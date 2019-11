High school scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 11, 2019

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 10:41 PM

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Penn-Trafford (11-1) vs. Peters Township (11-1) at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Gateway (10-2) vs. McKeesport (9-3) at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Washington (12-0) vs. Brentwood (9-2) at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Avonworth (12-0) vs. Riverside (8-3) at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 6A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

State College (10-1) vs. Delaware Valley (10-1) at Hazleton, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Cathedral Prep (10-2) vs. Bellefonte (9-2) at Clarion University, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s schedule

Bald Eagle Area (9-3) vs. Bedford (10-2) at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s schedule

Richland (11-0) vs. Ligonier Valley (12-0) at Mansion Park, Altoona, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (9-2) vs. Saltsburg (8-3) at St. Francis (Pa.) University, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 4, Canon-McMillan 0

Central Catholic vs. Upper St. Clair (n)

Class AA

Northeast

Hampton vs. Plum (n)

Southwest

Montour 7, South Fayette 3

Class B

South

Elizabeth Forward 11, Bishop Canevin 9

Nonconference

Blackhawk 9, Wheeling Central Catholic (W. Va.) 3

Hempfield 5, Moon 1

North Hills 4, Bishop McCort 3

Ringgold 9, Wilmington 2

Thomas Jefferson 8, Indiana 4

Chartiers Valley vs. Sewickley Academy (n)

West Allegheny vs. Mars (n)

3 goals or more: Brad Bujdos, Ringgold; Cameron Ropchock, Bishop Canevin; Matt Karpuszka, Elizabeth Forward; Matt Traczynski, Hempfield; Michael Vasko, Elizabeth Forward; Will O’Brien, Thomas Jefferson; Zach Kalinowski, Ringgold

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon vs. Cathedral Prep at Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Class B

South

Carrick vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver vs. Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.; Latrobe vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 8:20 p.m.; Meadville vs. Franklin Regional at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.; South Park vs. North Catholic at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry Township, 9:10 p.m.; Wheeling Park (W. Va.) vs. Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class AAAA

North Penn vs. La Salle College at Central Bucks South, 7 p.m.; Central Bucks West vs. Boyertown at Harriton, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Strath Haven vs. Archbishop Wood at Methacton, 5 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. Franklin Regional at Mansion Park, Altoona, 6 p.m.

Class AA

New Hope-Solebury vs. Lewisburg at Hamburg, 5 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Mercyhurst Prep at Slippery Rock HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Dock Mennonite vs. Moravian Academy at Northwestern Lehigh, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class AAAA

Pennridge vs. Conestoga at Methacton, 7 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 vs. Boyertown at Harriton, 5 p.m.

Class AAA

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Archbishop Ryan at Central Bucks South, 5 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Mars at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Lansdale Catholic vs. Lake Lehman at Northwestern Lehigh, 5 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Villa Maria at Slippery Rock HS, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill vs. Fairfield at Northeastern, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Greensburg Central Catholic at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

Class AAAA

Pennsbury vs. Parkland at Spring-Ford, 7 p.m.; Hempfield-District 3 vs. North Allegheny at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Garden Spot vs. Southern Lehigh at Spring-Ford, 5:30 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Knoch at Altoona, 5 p.m.

Class AA

North Penn Liberty vs. Trinity-District 3 at Shamokin, 6:30 p.m.; Freeport vs. North Catholic at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Nativity vs. Berlin Brothersvalley at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.; Northern Cambria vs. Clarion at Clearfield, 6:30 p.m.

