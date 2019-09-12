High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 11, 2019

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 11:22 PM

Field hockey

Wednesday’s results

Division I

Peters Township 4, Penn-Trafford 0

3 goals or more: Veronica Schratz, Peters Township

Nonsection

Mt. Lebanon 5, Ellis School 3

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Allderdice at Westinghouse, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Hempfield 201, Penn-Trafford 203

Medalists: Adam Yarnick (P-T), 37; Nic Suchko (H), 38

Latrobe 210, Greensburg Salem 218

Medalist: Colten McCutcheon (L), 40

Norwin 211, Indiana 220

Medalist: Alex Holuta (I), 39

Section 2

Belle Vernon 198, Ringgold 233

Medalists: Tyler Mocello (BV), 34; Seth Callaway (R), 35; Patrick Bush (BV), 38; Adreana Scaramucci (BV), 40; Jake Caldwell (BV), 40

Section 4

Central Catholic 192, Woodland Hills 222

Medalist: Rocco Salvetti (CC), 34

Franklin Reginal 192, Plum 231

Medalists: Jeff Anderchak (FR), 36; Michael Wareham (FR), 36; Connor Helm (FR), 38

Section 5

West Allegheny 221, Blackhawk 227

Medalists: Ryan Robinson (B), 38; Zac Ziakowski (WA), 40

Section 7

South Fayette 207, Canon-McMillan 229

Medalist: Luke Lestini (SF), 35

Peters Township 195, Chartiers Valley 231

Medalists: Andrew Poon (Peters), 38; Ellian Ascencio (Peters), 38; Christian Schreiber (Peters), 39; Mason Takacs (Peters), 40; Will Burkhardt (Peters), 40

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 191, Kiski Area 241

Medalists: Brice Delaney (SSA), 36; Charles Troutman (SSA), 36

Class AA

Section 1

Riverview 226, Burrell 275

Medalists: Jack Harden (R), 43; Marcus Pinchok (B), 43

St. Joseph 262, Jeannette 269

Medalist: Madison Lara (SJ), 45

Section 4

South Park 235, Chartiers-Houston 258

Medalists: Jack Hritsko (C-H), 37; Stone Ellis (SP), 40

Nonsection

Quaker Valley 202, Moon 208

Medalists: Adam Tanabe (QV), 38; Kyle Rice (QV), 38

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 227, Saltsburg 269

Medalist: Brady Yard (S), 42

Wednesday’s summaries

Class AAA

Section 1

Latrobe 210, Greensburg Salem 218

Latrobe: Colten McCutcheon, 40; Jared Stein, 41; Darick Hrytanski, 43; Jack Shearer, 43; Mario Battaglia, 43

Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 42; Ryan Nalevanko, 42; Ben Thomas, 44; Colin Kruth, 44; Sean Skidmore, 46

Section 2

Belle Vernon 198, Ringgold 233

Belle Vernon: Tyler Mocello, 34; Patrick Bush, 38; Adreana Scaramucci, 40; Jake Caldwell, 40; Maria Kruppa, 46

Ringgold: Seth Callaway, 35; Clayton Benson, 43; C.J. Novotny, 45; Gage Fuller, 47; Steve Glaneman, 63

Class AA

Section 1

St. Joseph 262, Jeannette 269

St. Joseph: Madison Lara, 45; Jack Konieczny, 52; Tyler Fontana, 52; Joshua Maltese, 53; Joe Miller, 60

Jeannette: Alex Vickers, 47; Logan Harshall, 52; Haley Kutha, 53; Logan Wright, 57; Calvin Coffman, 60

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 227, Saltsburg 269

Ligonier Valley: Josh Harbert, 44; Bryton Mack, 45; Jacob Bleehash, 45; Ivan Wieczorek, 46; Gavin McMullen, 47

Saltsburg: Brady Yard, 42; A.J. Testa, 46; Logan Bonnoni, 57; Hannah Muir, 60; Jack Brink, 64

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Blackhawk 169, Mars 176

Medalists: Victoria Witouski (Mars), 36; Taylor Hajtol (B), 40

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 183, Gateway 235

Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 40

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 141, Saltsburg Boys 145

Medalist: Kendra Pecora (LV), 39

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday’s results

Class AA

Section 1

Steel Valley 7, South Allegheny 1

Nonsection

Laurel Highlands at South Park, ppd.

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Bethel Park at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Brashear at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Moon at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.; McKeesport at Chartiers Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA Section 1

East Allegheny at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Derry at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Washington, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Central Valley at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; Hopewell at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.; OLSH at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Aquinas Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at Riverview, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Carlynton, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; California at Brentwood, 4 p.m.; Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Canon-McMillan at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; Eden Christian at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Ellwood City at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; North Catholic at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel 4, Shaler 1

Butler at Pine-Richland, ppd.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 8, Brashear 0

Moon 3, Bethel Park 0

Peters Township 5, Mt. Lebanon 1 Upper St. Clair 7, Baldwin 0

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Allderdice 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Hempfield 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway 7, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 2, Franklin Regional 1

Mars 11, Armstrong 0

Hampton at Indiana, ppd.

Section 2

Greensburg Salem 8, Albert Gallatin 1

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward (n)

Uniontown at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Section 3

Obama Academy 3, West Mifflin 0

Plum 6, Thomas Jefferson 1

Oakland Catholic 5, Trinity 1

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Chartiers Valley 0

West Allegheny 4, South Fayette 1

Blackhawk at Montour, ppd.

Class AA

Section 1

Hopewell 4, Steel Valley 2

North Catholic 2, Beaver 0 Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 4, East Allegheny 0

Burrell 3, Highlands 0

Freeport 5, Valley 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 3, South Park 2

Yough 7, South Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Riverivew 10, Jeannette 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 5, Serra Catholic 0

Section 2

Bentworth 12, Monessen 0

Chartiers-Houston 5, Beth-Center 1

Geibel at Charleroi (n) Section 3

OLSH 5, Mohawk 0

South Side Beaver 1, Quigley Catholic 0

Riverside at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 5, Ellis School 1

Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 1

Seton LaSalle 2, Winchester Thurston 0 Nonsection

North Hills 1, Deer Lakes 1 (2OT)

Southmoreland 4, McGuffey 2

3 goals or more: Eleni Wyrick, Riverview; Francesca Lio, Riverview; Justine Appolonia, Yough (4); Lauren Kirsch, Bishop Canevin; Sidney Shemanski, Freeport

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Fox Chapel, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 3

Sewickley Academy at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Freeport at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Springdale, 3:30 p.m.; Riverview at Carrick, 3:30 p.m.; Valley at Springdale, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL section singles

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Preliminary round

Hannah Zheng, Franklin Regional, d. Samantha Dilts, Gateway, 10-2; Samantha Pollock, McKeesport, d. Erica Stariha, Kiski Area, 10-8; Mariah Ulery, Connellsville, d. Kayla Check, Armstrong, 10-0

First round

Jenna Bell, Latrobe, d. Zheng, Franklin Regional, 10-0; Evelyn Brown, Kiski Area, d. Srilekha Sapram, Gateway, 10-3; Alexa Smith, Hempfield, d. Sarah Yamrick, Penn-Trafford, 10-6; Sophia Solomon, Connellsville, d. Trinity Miller, Norwin, 10-0; Carolina Walters, Latrobe, d. Pollock, McKeesport, 10-0; Maura Harbaugh, Hempfield, d. Ashley Pesarick, Norwin, 10-6; Ruby Chen, Penn-Trafford, d. Toby Atwood, Armstrong, 10-0; Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Ulery, Connellsville, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bell, Latrobe, d. Brown, Kiski Area, 10-0; Solomon, Connellsville, d. Smith, Hempfield, 10-8; Walters, Latrobe, d. Harbaugh, Hempfield, 10-0; Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Chen, Penn-Trafford, 10-0

Semifinals

Bell, Latrobe, d. Solomon, Connellsville, 6-0, 6-0; Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Walters, Latrobe, 6-1, 6-0

Section 2

At North Allegheny

Preliminary round

Emma Kim, North Hills, d. Olga Hawley, Shaler, 10-2; Kayli Hannan, Shaler, d. Megan Schilpp, North Hills, 10-6

First round

Isabella Gaydosh, Mars, d. Kim, North Hills, 10-2; Alexis Chappel, Butler, d. Gabriella Miller, Hampton, 10-6; Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Megan Kang, Hampton, 10-3; Ellie Stokes, Pine-Richland, d. Jillian Clark, Butler, 10-0; Amanda Koren, Moon, d. Vibha Vodachalli, Seneca Valley, 10-2; Emily Ivory, Mars, d. Sydney Bruns, Seneca Valley, 10-3; Megan Wilson, Pine-Richland, d. Maria Lounder, Moon, 10-4; Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny, 10-1, d. Hannan, Shaler, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Gaydosh, Mars, d. Chappel, Butler, 10-3; Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Stokes, Pine-Richland, 10-1; Koren, Moon, d. Ivory, Mars, 10-4; Wilson, Pine-Richland, vs. Catanzarite, North Allegheny did not finished due to lightning.

Class AAA

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Preliminary round

Ellie Tongel, Plum d. Jada Gordon, Penn Hills, 10-2; Emma Sukal, Baldwin d. Sarah Cohen, Woodland Hills, 10-1; Kate Gendron, Plum d. Sabrince Turner Johnson, Penn Hills, 10-1; Shannon Day, Thomas Jefferson d. Jona Tebroski, Woodland Hills, 10-0.

First round

Bethan Yauch, Baldwin d. Tongel, Plum, 10-1; Anna Kogos, Allderdice d. Sofia Heaps, Oakland Catholic, 10-3; Carissa Shepard, Fox Chapel d. Jenna Chernicky, Bethel Park, 10-4; Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy d. Sukal, Bethel Park, 10-0; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park d. Gendron, Plum, 10-0; Isabella Lie-Lopez, Oakland Catholic d. Abigail Feinstein, Allderdice, 10-2; Renee Long, Shady Side Academy d. Christine Rossi, Thomas Jefferson, 10-2; Charlotte James, Fox Chapel d. Day, Thomas Jefferson, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Yauch, Baldwin d. Kogos, Allderdice, 10-0; Santora, Shady Side Academy d. Shepard, Fox Chapel, 10-1; Gorman, Bethel Park d. Lie-Lopez, Oakland Catholic, 10-0; James, Fox Chapel d. Long, Shady Side Academy, 10-1.

Semifinals

Yauch, Baldwin d. Santora, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 6-1; Gorman, Bethel Park d. James, Fox Chapel, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (7-3)

Section 4

At Mt. Lebanon

Preliminary round

Marlaina Bozek, Trinity, d. Z.Z. Rose, South Fayette, 12-11; Skylar Clawson, Trinity, d. Chloe Sadowski, Montour, 11-9

First round

Marra Bruce, Peters Township, d. Sadowski, Montour, 10-0; Anna Beachy, Canon McMillan d. Elle Mack, Chartiers Valley, 10-3; Anna Rush, Upper St. Clair d. Reed Kennedy, West Allegheny, 10-0; Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon d. Kiveka Cheekati, South Fayette, 10-1; Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair d. Meghan Rea, Canon McMillan, 10-0; Lilly Bosch, Mt. Lebanon d. Brittany Gallo, Chartiers Valley, 10-1; Maddie Rimby, Montour d. Maddy Dean, West Allegheny, 10-3; Kat Wang, Peters Township d. Rose, South Fayette, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Bruce, Peters Township d. Beachy, 10-1; Masteller, Mt. Lebanon d. Rush, Upper St. Clair, 10-2; Steif, Upper St. Clair d. Bosch, Chartiers Valley, 10-4; Wang, Peters Township d. Kimby, Montour, 10-0

Semifinals

Masteller, Mt. Lebanon d. Bruce, Peters Township, 6-3, 6-3; Wang, Peters Township d. Stief, Upper St. Clair, 6-1, 6-3

Class AA

Section 1

At Hempfield

Preliminary round

Raquel Rhoads, California, d. Alaysia Poindexter, West Mifflin, 10-3; Kylie Bodnovich, Brownsville, d. Maddie Hill, Jeannette, 10-4

First round

Nicole Kempton, South Park, d. Rhoads, California, 10-0; Paige Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Ellie Losey, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-5; Amelia Echard, Southmoreland, d. Jenna Bodnovich, Brownsville, 10-2; Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, d. Alexie Shaw, Jeannette, 10-0; Elyssa Pemu, South Park, d. Audrey Reed, West Mifflin, 10-0; Sydney Smichnick, California, d. Katie Szekely, Greensburg Central Catholic, 10-7; Sophia Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, d. Aly Derr, Southmoreland, 10-6; Kasey Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. K. Bodnovich, Brownsville, 10-0

Quarterfinals

Kempton, South Park d. P. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 10-1; M. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, d. Echard, Southmoreland, 10-2;

Pemu, South Park, d. Smichnick, California, 10-3; K. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. S. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 10-0

Semifinals

Kempton, South Park, d. M. Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, 6-0, 6-0; K. Storkel, Greensburg Salem, d. Pemu, South Park, 6-1, 6-1

Section 2

At Brady’s Run Park

Preliminary round

Gwen Nace, Quaker Valley, d. Mich Grymes, Beaver Falls, 8-0; Ella Miller, Ambridge, d. Selina Friend, Beaver Falls

First round

Anna Blum, Beaver, d. Nace, Quaker Valley, 10-2; Camille Baker, Blackahawk, d. Lauryn Johnson, Central Valley, 11-9; Margo Silverman, Neshannock, d. Madylin McCommons, Ellwood City, 10-0; Haley Racioppo, Ambridge, d. Kasey Scheller, Riverside, 10-0; Kelli Huffman, Neshannock, d. Brooke Burhenn, Central Valley, 10-0; Molly McCommons, Ellwood City, d. Lauren Emler, Riverside, 10-1; Olivia Rabak, Beaver, d. Maggie McManus, Quaker Valley, 10-3; Julianna Begley, Blackhawk, d. Ella Miller, Ambridge, 10-1

Quarterfinals

Blum, Beaver, d. Baker, Blackhawk, 10-2; Silverman, Neshannock, d. Racioppo, Ambridge, 11-9; Huffman, Neshannock, d. McCommons, Ellwood City, 10-3; Begley, Blackhawk, d. Rabak, Beaver, 10-3

Semifinals

Blum, Beaver, d. Silverman, Neshannock, 7-5, 7-5; Begley, Blackhawk, d. Huffman, Neshannock, 6-1, 6-1

Section 4

At Washington Park

Preliminary round

Kendall Smith, Hopewell, d. Emma Younger, Carlynton, 10-3; Julia Corey, Ringgold, d. Alex Wilson, McGuffey, 10-2; Olivia Roble, Vincentian d. Alex Wilson, Washington, 10-1; Abby trehy, Keystone Oaks d. Julianne Rush, Avella.

First round

Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Smith, Hopewell, 10-0; Samantha Maurer, Washington, d. Katelyn Frank, Avella, 10-1; Ang Dalton, Vincentian Academy, d. Coco Chen, Winchester Thurston, 10-4; Julia Piatt, Keystone Oaks, d. Corey, Ringgold, 10-4; Sana Singh, Sewickley Academy d. Roble, Vincentian, 10-0; Rebecca McIntosh, Ringgold d. Abby Donnelly, McGuffey, 10-7; Spencer Putnam, Carlynton d. Katie Dier, Hopewell, 10-0; Alexandra Friedlander, Winchester Thurston d. Trehy, Keyston Oaks, 10-0.

Quarterfinals

Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Maurer, Washington, 10-0; Dalton, Vincentian Academy, d. Piatt, Keystone Oaks, 10-7; Singh, Sewickley Academy d. McIntosh, Ringgold, 10-1; Friedlander, Winchester Thurston d. Putnam, Carlynton, 10-1.

Semifinals

Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Dalton, Vincentian Academy, 6-0, 6-0; Singh, Sewickley Academy d. Friedlander, Winchester Thurston, 6-1, 6-1.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Armstrong 1

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at New Brighton (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Washington 0

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 3, Aliquippa 1 Nonsection

Cornell at Carrick (n)

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge (n)

Thursday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at North Hills, 7:15 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Moon at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Plum, 7:30 a.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Montour at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Trinity, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Obama Academy, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Yough at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m. Section 4 Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; Central Valley at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Mars, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Beaver Falls, 7 p.m.; Mohawk at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avonworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; South Park at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Charleroi at McGuffey, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Washington at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.; Valley at Derry, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Rochester, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Union, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Carmichaels at West Greene, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at California, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Sto-Rox, 6 p.m.; Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brownsville at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Lincoln Park at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Freedom, 7 p.m.; OLSH at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.