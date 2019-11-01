High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 31, 2019

Thursday, October 31, 2019 | 11:13 PM

Football

WPIAL Playoffs

Class 6A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (4-6) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4), 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan (3-7) at North Allegheny (9-1), 7 p.m.

Byes: Central Catholic (9-1), Pine-Richland (9-1)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8 schedule

Central Catholic vs. Mt. Lebanon/Seneca Valley-winner at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny/Canon-McMillan-winner at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Fox Chapel (4-6) at Penn-Trafford (9-1), 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair (6-4) at North Hills (6-4), 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional (4-4) at Moon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mars (6-4) at Peters Township (9-1), 7 p.m.; Shaler (4-6) at Gateway (8-2), 7 p.m.; Kiski Area (5-5) at Bethel Park (6-3), 7 p.m.; Latrobe (5-5) at Penn Hills (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class 4A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Montour (5-5) at Thomas Jefferson (10-0), 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem (5-5) at Blackhawk (6-4), 7 p.m.; West Mifflin (5-5) at South Fayette (9-1), 7 p.m.; New Castle (6-4) at Belle Vernon (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

Mt. Pleasant (5-5) at Central Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Beaver Falls (8-2) at Derry (8-2), 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward (7-2) at Aliquippa (9-1), 7 p.m.; South Park (4-5) at North Catholic (8-1), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

First round

Shady Side Academy (5-4) at Washington (10-0), 7 p.m.; Charleroi (7-2) at Freedom (7-3), 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic (6-4) at Neshannock (8-2), 7 p.m.; East Allegheny (7-3) at Brentwood (8-2), 7 p.m.; Southmoreland (5-5) at Avonworth (10-0), 7 p.m.; New Brighton (7-3) at Apollo-Ridge (7-3), 7 p.m.; Riverside (6-3) at Burgettstown (9-0), 7 p.m.; South Side (5-5) at McGuffey (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Quarterfinals

OLSH (7-3) vs. Clairton (8-2) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; California (7-3) vs. Cornell (8-1) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (7-3) at West Greene (9-1), 7 p.m.; Jeannette (9-1) at Sto-Rox (9-1), 7 p.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Juniata (4-6) at Clearfield (8-2), 7 p.m.

Bye: Bellefonte (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8 schedule

Site, time TBA

Bellefonte vs. Clearfield/Juniata-winner

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Central (Martinsburg) (4-6) at Bald Eagle Area (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Huntingdon (5-5) at Westmont Hilltop (7-3), 1 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday’s schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Marion Center (7-3) at Penns Valley (9-1), 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights (5-5) at Bellwood-Antis (10-0), 7 p.m.

Bye: Richland (10-0)

Semifinals

Nov 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time, TBA

Richland vs. Marion Center/Penns Valley-winner; Bellwood-Antis/Cambria Heights-winner vs. Ligonier Valley/West Shamokin-winner

Class A

First round

Friday’s schedule

Penns Manor (3-7) at Claysburg-Kimmel (7-3), 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria (4-6) at Homer-Center (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Glendale (5-5) at Bishop McCort (5-5), 7 p.m.; Blairsville (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Byes: Bishop Guilfoyle (8-2), Portage (8-2), Juniata Valley (8-2), Saltsburg (7-3)

Districts 5,8,9

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Somerset (3-7) at Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.; St. Marys (6-4) vs. Westinghouse (7-3) at Cupples Stadium, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s scheudle

Berlin-Brothersvalley (9-1) at Meyersdale (9-1), 7 p.m.

Bye: Chestnut Ridge (8-2)

Championship

Nov. 8-9 schedule

Location, site, time TBA

Chestnut Ridge (8-2) vs. Berlin-Brothersvalley/Meyersdale-winner

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Shade (5-5) at Tussey Mountain (9-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Windber (6-4) at Northern Bedford (7-3), 6 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler 2, Pine-Richland 1

Peters Township vs. Seneca Valley, (n)

Class B

South

Connellsville 5, Trinity 3

Nonconference

South Park 6, Beaver 0

Greensburg Salem 6, Indiana 4

Thomas Jefferson 10, Freeport 3

McDowell vs. Carrick, (n)

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s result

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 2 (OT)

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh 8 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Winchester Thurston (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s schedule

Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata vs. Huntingdon, ppd.

Saturday’s schedule

Juniata vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Thursday’s result

North Allegheny 2, Norwin 0

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Mars (17-0-1) vs. Plum (17-1-1) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 12 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Yough (17-1-1) vs. North Catholic (13-4-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 10 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (16-1-0) at Highmark Stadium, Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Subregional

Saturday’s schedule

Altoona vs. McDowell at Hollidaysburg, 11 a.m.

Class AA

Championship

Thursday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford, ppd

Saturday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA Championships

Hershey Racquet Club

Class AAA

Friday’s schedule

First round

Singles

Charlotte James, Fox Chapel vs. Caroline Corcoran, Hershey; Abby Murray, McDowell vs. Ananya Krishnan, Conestoga; Alese Rinker, Altoona vs. Caitlin Le, Souderton; Catherine Rabatin, Penn Manor vs. Bella Peters, Abington Heights; Paraskevi Briegel, Stroudsburg vs. Leah Walter, Unionville; Lauren Armant, Obama vs. Bethany Yauch, Baldwin; Mia Jeftic, Central vs. Sarah Guistwite, Carlisle; Amelia Honer, Council Rock North vs. Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, 8:30 a.m.

Doubles

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township vs. Jacquelyn McBride/Rachel Eby, Conestoga Valley; Trinity Fox/Audra Carnes, Fairview vs. Saanvi Garg/Faith Ilgner, Unionville; Quiana Guo/Catelyn Janac, State College vs. Leena Kwak/Olivia Dodge, Conestoga; Avery Palandjian/Scotty Reynolds, Manheim Township vs. Mia Shuler/Kalindi Maggs, Williamsport; Erica Wang/Evelyn Wang, Southern Lehigh vs. Megan Walsh/Kyra Workman, Pennsbury; Shokhsanam Sadirova/Oydin Ruzmukehamedova, Brashear vs. Jenna Bell/Carolin Walters, Latrobe; Kate Hamilton/Orysya Khmil, Central vs. Alex Pancu/Leah Bouchard, Conrad Weiser; Kanon Ciarrocchi/Lucy Hederick, Radnor vs. Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, 10 a.m.

Class AA

Friday’s schedule

First round

Singles

Nikole Lisovyy, Lower Moreland vs. Emily Ruhlman, Bedford; Samantha Hayes, St. Marys vs. Nicole Kempton, South Park; Riley Smith, Lancaster Catholic vs. Olivia Dorner, South Williamsport; Alyssa Kush, Westmont vs. Brooke Bauer, Knoch; Laura Greb, Knoch vs. Kaitlyn Savidge, Loyalsock; Karissa Ghigiarelli, Riverside vs. Evelyn Whiteside, Eastern York; Isabella Bartolacci, Moravian Academy vs. Claire Cardie, Archbishop Wood; Anne Marie Prichard, Villa Maria vs. Ava Lewis, East Pennsboro, 11:30 a.m.

Doubles

Brette Foutch/Sarah Stahl, Delco Christian vs. Abby Rosman/Mia Rosman, Somerset; Lilia Lion/Davan Lion, St. Marys vs. Aleena Purewal/Milla Dobrovolska-Ivanova, Sewickley Academy; Anna Millen/Angelle San Jose, Lancaster Catholic vs. Lydia Barbour/Rei Saar, Montoursville; Olivia Ratchford/Emma Ratchford, Central Cambria vs. Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem; Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch vs. Lily Summerson/Lauren Peck, South Williamsport; Ella Krypel/Nicole Joanlanne, Wyoming Seminary vs. Sahara Sipple/Sadie Rieg, Trinity; Sabrina Yurconic/Meagan Niechwiadowicz, Allentown CC vs. Anna Leventhal/Virginia Yu, Masterman; Sarah DeMarco/Tara Thomas, Villa Maria vs. Bella D’Addesi/Jasmine Wang, Wyomissing, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Canon-McMillan (14-2) vs. North Allegheny (14-0) at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Knoch (17-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (17-0) at Fox Chapel, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Freeport 3, Avonworth 2

North Catholic 3, Beaver 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Catholic (15-0) vs. Freeport (15-0) at Fox Chapel, 2 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s results

Fort Cherry 3, Shenango 0

Bishop Canevin 3, Geibel 1

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Fort Cherry (13-2) vs. Bishop Canevin (15-0) at Fox Chapel, noon

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Site, time TBA

State College vs. Altoona

Class AAA

Championship

Date, site, time TBA

Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset

Class AA

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

West Shamokin at Bald Eagle Area, 7 p.m.

Tyrone at Central Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday’s schedule

Juniata Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Bishop Carroll at West Branch, 7 p.m.

