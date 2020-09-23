High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 23, 2020

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 11:08 PM

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong 190, Indiana 213

Medalist: Maddox Rearic (A), 33

Norwin 209, Latrobe 220

Medalist: Logan Divald (N), 38

Section 5

Blackhawk 203, New Castle 216

Medalist: Luke Price (BH), 44

Section 8

Fox Chapel 188, Kiski Area 235

Medalist: Eli Yofan (FC), 35

Hampton 203, Knoch 224

Medalist: Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 37

Class 2A

Section 1

Riverview 201, St. Joseph 256

Medalist: Jack Migely (R), 42

Section 2

Derry 200, Mt. Pleasant 219

Medalist: Hunter Jurica (D), 38

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 220, Burgettstown 308

Medalists: Mike Smith (BC), 39; Ryan Saginaw (BC), 39

Wednesday’s summary

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Derry 200, Mt. Pleasant 219

Derry: Hunter Jurica 38, Ashton Beighley 39, Antonio Hauser 40, Bryce Baum 41, Ryan Bushey 42

Mt. Pleasant: Dylan Pawlak 42, Colin Hayes 43, Carson Kirshner 44, Jonathan Wagner 45, Steven Brown 45

Records: D (9-1), MP (6-3)

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Individual sectionals

Class 3A

Section 1

At Black Hawk Golf Course, Beaver Falls

Par 72

Target score: 88

Lihini Ranaweera, Seneca Valley, 76

Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 79

Arianna Erka, Hampton, 79

Sissi Hai, North Allegheny, 83

Katie Rose Rankin, North Allegheny, 84

Victoria Witouski, Mars, 85

Kaylee Houy, Blackhawk, 86

Allie Rice, Mars, 87

Section 3

At Murrysville Golf Course

Par 70

Target score: 89

Lauren Barber, Penn-Trafford, 81

Lucy Brayton, Penn Hills, 85

Brooke Horvath, Franklin Regional, 85

Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 85

Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 86

Raina Jones, Hempfield, 87

Madison Kinneer, Connellsville, 87

Class AA

Section 1

At Latrobe Elks

Par 72

Target score: 94

Meghan Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 75

Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 78

Ella Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 79

Izabella Aigner, Greensburg Central Catholic, 92

Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic, 92

Claire Konieczny, Geibel, 94

Class AA

Section 2

At The Club At Shadow Lakes, Aliquippa

Par 72

Target score: 97

Eva Bulger, Quaker Valley, 78

Dinah Bailey, Ambridge, 95

Kennedy Norton, Central Valley, 96

Molly McCommons, Ellwood City, 96

Faith Chapman, McGuffey, 97

Meagon Lewonas, Elizabeth Forward, 97

Team results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 4

Butler 191, Shaler 229

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 41

Fox Chapel 183, Butler 191

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 41

Fox Chapel 183, Shaler 229

Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC), 42; Nina Busch (FC), 42; Baylin BItar (FC), 42

Section 5

Montour 203, West Allegheny 214

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 2

Leechburg at Derry, ppd.

Section 4

Freedom 9, Mohawk 3

Nonsection

Washington at Beth-Center, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Brashear at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.

Highlands at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

Chartiers Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Montour at Moon, 8:30 p.m.

South Fayette at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Obama Academy at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

South Park at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Waynesburg at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.

Hopewell at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.

Sewickley Academy at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Geibel, 7:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Eden Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Monessen at California, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler 3, North Allegheny 2

Shaler 5, North Hills 3

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, ppd.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 1

Baldwin at Moon, ppd.

Section 3

Fox Chapel 3, Hempfield 0

Latrobe 1, Penn-Trafford 1 (2OT)

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional 1, Knoch 0

Hampton 5, Armstrong 0

Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0

Section 2

Ringgold 1, Laurel Highlands 0

Trinity 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Albert Gallatin at Connellsville, ppd.

Section 3

Plum 8, Penn Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Oakland Catholic 1

Brashear at Woodland Hills, ppd.

Section 4

Mars 6, Blackhawk 0

South Fayette 5, Central Valley 3

Montour at Chartiers Valley, ppd.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ambridge 1, Beaver 0

Avonworth 7, Hopewell 0

North Catholic 4, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Burrell 4, Deer Lakes 2

Freeport 4, Valley 0

Shady Side Academy at Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

Brownsville 8, McGuffey 0

Mt. Pleasant 3, Yough 1

Southmoreland 4, Waynesburg 0

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, East Allegheny 0

South Park 7, Elizabeth Forward 0

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 9, Apollo-Ridge 3

Serra Catholic 9, Ligonier Valley 0

Springdale at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 2, Chartiers-Houston 1

Beth-Center 3, Monessen 2

Seton LaSalle 4, Charleroi 2

Section 3

Freedom 7, Mohawk 2

South Side 4, Neshannock 1

Section 4

Aquinas Academy 3, Carlynton 0

Ellis School 2, Eden Christian 1

Bishop Canevin 1, Sewickley Academy 1 (2OT)

3 goals or more: Jamie Seneca, Plum; Mikaela Small, Seton LaSalle; Taylor Klingensmith, Southmoreland

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Hempfield at Allderdice, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Hampton at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Mercer at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

South Allegheny at Yough, 7 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 1

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0

Section 3

Allderdice 5, Woodland Hills 0

Oakland Catholic 5, Penn Hills 0

Section 4

West Allegheny 5, Trinity 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Derry 1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Valley 2

Southmoreland 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Section 3

Ellis School 5, Riverview 0

Section 4

Neshannock 5, Ambridge 0

Section 5

Hopewell 4, Carlynton 1

Quaker Valley 3, Montour 2

Wednesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 1

Latrobe 4, Franklin Regional 1

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Addison Kemerer, 6-2, 7-5; Carolina Walters (L) d. Ellen Liu, 6-1, 6-3; Avery Massaro (L) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-3, 7-6(2)

Doubles: Jenna Bell/Emily Pierce (L) d. Sarah Gardner/Abby Krieger, 6-0, 6-1; Maya Jain/Reese Petrosky (L) d. Aastha Ladini/Divya Hegde, 6-1, 6-3

Norwin 3, Hempfield 2

Singles: Alexis Smith (H) d. Jenna Beach, 4-6, 6-2 (10-7); Sydney Pesarsick (N) d. Olivia Shafer, 6-2, 6-1; Corrine Bringe (H) d. Trinity Miller, 6-1, 6-2

Doubles: Sadie Cuturilo/Isha Vyas (N) d. Brooklyn Verellen/Claire Bryan, 6-2, 6-4; Jordan Napierkowski/Abigail Campbell (N) d. Kaylee Urban/Anna Taylor, 6-0, 6-1

Class 2A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Derry 1

Singles: Leah Perry (D) d. Gigi Pediconi, 2-6, 3-6; Kate Szekely (GCC) d. Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-2; Ellie Losey (GCC) d. Elizabeth Kott, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

Doubles: Juliette Steffensen/Emma Riley (GCC) d. Danielle Dominick/Allison Johnston, 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(7-5); Taylor Guzik/Bella DeRubeis (GCC) d. Emily Main/Kelly Burd, 6-2, 6-1

Mt. Pleasant 3, Valley 2

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Eden Richey, 7-5, 7-6(8-6); Hannah Brown (MP) d. Rachel Schrock, 6-1, 6-2; Elisabeth Ervin (MP) d. Sophia Smithnosky, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Marisa Barca/Brinley Hegedus (MP) d. Ashley Marne/Olivia Stone, 6-3, 6-2; Katie Hutter/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Brinley O’Sullivan/Adriana Vagnier, 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Penn-Trafford 5, Armstrong 0

Singles: Lauren Yamrick (PT) d. Toby Atwood, 6-4, 6-1; Marissa Setzenfand (PT) d. Kayla Check, 6-0, 6-3; Lena Yuhas (PT) d. Jensen Stolitza, 6-4, 6-2

Doubles: Kaia Conte/Lauren Burkley (PT) d. Gabby Dobransky/Abby Yankasky, 6-3, 7-6(5); Gianna Purpura/Stephanie McBarron (PT) d. Caleigh Robb/Sofya Recupero, 6-3, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 2

Moon 3, Bethel Park 1

Class 3A

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 3, Mohawk 1

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Ligonier Valley at Deer Lakes (n)

Class A

Section 2

West Greene 3, Mapletown 2

Nonsection

North Hills at Avonworth (n)

Southmoreland at Norwin (n)

Lincoln Park at Western Beaver (n)

Thursday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Butler, 7 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Moon, 7 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Peters Township at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Gateway at Norwin, 7 p.m.

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Plum, 7 p.m.

Penn Hills at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Montour, 7 p.m.

West Allegheny at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Uniontown at Thomas Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Yough at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Beaver at Lincoln Park, 7 p.m.

Hopewell at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Knoch at Mars, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Freedom at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.

New Brighton at Shenango, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.

North Catholic at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Quaker Valley at Avonworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Frazier at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Southmoreland at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Burgettstown at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

South Park at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Section 5

South Allegheny at Derry, 7 p.m.

Steel Valley at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Valley at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

Union at South Side, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Northgate at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Trinity Christian at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Upper St. Clair at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

