High school scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 15, 2019

By:

Friday, November 15, 2019 | 10:22 PM

High schools

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Gateway 14, McKeesport 7

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10

Championship

Nov. 23 schedule

Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday’s results

Avonworth 41, Riverside 14

Washington 20, Brentwood 14

Championship

Nov. 23 schedule

Washington (12-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.

PIAA District 6

Class 6A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s result

State College 38, Delaware Valley 7

Class 4A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s result

Cathedral Prep 49, Bellefonte 21

Class 3A

PIAA Sub-regional

Friday’s result

Bald Eagle Area 21, Bedford 20 (OT)

Class 2A

Championship

Friday’s result

Richland 34, Ligonier Valley 6

Class A

Semifinals

Friday’s result

Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Saltsburg 18

Saturday’s schedule

Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.

Championship

Date, site, time TBD

Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Purchase Line/Juniata Valley-winner

Friday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class 5A

Gateway 14, McKeesport 7

McKeesport 0 7 0 0 —7

Gateway 0 0 14 0 —14

M: Deamontae Diggs 1 run (Anthony Beitko kick)

G: Sonny Comunale 27 pass from Bryson Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

G: Tui Brown 11 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)

Rushing leaders: M, Deamontae Diggs 26-114, TD.

Passing leaders: G, Bryson Venanzio 9-14-141-2TD-0INT.

Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10

Peters Township 0 0 14 14 —28

Penn-Trafford 3 0 0 7 —10

P-T: Nathan Schlessinger 32 field goal

PT: Ryan Magiske 3 run (Andrew Massucci kick)

PT: Magiske 43 fumble recovery (Massucci kick)

PT: Aidan McCall 29 pass from Colton Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)

P-T: Ethan Carr 13 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)

PT: McCall 31 interception return (Massucci kick)

Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-15-102-1TD-0INT. P-T, Gabe Dunlap 11-25-161-1TD-4INT.

Receiving leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 8-119, TD.

Class 2A

Avonworth 41, Riverside 14

Riverside 0 0 0 14 —14

Avonworth 7 6 14 14 —41

A: Jax Miller 39 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 51 run (kick failed)

A: Jax Miller 12 run (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Andrew Tedesco 27 interception return (Tyler Bryan kick)

A: Jax Miller 70 run (pass failed)

R: Josh Bishop 24 pass from Ben Hughes (kick failed)

A: Trevor Faulkner 10 pass from Park Penrod (Tedesco pass from Penrod)

R: Calvin Hughes 3 run (Nathan Sciarro pass from Ben Hughes)

Rushing leaders: A, Jax Miller 20-255, 4 TDs.

Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 9-21-173-1TD-2INT.

Receiving leaders: R, Josh Bishop 5-147, TD.

Washington 20, Brentwood 14

Brentwood 0 0 14 0 —14

Washington 14 0 0 6 —20

W: Zack Swartz 1 run (kick failed)

W: Swartz 11 run (Tayshawn Levy pass from Swartz)

B: Eddie Gomez 22 pass from John Milcic (Gomez kick)

B: Milcic 3 run (Gomez kick)

W: Zahmere Robinson 5 run (run failed)

Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 12-26-175-1TD-3INT. W, Zack Swartz 8-14-118-0TD-1INT.

Receiving leaders: B, Aiden Wardzinski 6-133.

District 6

Richland 34, Ligonier Valley 6

Ligonier Valley 0 0 6 0 —6

Richland 14 0 7 13 —34

R: Caleb Burke 12 pass from Kellen Stahl (Autumn Facci kick)

R: Trevor Tustin 37 pass from Stahl (Facci kick)

R: Trevor Tustin 31 pass from Burke (Facci kick)

LV: Sam Sheeder 1 run (kick failed)

R: Burke 16 run (kick failed)

R: Griffin Larue 31 pass from Burke (Facci kick)

Soccer

Boys

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Friday’s result

North Penn 2, Central Bucks West 0

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s result

Quaker Valley 2, New Hope-Solebury 1

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Friday’s result

Boyertown 1, Conestoga 0 (2OT)

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Friday’s result

Lansdale Catholic 1, Villa Maria 0

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Camp Hill vs. Shady Side Academy at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA playoffs

Class AAAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Bishop Shanahan vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Class AAA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Southern Lehigh vs. Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

North Penn-Liberty vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Saturday’s schedule

Nativity vs. Northern Cambria at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com/scores for results, stats, standings and box scores from around Western Pa.