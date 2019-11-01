High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 31, 2019
Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 11:13 PM
Football
WPIAL Playoffs
Class 6A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.
Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)
Quarterfinals
Nov. 8 schedule
Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class 4A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Friday’s schedule
First round
Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s schedule
Quarterfinals
OLSH (7-3) vs. Clairton (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; California (7-3) vs. Cornell (8-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.
Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8 schedule
Site, time TBA
Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday’s schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.
Bye: Richland (10-0)
Semifinals
Nov 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time, TBA
Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner
Class A
First round
Friday’s schedule
Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)
Districts 5,8,9
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s scheudle
Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.
Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)
Championship
Nov. 8-9 schedule
Location, site, time TBA
Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s schedule
Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1
Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley, (n)
Class B
South
Connellsville 5, Trinity 3
Nonconference
South Park 6, Beaver 0
Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 4
Thomas Jefferson 10, Freeport 3
McDowell vs. Carrick, (n)
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s result
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Subregional
Saturday’s schedule
Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Juniata vs. Huntingdon, ppd.
Saturday’s schedule
Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Thursday’s result
North Allegheny 2, Norwin 0
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday’s schedule
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Subregional
Saturday’s schedule
Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.
Class AA
Championship
Thursday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford, ppd
Saturday’s schedule
Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
PIAA Championships
Hershey Racquet Club
Class AAA
Friday’s schedule
First round
Singles
Charlotte James, Fox Chapel vs. Caroline Corcoran, Hershey; Abby Murray, McDowell vs. Ananya Krishnan, Conestoga; Alese Rinker, Altoona vs. Caitlin Le, Souderton; Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor vs. Bella Peters, Abington Heights; Paraskevi Briegel, Stroudsburg vs. Leah Walter, Unionville; Lauren Armant, Obama vs. Bethany Yauch, Baldwin; Mia Jeftic, Central vs. Sarah Guistwite, Carlisle; Amelia Honer, Council Rock North vs. Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, 8:30 a.m.
Doubles
Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township vs. Jacquelyn McBride/Rachel Eby, Conestoga Valley; Trinity Fox/Audra Carnes, Fairview vs. Saanvi Garg/Faith Ilgner, Unionville; Quiana Guo/Catelyn Janac, State College vs. Leena Kwak/Olivia Dodge, Conestoga; Avery Palandjian/Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township vs. Mia Shuler/Kalindi Maggs, Williamsport; Erica Wang/Evelyn Wang, Southern Lehigh vs. Megan Walsh/Kyra Workman, Pennsbury; Shokhsanam Sadirova/Oydin Ruzmukehamedova, Brashear vs. Jenna Bell/Carolin Walters, Latrobe; Kate Hamilton/Orysya Khmil, Central vs. Alex Pancu/Leah Bouchard, Conrad Weiser; Kanon Ciarrocchi/Lucy Hederick, Radnor vs. Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.
Class AA
Friday’s schedule
First round
Singles
Nikole Lisovyy, Lower Moreland vs. Emily Ruhlman, Bedford; Samantha Hayes, St. Marys vs. Nicole Kempton, South Park; Riley Smith, Lancaster Catholic vs. Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport; Alyssa Kush, Westmont vs. Brooke Bauer, Knoch; Laura Greb, Knoch vs. Kaitlyn Savidge, Loyalsock; Karissa Ghigiarelli, Riverside vs. Evelyn Whiteside, Eastern York; Isabella Bartolacci, Moravian Academy vs. Claire Cardie, Archbishop Wood; Anne Marie Prichard, Villa Maria vs. Ava Lewis, East Pennsboro, 11:30 a.m.
Doubles
Brette Foutch/Sarah Stahl, Delco Christian vs. Abby Rosman/Mia Rosman, Somerset; Lilia Lion/Davan Lion, St. Marys vs. Aleena Purewal/Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, Sewickley Academy; Anna Millen/Angelle San Jose, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lydia Barbour/Rei Saar, Montoursville; Olivia Ratchford/Emma Ratchford, Central Cambria vs. Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem; Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch vs. Lily Summerson/Lauren Peck, South Williamsport; Ella Krypel/Nicole Joanlanne, Wyoming Seminary vs. Sahara Sipple/Sadie Rieg, Trinity; Sabrina Yurconic/Meagan Niechwiadowicz, Allentown CC vs. Anna Leventhal/Virginia Yu, Masterman; Sarah DeMarco/Tara Thomas, Villa Maria vs. Bella D’Addesi/Jasmine Wang, Wyomissing, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Canon-McMillan (14-2) vs. North Allegheny (14-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Knoch (17-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Freeport 3, Avonworth 2
North Catholic 3, Beaver 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Catholic (15-0) vs. Freeport (15-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday’s results
Fort Cherry 3, Shenango 0
Bishop Canevin 3, Geibel 1
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Fort Cherry (13-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (15-0) at Fox Chapel, noon
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Site, time TBA
State College vs. Altoona
Class AAA
Championship
Date, site, time TBA
Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset
Class AA
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
West Shamokin at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.
Tyrone at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday’s schedule
Juniata Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Bishop Carroll at West Branch, 7 p.m.
