High school scores, summaries and schedules for Oct. 4, 2022

By:

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 | 12:17 AM

High schools

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Section 3A

Pine-Richland 15, Allderdice 0

Peters Township 1, North Allegheny 0

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 2, Norwin 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Frazier, 7 p.m.

City League

Nonconference

Perry at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny Six

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Northeast

Penn Hills at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big Seven

Connellsville at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Ringgold at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Greater Allegheny

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Hampton at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.

Parkway

Aliquippa at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Central Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at New Castle, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Allegheny 6

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.

East Allegheny at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Knoch, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Western Hills

Beaver at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

South Park at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Imani Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Derry, 7 p.m.

Yough at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Century

Brentwood at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Washington at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at New Brighton, 7 p.m.

Mohawk at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Laurel at Northgate, 7 p.m.

Shenango at South Side, 7 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Black Hills

Avella at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Leechburg at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Springdale at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

California at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.

Monessen at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Highlands at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Plum, 7 p.m.

Summit Academy at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Independent

Uniontown at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

University, W.Va. at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

University Prep at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Allderdice at Steubenville, Ohio, 7 p.m.

Butler at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class A

Black Hills

Burgettstown at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Bethel Park* 207, South Fayette 207

* won in playoff

Peters Township 194, Trinity 223

Medalists: Colton Lusk PT 36, Tyler Johnosn, Brock Carrigan T 43

Hockey

PIHL

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Mt. Lebanon 4, Cathedral Prep 1

Pine-Richland at Upper St. Clair, (n)

Baldwin 5, Seneca Valley 4

Class 2A

Armstrong 7, Franklin Regional 3

Bishop McCort 6, Butler 1

Thomas Jefferson 6, Meadville 1

South Fayette 10, Mars 2

Class A

Avonworth 8, Wheeling Park 5

West Allegheny 5, Blackhawk 4

Fox Chapel 5, Kiski 2

Shaler 10, Westmont Hilltop 1

Indiana 9, Hampton 0

Chartiers Valley at Montour, (n)

Varsity D2

Deer Lakes 8, Wilmington 1

Connellsville at Carrick, (n)

Neshannock 13, Central Valley 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 3A

Bethel Park at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, 7 p.m.

Class A

North Catholic at McDowell, Erie Bank Sports Park, 7:20 p.m.

Varsity D2

Ringgold at Trinity, Printscape Arena, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, Central Catholic 1

Section 2

Allderdice 10, Baldwin 1

Class 2A

Section 2

Jeannette 9, Derry 2

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 3, Beaver County Christian 2

Section 3

Springdale 3, Winchester Thurston 1

Trinity Christian 2, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonsection

West Shamokin 3, Armstrong 0

Beaver 4, Blackhawk 1

Charleroi 3, Laurel Highlands 0

Kiski Area 1, Ambridge 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 4:30 p.m.

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at Ambridge, 8 p.m.

Central Valley at West Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bethel Park at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Woodland Hills at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Freeport at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

McGuffey at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Avonworth at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Ellwood City at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Neshannock, 4 p.m.

Eden Christian at Freedom, 7 p.m.

South Side at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Beth-Center at California, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Burrell at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Kiski School at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 4, Butler 0

Pine-Richland 1, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley 5, Allderdice 0

Shaler 3, North Hills 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 8, Hempfield 0

Norwin 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 0

Mt. Lebanon 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 6, Armstrong 1

Hampton 3, Kiski Area 2

Mars 6, Oakland Catholic 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 2, Connellsville 1

Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 1, Elizabeth Forward 1

Section 3

Franklin Regional 2, Gateway 0

Penn Hills 5, Greensburg Salem 1

Latrobe 1, Plum 0

Section 4

Trinity 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Montour 3, Blackhawk 0

Moon 3, West Allegheny 0

Class 2A

Section 1

North Catholic 1, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell 1, Freeport 0

Apollo-Ridge 7, Highlands 0

Knoch 2, Valley 1

Section 3

Woodland Hills 7, East Allegheny 0

Mt. Pleasant 10, Ligonier Valley 0

Southmoreland 0, Yough 0

Section 4

McGuffey 7, Brownsville 1

Shady Side Academy 3, South Park 2

West Mifflin 1, Keystone Oaks 0

Class A

Section 1

Steel Valley 11, Jeannette 0

Riverview 5, Serra Catholic 2

Seton LaSalle 5, Springdale 1

Section 2

Charleroi 6, Beth-Center 0

Bentworth 1, South Allegheny 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Waynesburg 2

Section 3

Riverside 1, Eden Christian 0

Sewickley Academy 3, South Side 1

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 1, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 0

Winchester Thurston 7, Bishop Canevin 0

Ellis School 11, Carlynton 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Shaler, 3 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Connellsville at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Hopewell at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Armstrong 3, Highlands 2

Chartiers Valley 4, South Fayette 1

Hempfield 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Girls

Volleyball

Monday’s results

Class 3A

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Ringgold 2

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverside 3, Beaver Falls 1

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Southmoreland 2

Section 4

Avonworth 3, Sto-Rox 0

Class A

Section 4

Trinity Christian 3, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Burgettstown 3, Avella 1

Knoch 3, Burrell 2

Neshannock 3, Central Valley 2

Chartiers-Houston 3, Charleroi 1

Derry 3, Greensburg Salem 0

South Allegheny 3, East Allegheny 0

Frazier 3, Waynesburg 0

Freedom 3, Rochester 1

Hampton 3, Penn-Trafford 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0

Kiski Area 3, Serra Catholic 2

Latrobe 3, Norwin 2

Mapletown 3, Beth-Center 0

Brentwood 3, McKeesport 0

Pine-Richland 3, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, ppd.

South Side 3, Cornell 0

Union 3, Mohawk 1

Propel Braddock Hills 3, Carrick 1

Tuesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 6:30 p.m.

Plum at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

West Mifflin at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Oakland Catholic at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.

Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Lincoln Park at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Mars at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Greensburg Salem at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Highlands at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Neshannock at Laurel, 7 p.m.

Riverside at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Seton LaSalle at Fort Cherry, 7:15 p.m.

South Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Brentwood, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Bentworth at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Yough at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Neighborhood Academy at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Avella, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Nonconference

North Hills at Bethel Park, 7:15 p.m.

Peters Township at Norwin, 7:15 p.m.

West Allegheny at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

