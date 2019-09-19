High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2019
By:
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 11:32 PM
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Westinghouse at Carrick, 7 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Wednesday’s results
District 6
Heritage conference championship
At Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar
Individual results
Par 73
Ryan Jones, Ligonier Valley, 83; Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 84; Gunnar Elliot, Ligonier Valley, 87; Nate Zik, West Shamokin, 89; Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 89; Aaron Krug, Northern Cambria, 89
Team results
Ligonier Valley, 353; West Shamokin, 369; Northern Cambria, 385; Homer-Center, 409; Blairsville, 413; Saltsburg, 445
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem d. Indiana (DQ)
Medalists: Alex Holuta (I), 37; Jeff Mankins (GS), 39
Norwin 190, Hempfield 199
Medalists: Sal Cerilli (N), 34; Nic Suchko (H), 35
Penn-Trafford 191, Latrobe 203
Section 2
Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243
Medalists: Tyler Mocello (BV), 38; Jake Caldwell (BV), 39; Patrick Bush (BV), 39; Adreana Scaramucci (BV), 40
Section 3
North Allegheny 198, Butler 211
Medalists: Brayden Setnar (B), 37; Michael Delucia (NA), 37; Scott Fitzgerald (NA), 38; Adam Steinmetz (NA), 40
Section 7
Peters Township 192, Trinity 221
Medalists: Andrew Poon (Peters), 38; Christian Schreiber (Peters), 39; Nick Luniewski (Peters), 39; Ellian Ascencio (Peters), 40; Nick Wetzel (Peters), 40
Section 8
Armstrong 214, Highlands 248
Medalist: Anthony Lobb (A), 36
Class AA
Section 1
Freeport 273, Jeannette 294
Medalist: Alex Vickers (J), 46
Section 3
Eden Christian Academy 253, Winchester Thurston 272
Nonsection
Hampton 212, Shaler 224
Medalists: Harry Hamlin (H), 40; Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 40
Wednesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem d. Indiana (DQ)
Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 39; Sean Skidmore, 43; Ben Thomas, 44; Kole Randolph, 44; Ryan Nalevanko, 45
Indiana: Alex Holuta, 37; Danny Williams, 41; Adam Cowburn, 50; Drew Rado, 51; Zach Eisenhower, DQ
Section 2
Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243
Belle Vernon: Tyler Mocello, 38; Jake Caldwell, 39; Patrick Bush, 39; Adreana Scaramucci, 40; Maria Kruppa, 43
Albert Gallatin: Matt Karpeal, 41; Kohl Falio, 49; Jacob Elias, 50; Paige Metts, 51; Brendan Pento, 52
Class AA
Section 1
Freeport 273, Jeannette 294
Freeport: Paul Zecca, 51; Dominic Kurn, 53; Jack Mason, 56; Aidan Lindsay, 56; Karsen Kronen, 57
Jeannette: Alex Vickers, 46; Calvin Coffman, 54; Haley Kulha, 58; Logan Harshall, 63; Nate Christoff, 73
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL individual qualifiers
Class AAA
Section 4
At Hiland Golf Course, Butler
Par: 72
Target score: 88
Arianna Erka, Hampton, 73; Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 80; Paige Scott, Butler, 80; Bella Mercurio, Kiski Area, 87; nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 87
Class AA
Section 1
At Butler’s Golf Course, Elizabeth
Par: 72
Target score: 89
Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 81; Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 81; Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 82; Gia Hooper, Burgettstown, 84; Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85; Caroline Konieczny, Geibel, 88; Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic, 88; Delaney Lohr, Carmichaels, 88
Section 2
At Del Mar Golf Course, Ellwood City
Par: 73
Target score: 91
Maddie Smithco, North Catholic, 78; Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 78; Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 85; Zofia Gallick, Northgate, 89
District 6
Heritage conference championship
At Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar
Individual results
Par 73
Maddy Pierce, Ligonier Valley, 98; Molly Sisitki, Blairsville, 101; Haley Boyd, Ligonier Valley, 105; Kendra Pecora, Ligonier Valley, 108; Ava Adams, Ligonier Valley, 108; Macy Dawson, Northern Cambria, 109
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Mt. Lebanon 190, South Fayette 220
Medalist: Lindsay Powanda (MTL), 43
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 3
Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Class A
Section 3
Avonworth 5, Vincentian Academy 1
Nonsection
Monessen 8, Washington 1
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 8:30 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Section 4
McKeesport at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Allegheny 2, Butler 1
North Hills 2, Shaler 1
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 10, Brashear 0
Canon-McMillan 9, Mt. Lebanon 2
Moon 4, Upper St. Clair 1
Peters Township 9, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Connellsville 6, Hempfield 1
Norwin 7, Penn Hills 1
Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 8, Knoch 0
Hampton 2, Gateway 0
Indiana 4, Armstrong 0
Mars 2, Kiski Area 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 8, Elizabeth Forward 2
Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 1
Ringgold 5, Uniontown 2 Section 3
Oakland Catholic 10, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 8, West Mifflin 1
Thomas Jefferson 5, Trinity 1
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 1
Montour 3, Ambridge 1
South Fayette 3, Central Valley 0
Class AA
Section 1
North Catholic 8, Keystone Oaks 1
Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0 Steel Valley 1, Avonworth 0 Section 2
Burrell 3, Freeport 2
Deer Lakes 6, Apollo-Ridge 2
Valley 6, East Allegheny 0
Section 3
Brownsville 2, Southmoreland 1
South Park 7, Mt. Pleasant 0
Waynesburg 11, South Allegheny 0 Yough at Derry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Riverview 1
Springdale 5, Jeannette 0 Section 2
Bentworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0
Beth-Center 1, Geibel 0
McGuffey 5, Charleroi 1
Section 3
Freedom 6, Mohawk 1
OLSH 2, Riverside 1
Sewickley Academy 1, Quigley Catholic 0
South Side Beaver 9, Neshannock 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 1, Eden Christian 0
Seton LaSalle 2, Carlynton 1
Winchester Thurston 1, Vincentian Academy 0
Nonsection
Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 0
Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.
3 goals or more: Hannah Scardina, Indiana; Victoria Rothrauff, Franklin Regional (4)
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 3
South Side Beaver at Freedom, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Valley, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL singles championships
Class AAA
At Shady Side Academy
First round
Bethany Yauch, Baldwin, d. Sophia Solomon, Connellsville, 10-0; Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny, 10-1; Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Isabella Gaydosh, Mars, 10-1; Kat Wang, Peters Township, d. Carolina Walters, Latrobe, 10-2; Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, d. Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, 10-0; Jenna Bell, Latrobe, d. Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair, 10-3; Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy, 10-5; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Amanda Koren, Moon, 10-0
Quarterfinals
Yauch, Baldwin, d. Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2; Wang, Peters Township, d. Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-7; James, Fox Chapel, d. Bell, Latrobe, 10-4; Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Bruce, Peters Township, 10-5
Semifinals
Yauch, Baldwin, d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-4, 6-1; James, Fox Chapel, d. Gorman, Bethel Park, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3
Class AA
At North Allegheny
Semifinals
Laura Greb, Knoch d. Nicole Kempton, South Park; Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
South Fayette 3, Obama Academy 0
Section 4
Knoch at Ambridge (n)
Class AA
Section 1
New Brighton at Mohawk (n)
Class A
Section 1
Highlands at Aliquippa (n)
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks 3, Allderdice 0
Cornell at Avella (n)
Latrobe at Butler (n)
New Castle at Hickory (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 3, Blairsville 0
Thursday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:15 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.
Section 2
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Moon, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Obama Academy at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.; New Castle at Mars, 7:15 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
OLSH at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Geibel, 7 p.m.; West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Riverview at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.