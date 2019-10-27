High school scores, summaries for Oct. 26, 2019
Saturday, October 26, 2019 | 11:43 PM
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Pine-Richland vs. Peters Township at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Penn-Trafford vs. Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Western Beaver 13, Freedom 3
District 6
Appalachian Bowl
Ligonier Valley 58, Portage 6
District 8
City League championship
Westinghouse 12, University Prep 2
Saturday’s summaries
Football
WPIAL
Class 2A
Midwestern
Western Beaver 13, Freedom 3
Freedom 0 0 3 0 —3
Western Beaver 0 7 0 6 —13
WB: Noah Gray 31 pass from Xander LeFebvre (Zack Shank kick)
F: Garrett Paxton 34 field goal
WB: Noah Gray 10 pass from LeFebvre (kick failed)
Passing leaders: WB, Xander LeFebvre 10-17-117-2TD-0INT.
Receiving leaders: WB, Noah Gray 7-101, 2 TDs.
District 6
Appalachian Bowl
Ligonier Valley 58, Portage 6
Ligonier Valley 19 6 20 13 —58
Portage 0 0 0 6 —6
LV: Kyrie Miller 51 run (John Beard kick)
LV: Miller 42 run (kick failed)
LV: Sam Sheeder 1 run (pass failed)
LV: Sheeder 1 run (pass failed)
LV: Miller 9 run (Sheeder run)
LV: Sheeder 5 run (kick failed)
LV: Nick Beitel 22 run (kick failed)
LV: Beitel 1 run (kick failed)
LV: Beitel 23 run (Beard kick)
P: Ty Kennedy 7 run (run failed)
Rushing leaders: LV, Kyrie Miller 27-234, 3 TDs.
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 12, University Prep 2
Westinghouse 0 6 6 0 —12
University Prep 0 0 0 2 —2
W: Tarik Hamilton 57 pass from Troy Lanier (run failed)
W: Cameron Jones 15 pass from Lanier (pass failed)
University Prep: safety
Passing leaders: W, Troy Lanier 6-13-102-2TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Canon-McMillan 3, Plum 2
Mt. Lebanon 2, Seneca Valley 1
Championship
Date, time TBA
Mt. Lebanon (15-4-1) vs. Canon-McMillan (14-3-1) at Highmark Stadium
Class AAA
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Franklin Regional 3, Blackhawk 0
West Allegheny 1, Hampton 0
Championship
Date, time TBA
Franklin Regional(18-0-1) vs. West Allegheny (14-5-1) at Highmark Stadium
Class AA
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Deer Lakes 3, South Park 0
Quaker Valley 2, Shady Side Academy 0
Championship
Date, time TBA
Deer Lakes (16-4-0) vs. Quaker Valley (19-2-0) at Highmark Stadium
Class A
Semifinals
Saturday’s results
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Springdale 2
Winchester Thurston 3, Carlynton 0
Schedule
Championship
Date, time TBA
Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) vs. Carlynton (18-2-0) at Highmark Stadium
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Tyrone vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 8
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Westmont Hilltop vs. Juniata at Richland, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria vs. Huntingdon at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Bishop Carroll vs. West Shamokin at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Norwin (17-1-0) vs. Seneca Valley (13-3-2) at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (17-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (15-2-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.
Class AAA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mars (16-0-1) vs. Belle Vernon (16-3-0) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.; Plum (16-1-1) vs. West Allegheny (15-2-0) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Freeport (16-4-0) vs. Yough (16-1-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; North Catholic (12-4-0) vs. South Park (13-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Freedom (20-0-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3-0) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Bentworth (17-1-0) vs. Shady Side Academy (15-1-0) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Tuesday’s schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Hollidaysburg, 5:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Monday’s schedule
Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Somerset vs. Bedford at Mansion Park, Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday’s schedule
Moshannon Valley vs. West Branch at Mansion Park, Altoona, TBA
Tennis
Girls
PIAA championships
at Hershey Racquet Club
Class AAA
Semifinals
Downingtown West 3, Radnor 1
Fox Chapel 3, Manheim Township 1
Finals
Fox Chapel 3, Downingtown West 2
Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Tanya Pant, 6-2, 6-0; Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Sophia Koons, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Lily Shi, 3-6, 7-6, 6-3
Doubles: Alyssa Dehart/Kaitlyn Pacheco (DW) d. Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret, 7-6, 6-1; Divya Kalmady/Lili Zebluim (DW) d. Anna Ferris/Diya Reddy, 6-4, 6-3
Class AA
Semifinals
Knoch 4, Lancaster Catholic 1
Sewickley Academy 5, Lower Moreland 0
Finals
Sewickley Academy 3, Knoch 0
Singles: Evelyn Safar (S) d. Laura Greb, 6-1, 6-4; Simran Bedi (S) default; Christina Walton (S) default
Doubles: Victoria Keller/Emma DiSantis (S) d. Libby Conlon/Jadyn Brown, 6-1, 7-5; Aleena Purewall/Milla Dobrovolska Ivanova (S) d. Caroline Ejzak/Riley Wynn, 6-1, 6-0
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Seneca Valley (7-6) at North Allegheny (12-0), 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin (12-3) at Moon (11-3), 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic (9-6) at Pine-Richland (10-2), 7:30 p.m.; Shaler (8-5) at Canon McMillan (12-2), 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Monday’s schedule
Knoch (15-0) vs. West Allegheny (13-2) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (15-0) vs. Armstrong (11-4) at Pine-Richland, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (15-0) vs. Chartiers Valley (11-4) at Moon, 6 p.m.; South Fayette (15-0) vs. Elizabeth Forward (11-4) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
North Catholic (13-0) vs. Ellwood City (11-2) at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic (13-0) vs. Beaver (13-0) at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport (13-0) vs. Hopewell (9-4) at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier (13-0) vs. Avonworth (10-3) at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Bishop Canevin (13-0) vs. Brentwood (9-4) at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels (14-1) vs. Geibel (14-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Fort Cherry (11-2) vs. Vincentian Academy (13-2) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Shenango (15-0) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (15-0) at North Hills, 6 p.m.
