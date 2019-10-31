High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 30, 2019
By:
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 11:11 PM
Football
WPIAL Playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.
Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)
Quarterfinals
Nov. 8 schedule
Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
First round
Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
OLSH (7-3) at Clairton (8-2), 7 p.m.; California (7-3) vs. Cornell (8-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.
Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8 schedule
Site, time TBA
Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.
Bye: Richland (10-0)
Semifinals
Nov 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time, TBA
Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)
Districts 5,8,9
Class 3A
Semfinals
Friday’s schedule
Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.
Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time TBA
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler vs. Pine-Richland at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9 p.m.; Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley at Baierl Ice Complex, Warrendale, 9:10 p.m.
Class B
South
Trinity vs. Connellsville at Ice Mine, Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Greensburg Salem vs. Indiana at S&T Bank Arena, Indiana, 7:10 p.m.; Hampton vs. South Fayette at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center, Pittsburgh, 7:10 p.m.; Hempfield vs. Montour at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 7:15 p.m.; Mars vs. Latrobe at Kirk Nevin Arena, Greensburg, 7:15 p.m.; McDowell vs. Carrick at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 8:20 p.m.; Plum vs. West Allegheny at Robert Morris Island Sports Center, Neville Township, 9:15 p.m.; Shaler vs. Baldwin at Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon, 9 p.m.; South Park vs. Beaver at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 6:45 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. Freeport at Alpha Ice Complex, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
Blackhawk 1, Hampton 0
Class AA
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
Shady Side Academy 3, South Park 1
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
Springdale 2, Carlynton 1
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Subregional
Saturday’s schedule
Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
Bishop Carroll 3, West Shamokin 2 (OT)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Norwin (18-1-0) vs. North Allegheny (16-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
West Allegheny 3, Belle Vernon 0
Class AA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
South Park 4, Freeport 1
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday’s result
Freedom 7, Bentworth 2
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Subregional
Saturday’s schedule
Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.
Class AA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s result
West Branch 3, Moshannon Valley 0
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Canon-McMillan 3, Pine-Richland 2
North Allegheny 3, Moon 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (14-2) vs. North Allegheny (14-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s results
Knoch 3, Franklin Regional 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Knoch (17-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
North Catholic (14-0) vs. Beaver (14-0) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (14-0) vs. Avonworth (11-3) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (14-0) vs. Geibel (15-1) at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry (12-2) vs. Shenango (16-0) at OLSH, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Wednesday’s result
Altoona 3, Central Mountain 1
State College 3, Williamsport 0
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
State College vs. Altoona
Class AAA
Semifinal
Wednesday’s schedule
Somerset 3, Johnstown 0
Championship
Date, site, time TBA
Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset
Class AA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
West Shamokin at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.; Tyrone at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Juniata Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Bishop Carroll at West Branch, 7 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.