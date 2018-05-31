High school scores, summaries and schedules: May 31, 2018
By: Tribune-Review
Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 8:42 PM
High schools
Lacrosse
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
LaSalle College vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 6 p.m.; Avon Grove vs. Conestoga at West Chester Henderson, 5 p.m.; Garnet Valley vs. Cumberland Valley at Exeter Township, 4 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. Pine-Richland at Cumberland Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. Allentown Central Catholic at Exeter Township, noon; Crestwood vs. York Catholic at Emmaus, 2 p.m.; Springfield-Delco vs. Strath Haven at West Chester Henderson, 3 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Mars at State College, 5 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Garnet Valley vs. Parkland at Exeter Township, 2 p.m.; Unionville vs. Archbishop Carroll at Methacton, 3 p.m.; Springfield-Delco vs. Wilson at West Chester East, 5 p.m.; Manheim Township vs. State College at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Villa Maria vs. Penncrest at West Chester East, 3 p.m.; Radnor vs. Gwynedd Mercy at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Susquehannock vs. Quaker Valley at State College, 3 p.m.; Hershey vs. Kennard Dale at Penn Manor, 2 p.m.
Softball
WPIAL playoffs
Class 5A
Championship
Thursday's result
West Allegheny 4, Thomas Jefferson 2
Class 3A
Championship
Thursday's result
Southmoreland 12, South Park 1
Class A
Championship
Thursday's result
West Greene 5, Monessen 4
Thursday's summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
West Allegheny 4, Thomas Jefferson 2
West Allegheny022-000-0—4-4-0
Thomas Jefferson100-001-0—2-9-2
WP: Ashley Seamon LP: Bella Bucy 2B: TJ: Haleigh Karcher, Lily Rockwell. 3B: WA: Taylor Goldstrohm, Megan Pollinger.
Class 3A
Southmoreland 12, South Park 1
Southmoreland505-02—12-9-1
South Park000-10—1-5-5
WP: Jess Matheny LP: Jess Dean 2B: So: Maegan Shetterly, Matheny. SP: Jess Dean, Grace Albitz. 3B: So: Bethany Bunner. SP: Kaitlyn Pavlick.
Class A
West Greene 5, Monessen 4
Monessen200-000-2—4-9-2
West Greene000-110-3—5-8-3
WP: Jade Renner LP: Dana Vatakis 2B: Mon: Maddie Guzzie, Destiny Habeck, Hannah Yorty. WG: Madison Renner, Jade Renner.
Volleyball
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Council Rock North (20-0) vs. Emmaus (22-0) at Exeter Township, 5 p.m.; Central Bucks East (21-4) vs. Hempfield-District 3 (16-0) at Exeter Township, 3:30 p.m.; Central York (15-2) vs. Cumberland Valley (17-1) at Red Lion, 4 p.m.; Butler (18-4) vs. North Allegheny (20-0) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Saturday's schedule
Northeastern (18-0) vs. Dock Mennonite (16-4) at Exeter Township, 2 p.m.; Holy Redeemer (16-0) vs. Palmyra (16-4) at Minersville, 1 p.m.; Manheim Central (18-1) vs. Ambridge (15-3) at Bald Eagle, 3 p.m.; Cambridge Springs (15-1) vs. Derry (14-4) at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
- Loading...