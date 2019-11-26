High school scores, summaries, schedules for Nov. 25, 2019

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 | 12:08 AM

Football

PIAA playoffs

Semifinals

Class 6A

Friday’s schedule

Downingtown West (12-1) vs. Central Dauphin (12-2) at Coatesville, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

St. Joseph’s Prep (10-2) vs. Central Catholic (12-1) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s schedule

Cocalico (11-2) vs. Cheltenham (13-1) at Hersheypark Stadium, 6 p.m.; Gateway (12-2) vs. Archbishop Wood (8-3) at Altoona’s Mansion Park Stadium, 3 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s schedule

Jersey Shore (11-3) vs. Dallas (14-0) at Danville, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson (14-0) vs. Lampeter-Strasburg (11-3) at Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Friday’s schedule

Wyoming Area (12-1) vs. Tamaqua (12-2) at Wyoming Valley West, 7 p.m.; Central Valley (12-1) vs. Bald Eagle Area (11-3) at Moon, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Friday’s schedule

Southern Columbia (14-0) vs. Richland (13-0) at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.; Wilmington (14-0) vs. Avonworth (14-0) at Slippery Rock High School, 6 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s schedule

Bishop Guilfoyle (11-2) vs. Lackawanna Trail (10-3) at Danville, 1 p.m.; Clairton (11-2) vs. Farrell (12-2) at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Cathedral Prep 0

Bethel Park 4, Butler 2

North Allegheny 7, Seneca Valley 1

Nonconference

Baldwin 2, Meadville 1 (OT)

Montour 7, Quaker Valley 2

Moon 5, Hampton 4

Neshannock 5, Bishop Canevin 2

Thomas Jefferson 11, Sewickley Academy 0

West Allegheny 5, Hempfield 2

South Park 2, Fox Chapel 1 (SO)

3 goals or more: Will O’Brien, Thomas Jefferson (5); Tyler Lamark, North Allegheny

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan vs. Peters Township at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Central Catholic at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.

Class B

North

Avonworth vs. Central Valley at Brady’s Run Ice Arena, Beaver Falls, 8:15 p.m.

Nonconference

Beaver vs. Bishop McCort at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 8 p.m.; Blackhawk vs. Westmont Hilltop at 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward vs. McDowell at Mercyhust Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.; Franklin Regional vs. Shaler at Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.; North Catholic vs. Kiski Area at Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.; North Hills vs. Wheeling Park (W. Va.) at Wesbanco Arena, Wheeling, W. Va., 7 p.m.; Ringgold vs. Trinity at Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

