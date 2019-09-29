High school scores, summaries for Sept. 28, 2019
By:
Saturday, September 28, 2019 | 11:33 PM
High schools
Football
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 34, Serra Catholic 14
Class A
Eastern
Riverview 21, Imani Christian 20
Saturday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 2A
Three Rivers
Burgettstown 34, Serra Catholic 14
Serra Catholic 0 0 7 7 —14
Burgettstown 10 3 14 7 —34
B: Jake Lounder 25 run (Seth Phillis kick)
B: Phillis 27 field goal
B: Phillis 20 field goal
B: Phillis 57 pass from Lounder (Phillis kick)
SC: Paul Pearson 24 pass from Max Rocco (Joe Folino kick)
B: Lounder 2 run (Phillis kick)
B: Phillis 85 interception return (Phillis kick)
SC: Zion LaTouche 12 run (Folino kick)
Rushing leaders: SC, Ray Holmes 13-100.
Passing leaders: B, Jake Lounder 7-18-113-1TD-1INT.
Class A
Eastern
Riverview 21, Imani Christian 20
Imani Christian 8 0 6 6 —20
Riverview 0 13 0 8 —21
IC: Pharoh Fisher 4 run (Fisher run)
R: Zach Hanlon 9 run (pass failed)
R: James Williams 6 interception return (Ike Murphy kick)
IC: Braushaud Mullen 25 run (run failed)
IC: Raysaun Jackson 35 pass from Fisher (run failed)
R: Hanlon 2 run (Hanlon kick)
Rushing leaders: R, Zach Hanlon 23-112, 2 TDs.
Passing leaders: IC, Pharoh Fisher 8-17-161-1TD-0INT.
Soccer
Boys
Saturday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 6, Shaler 0
Class A
Section 1
Riverside 5, Neshannock 2
Nonsection
Baldwin 1, North Catholic 1 (2OT)
Beth-Center 4, Jeannette 0
Brownsville 7, Monessen 4
Central Catholic 3, Peters Township 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Southmoreland 2
Gateway 5, Penn Hills 0
Geibel 6, Washington 2
Greensburg Salem 4, Derry 0
Hollidaysburg 0, South Park 0 (2OT)
Kiski Area 2, Latrobe 0
Kiski School 4, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Leechburg 2, Carrick 0
Moon 9, West Mifflin 0
Mohawk 4, Hopewell 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Fox Chapel 1
North Hills 1, Sewickley Academy 0
Quaker Valley 5, Montour 2
Serra Catholic 4, East Allegheny 1
Slippery Rock 3, Freeport 1
Trinity 5, Chartiers-Houston 0
Upper St. Clair 4, Pine-Richland 3
Woodland Hills 4, Trinity Christian 0
Mt. Pleasant at Belle Vernon, ppd.
Springdale at Highlands, ppd.
Girls
Saturday’s results
Class A
Section 3
OLSH 6, Mohawk 0
Riverside 9, Neshannock 0
Section 4
Seton LaSalle 2, Vincentian Academy 0
Nonsection
Brownsville 13, Monessen 1
Butler 3, Moon 1
Fox Chapel 2, Mt. Lebanon 1 (OT)
Franklin Regional 4, Montour 1
Freeport 4, Springdale 1
Gateway 0, Penn Hills 0 (2OT)
Obama Academy 5, McKeesport 0
Thomas Jefferson 2, South Park 1
Trinity 5, Chartiers-Houston 1
West Allegheny 4, Oakland Catholic 2
Villa Maria (Erie) at Pine-Richland (n)
Central Valley at Hopewell, ppd.
Hampton at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
Kiski Area at Latrobe, ppd.
Mohawk at Wilmington, ppd.
North Catholic at Knoch, ppd.
Riverside at Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Seton La Salle at Deer Lakes, ppd.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.
Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.