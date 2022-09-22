High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 21, 2022

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | 11:40 PM

High schools

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class 3A

Section 7

South Fayette 206, Chartiers Valley 230

Medalist: Derek Armfield (SF) 38

Upper St. Clair 185, West Allegheny 220

Medalists: Connor McKenzie, Johnny McShane (USC) 35

Section 8

North Catholic 204, Shaler 220

Class 2A

Section 4

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 273, Chartiers-Houston 278

Medalists: Mario Williams (OLSH) 43, Jake Perchinsky, Calvin Miklos (CH) 52

Section 7

South Park 193, South Allegheny 258

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Josh Nesky (SA) 40

South Park 196, South Allegheny 250

Medalists: JP Tusai (SP) 36, Josh Nesky (SA) 41

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL section qualifiers

Class 3A

Section 1

Diamond Run G.C.

Target Score: 90

Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 73

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 78

Lauren Kardos, North Allegheny, 78

Madison Sharek, Seneca Valley, 80

Ciara Anderson, Avonworth, 82

Megan Manesotis, North Allegheny 84

Paige Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 85

Gina Palladino, Oakland Catholic, 87

Alizabeth Cross, Moon, 90

Section 2

Butler’s G.C.

Target Score: 89

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 69

Mya Morgan, Elizabeth Forward, 74

Elli Benson, Peters Township, 75

Maggie Allan, Thomas Jefferson, 76

Brooke Vowcheck, Peters Township, 78

Anna Kushnir, Mt. Lebanon, 79

Amelia Severns, Peters Township, 82

Sophia Severns, Peters Township, 83

Ally Brennan, South Fayette, 84

Madeline Zerega, Mt. Lebanon, 87

Section 3

Greensburg County Club

Target Score: 92

Milana Yannascoli, Hempfield 80

Ali Boyle, Franklin Regional, 86

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 86

Antolena Damico, Penn-Trafford, 86

Gianna Johnson, Franklin Regional, 91

Adalena Robb, Norwin, 91

Section 4

Buffalo G.C.

Target Score: 90

Paige Ponteous, Butler, 85

Liala Golla, Fox Chapel, 90

Class 2A

Section 1

Cedarbrook G.C.

Target score: 95

Izzy Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 69

Claire Koniezcny, Geibel Catholic, 72

Haley Gill, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84

Anna Yourish, Deer Lakes, 84

Gianna Petersen, Beth-Center, 87

Allison Tepper, Mt. Pleasant, 90

Brenna Lamendola, Belle Vernon, 94

Avery Davis, Waynesburg, 94

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class A

Section 4

Carlynton 7, Brentwood 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, California 2

Nonsection

Brashear 1, Serra Catholic 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Berlin-Brothersvalley 3

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Butler, 8 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Moon at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 7:40 p.m.

Section 4

Obama Academy at Franklin Regional, 6 p.m.

Penn Hills at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

West Mifflin at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m.

Knoch at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Leechburg at Derry, 6:30 p.m.

Shady Side Academy at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Mohawk at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Freedom, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

South Side at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle at Mercyhurst Prep, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 2, Allderdice 1

North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, ppd.

North Hills at Butler, ppd.

Shaler at Pine-Richland, ppd

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 5, Baldwin 1

Hempfield at Peters Township, ppd.

Mt. Lebanon 2, Bethel Park 0

Upper St. Clair 4, Norwin 2

Class 3A

Section 1

Indiana 2, Kiski Area 1

Mars 9, Obama Academy 0

Hampton 3, Oakland Catholic 2

Section 2

Connellsville 2, Laurel Highlands 1

Elizabeth Forward 2, Belle Vernon 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, Ringgold 1

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 3

Latrobe 7, Gateway 0

Franklin Regional 5, Penn Hills 0

Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1

Section 4

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Blackhawk 3, Trinity 1

West Allegheny 1, Montour 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Central Valley 2, Hopewell 1

North Catholic 3, Beaver 2

Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Highlands at Freeport, ppd.

Knoch 2, Deer Lakes 1

Burrell 4, Valley 0

Section 3

Ligonier Valley 3, East Allegheny 2

Mt. Pleasant 6, Southmoreland 1

Yough 4, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

West Mifflin 3, McGuffey 0

Shady Side Academy 8, Brownsville 1

South Park 4, Keystone Oaks 2

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 10, Jeannette 1

Springdale 12, Riverview 2

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 7, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 6, Monessen 5

Waynesburg 6, South Allegheny 1

Section 3

Mohawk 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Freedom 5, South Side 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 4, Carlynton 0

Aquinas Academy 3, Ellis School 0

Winchester Thurston at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 2

Hempfield at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Steel Valley at Seton LaSalle, 8 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Apollo-Ridge at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Belle Vernon at South Park, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Hopewell at Freedom, 8 p.m.

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 6 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Waynesburg, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL singles championship

Class 3A

First round

Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) bye, Adelaide Kreutel (Oakland Catholic) d. Ellen Liu (Franklin Regional) 10-7, Emily Wincko (North Allegheny) d. Taylor Shanefelter 10-1, Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy) d. Evie Ellenberger (Upper St. Clair) 10-6, Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny) d. Sienna Siegel (Fox Chapel) 10-0, Sophia Cunningham (Mt. Lebanon) d. Gabi Moder (Baldwin) 10-7, Lilly Sierka (Bethel Park) d. Avery Massaro (Latrobe) 10-4, Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair) d. Ellie Kim (North Hills) 10-6.

Quarterfinals

Williams (PT) d. Kreutel (OC) 10-0, Poltinnikov (SSA) d. Wincko (NA) 10-6, Fernandez (NA) d. Cunningham (MTL) 10-7, Stief (USC) d. Sierka (BP) 10-3.

Semifinals

Williams (PT) d. Potinnikov (SSA) 6-1, 6-0. Stief (USC) d. Fernandez (NA) 6-4, 6-3.

Thursday’s schedule

Finals

Mia Williams (Penn-Trafford) vs. Maggie Stief (Upper St. Clair)

Consolation match

Nichole Poltinnikov (Shady Side Academy) vs. Sara Fernandez (North Allegheny)

Class 2A

First round

Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy) bye, Sasha Hoffman (Greensburg Central Catholic) d. Kaitlyn Kuczinski (Chartiers Valley) 10-4, Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston) d. Grace Stitt (Hampton) 10-6, Ally Bauer (Knoch) d. Sophia Smithnosky (Mt. Pleasant) 10-0, Nicole Kempton (South Park) d. Joyce Olawayle (Quaker Valley) 10-2, Chloe DeSanzo (Beaver) d. Peja Cruise (Montour) 10-2, Kirsten Close (Sewickley Academy) d. Gabriella Dusi (Belle Vernon) 10-5, Emily Greb (Knoch) d. Elisabeth Ervin (Valley) 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Close (SA) d. Hoffman (GCC) 10-0, Gurgel (WT) d. Bauer (K) 10-7, Kempton (SP) d. DeSanzo (B) 10-1, Greb (K) d. Close (SA) 10-4.

Semifinals

Close (SA) d. Gurgel (WT) 6-0, 6-3. Kempton (SP) d. Greb (K) 6-0, 6-3.

Thursday’s schedule

Finals

Ashley Close (Sewickley Academy) vs. Nicole Kempton (South Park)

Consolation match

Emily Greb (Knoch) vs. Cecilia Gurgel (Winchester Thurston)

Class 3A

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class 2A

Section 2

Ringgold 5, West Mifflin 0

Section 3

Ellis School 5, Burrell 0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Section 2

Peters Township 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Woodland Hills at McKeesport, (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, South Fayette 1

Class 2A

Section 2

South Park 3, Steel Valley 0

Section 4

Sto-Rox at Quaker Valley, ppd.

Central Valley 3, Freedom 0

Nonsection

Eden Christian at Aliquippa, (n)

Highlands 3, St. Joseph 0

Thursday’s schedule

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Norwin at Shaler, 7:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Penn Hills, 7:15 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7:15 p.m.

Trinity at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Connellsville at Belle Vernon, 7:15 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Ringgold, 7:10 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Fort Cherry at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at South Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Charleroi, 6 p.m.

Waynesburg at Brownsville, 6 p.m.

Yough at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at Avonworth, 7:15 p.m.

New Brighton at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:15 p.m.

Derry at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Freeport at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Valley at Neighborhood Academy, 6 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Western Beaver at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at California, 7:30 p.m.

Frazier at Avella, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

West Greene at Mapletown, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Hillcrest Christian at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Northgate at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

Springdale at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Pine-Richland at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

All schedules are subject to change. To report scores or schedule changes, email ptrsports@triblive.com.