High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 3, 2019
By:
Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:46 PM
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
North Allegheny 12, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 3, Norwin 0
Division II
Shady Side Academy 10, Woodland Hills 1
3 goals or more: Annabel Kuhn, Shady Side Academy
Football
Thursday’s result
District 8
City League
University Prep 28, Brashear 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Baldwin at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.
Big East
Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.
Northern
Armstrong at Shaler, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Highlands at Montour, 7 p.m.; Knoch at South Fayette, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Derry at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. Century Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Washington at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; South Side at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Rochester at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Union at Laurel, 7 p.m. Eastern Clairton at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; California at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; East Allegheny at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; Leechburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley, 7 p.m.; University (W. Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Weir (W. Va.) at Plum, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Yough at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Carrick at Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Hickory at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Northwest 8
Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Indiana at McKeesport, 1 p.m.; Jeannette vs. OLSH, Moon HS, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
District 8
City League
Nonconference
Allderdice at Linsly School (W. Va.), 1:30 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park (n)
Class AA
Northwest
Armstrong 4, Hampton 2
Quaker Valley at Moon (n)
Southwest
Montour at Baldwin (n)
Class A
Northeast
Indiana 8, Freeport 4
Class B
South
Carrick at Connellsville (n) Trinity at Bishop Canevin (n)
Nonsection
Blackhawk 5, Fox Chapel 2
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice 1, Butler 0
Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 3 (2OT)
Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1
Shaler 3, Central Catholic 2
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 2
Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 4, Brashear 0
Section 3
Hempfield 8, Penn-Trafford 2
Latrobe 2, Penn Hills 1
Norwin 2, Woodland Hills 1
Plum 3, Connellsville 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 1, Highlands 1 (2OT)
Indiana 3, North Hills 3 (2OT)
Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1 Mars 11, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Beaver 1, Obama Academy 1 (2OT)
West Allegheny 4, Montour 0
Blackhawk at Ambridge (n)
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 6, Greensburg Salem 2
Ringgold 9, Uniontown 0
Trinity 8, Albert Gallatin 2
Section 4
Franklin Regional 4, Chartiers Valley 0
South Fayette 1, Thomas Jefferson 0
West Mifflin 3, Gateway 2
Class AA
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 4, Elizabeth Forward 3
South Park 2, McGuffey 0
Steel Valley 4, East Allegheny 1 Section 2
Burrell 6, Leechburg 0
Deer Lakes 3, Mt. Pleasant 1
Freeport 0, Shady Side Academy 0 (2OT)
Valley 5, Derry 1
Section 3
Charleroi 13, Yough 0
Southmoreland 2, Beth-Center 0
Section 4
Freedom 3, North Catholic 2
Quaker Valley 14, South Side 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 6, Neshannock 1
OLSH 1, Riverside 0
Quigley Catholic 3, Mohawk 2
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Trinity Christian 0
Winchester Thurston 13, Geibel 0
St. Joseph at Jeannette, ppd.
Section 3
Carlynton 4, Avonworth 0
Riverview 1, Aquinas Academy 0
Springdale 6, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Brentwood 2, Bishop Canevin 1
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 2 (OT)
Seton LaSalle 6, California 0
3 goals or more: Austin Rocke, Mars (4); Brandin Latona-Jaki, Ringgold; Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity; Ethan Gardner, Seton LaSalle; Frank Lowstetter, Ringgold; Steven Papik, Mars
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
McKeesport at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Girls
Soccer
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway 9, Knoch 1
Section 4
Ambridge 2, South Fayette 1
Montour 5, Blackhawk 1
Class AA
Section 1
Quaker Valley 1, Steel Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
Riverview at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 3
Freedom 7, Sewickley Academy 2
Section 4
Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 0
Nonsection
Beth-Center 2, Albert Gallatin 1
Deer Lakes 5, McGuffey 1
Freeport 7, Indiana 0
McKeesport 4, Brashear 0
Penn Hills 4, Carrick 0
Seneca Valley 2, Penn-Trafford 0
3 goals or more: Sidney Shemanski, Freeport (4)
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL doubles tournament
At Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford
Class AAA
Championship
Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Jenna Bell/Caroline Walters, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-0
Consolation
Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-3
Class AA
Championship
Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch, d. Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 7-5
Consolation
Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, d. Anna Blum/Olivia Rabak, Beaver, 6-4, 6-4
Match results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Thomas Jefferson 4, South Park 1
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, North Hills 0
Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0
Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0
Moon 3, Bethel Park 0
Baldwin at Upper St. Clair (n)
Peters Township at Oakland Catholic (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0
Connellsville 3, Plum 1
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Indiana 3, McKeesport 0
Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 2
Gateway at Woodland Hills (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 1
Montour 3, Obama Academy 0
South Fayette 3, Quaker Valley 1
West Allegheny at West Mifflin (n)
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0
Uniontown 3, Ringgold 0
Yough at Laurel Highlands (n)
Section 4
Mars 3, Ambridge 1
Blackhawk at Hampton (n)
Central Valley at Knoch (n)
Lincoln Park at New Castle (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Laurel (n)
Mohawk at Neshannock (n)
New Brighton at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
North Catholic 3, OLSH 0
South Park 3, Freedom 0
Avonworth at Hopewell (n)
Section 3
Beth-Center at McGuffey (n)
Brownsville at Southmoreland (n)
Charleroi at Waynesburg (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Carlynton 0
Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0
Washington at South Allegheny (n)
Section 5
Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa at Rochester (n)
Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic (n)
South Side at Shenango (n)
Western Beaver at Union (n)
Section 2
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Carmichaels 3, Avella 0
Geibel 3, Bentworth 0
West Greene 3, Mapletown 1
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Burgettstown 0
Brentwood 3, Northgate 0
Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)
Section 4
Trinity Christian 3, Eden Christian 1
Vincentian Academy 3, Leechburg 2
Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Springdale at St. Joseph (n)
Nonsection
Fort Cherry 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0
United 3, Marion Center 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
North Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.