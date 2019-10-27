High school scores, summaries for Oct. 26, 2019

By:

Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 11:43 PM

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Football

Saturday’s results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver 13, Freedom 3

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley 58, Portage 6

District 8

City League championship

Westinghouse 12, University Prep 2

Saturday’s summaries

Football

WPIAL

Class 2A

Midwestern

Western Beaver 13, Freedom 3

Freedom 0 0 3 0 —3

Western Beaver 0 7 0 6 —13

WB: Noah Gray 31 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Zack Shank kick)

F: Garrett Paxton 34 field goal

WB: Noah Gray 10 pass from LeFebvre (kick failed)

Passing leaders: WB, Xander LeFebvre 10-17-117-2TD-0INT.

Receiving leaders: WB, Noah Gray 7-101, 2 TDs.

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Ligonier Valley 58, Portage 6

Ligonier Valley 19 6 20 13 —58

Portage 0 0 0 6 —6

LV: Kyrie Miller 51 run (John Beard kick)

LV: Miller 42 run (kick failed)

LV: Sam Sheeder 1 run (pass failed)

LV: Sheeder 1 run (pass failed)

LV: Miller 9 run (Sheeder run)

LV: Sheeder 5 run (kick failed)

LV: Nick Beitel 22 run (kick failed)

LV: Beitel 1 run (kick failed)

LV: Beitel 23 run (Beard kick)

P: Ty Kennedy 7 run (run failed)

Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 27-234, 3 TDs.

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 12, University Prep 2

Westinghouse 0 6 6 0 —12

University Prep 0 0 0 2 —2

W: Tarik Hamilton 57 pass from Troy Lanier (run failed)

W: Cameron Jones 15 pass from Lanier (pass failed)

University Prep: safety

Passing leaders: W, Troy Lanier 6-13-102-2TD-0INT.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Canon-McMillan 3, Plum 2

Mt. Lebanon 2, Seneca Valley 1

Championship

Date, time TBA

Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium

Class AAA

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Franklin Regional 3, Blackhawk 0

West Allegheny 1, Hampton 0

Championship

Date, time TBA

Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium

Class AA

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Deer Lakes 3, South Park 0

Quaker Valley 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Championship

Date, time TBA

Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium

Class A

Semifinals

Saturday’s results

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 2

Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0

Schedule

Championship

Date, time TBA

Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Westmont Hilltop vs. Juniata at Richland, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Norwin (17-1-0) vs. Seneca Valley (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (17-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.

Class AAA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mars (16-0-1) vs. Belle Vernon (16-3-0) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Plum (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (15-2-0) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freeport (16-4-0) vs. Yough (16-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (12-4-0) vs. South Park (13-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Freedom (20-0-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (17-1-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-1-0) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Tuesday’s schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Monday’s schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Somerset vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday’s schedule

Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA

Tennis

Girls

PIAA championships

at Hershey Racquet Club

Class AAA

Semifinals

Downingtown West 3, Radnor 1

Fox Chapel 3, Manheim Township 1

Finals

Fox Chapel 3, Downingtown West 2

Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Tanya Pant, 6-2, 6-0; Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Sophia Koons, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Lily Shi, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3

Doubles: Alyssa Dehart/Kaitlyn Pacheco (DW) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 7-6, 6-1; Divya Kalmady/Lili Zebluim (DW) d. Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy, 6-4, 6-3

Class AA

Semifinals

Knoch 4, Lancaster Catholic 1

Sewickley Academy 5, Lower Moreland 0

Finals

Sewickley Academy 3, Knoch 0

Singles: Evelyn Safar (S) d. Laura Greb, 6-1, 6-4; Simran Bedi (S) default; Christina Walton (S) default

Doubles: Victoria Keller/Emma DiSantis (S) d. Libby Conlon/Jadyn Brown, 6-1, 7-5; Aleena Purewall/Milla Dobrovolska Ivanova (S) d. Caroline Ejzak/Riley Wynn, 6-1, 6-0

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Monday’s schedule

Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Armstrong (11-4) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.