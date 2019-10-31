High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 30, 2019

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 11:11 PM

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.

Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

First round

Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (8-2), 7 p.m.; California (7-3) vs. Cornell (8-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8 schedule

Site, time TBA

Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.

Bye: Richland (10-0)

Semifinals

Nov 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time, TBA

Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)

Districts 5,8,9

Class 3A

Semfinals

Friday’s schedule

Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time TBA

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.

Class B

South

Trinity vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Greensburg Salem vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.; Hampton vs. South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Montour at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.; Mars vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.; McDowell vs. Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 8:20 p.m.; Plum vs. West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 9:15 p.m.; Shaler vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; South Park vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Freeport at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

Blackhawk 1, Hampton 0

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

Shady Side Academy 3, South Park 1

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

Springdale 2, Carlynton 1

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s schedule

Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

Bishop Carroll 3, West Shamokin 2 (OT)

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Norwin (18-1-0) vs. North Allegheny (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

West Allegheny 3, Belle Vernon 0

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

South Park 4, Freeport 1

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday’s result

Freedom 7, Bentworth 2

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s schedule

Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.

Class AA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s result

West Branch 3, Moshannon Valley 0

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 2

North Allegheny 3, Moon 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (14-2) vs. North Allegheny (14-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s results

Knoch 3, Franklin Regional 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Knoch (17-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

North Catholic (14-0) vs. Beaver (14-0) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (14-0) vs. Avonworth (11-3) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (14-0) vs. Geibel (15-1) at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-2) vs. Shenango (16-0) at OLSH, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Wednesday’s result

Altoona 3, Central Mountain 1

State College 3, Williamsport 0

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

State College vs. Altoona

Class AAA

Semifinal

Wednesday’s schedule

Somerset 3, Johnstown 0

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset

Class AA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Shamokin at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Tyrone at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll at West Branch, 7 p.m.

