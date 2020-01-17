High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 16, 2020

Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 11:59 PM

Basketball

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 3A

Section 3

South Allegheny 65, Deer Lakes 41

Nonsection

Baldwin 66, Penn-Trafford 57

Fox Chapel 50, McKeesport 36

Knoch 72, Indiana 57

Mt. Pleasant 60, Elizabeth Forward 57

Penn Hills 92, Latrobe 71

Southmoreland 74, Geibel 59

Norwin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

District 6

Nonsection

DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center (n)

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 5A

Section 1

Class 5A

Section 1

Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.

Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.

Kiski Area at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 2

Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Northgate at Springdale, 7:30 a.m.

Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Sto-Rox at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Brentwood at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.

California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.

Serra Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Shenango at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.

South Side at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Cornell at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.

Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 6 p.m.

Propel Montour at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Derry at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

North Allegheny at Erie, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Quaker Valley at George Jr. Republic, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Marion Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.

United at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

District 8

City League

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.

Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.

Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.

MLK Weekend Showcase

At Woodland Hills

Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), 5:30 p.m.

Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.), 8:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

Fox Chapel 56, Butler 51

Norwin 78, Pine-Richland 38

Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 35

Section 2

Baldwin 46, Peters Township 37

Bethel Park 55, Hempfield 31

Mt. Lebanon 62, Connellsville 44

Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 21

Class 5A

Section 1

Chartiers Valley 81, Lincoln Park 49

Moon 55, Thomas Jefferson 52

South Fayette 52, Montour 29

Trinity 73, West Allegheny 12

Section 2

Gateway 47, Franklin Regional 33

Hampton 35, Armstrong 17

Section 3

Latrobe 50, Albert Gallatin 36

Penn-Trafford 38, Penn Hills 30

Uniontown 62, Laurel Highlands 24

Woodland Hills 55, Oakland Catholic 53 (OT)

Class 4A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge 61, Burrell 42

Knoch 68, Highlands 30

Freeport 65, Greensburg Salem 38

North Catholic 72, Indiana 50

Section 2

Ambridge 66, Hopewell 26

Central Valley 66, Keystone Oaks 45

Quaker Valley 64, New Castle 41

Section 3

Belle Vernon 32, Ringgold 27

Elizabeth Forward 44, Mt. Pleasant 39

Southmoreland 50, West Mifflin 31

Yough at McKeesport, ppd.

Class 3A

Section 1

Avonworth 64, Beaver Falls 24

Beaver 51, Neshannock 39

Freedom 48, Ellwood City 44

Mohawk 61, Riverside 33

Section 2

Brownsville 42, Washington 23

Seton LaSalle 58, Beth-Center 45

South Park 63, McGuffey 46

Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 40

Section 3

Carlynton 42, Derry 31

Deer Lakes 52, South Allegheny 51

East Allegheny 58, Steel Valley 43

Shady Side Academy 50, Valley 27

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel 65, Northgate 13

OLSH 59, Aliquippa 39

Shenango 49, New Brighton 46

South Side 61, Sto-Rox 31

Section 2

Brentwood 56, Springdale 15

Ellis School at Riverview, ppd.

Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 65, Burgettstown 33

Chartiers-Houston 38, Frazier 31

Fort Cherry 54, Bentworth 22

Class A

Section 1

Eden Christian 50, Union 24

Rochester 74, Cornell 11

Vincentian Academy 59, Sewickley Academy 39

Section 2

Avella 73, Geibel 35

California 62, Mapletown 18

West Greene 53, Monessen 37

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 49, Northern Cambria 24

United 35, West Shamokin 29

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Class 5A

Section 2

Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Section 3

Yough at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Clairton at California, 6 p.m.

Derry at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 6 p.m.

Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.

Propel Andrew Street at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.

West Allegheny at Beaver, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Marion Center at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.

Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.

Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.

Bowling

Boys

Thursday’s result

WPIBL

Franklin Regional 5, Apollo-Ridge 2

Thursday’s summary

WPIBL

Franklin Regional 5, Apollo-Ridge 2

High-Game: Alex Smith (FR), 216; Kaleb Mulkey (AR), 224

High-Series: Alex Smith (FR), 621; Anthony Blackgrove (AR), 595

Records: FR (6-1); AR (4-3)

Girls

Thursday’s result

WPIBL

Apollo-Ridge 7, Franklin Regional 0

Thursday’s summary

Franklin Regional 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

High-Game: Alania Jenkins (FR), 193; Christin Womeldorf (AR), 207

High-Series: Jenkins (FR), 527; Womeldorf (AR), 589

Records: FR (6-1); AR (2-5)

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park (n)

Class AA

Southeast

Latrobe 6, Penn-Trafford 4

Class B

North

Burrell 14, McDowell 4

Baldwin 5, Moon 1

Nonconference

Indiana 10, Beaver 0

North Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 0

Norwin 10, Freeport 1

Ringgold 9, Central Valley 1

3 goals or more: Sal Cerilli, Norwin

Rifle

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Hempfield 798-52x, Plum 775-36x

Penn-Trafford 797-55x, Indiana 793-52x

Swimming and diving

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 89, Cornell 45

Belle Vernon 91, Ringgold 71

Deer Lakes 87, Knoch 77

Hampton 107, Gateway 78

Penn-Trafford 102, Connellsville 61

Plum 90, Shaler 70

Quaker Valley 91, Blackhawk 67

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Beaver 86, Cornell 30

Hampton 95, Gateway 91

Knoch 81, Deer Lakes 52

Penn-Trafford 96, Connellsville 85

Quaker Valley 97, Blackhawk 82

Ringgold 78, Belle Vernon 60

Wrestling

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.

WPIAL section championships

Wednesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Semifinals

At Hempfield

Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.

Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Mt. Lebanon

Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At North Allegheny

North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.

Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.

Championship

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Semifinals

At Waynesburg

Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Semifinals

At McGuffey

McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.

Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Championship

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Semifinals

At Quaker Valley

Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.

Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Fifth place

Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Semifinals

At Elizabeth Forwad

Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.

Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.

Championship

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Consolation

At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.

Fitfth place

Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.

