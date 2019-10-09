High school scores, summaries, schedules for Oct. 8, 2019

By:

Wednesday, October 9, 2019 | 12:01 AM

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Division II

Shady Side Academy 4, Ellis School 0

Golf

Boys

WPIAL team semifinals

(Top three advance to finals)

Class AAA

At Indian Run Golf Club, Avella

Upper St. Clair, 388*

Jack Urban, 74; Scott Jordan 74; Nathan Piatt, 75; Keith Kerber, 85; Alex Jones, 80; Chand Vidalia, 91;

Shady Side Academy, 390*

Adam Lauer, 67; Charles Troutman, 78; Garrett Fuhrer, 79; Wes Wanden, 82; Patrick Walsh, 84; Brice Delaney, 87

Central Catholic, 391*

Palmer Cuny, 73; Connor Walker, 78; Rocco Salvetti, 79, Anthony Nazzo, 79; Carter Pitcairn, 82; Nate Kazicako, 93

Pine-Richland, 395

Donnie Professori, 75; Connor Krause, 78; Nick Piper, 79; Luke Yackovich, 80; Mark Terchick, 83; Matt Lennon, 87

Moon, 413

Jamie Perfett, 76; Nate Schachner, 78; Justin Scally, 82; Ben Kwin, 87; Cam Goble, 90; Arthur Jeanfils, 92

Mt. Lebanon, 427

Myles Hammel, 81; Colin Barrett, 86; Reese Austin, 86; Callen Wilcox, 87; Matt Dyke, 87; Nico Renton, 93

Thomas Jefferson, 438

Noah Pierce, 77; Schultz Reinhardt, 81; Aiden Kelly, 89; Rich Allan, 99; Eddie Pazo, 92; Jacob Imling, 101

Belle Vernon, 442

Jake Caldwell, 79; Tyler Mocello, 85; Patrick Bush, 89; Adreana Scaramucci, 89; Maria Kruppa, 100; Sam West, 121;

Baldwin, 447

Matt Fediaczko, 79; Connor Woods, 85; Keith Reed, 92; Hunter Kozlowski, 94; Dylan Stokes, 97; Andy Degenhardt, 102

At Links at Spring Church, Apollo

Fox Chapel, 385*

Amani D’Ambrosio, 71; Aidan Oehrle, 73; Matt Mattioli, 77; Scott Bitar, 82; Will Livingstone, 82; Arnold Vento, 84

Seneca Valley, 392*

Todd Hangliter, 75; Ryan Bartos, 75; Nolan Nicklas, 78; Trevor Botta, 81; Jimmy Stoltenberg, 83; Cam Martin, 94

Peters Township, 399*

Andrew Poon, 77; Ellian Ascencio, 79; Christian Schreiber, 79; Nick Luniewski, 80; Mason Takacs, 84; Will Burkhardt, 90

Latrobe, 418

Mario Battaglia, 76; Jarred Stein, 78; Jack Shearer, 86; Colten McCutcheon, 89; Cole Ferri, 89; Darrick Hrtyanski, 99

Penn-Trafford, 423

Adam Yamrick, 77; Josh Kapcin, 80; Alex Turowski, 80; Patrick Driscoll, 88; Antonio Damico, 98; Jack Sieber, 106

Hampton, 430

Matt Ruzomberka, 81; Jake Twerdok, 85; Harry Hamlin, 87; Robert Leppert, 87; Brendan Erka, 90; Arianna Erka, 95

Hempfield, 433

Anthony Rendulich, 85; Mitch Sarsfield, 86; Jon Kebe, 86; Alex Podlucky, 86; Nic Suchko, 90; Lucas Anderson, 90

Blackhawk, 443

Ryan Robinson, 80; Hunter Woodward, 87; Michael Hixenbaugh, 89; Ray Knallay, 91; Garrett Uebelacker, 96; Brendan Welsh, 99

Class AA

At River Forest Country Club, Freeport

North Catholic, 425*

Madie Smithco, 75; Brendan Haggerty, 83; Andrew Parker, 84; Ryan Feczko, 89; Joey Primyon, 94; Gavin Krebs, 94

Quaker Valley, 437*

Aidan Bulger, 83; Kyle Rice, 84; Eva Bulger, 89; Luke Melisko, 90; Adam Tanabe, 91; Marcus Lubert, 106

Derry, 442*

Aidan Bushey, 85; Ryan Bushey, 85; Hunter Jurica, 86; Antonio Hauser, 91; Nick Thomas, 95; Devin Sheffler, 97

Riverview, 450

Jack Harden, 85; Daniel Donatucci, 85; Jake Shoop, 87; Chase Conroy, 93; Dom Bovienzo, 100; Richie Lyons, 113

Mt. Pleasant, 461

Tim Pisula, 75; Kyle Jones, 90; Carson Kirshner, 95; Jonathan Wagner, 96; Steve Brown, 105; Dalton Swartz, 105

Uniontown, 465

Adena Rugola, 79; Michael Mercadante 87; Gage Brugger, 88, Maddie Myers, 93; Nate Moody, 118; Dawson Plume, 132

South Park, 479

Stone Ellis, 84; Noah Wertelet, 98; Joey Toth, 99; Dom Dice, 99; John Betz, 99; Aidan Rongaus, 107

Deer Lakes, 499

Will Meyer, 83; Alyson Frank, 101; Anna Yourish, 102; Tyler Gozzard, 103; A.J. Pagone, 110; Eddie Auer, 122

Burrell, 511

Marcus Pinchok, 87; Logan Schoepf, 97; Reece Kennedy, 107; Jaxon Logut, 108; Austin Schueler, 112

Freeport, 516

Jack Mason, 91; Dominic Kurn, 105; Paul Zecca, 104; Nick Rusek, 112; Karsen Kronen, 104; Jordan Fischer, 113

At Beaver Valley Golf Club, Beaver Falls

Sewickley Academy, 386*

J.F. Aber, 74; Navin Rana, 75; Tim Fitzgerald, 78; Will Duggan, 79; Joey Mucci, 80; Zoe Luther, 82

Neshannock, 429*

Preston Turk, 80; Nick Viggiano, 82; Liam McGann, 86; Liam Kosier, 90; Sam Ball, 91; Justin Lockley, 94

Riverside, 430*

Skyler Fox, 72; Justin Hand, 75; Logan Greer, 88; Ethan Pilarski, 95; Liam Grinner, 100; Reese Pilarski, 111

Elizabeth Forward, 435

Mike Swart, 81; Grae Gossman, 83; A.J. Palmer, 87; D.J. Michaels, 92; Logan Monzak, 92; Calvin Terza, 118

Carmichaels, 459

Remmey Lohr, 86; Taggart Shea, 87; Delaney Lohr, 91; Bradley Walker, 94; Nick Ricco, 101; Christopher Barrish, 112

South Side, 460

Alex Jones, 82; David Corfield, 92; Josh Lytle, 93; Aiden Roach, 96; Tristan Shaman, 97; Aaron Mzyk, 100

Central Valley, 472

Anthony Santilli, 84; Zak Phillis, 93; Jacob Marchione, 96; Chase Morrison, 97; Noah Kirchner, 102; Nick Marvin, 113

Eden Christian, 491

Luke Vittone, 85; Calli Jennings, 89; Brian McDonell, 95; Ben Wolf, 109; Isaac Wilk, 113; Matt Koepfer, 114

McGuffey, 507

Greg Westfall, 96; Jo Newton, 96; Damien Dague, 96; Liam Seabright, 108; Faith Chapman, 108; Dylan Summers, 111

Keystone Oaks, 538

Quinn Phillippi, 100; Mark Ragan, 101; Greg Wagner, 101; Dan O’Brian, 117; Jameson Bogdan, 119; Ty Serakowski, 121

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AA

Thursday’s schedule

Championship

At Cedarbrook Red Golf Course, Belle Vernon, 10 a.m.

Central Valley, Elizabeth Forward, Ellwood City, Greensburg Central Catholic

Hockey

Tuesday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 2, Cathedral Prep 0

Bethel Park at Peters Township (n)

Class AA

Southeast

Latrobe 7, Penn-Trafford 2

Class A

Southeast

Bishop McCort 8, Westmont Hilltop 2

Class B

South

Connellsville at Trinity (n)

Nonconference

Kiski Area 9, Sewickley Academy 0

3 goals or more: Adis Ultanbekov, Bishop McCort (5)

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 11, Shaler 2

Pine-Richland 1, Central Catholic 0

Seneca Valley 2, Allderdice 0

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Peters Township 0

Bethel Park 2, Brashear 0

Mt. Lebanon 4, Canon-McMillan 3

Section 3

Latrobe 4, Woodland Hills 4 (2OT)

Norwin 4, Connellsville 0

Penn-Trafford 4, Penn Hills 1

Plum 3, Hempfield 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Kiski Area 4, Highlands 2

Knoch 5, Indiana 2

Mars 2, Hampton 1

North Hills 4, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 1

Montour 3, Beaver 0

Moon 5, Obama Academy 1

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 2, Laurel Highlands 1

Belle Vernon 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Ringgold 1, Trinity 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 4, Gateway 2

Franklin Regional 8, McKeesport 0

South Fayette 4, West Mifflin 0

Class AA

Section 1

McGuffey 4, South Allegheny 2

South Park 3, East Allegheny 2

Steel Valley 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, Burrell 0

Freeport 5, Valley 0

Leechburg 4, Derry 3 (2OT)

Section 3

Southmoreland 6, Brownsville 3

Waynesburg 1, Beth-Center 0

Yough 1, Washington 0

Section 4

Central Valley 6, Hopewell 1

New Brighton 4, South Side 2

Quaker Valley 4, North Catholic 2

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 2, Sewickley Academy 1

OLSH 4, Neshannock 0

Riverside 1, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 12, Geibel 0

Serra Catholic 2, St. Joseph 2 (2OT)

Jeannette at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Avonworth 7, Vincentian Academy 2

Carlynton 6, Aquinas Academy 0

Riverview 3, Eden Christian 1

Section 4

Bentworth 5, Monessen 4

Bishop Canevin 0, Seton LaSalle 0 (2OT)

Chartiers-Houston 5, California 0

Nonsection

Trinity Christian 8, Carrick 2

Keystone Oaks at Thomas Jefferson, ppd.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 5, United 2

3 goals or more: Brendan Ash, Norwin; Brendan Moore, Southmoreland; Daniel Sassack, Belle Vernon; Jake Mull, Leechburg; Matt Bucha, Chartiers-Houston

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Geibel Catholic at Trinity Christian, 4 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Jeannette, 5 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Uniontown 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 2, Trinity 0

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 14, Riverview 1

Section 2

McGuffey 4, Monessen 0

Nonsection

Woodland Hills 2, McKeesport 1

3 goals or more: Madison Carr, Serra Catholic

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 6:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Connellsville, 6 p.m.; Penn Hills at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.; Knoch at Franklin Regional, 7 p.m.; Mars at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic at Woodland Hills, 4 p.m.; Plum at West Mifflin, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at Ambridge, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth at Steel Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at North Catholic, 4 p.m.; Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Burrell, 7 p.m.; Valley at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Derry at Yough, 7 p.m.; South Park at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Freedom at Mohawk, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at South Side, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.; Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Tuesday’s results

Preliminary round

Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2

West Allegheny at Mars (n)

Thursday’s schedule

First round

(All matches start at 3 p.m.)

Franklin Regional at Peters Township; Pine-Richland at Hempfield; Norwin at North Allegheny; Thomas Jefferson at Latrobe; Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair; Moon at Shady Side Academy; Oakland Catholic at Mt. Lebanon; West Allegheny/Mars-winner at Fox Chapel

Class AA

Tuesday’s results

First round

Central Valley 3, South Park 2

Mt. Pleasant 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Valley 5, Southmoreland 0

Greensburg Salem at Sewickley Academy (n)

North Catholic at Blackhawk (n)

Winchester Thurston at Neshannock (n)

Derry at Beaver (n)

Ringgold at Knoch (n)

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL team championships

Class AAA

Preliminary round

Franklin Regional 3, Allderdice 2

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Anna Kogos, 6-0, 6-0; Abigail Feinstein (A) d. Hannah Zheng, 6-3, 6-4; Nandini Rastogi (FR) d. Jules Smalls, 7-6 (4), 6-4

Doubles: Anna Marks/Lauren Haffner (A) d. Manali Badwe/Anaya Jadia, 7-5, 6-4; Sarah Gardner/Abigail Krieger (FR) d. Hannah Thompson/Elena Bishop, 6-4, 6-4

Class AA

First round

Mt. Pleasant 4, Keystone Oaks 1

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Julia Piatt, 6-0, 6-2; Hannah Brown (MP) d. Abby Trehy, 6-3, 6-1; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Bri Pierce, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Panari Patel/Taylor Brooks (KO) d. Katie Hutter/Alex Hamm, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2; Olivia Stone/Haylie Brunson (MP) d. Shyann Tarr/Kayla Lancaster, 6-3, 6-1

Valley 5, Southmoreland 0

Singles: Madison Gatto (V) d. Amelia Echard, 6-1, 7-6 (7-4); Casey Gatto (V) d. Aly Derr, 6-0, 6-1; Aimee Johnson (V) d. Tessa Yutzy, 6-1, 6-2; Eden Richey/Rylee Gatto (V) d. Scarlet Davidovich/Makenzie Galley, 6-1, 6-1; Rachel Shrock/Elisabeth Ervin (V) d. Elle Pawlinsky/Caileigh Johnson, 6-4, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Hills 3, Fox Chapel 0

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 0

North Allegheny at Butler (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Moon 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic (n)

Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township (n)

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Penn Hills 1

Hempfield 3, Norwin 0

Plum 3, Latrobe 2

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Armstrong 0

Gateway 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0

Woodland Hills 3, Indiana 0

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 2

Trinity 3, Quaker Valley 1

West Allegheny 3, Obama Academy 0

West Mifflin at South Fayette (n)

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 2

Thomas Jeffeson 3, Ringgold 0

Elizabeth Forward at Yough (n)

Section 4

Central Valley 3, New Castle 1

Hampton 3, Lincoln Park 0

Ambridge at Blackhawk (n)

Mars at Knoch (n)

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Beaver (n)

Neshannock at New Brighton (n)

Section 2

Hopewell 3, South Park 0

Chartiers-Houston at Avonworth (n)

Freedom at North Catholic (n)

Section 3

Charleroi 3, McGuffey 1

Frazier at Beth-Center (n)

Waynesburg at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

Carlynton 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 2

Derry 3, Valley 0

Freeport 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Quigley Catholic 0

Beaver County Christian at Aliquippa (n)

Rochester at Shenango (n)

Union at South Side (n)

Section 2

California 3, Mapletown 1

Carmichaels 3, West Greene 0

Avella at Bentworth (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

Fort Cherry 3, Brentwood 0

Cornell at Northgate (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 0

Leechburg 3, Trinity Christian 0

Vincentian Academy 3, Springdale 1

St. Joseph at Riverview (n)

Nonsection

Seton LaSalle 3, OLSH 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Shenango at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

