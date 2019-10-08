High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 7, 2019

Monday, October 7, 2019 | 11:23 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Division I

Peters Township 4, Penn-Trafford 0

Golf

Boys

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance to finals)

At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella, 9 a.m.

Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair

At Links at Spring Church, Apollo, 9 a.m.

Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

Semifinals

(Top 3 teams advance to finals)

At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights, 9 a.m.

Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side

At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport, 9 a.m.

Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Monday’s results

Semifinals

(Top 4 teams advance to finals)

At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville

Par 72

Peters Township, 344*

Allison Poon, 83; Ella McRoberts, 84; Morgan Byers, 87; Delaney Kern, 90; Maddie Weaver, 113

North Allegheny, 347*

Bella Walter, 82; Esha Vaidya, 87; Sissi Hai, 88; Katie Rose, Rankin, 90; Christina Zhou, 107

Upper St. Clair, 348*

Sara Steve, 82; Tori Slagle, 88; Sarah Eccher, 88; Mary Groninger, 90; Caroline Wright, 97

Fox Chapel, 374*

Erin Drahnak, 80; Nina Busch, 88; Emily Scheffler, 98; Grace Rygelski, 108; Kyrie Nestel, 118

Blackhawk, 396

Sierra Richard, 89; Hailee Liptak, 100; Kaylee Houy, 102; Ally Zernick, 105; Taylor Hajtol, 107

Butler, 397

Paige Scott, 84; Chloe Paulisick, 96; Landis Ruth, 99; Taylor Temple, 118

Penn Trafford, 402

Lauren Barber, 87; Rachel Thatcher, 101; Skyler Jefairjian, 105; Kendall Ventes, 109; Jada Czesnakewski, 129

Franklin Regional, 407

Caroline Tragesser, 91; Lila Shilling, 104; Brooke Horvath, 106; Reilley Woehler, 106; Gwen Shilling, 113

Mars, 433

Victoria Witouski, 93; Abbie Gannon, 107; Sophie Maestra, 116; Rachel Goetz, 117; Lexie Knox, 136

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 10 a.m.

Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic

*WPIAL finalists

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 4, Central Catholic 3

Upper St. Clair at Butler (n)

Class AA

Northwest

Mars 5, Moon 4 (OT)

Southeast

Hempfield 9, Franklin Regional 4

Southwest

South Fayette 5, Montour 4

Baldwin at West Allegheny (n)

Class A

Southeast

Norwin at Greensburg Salem (n)

Southwest

Chartiers Valley at South Park (n)

Class B

North

Neshannock at Burrell (n)

South

Ringgold 5, Morgantown 2

Bishop Canevin at Carrick (n)

3 goals or more: Michael Felsing, Montour; Nathan Todd, Ringgold

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Class AA

Southeast

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.

Class A

Southeast

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class B

South

Connellsville at Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Nonconference

Sewickley Academy at Kiski Area, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel 4, Butler 1

Class AAA

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 4

South Fayette 9, McKeesport 0

Class AA

Section 2

Shady Side Academy 2, Mt. Pleasant 0

Class A

Section 2

St. Joseph 7, Jeannette 2

Geibel at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.

Nonsection

Ambridge 4, Shaler 4 (2OT)

Brentwood 16, Washington 0

Charleroi 9, California 1

Derry 5, Yough 3

Franklin Regional 5, Montour 0

Carrick at East Allegheny, ppd.

Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.

District 6

Nonsection

Bishop Carroll 4, United 2

3 goals or more: Cullin Woytovich, Charleroi (5); Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m., Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Highlands at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Montour, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy at Moon, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

South Park at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Yough, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at South Side, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Geibel, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Riverview at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 5, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 1

Pine-Richland 5, North Hills 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0

Peters Township 4, Moon 3 (OT)

Upper St. Clair 7, Brashear 0

Section 3

Latrobe 2, Penn Hills 1

Norwin 10, Allderdice 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway 6, Armstrong 0

Hampton 8, Knoch 1

Mars 3, Franklin Regional 0

Kiski Area at Indiana (n)

Section 2

Belle Vernon 8, Greensburg Salem 1

Elizabeth Forward 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, West Mifflin 1

Obama Academy 7, Woodland Hills 2

Plum 4, Thomas Jefferson 0

Section 4

Central Valley 2, Blackhawk 0

Montour 1, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 2, Ambridge 1

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell 1, Quaker Valley 0

North Catholic 4, Avonworth 1

Steel Valley 2, Beaver 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 2

Freeport 11, East Allegheny 0

Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.

Section 3

South Park 6, Southmoreland 1

Waynesburg 5, Mt. Pleasant 2

Yough 6, Brownsville 1

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.

Section 2

Bentworth 9, Charleroi 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Geibel Catholic 0

McGuffey at Monessen, ppd.

Section 3

Freedom 3, Riverside 1

Mohawk 5, Quigley Catholic 1

OLSH 2, Neshannock 0

South Side 3, Sewickley Academy 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 3, Winchester Thurston 1

Ellis School 3, Vincentian Academy 1

Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, ppd.

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 3, Uniontown 2

Keystone Oaks 8, Carrick 0

Ellwood City at Carlynton, ppd.

Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center, ppd.

3 goals or more: Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon (5); McKenzie Pritts, Yough (5); Rori Schreiber, Bentworth (5); Abigail Shoaf, Mohawk; Akina Boynton, Freeport; Maddie Figas, Obama Academy; Paige Marshalek, Bentworth; Sydney Chiado, Laurel Highlands

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

McGuffey at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Tuesday’s schedule

Preliminary round

Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 1 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 3 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule

First round

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Allderdice/Franklin Regional-winner at Peters Township; Pine-Richland at Hempfield; Norwin at North Allegheny; Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; Moon at Shady Side Academy; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon; West Allegheny/Mars-winner at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Tuesday’s schedule

First round

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy; North Catholic at Blackhawk; Winchester Thurston at Neshannock; Central Valley at South Park; Derry at Beaver; Southmoreland at Valley; Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant; Ringgold at Knoch

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Mars 3, New Castle 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0

Baldwin 3, Thomas Jefferson 0

Beth-Center 3, California 2

Bishop Canevin 3, Central Valley 0

Derry 3, Latrobe 1

Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 0

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Brownsville 2

Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

South Park 3, West Allegheny 2

Trinity 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Waynesburg 3, West Greene 0

Freedom at Quigley Catholic (n)

Indiana at Purchase Line (n)

Moon at North Hills (n)

Northgate at Carrick (n)

Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park (n)

Plum at Knoch (n)

South Side at Beaver (n)

Washington at Burgettstown (n)

Uniontown at Charleroi (n)

District 6

Heritage

Marion Center 3, Ligonier Valley 2

Nonsection

Forest Hills 3, United 2

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6:45 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Union at South Side, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; California at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Cornell at Northgate, 5 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

St. Joseph at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

