) vs. Carlynton (17-2-0) at Moon, 2 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (13-3-1) vs. Springdale (14-3-0) at Hampton, 2 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Westmont Hilltop 6, Cambria Heights 0

Juniata 3, Bald Eagle Area 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Site, time TBD

Westmont Hilltop vs. Juniata; Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Bishop Carroll 3, St. Joseph’s Academy 0

West Shamokin 2, United 1 (SO)

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

North Allegheny 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 4, Fox Chapel 3 (OT)

Peters Townshp 5, Butler 0

Seneca Valley 1, Moon 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Norwin (17-1-0) vs. Seneca Valley (13-3-2); Peters Township (17-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-2-1)

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Belle Vernon 1, Oakland Catholic 0

Mars 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Plum 4, Hampton 2

West Allegheny 3, Kiski Area 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Mars (16-0-1) vs. Belle Vernon (16-3-0); Plum (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (15-2-0)

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Freeport 2, Hopewell 1

North Catholic 2, Brownsville 1

South Park 4, Deer Lakes 0

Yough 1, Burrell 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (16-4-0) vs. Yough (16-1-1); North Catholic (12-4-0) vs. South Park (13-3-1)

Class A

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bentworth 3, Serra Catholic 1

Freedom 6, Bishop Canevin 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Seton LaSalle 0

Shady Side Academy 4, OLSH 1

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

Freedom (20-0-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0); Bentworth (17-1-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-1-0)

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Thursday’s results

Bald Eagle Area 9, Cambria Heights 1

Bedford 6, Richland 0

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Site, time TBD

Bald Eagle Area vs. Juniata; Somerset vs. Bedford

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Moshannon Valley 1, Westmont Hilltop 0

West Branch 6, Bishop Guilfoyle 2

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Tennis

Girls

Friday’s schedule

PIAA team playoffs

Quarterfinals

(All matches at Hershey Racquet Club, Dauphin County)

Friday’s schedule

Class AAA

Peters Township vs. Radnor, 8 a.m.; Unionville vs. Fox Chapel, 12:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Manheim Township, 11 a.m.

Class AA

Hamburg vs. Sewickley Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Moravian Academy vs. Knoch, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Armstrong (11-4) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class AA

First round

Thursday’s results

Avonworth 3, Waynesburg 2

Beaver 3, Deer Lakes 0

Ellwood City 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Frazier 4, Neshannock 1

Freeport 3, South Park 0

Hopewell 3, Derry 1

North Catholic 3, Burrell 0

Serra Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Sites, times TBD

North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2); Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0); Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4); Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3)

Class A

First round

Thursday’s results

Bishop Canevin 3, Riverview 0

Brentwood 3, Beaver County Christian 0

Carmichaels 3, Burgettstown 0

Fort Cherry 3, Avella 2

Geibel 3, Leechburg 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Western Beaver 0

Shenango 3, Union 0

Vincentian Academy 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4); Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1); Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2); Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0)

