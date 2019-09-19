High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 18, 2019

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 | 11:32 PM

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Westinghouse at Carrick, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

District 6

Heritage conference championship

At Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar

Individual results

Par 73

Ryan Jones, Ligonier Valley, 83; Jack McCullough, West Shamokin, 84; Gunnar Elliot, Ligonier Valley, 87; Nate Zik, West Shamokin, 89; Ryan Harbert, Ligonier Valley, 89; Aaron Krug, Northern Cambria, 89

Team results

Ligonier Valley, 353; West Shamokin, 369; Northern Cambria, 385; Homer-Center, 409; Blairsville, 413; Saltsburg, 445

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem d. Indiana (DQ)

Medalists: Alex Holuta (I), 37; Jeff Mankins (GS), 39

Norwin 190, Hempfield 199

Medalists: Sal Cerilli (N), 34; Nic Suchko (H), 35

Penn-Trafford 191, Latrobe 203

Section 2

Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243

Medalists: Tyler Mocello (BV), 38; Jake Caldwell (BV), 39; Patrick Bush (BV), 39; Adreana Scaramucci (BV), 40

Section 3

North Allegheny 198, Butler 211

Medalists: Brayden Setnar (B), 37; Michael Delucia (NA), 37; Scott Fitzgerald (NA), 38; Adam Steinmetz (NA), 40

Section 7

Peters Township 192, Trinity 221

Medalists: Andrew Poon (Peters), 38; Christian Schreiber (Peters), 39; Nick Luniewski (Peters), 39; Ellian Ascencio (Peters), 40; Nick Wetzel (Peters), 40

Section 8

Armstrong 214, Highlands 248

Medalist: Anthony Lobb (A), 36

Class AA

Section 1

Freeport 273, Jeannette 294

Medalist: Alex Vickers (J), 46

Section 3

Eden Christian Academy 253, Winchester Thurston 272

Nonsection

Hampton 212, Shaler 224

Medalists: Harry Hamlin (H), 40; Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 40

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem d. Indiana (DQ)

Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 39; Sean Skidmore, 43; Ben Thomas, 44; Kole Randolph, 44; Ryan Nalevanko, 45

Indiana: Alex Holuta, 37; Danny Williams, 41; Adam Cowburn, 50; Drew Rado, 51; Zach Eisenhower, DQ

Section 2

Belle Vernon 199, Albert Gallatin 243

Belle Vernon: Tyler Mocello, 38; Jake Caldwell, 39; Patrick Bush, 39; Adreana Scaramucci, 40; Maria Kruppa, 43

Albert Gallatin: Matt Karpeal, 41; Kohl Falio, 49; Jacob Elias, 50; Paige Metts, 51; Brendan Pento, 52

Class AA

Section 1

Freeport 273, Jeannette 294

Freeport: Paul Zecca, 51; Dominic Kurn, 53; Jack Mason, 56; Aidan Lindsay, 56; Karsen Kronen, 57

Jeannette: Alex Vickers, 46; Calvin Coffman, 54; Haley Kulha, 58; Logan Harshall, 63; Nate Christoff, 73

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL individual qualifiers

Class AAA

Section 4

At Hiland Golf Course, Butler

Par: 72

Target score: 88

Arianna Erka, Hampton, 73; Erin Drahnak, Fox Chapel, 80; Paige Scott, Butler, 80; Bella Mercurio, Kiski Area, 87; nina Busch, Fox Chapel, 87

Class AA

Section 1

At Butler’s Golf Course, Elizabeth

Par: 72

Target score: 89

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 81; Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 81; Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 82; Gia Hooper, Burgettstown, 84; Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 85; Caroline Konieczny, Geibel, 88; Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic, 88; Delaney Lohr, Carmichaels, 88

Section 2

At Del Mar Golf Course, Ellwood City

Par: 73

Target score: 91

Maddie Smithco, North Catholic, 78; Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 78; Zoe Luther, Sewickley Academy, 85; Zofia Gallick, Northgate, 89

District 6

Heritage conference championship

At Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar

Individual results

Par 73

Maddy Pierce, Ligonier Valley, 98; Molly Sisitki, Blairsville, 101; Haley Boyd, Ligonier Valley, 105; Kendra Pecora, Ligonier Valley, 108; Ava Adams, Ligonier Valley, 108; Macy Dawson, Northern Cambria, 109

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 190, South Fayette 220

Medalist: Lindsay Powanda (MTL), 43

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Class A

Section 3

Avonworth 5, Vincentian Academy 1

Nonsection

Monessen 8, Washington 1

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Highlands at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Moon, 8:30 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 4

McKeesport at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; South Fayette at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 6:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 2, Butler 1

North Hills 2, Shaler 1

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 10, Brashear 0

Canon-McMillan 9, Mt. Lebanon 2

Moon 4, Upper St. Clair 1

Peters Township 9, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Connellsville 6, Hempfield 1

Norwin 7, Penn Hills 1

Penn-Trafford 2, Latrobe 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 8, Knoch 0

Hampton 2, Gateway 0

Indiana 4, Armstrong 0

Mars 2, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 8, Elizabeth Forward 2

Laurel Highlands 7, Albert Gallatin 1

Ringgold 5, Uniontown 2 Section 3

Oakland Catholic 10, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 8, West Mifflin 1

Thomas Jefferson 5, Trinity 1

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 3, Blackhawk 1

Montour 3, Ambridge 1

South Fayette 3, Central Valley 0

Class AA

Section 1

North Catholic 8, Keystone Oaks 1

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0 Steel Valley 1, Avonworth 0 Section 2

Burrell 3, Freeport 2

Deer Lakes 6, Apollo-Ridge 2

Valley 6, East Allegheny 0

Section 3

Brownsville 2, Southmoreland 1

South Park 7, Mt. Pleasant 0

Waynesburg 11, South Allegheny 0 Yough at Derry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Riverview 1

Springdale 5, Jeannette 0 Section 2

Bentworth 4, Chartiers-Houston 0

Beth-Center 1, Geibel 0

McGuffey 5, Charleroi 1

Section 3

Freedom 6, Mohawk 1

OLSH 2, Riverside 1

Sewickley Academy 1, Quigley Catholic 0

South Side Beaver 9, Neshannock 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 1, Eden Christian 0

Seton LaSalle 2, Carlynton 1

Winchester Thurston 1, Vincentian Academy 0

Nonsection

Obama Academy 3, Carrick 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 0

Hopewell at West Allegheny, ppd.

3 goals or more: Hannah Scardina, Indiana; Victoria Rothrauff, Franklin Regional (4)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

South Side Beaver at Freedom, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Greensburg Salem at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Valley, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL singles championships

Class AAA

At Shady Side Academy

First round

Bethany Yauch, Baldwin, d. Sophia Solomon, Connellsville, 10-0; Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, d. Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny, 10-1; Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Isabella Gaydosh, Mars, 10-1; Kat Wang, Peters Township, d. Carolina Walters, Latrobe, 10-2; Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, d. Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, 10-0; Jenna Bell, Latrobe, d. Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair, 10-3; Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy, 10-5; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Amanda Koren, Moon, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Yauch, Baldwin, d. Masteller, Mt. Lebanon, 10-2; Wang, Peters Township, d. Yan, Franklin Regional, 10-7; James, Fox Chapel, d. Bell, Latrobe, 10-4; Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Bruce, Peters Township, 10-5

Semifinals

Yauch, Baldwin, d. Wang, Peters Township, 6-4, 6-1; James, Fox Chapel, d. Gorman, Bethel Park, 6-2, 0-6, 6-3

Class AA

At North Allegheny

Semifinals

Laura Greb, Knoch d. Nicole Kempton, South Park; Brooke Bauer, Knoch d. Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

South Fayette 3, Obama Academy 0

Section 4

Knoch at Ambridge (n)

Class AA

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk (n)

Class A

Section 1

Highlands at Aliquippa (n)

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks 3, Allderdice 0

Cornell at Avella (n)

Latrobe at Butler (n)

New Castle at Hickory (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, Blairsville 0

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Butler, 7:15 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Moon, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Quaker Valley, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.; New Castle at Mars, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; Mohawk at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

OLSH at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; South Park at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Serra Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; Washington at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Derry, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at Geibel, 7 p.m.; West Greene at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Burgettstown at Northgate, 7 p.m.; Cornell at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Eden Christian at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.