High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 3, 2019

By:

Thursday, October 3, 2019 | 11:46 PM

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

North Allegheny 12, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 3, Norwin 0

Division II

Shady Side Academy 10, Woodland Hills 1

3 goals or more: Annabel Kuhn, Shady Side Academy

Football

Thursday’s result

District 8

City League

University Prep 28, Brashear 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Norwin, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Hempfield, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Baldwin at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Chartiers Valley at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Moon, 7 p.m.

Big East

Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7 p.m.

Northern

Armstrong at Shaler, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.; Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Belle Vernon at Trinity, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Blackhawk at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Highlands at Montour, 7 p.m.; Knoch at South Fayette, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Derry at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at North Catholic, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at South Park, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Valley, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m. Century Charleroi at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Washington at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

New Brighton at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; South Side at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Rochester at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Union at Laurel, 7 p.m. Eastern Clairton at Imani Christian, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Avella at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; California at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Avonworth at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; Connellsville at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; East Allegheny at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; Leechburg at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Central Valley, 7 p.m.; University (W. Va.) at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Weir (W. Va.) at Plum, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.; Yough at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at United, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Carrick at Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Hickory at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Northwest 8

Ambridge at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Cornell at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Indiana at McKeesport, 1 p.m.; Jeannette vs. OLSH, Moon HS, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

District 8

City League

Nonconference

Allderdice at Linsly School (W. Va.), 1:30 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Upper St. Clair at Bethel Park (n)

Class AA

Northwest

Armstrong 4, Hampton 2

Quaker Valley at Moon (n)

Southwest

Montour at Baldwin (n)

Class A

Northeast

Indiana 8, Freeport 4

Class B

South

Carrick at Connellsville (n) Trinity at Bishop Canevin (n)

Nonsection

Blackhawk 5, Fox Chapel 2

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice 1, Butler 0

Fox Chapel 3, North Allegheny 3 (2OT)

Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1

Shaler 3, Central Catholic 2

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 4, Upper St. Clair 2

Mt. Lebanon 6, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 4, Brashear 0

Section 3

Hempfield 8, Penn-Trafford 2

Latrobe 2, Penn Hills 1

Norwin 2, Woodland Hills 1

Plum 3, Connellsville 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 1, Highlands 1 (2OT)

Indiana 3, North Hills 3 (2OT)

Kiski Area 4, Knoch 1 Mars 11, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Beaver 1, Obama Academy 1 (2OT)

West Allegheny 4, Montour 0

Blackhawk at Ambridge (n)

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 6, Greensburg Salem 2

Ringgold 9, Uniontown 0

Trinity 8, Albert Gallatin 2

Section 4

Franklin Regional 4, Chartiers Valley 0

South Fayette 1, Thomas Jefferson 0

West Mifflin 3, Gateway 2

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 4, Elizabeth Forward 3

South Park 2, McGuffey 0

Steel Valley 4, East Allegheny 1 Section 2

Burrell 6, Leechburg 0

Deer Lakes 3, Mt. Pleasant 1

Freeport 0, Shady Side Academy 0 (2OT)

Valley 5, Derry 1

Section 3

Charleroi 13, Yough 0

Southmoreland 2, Beth-Center 0

Section 4

Freedom 3, North Catholic 2

Quaker Valley 14, South Side 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 6, Neshannock 1

OLSH 1, Riverside 0

Quigley Catholic 3, Mohawk 2

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 4, Trinity Christian 0

Winchester Thurston 13, Geibel 0

St. Joseph at Jeannette, ppd.

Section 3

Carlynton 4, Avonworth 0

Riverview 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Springdale 6, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Brentwood 2, Bishop Canevin 1

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bentworth 2 (OT)

Seton LaSalle 6, California 0

3 goals or more: Austin Rocke, Mars (4); Brandin Latona-Jaki, Ringgold; Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity; Ethan Gardner, Seton LaSalle; Frank Lowstetter, Ringgold; Steven Papik, Mars

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

McKeesport at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Girls

Soccer

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway 9, Knoch 1

Section 4

Ambridge 2, South Fayette 1

Montour 5, Blackhawk 1

Class AA

Section 1

Quaker Valley 1, Steel Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

Riverview at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 3

Freedom 7, Sewickley Academy 2

Section 4

Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 0

Nonsection

Beth-Center 2, Albert Gallatin 1

Deer Lakes 5, McGuffey 1

Freeport 7, Indiana 0

McKeesport 4, Brashear 0

Penn Hills 4, Carrick 0

Seneca Valley 2, Penn-Trafford 0

3 goals or more: Sidney Shemanski, Freeport (4)

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL doubles tournament

At Oxford Athletic Club, Wexford

Class AAA

Championship

Kat Wang/Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Jenna Bell/Caroline Walters, Latrobe, 6-2, 6-0

Consolation

Elle Santora/Renee Long, Shady Side Academy, d. Carissa Shepard/Catherine Petrovich, Fox Chapel, 6-4, 6-3

Class AA

Championship

Ally Bauer/Libby Conlon, Knoch, d. Kasey Storkel/Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-2, 7-5

Consolation

Aleena Purewal/Milla Ivanova, Sewickley Academy, d. Anna Blum/Olivia Rabak, Beaver, 6-4, 6-4

Match results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Thomas Jefferson 4, South Park 1

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, North Hills 0

Shaler 3, Fox Chapel 0

Seneca Valley at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair (n)

Peters Township at Oakland Catholic (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Penn Hills 0

Connellsville 3, Plum 1

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Indiana 3, McKeesport 0

Kiski Area 3, Armstrong 2

Gateway at Woodland Hills (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Trinity 1

Montour 3, Obama Academy 0

South Fayette 3, Quaker Valley 1

West Allegheny at West Mifflin (n)

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward 3, Belle Vernon 0

Uniontown 3, Ringgold 0

Yough at Laurel Highlands (n)

Section 4

Mars 3, Ambridge 1

Blackhawk at Hampton (n)

Central Valley at Knoch (n)

Lincoln Park at New Castle (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Laurel (n)

Mohawk at Neshannock (n)

New Brighton at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

North Catholic 3, OLSH 0

South Park 3, Freedom 0

Avonworth at Hopewell (n)

Section 3

Beth-Center at McGuffey (n)

Brownsville at Southmoreland (n)

Charleroi at Waynesburg (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Carlynton 0

Seton LaSalle 3, Steel Valley 0

Washington at South Allegheny (n)

Section 5

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Rochester (n)

Beaver County Christian at Quigley Catholic (n)

South Side at Shenango (n)

Western Beaver at Union (n)

Section 2

California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Carmichaels 3, Avella 0

Geibel 3, Bentworth 0

West Greene 3, Mapletown 1

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Burgettstown 0

Brentwood 3, Northgate 0

Cornell at Sto-Rox (n)

Section 4

Trinity Christian 3, Eden Christian 1

Vincentian Academy 3, Leechburg 2

Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Springdale at St. Joseph (n)

Nonsection

Fort Cherry 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0

United 3, Marion Center 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

North Allegheny at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.