High school scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 15, 2019
Friday, November 15, 2019 | 10:22 PM
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Catholic (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (10-1) at Heinz Field, 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Gateway 14, McKeesport 7
Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10
Championship
Nov. 23 schedule
Peters Township (12-1) vs. Gateway (11-2) at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Thomas Jefferson (12-0) vs. Belle Vernon (10-1) at Heinz Field, 5 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Central Valley (11-1) vs. Aliquippa (11-1) at Heinz Field, 2 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday’s results
Avonworth 41, Riverside 14
Washington 20, Brentwood 14
Championship
Nov. 23 schedule
Washington (12-0) vs. Avonworth (13-0) at Norwin, 12 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Clairton (10-2) vs. Sto-Rox (11-1) at Heinz Field, 11 a.m.
PIAA District 6
Class 6A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s result
State College 38, Delaware Valley 7
Class 4A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s result
Cathedral Prep 49, Bellefonte 21
Class 3A
PIAA Sub-regional
Friday’s result
Bald Eagle Area 21, Bedford 20 (OT)
Class 2A
Championship
Friday’s result
Richland 34, Ligonier Valley 6
Class A
Semifinals
Friday’s result
Bishop Guilfoyle 47, Saltsburg 18
Saturday’s schedule
Purchase Line (8-4) at Juniata Valley (9-2), 7 p.m.
Championship
Date, site, time TBD
Bishop Guilfoyle vs. Purchase Line/Juniata Valley-winner
Friday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class 5A
Gateway 14, McKeesport 7
McKeesport 0 7 0 0 —7
Gateway 0 0 14 0 —14
M: Deamontae Diggs 1 run (Anthony Beitko kick)
G: Sonny Comunale 27 pass from Bryson Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)
G: Tui Brown 11 pass from Venanzio (Jayson Jenkins kick)
Rushing leaders: M, Deamontae Diggs 26-114, TD.
Passing leaders: G, Bryson Venanzio 9-14-141-2TD-0INT.
Peters Township 28, Penn-Trafford 10
Peters Township 0 0 14 14 —28
Penn-Trafford 3 0 0 7 —10
P-T: Nathan Schlessinger 32 field goal
PT: Ryan Magiske 3 run (Andrew Massucci kick)
PT: Magiske 43 fumble recovery (Massucci kick)
PT: Aidan McCall 29 pass from Colton Pfeuffer (Massucci kick)
P-T: Ethan Carr 13 pass from Gabe Dunlap (Schlessinger kick)
PT: McCall 31 interception return (Massucci kick)
Passing leaders: PT, Logan Pfeuffer 9-15-102-1TD-0INT. P-T, Gabe Dunlap 11-25-161-1TD-4INT.
Receiving leaders: P-T, Ethan Carr 8-119, TD.
Class 2A
Avonworth 41, Riverside 14
Riverside 0 0 0 14 —14
Avonworth 7 6 14 14 —41
A: Jax Miller 39 run (Tyler Bryan kick)
A: Jax Miller 51 run (kick failed)
A: Jax Miller 12 run (Tyler Bryan kick)
A: Andrew Tedesco 27 interception return (Tyler Bryan kick)
A: Jax Miller 70 run (pass failed)
R: Josh Bishop 24 pass from Ben Hughes (kick failed)
A: Trevor Faulkner 10 pass from Park Penrod (Tedesco pass from Penrod)
R: Calvin Hughes 3 run (Nathan Sciarro pass from Ben Hughes)
Rushing leaders: A, Jax Miller 20-255, 4 TDs.
Passing leaders: R, Ben Hughes 9-21-173-1TD-2INT.
Receiving leaders: R, Josh Bishop 5-147, TD.
Washington 20, Brentwood 14
Brentwood 0 0 14 0 —14
Washington 14 0 0 6 —20
W: Zack Swartz 1 run (kick failed)
W: Swartz 11 run (Tayshawn Levy pass from Swartz)
B: Eddie Gomez 22 pass from John Milcic (Gomez kick)
B: Milcic 3 run (Gomez kick)
W: Zahmere Robinson 5 run (run failed)
Passing leaders: B, John Milcic 12-26-175-1TD-3INT. W, Zack Swartz 8-14-118-0TD-1INT.
Receiving leaders: B, Aiden Wardzinski 6-133.
District 6
Richland 34, Ligonier Valley 6
Ligonier Valley 0 0 6 0 —6
Richland 14 0 7 13 —34
R: Caleb Burke 12 pass from Kellen Stahl (Autumn Facci kick)
R: Trevor Tustin 37 pass from Stahl (Facci kick)
R: Trevor Tustin 31 pass from Burke (Facci kick)
LV: Sam Sheeder 1 run (kick failed)
R: Burke 16 run (kick failed)
R: Griffin Larue 31 pass from Burke (Facci kick)
Soccer
Boys
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Friday’s result
North Penn 2, Central Bucks West 0
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Strath Haven vs. Lower Dauphin at Hersheypark Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Friday’s result
Quaker Valley 2, New Hope-Solebury 1
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Moravian Academy vs. Winchester Thurston at Hersheypark Stadium, 1:30 p.m.
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Friday’s result
Boyertown 1, Conestoga 0 (2OT)
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Mars at Hersheypark Stadium, 4 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Friday’s result
Lansdale Catholic 1, Villa Maria 0
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Camp Hill vs. Shady Side Academy at Hersheypark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA playoffs
Class AAAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Bishop Shanahan vs. North Allegheny at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class AAA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Southern Lehigh vs. Palmyra at Cumberland Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Class AA
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
North Penn-Liberty vs. North Catholic at Cumberland Valley, 1 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Saturday’s schedule
Nativity vs. Northern Cambria at Cumberland Valley, 10:30 a.m.
