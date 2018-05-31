High school scores, summaries and schedules: May 31, 2018

By: Tribune-Review

Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 8:42 PM

Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review, Thomas Jeffersons's Bella Bucy pitches the ball against West Allegheny during the WPIAL Class 5A softball championship Thursday, May 31, 2018, at Seton Hill University. West Allegheny won 4-2.

High schools

Lacrosse

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

LaSalle College vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; Avon Grove vs. Conestoga at West Chester Henderson, 5 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Pine-Richland at Cumberland Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Exeter Township, noon; Crestwood vs. York Catholic at Emmaus, 2 p.m.; Springfield-Delco vs. Strath Haven at West Chester Henderson, 3 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Mars at State College, 5 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Garnet Valley vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 2 p.m.; Unionville vs. Archbishop Carroll at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Springfield-Delco vs. Wilson at West Chester East, 5 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. State College at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Villa Maria vs. Penncrest at West Chester East, 3 p.m.; Radnor vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Susquehannock vs. Quaker Valley at State College, 3 p.m.; Hershey vs. Kennard Dale at Penn Manor, 2 p.m.

Softball

WPIAL playoffs

Class 5A

Championship

Thursday's result

West Allegheny 4, Thomas Jefferson 2

Class 3A

Championship

Thursday's result

Southmoreland 12, South Park 1

Class A

Championship

Thursday's result

West Greene 5, Monessen 4

Thursday's summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

West Allegheny 4, Thomas Jefferson 2

West Allegheny022-000-0—4-4-0

Thomas Jefferson100-001-0—2-9-2

WP: Ashley Seamon LP: Bella Bucy 2B: TJ: Haleigh Karcher, Lily Rockwell. 3B: WA: Taylor Goldstrohm, Megan Pollinger.

Class 3A

Southmoreland 12, South Park 1

Southmoreland505-02—12-9-1

South Park000-10—1-5-5

WP: Jess Matheny LP: Jess Dean 2B: So: Maegan Shetterly, Matheny. SP: Jess Dean, Grace Albitz. 3B: So: Bethany Bunner. SP: Kaitlyn Pavlick.

Class A

West Greene 5, Monessen 4

Monessen200-000-2—4-9-2

West Greene000-110-3—5-8-3

WP: Jade Renner LP: Dana Vatakis 2B: Mon: Maddie Guzzie, Destiny Habeck, Hannah Yorty. WG: Madison Renner, Jade Renner.

Volleyball

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Council Rock North (20-0) vs. Emmaus (22-0) at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.; Central Bucks East (21-4) vs. Hempfield-District 3 (16-0) at Exeter Township, 3:30 p.m.; Central York (15-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-1) at Red Lion, 4 p.m.; Butler (18-4) vs. North Allegheny (20-0) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Saturday's schedule

Northeastern (18-0) vs. Dock Mennonite (16-4) at Exeter Township, 2 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (16-0) vs. Palmyra (16-4) at Minersville, 1 p.m.; Manheim Central (18-1) vs. Ambridge (15-3) at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (15-1) vs. Derry (14-4) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

