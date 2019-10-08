High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 7, 2019
Monday, October 7, 2019
Field hockey
Monday’s result
WPIAL
Division I
Peters Township 4, Penn-Trafford 0
Golf
Boys
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 3 teams advance to finals)
At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella, 9 a.m.
Baldwin, Belle Vernon, Central Catholic, Mt. Lebanon, Moon, Pine-Richland, Shady Side Academy, Thomas Jefferson, Upper St. Clair
At Links at Spring Church, Apollo, 9 a.m.
Blackhawk, Fox Chapel, Hampton, Hempfield, Latrobe, Penn Trafford, Peters Township, Seneca Valley
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
Semifinals
(Top 3 teams advance to finals)
At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Patterson Heights, 9 a.m.
Carmichaels, Central Valley, Eden Christian, Elizabeth Forward, Keystone Oaks, McGuffey, Neshannock, Riverside, Sewickley Academy, South Side
At River Forest Golf Course, Freeport, 9 a.m.
Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, Freeport, Mt. Pleasant, North Catholic, Quaker Valley, Riverview, South Park, Uniontown
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Monday’s results
Semifinals
(Top 4 teams advance to finals)
At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville
Par 72
Peters Township, 344*
Allison Poon, 83; Ella McRoberts, 84; Morgan Byers, 87; Delaney Kern, 90; Maddie Weaver, 113
North Allegheny, 347*
Bella Walter, 82; Esha Vaidya, 87; Sissi Hai, 88; Katie Rose, Rankin, 90; Christina Zhou, 107
Upper St. Clair, 348*
Sara Steve, 82; Tori Slagle, 88; Sarah Eccher, 88; Mary Groninger, 90; Caroline Wright, 97
Fox Chapel, 374*
Erin Drahnak, 80; Nina Busch, 88; Emily Scheffler, 98; Grace Rygelski, 108; Kyrie Nestel, 118
Blackhawk, 396
Sierra Richard, 89; Hailee Liptak, 100; Kaylee Houy, 102; Ally Zernick, 105; Taylor Hajtol, 107
Butler, 397
Paige Scott, 84; Chloe Paulisick, 96; Landis Ruth, 99; Taylor Temple, 118
Penn Trafford, 402
Lauren Barber, 87; Rachel Thatcher, 101; Skyler Jefairjian, 105; Kendall Ventes, 109; Jada Czesnakewski, 129
Franklin Regional, 407
Caroline Tragesser, 91; Lila Shilling, 104; Brooke Horvath, 106; Reilley Woehler, 106; Gwen Shilling, 113
Mars, 433
Victoria Witouski, 93; Abbie Gannon, 107; Sophie Maestra, 116; Rachel Goetz, 117; Lexie Knox, 136
Class AA
Thursday’s schedule
Championship
At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 10 a.m.
Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic
*WPIAL finalists
Hockey
Monday’s results
PIHL
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon 4, Central Catholic 3
Upper St. Clair at Butler (n)
Class AA
Northwest
Mars 5, Moon 4 (OT)
Southeast
Hempfield 9, Franklin Regional 4
Southwest
South Fayette 5, Montour 4
Baldwin at West Allegheny (n)
Class A
Southeast
Norwin at Greensburg Salem (n)
Southwest
Chartiers Valley at South Park (n)
Class B
North
Neshannock at Burrell (n)
South
Ringgold 5, Morgantown 2
Bishop Canevin at Carrick (n)
3 goals or more: Michael Felsing, Montour; Nathan Todd, Ringgold
Tuesday’s schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Cathedral Prep, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.
Class AA
Southeast
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 8:30 p.m.
Class A
Southeast
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.
Class B
South
Connellsville at Trinity, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.
Nonconference
Sewickley Academy at Kiski Area, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Fox Chapel 4, Butler 1
Class AAA
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 4
South Fayette 9, McKeesport 0
Class AA
Section 2
Shady Side Academy 2, Mt. Pleasant 0
Class A
Section 2
St. Joseph 7, Jeannette 2
Geibel at Trinity Christian, ppd.
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, ppd.
Nonsection
Ambridge 4, Shaler 4 (2OT)
Brentwood 16, Washington 0
Charleroi 9, California 1
Derry 5, Yough 3
Franklin Regional 5, Montour 0
Carrick at East Allegheny, ppd.
Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, ppd.
Vincentian Academy at Quigley Catholic, ppd.
District 6
Nonsection
Bishop Carroll 4, United 2
3 goals or more: Cullin Woytovich, Charleroi (5); Anthony DiFalco, Franklin Regional; Eben McIntyre, Charleroi
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Pine-Richland at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m., Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Highlands at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Montour, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy at Moon, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Blackhawk, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Belle Vernon at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers Valley at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
South Park at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Shady Side Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Freeport, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Yough, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Central Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at South Side, 4 p.m.; Quaker Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Riverside at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Geibel, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Carlynton at Aquinas Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Riverview at Eden Christian, 3:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Chartiers-Houston at California, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 5, Shaler 0
North Allegheny 2, Fox Chapel 1
Pine-Richland 5, North Hills 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 2, Canon-McMillan 1
Mt. Lebanon 1, Baldwin 0
Peters Township 4, Moon 3 (OT)
Upper St. Clair 7, Brashear 0
Section 3
Latrobe 2, Penn Hills 1
Norwin 10, Allderdice 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Gateway 6, Armstrong 0
Hampton 8, Knoch 1
Mars 3, Franklin Regional 0
Kiski Area at Indiana (n)
Section 2
Belle Vernon 8, Greensburg Salem 1
Elizabeth Forward 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Ringgold 1
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, West Mifflin 1
Obama Academy 7, Woodland Hills 2
Plum 4, Thomas Jefferson 0
Section 4
Central Valley 2, Blackhawk 0
Montour 1, South Fayette 0
West Allegheny 2, Ambridge 1
Class AA
Section 1
Hopewell 1, Quaker Valley 0
North Catholic 4, Avonworth 1
Steel Valley 2, Beaver 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 5, Highlands 2
Freeport 11, East Allegheny 0
Burrell at Apollo-Ridge, ppd.
Section 3
South Park 6, Southmoreland 1
Waynesburg 5, Mt. Pleasant 2
Yough 6, Brownsville 1
Class A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy at Serra Catholic, ppd.
Section 2
Bentworth 9, Charleroi 0
Chartiers-Houston 1, Geibel Catholic 0
McGuffey at Monessen, ppd.
Section 3
Freedom 3, Riverside 1
Mohawk 5, Quigley Catholic 1
OLSH 2, Neshannock 0
South Side 3, Sewickley Academy 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 3, Winchester Thurston 1
Ellis School 3, Vincentian Academy 1
Seton LaSalle at Eden Christian, ppd.
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston 3, Uniontown 2
Keystone Oaks 8, Carrick 0
Ellwood City at Carlynton, ppd.
Ligonier Valley at Beth-Center, ppd.
3 goals or more: Jillian Butchki, Belle Vernon (5); McKenzie Pritts, Yough (5); Rori Schreiber, Bentworth (5); Abigail Shoaf, Mohawk; Akina Boynton, Freeport; Maddie Figas, Obama Academy; Paige Marshalek, Bentworth; Sydney Chiado, Laurel Highlands
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Laurel Highlands at Uniontown, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Oakland Catholic at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
McGuffey at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Serra Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
WPIAL team championships
Class AAA
Tuesday’s schedule
Preliminary round
Allderdice at Franklin Regional, 1 p.m.; West Allegheny at Mars, 3 p.m.
Thursday’s schedule
First round
(All matches start at 3 p.m.)
Allderdice/Franklin Regional-winner at Peters Township; Pine-Richland at Hempfield; Norwin at North Allegheny; Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; Moon at Shady Side Academy; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon; West Allegheny/Mars-winner at Fox Chapel
Class AA
Tuesday’s schedule
First round
(All matches start at 3 p.m.)
Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy; North Catholic at Blackhawk; Winchester Thurston at Neshannock; Central Valley at South Park; Derry at Beaver; Southmoreland at Valley; Keystone Oaks at Mt. Pleasant; Ringgold at Knoch
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Mars 3, New Castle 0
Nonsection
Avonworth 3, Quaker Valley 0
Baldwin 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Beth-Center 3, California 2
Bishop Canevin 3, Central Valley 0
Derry 3, Latrobe 1
Hampton 3, Fox Chapel 0
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Brownsville 2
Seneca Valley 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
South Park 3, West Allegheny 2
Trinity 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Waynesburg 3, West Greene 0
Freedom at Quigley Catholic (n)
Indiana at Purchase Line (n)
Moon at North Hills (n)
Northgate at Carrick (n)
Penn-Trafford at Bethel Park (n)
Plum at Knoch (n)
South Side at Beaver (n)
Washington at Burgettstown (n)
Uniontown at Charleroi (n)
District 6
Heritage
Marion Center 3, Ligonier Valley 2
Nonsection
Forest Hills 3, United 2
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Fox Chapel, 6:45 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers Valley at Montour, 7 p.m.; Obama Academy at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; New Castle at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Chartiers-Houston at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Freedom at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Frazier at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Keystone Oaks at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Deer Lakes at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Derry at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Union at South Side, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; California at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Cornell at Northgate, 5 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
St. Joseph at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
