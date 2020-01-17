High school scores, summaries, schedules for Jan. 16, 2020
Thursday, January 16, 2020 | 11:59 PM
Basketball
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 3A
Section 3
South Allegheny 65, Deer Lakes 41
Nonsection
Baldwin 66, Penn-Trafford 57
Fox Chapel 50, McKeesport 36
Knoch 72, Indiana 57
Mt. Pleasant 60, Elizabeth Forward 57
Penn Hills 92, Latrobe 71
Southmoreland 74, Geibel 59
Norwin at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.
District 6
Nonsection
DuBois Central Catholic at Marion Center (n)
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 5A
Section 1
Class 5A
Section 1
Gateway at Woodland Hills, 7 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Trinity, 7:15 p.m.
Montour at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Armstrong at Plum, 7:30 p.m.
Hampton at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.
Kiski Area at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Mars at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 2
Beaver at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Central Valley at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.
New Brighton at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Fort Cherry, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Deer Lakes at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Charleroi at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Northgate at Springdale, 7:30 a.m.
Propel Braddock Hills at Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Summit Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Sto-Rox at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Brentwood at Jeannette, 7:30 p.m.
California at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.
Serra Catholic at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Sewickley Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Shenango at OLSH, 7:30 p.m.
South Side at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Cornell at Nazareth Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Eden Christian at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Vincentian Academy at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Geibel at Avella, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Aquinas Academy at Clairton, 5:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Leechburg, 6 p.m.
Propel Montour at Imani Christian, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Canon-McMillan at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.
Derry at Penns Manor, 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
North Allegheny at Erie, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Peters Township at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Quaker Valley at George Jr. Republic, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
South Park at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Saltsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Marion Center at West Shamokin, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 6 p.m.
United at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
North Star at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
District 8
City League
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.
Carrick at Westinghouse, 3:15 p.m.
Obama Academy at Perry, 3:15 p.m.
MLK Weekend Showcase
At Woodland Hills
Carolina Basketball Academy (N.C.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.), 5:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. Baltimore Polytechnic (Md.), 8:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
Fox Chapel 56, Butler 51
Norwin 78, Pine-Richland 38
Seneca Valley 48, North Hills 35
Section 2
Baldwin 46, Peters Township 37
Bethel Park 55, Hempfield 31
Mt. Lebanon 62, Connellsville 44
Upper St. Clair 54, Canon-McMillan 21
Class 5A
Section 1
Chartiers Valley 81, Lincoln Park 49
Moon 55, Thomas Jefferson 52
South Fayette 52, Montour 29
Trinity 73, West Allegheny 12
Section 2
Gateway 47, Franklin Regional 33
Hampton 35, Armstrong 17
Section 3
Latrobe 50, Albert Gallatin 36
Penn-Trafford 38, Penn Hills 30
Uniontown 62, Laurel Highlands 24
Woodland Hills 55, Oakland Catholic 53 (OT)
Class 4A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge 61, Burrell 42
Knoch 68, Highlands 30
Freeport 65, Greensburg Salem 38
North Catholic 72, Indiana 50
Section 2
Ambridge 66, Hopewell 26
Central Valley 66, Keystone Oaks 45
Quaker Valley 64, New Castle 41
Section 3
Belle Vernon 32, Ringgold 27
Elizabeth Forward 44, Mt. Pleasant 39
Southmoreland 50, West Mifflin 31
Yough at McKeesport, ppd.
Class 3A
Section 1
Avonworth 64, Beaver Falls 24
Beaver 51, Neshannock 39
Freedom 48, Ellwood City 44
Mohawk 61, Riverside 33
Section 2
Brownsville 42, Washington 23
Seton LaSalle 58, Beth-Center 45
South Park 63, McGuffey 46
Waynesburg 42, Charleroi 40
Section 3
Carlynton 42, Derry 31
Deer Lakes 52, South Allegheny 51
East Allegheny 58, Steel Valley 43
Shady Side Academy 50, Valley 27
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel 65, Northgate 13
OLSH 59, Aliquippa 39
Shenango 49, New Brighton 46
South Side 61, Sto-Rox 31
Section 2
Brentwood 56, Springdale 15
Ellis School at Riverview, ppd.
Serra Catholic at Winchester Thurston, ppd.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 65, Burgettstown 33
Chartiers-Houston 38, Frazier 31
Fort Cherry 54, Bentworth 22
Class A
Section 1
Eden Christian 50, Union 24
Rochester 74, Cornell 11
Vincentian Academy 59, Sewickley Academy 39
Section 2
Avella 73, Geibel 35
California 62, Mapletown 18
West Greene 53, Monessen 37
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 49, Northern Cambria 24
United 35, West Shamokin 29
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Class 5A
Section 2
Mars at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Section 3
Yough at McKeesport, 5:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Jefferson-Morgan, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Clairton at California, 6 p.m.
Derry at Penns Manor, 6 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Baldwin, 6 p.m.
Leechburg at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.
Propel Andrew Street at Riverside, 7:30 p.m.
West Allegheny at Beaver, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Marion Center at DuBois, 7:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Allderdice at Brashear, 3:15 p.m.
Perry at Obama Academy, 3:15 p.m.
Westinghouse at Carrick, 3:15 p.m.
Bowling
Boys
Thursday’s result
WPIBL
Franklin Regional 5, Apollo-Ridge 2
Thursday’s summary
WPIBL
Franklin Regional 5, Apollo-Ridge 2
High-Game: Alex Smith (FR), 216; Kaleb Mulkey (AR), 224
High-Series: Alex Smith (FR), 621; Anthony Blackgrove (AR), 595
Records: FR (6-1); AR (4-3)
Girls
Thursday’s result
WPIBL
Apollo-Ridge 7, Franklin Regional 0
Thursday’s summary
Franklin Regional 7, Apollo-Ridge 0
High-Game: Alania Jenkins (FR), 193; Christin Womeldorf (AR), 207
High-Series: Jenkins (FR), 527; Womeldorf (AR), 589
Records: FR (6-1); AR (2-5)
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park (n)
Class AA
Southeast
Latrobe 6, Penn-Trafford 4
Class B
North
Burrell 14, McDowell 4
Baldwin 5, Moon 1
Nonconference
Indiana 10, Beaver 0
North Catholic 4, Greensburg Salem 0
Norwin 10, Freeport 1
Ringgold 9, Central Valley 1
3 goals or more: Sal Cerilli, Norwin
Rifle
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Hempfield 798-52x, Plum 775-36x
Penn-Trafford 797-55x, Indiana 793-52x
Swimming and diving
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 89, Cornell 45
Belle Vernon 91, Ringgold 71
Deer Lakes 87, Knoch 77
Hampton 107, Gateway 78
Penn-Trafford 102, Connellsville 61
Plum 90, Shaler 70
Quaker Valley 91, Blackhawk 67
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Beaver 86, Cornell 30
Hampton 95, Gateway 91
Knoch 81, Deer Lakes 52
Penn-Trafford 96, Connellsville 85
Quaker Valley 97, Blackhawk 82
Ringgold 78, Belle Vernon 60
Wrestling
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Derry at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
WPIAL section championships
Wednesday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Semifinals
At Hempfield
Hempfield vs. Norwin, 6 p.m.
Kiski Area vs. Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Franklin Regional at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Mt. Lebanon
Mt. Lebanon vs. Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Mt. Lebanon, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Mifflin at Bethel Park, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At North Allegheny
North Allegheny vs. Butler, 6 p.m.
Seneca Valley vs. Hampton, 6 p.m.
Championship
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At North Allegheny, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Semifinals
At Waynesburg
Waynesburg vs. South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Canon-McMillan vs. Trinity, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Waynesburg, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
West Allegheny at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Semifinals
At McGuffey
McGuffey vs. South Park, 6 p.m.
Burgettstown vs. Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Championship
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At McGuffey, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Fort Cherry at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Semifinals
At Quaker Valley
Quaker Valley vs. Freedom, 6 p.m.
Laurel vs. Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Quaker Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Fifth place
Ellwood City at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Semifinals
At Elizabeth Forwad
Elizabeth Forward vs. Highlands, 6 p.m.
Burrell vs. Southmoreland, 6 p.m.
Championship
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Consolation
At Elizabeth Forward, 7:15 p.m.
Fitfth place
Summit Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.
