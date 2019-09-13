High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 13, 2019

By:

Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 11:14 PM

Cross Country

Boys

Thursday’s results

Division II

Section 4

Burrell 25, Greensburg Central Catholic 34

Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Southmoreland 37

Riverview 15, Burrell 50

Riverview 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 50

Riverview 15, Shady Side Academy 50

Riverview 15, Southmoreland 50

Shady Side Academy 23, Greensburg Central Catholic 37

Top 10: 1. Mason Ochs (R) 18:16, 2. Gideon Deasy (R) 18:24, 3. Jacob Sullivan (R) 18:59, 4.Lucas Wilton (R) 19:19, 5. Parker Steele (R) 19:25, 6.Ty Loughlin (R) 19:32, 7. John Patsey (R) 19:40, 8. Erik Ketterer (R) 19:55, 9. Ben Swensen (R) 20:04, 10. Owen Beer (GCC) 20:07.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Division II

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 22, Burrell 33

Greensburg Central Catholic 26, Southmoreland 29

Riverview 15, Burrell 48

Riverview 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

Riverview 25, Shadyside 31

Riverview 15, Southmoreland 44

Shadyside Academy 23, Greensburg Central 38

Top 10: 1. Corrin Brewer (GCC) 22:07, 2. Juliana Bem (SSA) 22:37, 3. Karen Lineras (SSA) 22:57, 4. Mikaela Collins (R) 23:57, 5. Olivia Wilton (R) 24:09, 6. Hann Morrisey (R) 24:22, 7. Ally Johnson (R) 24:54 8. Marina Pietz (R) 25:03, 9. Sophia Watt (GCC) 25:07,10.Emma Lammert (SSA) 25:22.

Football

Thursday’s results

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 30, Allderdice 7

Friday’s schedule

Class 6A

Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Big East

Connellsville at Plum, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Northern

Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Mars at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Burrell at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Yough, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Hopewell, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.; Rochester at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Eastern

Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Clairton, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.; Avella at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at New Brighton, 7 p.m.; Bethel Park at Shaler, 7 p.m.; California at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Valley, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.

District 6 Heritage

Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Perry at University Prep, 3:30 p.m. Nonconference Grove City at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

Class 2A

Midwestern

Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Burgettstown at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

District 8

City League

Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) at Carrick, 6 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship

At Latrobe Elks Golf Club, Latrobe

Par 72

Jared Stein, Latrobe, 75; Darick Hrtyanski, Latrobe, 75; Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 76; Jeff Mankins, Greensburg Salem, 76; Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 76; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 77; Trent Kablach, Norwin, 77; Patrick Jacob, Kiski School, 78; Ian Russ, Kiski School, 78; Alex Podlucky, Hempfield, 78; Logan Divald, Norwin, 78

Team results

Division I

Franklin Regional, 394; Latrobe, 398; Hempfield, 400

Division II

Kiski School, 402; Ligonier Valley, 430

Match results

Class AAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 179, Seneca Valley 214

Medalist: Esha Vaidya (NA), 39

Section 2

Ringgold 224, Laurel Highlands 249

Medalist: Seth Callaway (R), 34

Section 3

Butler 212, North Hills 240

Medalist: Brayden Setnar (B), 38

Section 4

Penn Hills 243, Plum 247

Medalist: Joel Brayton (PH), 40

Section 5

Blackhawk 192, Montour 203

Medalists: Ryan Robinson (B), 33; Hunter Woodward (B), 37; Brendan Welsh (B), 39

Section 7

Peters Township 196, Chartiers Valley 230

Medalists: Christian Schreiber (Peters), 35; Ellian Ascencio (Peters), 38

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 191, Mars 228

Medalists: Brice Delaney (SSA), 36; Charles Troutman (SSA), 36

Class AA

Section 1

Riverview 233, Jeannette 310

Medalist: Jake Shoop (R), 45

Section 4

Burgettstown 233, Bentworth 251

Medalists: Austin Marshalek (Bent), 37; Gia Hooper (Burg), 38

South Park 219, McGuffey 233

Medalist: Aidan Rongaus (SP), 37

Nonsection

Sewickley Academy 188, Central Catholic 191

Medalists: J.F. Aber (Sew), 34; Navin Rana (Sew), 35; Anthony Razfalio (CC), 37; Zoe Luther (Sew), 37; Carter Pitcairn (CC), 38; Nate Nuzzo (CC), 38

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Indiana 187, Norwin 223

Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 41

Section 2

Peters Township 169, Mt. Lebanon 221

Medalist: Delaney Kern (P-T), 38

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 196, Gateway 249

Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 41 Section 4

Fox Chapel 187, Shaler 211

Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 42

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 232, Mt. Pleasant 240

Medalist: Sarah Grossman (EF), 46

Thursday’s summaries

Class AAA

Section 1

Indiana 187, Norwin 223

Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 41; Hannah Reilly, 46; Sydney Brice, 46; Sarah Denver, 54

Norwin: Jessica Bushik, 54; Mallory Donofrio, 55; Jules Crosby, 56; Emma Ratesic, 58

Norwin:

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 232, Mt. Pleasant 240

Elizabeth Forward: Sarah Grossman, 46; Meagan Lawoans, 48; Jensen Kuhn, 67; Rylie Kuhn, 71

Mt. Pleasant: Natale Miller, 49; Micaela Gallagher, 61; Sarah Anthony, 62; Nicole Shinsky, 68

Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, North Allegheny 2

Central Catholic 2, Allderdice 1

Pine-Richland 4, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0

Section 2

Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 0

Mt. Lebanon 6, Brashear 2

Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Connellsville 4, Latrobe 2

Norwin 2, Hempfield 0

Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1

Woodland Hills 2, Penn Hills 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 0, Kiski Area 0 (2OT)

Indiana 6, Highlands 0

Knoch 8, Armstrong 1

Mars 6, North Hills 0

Section 2

Ambridge 2, Montour 1

Moon 2, Beaver 0

West Allegheny 8, Obama Academy 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 4, Uniontown 1

Belle Vernon 5, Laurel Highlands 3

Trinity 6, Greensburg Salem 0 Section 4

Chartiers Valley 5, McKeesport 0

Franklin Regional 4, West Mifflin 0

Thomas Jefferson 2, Gateway 0

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 1, East Allegheny 0

South Park 14, South Allegheny 0

Steel Valley 4, McGuffey 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 10, Leechburg 0

Freeport 11, Derry 1

Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0

Section 3

Beth-Center 4, Washington 0

Brownsville 8, Charleroi 1

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1

Section 4

Central Valley 19, New Brighton 3

Freedom 13, South Side Beaver 0

Quaker Valley 11, Hopewell 0

Class A

Section 1

Riverside 2, Beaver County Christian 0

OLSH 0, Quigley Catholic 0 (2OT)

Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, ppd.

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 10, St. Joseph 1

Trinity Christian 9, Geibel Catholic 0

Section 3

Avonworth 3, Riverview 0

Carlynton 12, Vincentian Academy 0

Springdale 7, Aquinas Academy 0

Section 4

Brentwood 8, California 1

Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 1

Seton LaSalle 1, Bentworth 0

Nonsection

Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Kiski School 1 (2OT)

Mohawk 10, Ellwood City 0

North Catholic 1, Blackhawk 0

Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 1

South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 2

3 goals or more: Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (4); Hunter Hardin, Freeport (4); Tarek Alhussain, Carlynton (4); Carnel Kerr, Carlynton; Gregory Sprenkel, Trinity Christian; Issac Wetzel, Freeport; Travis Allabon, Trinity Christian

Friday’s schedule

Class AAA

Section 1

Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 2

Class A

Section 3

Freedom 9, Sewickley Academy 0

Nonsection

Freeport 4, Shaler 1

Mt. Pleasant 6, Laurel Highlands 0

Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 3

Shady Side Academy 1, Fox Chapel 0

Springdale 5, Valley 0 Riverview at Carrick, ppd.

3 goals or more: Mackenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant

Friday’s schedule

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Geibel, 1:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Brashear at North Hills, 4:45 p.m.; Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Kiski Area at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL section singles tournament

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Championship

Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional d. Jenna Bell, Latrobe, 6-4, 6-3.

Consolation

Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Sophia Solomon, Connellsville, 6-0, 6-1.

Section 2

Quarterfinal

Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny, d. Megan Wilson, Pine-Richland, 9-1

Semifinals

Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Isabella Gaydosh, Mars, 6-1, 6-1; Catanzarite, North Allegheny, d. Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)

Championship

Catanzarite, North Allegheny, d. Sinciline, North Allegheny, 6-1, 6-0

Consolation

Gaydosh, Mars, d. Koren, Moon, 6-4, 6-2

Section 3

At Fox Chapel

Championship

Bethany Yauch, Baldwin d. Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, 6-2, 6-4.

Consolation

Charlotte James, Fox Chapel d. Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 6-3.

Class AA

Section 1

At Hempfield

Championship

Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Kasey Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-3, 6-1.

Consolation

Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Elyssa Pemu, South Park, 6-1, 6-4.

Class AA

Section 3

At Alpha Tennis and Fitness, Harmarville

Semifinal

Laura Greb, Knoch d. Isabella Lane, Burrell, 6-0, 6-0

Championship

Greb, Knoch d. Brooke Bauer, Knoch, 6-0, 6-1

Consolation

Lane, Burrell d. Amber Sterrett, Derry, 6-4, 6-2

Section 4

At Washington Park

Championship

Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy d. Sana Singh, Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 6-0.

Consolation

Alexandra Friedlander, Winchester Thurston d. Ang Dalton, Vincentian Academy, 6-1, 6-2.

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Butler 0

Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 2 Fox Chapel at North Hills (n)

Section 2 Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2

Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 1

Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park (n)

Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Penn Hills 0

Latrobe 3, Plum 2

Norwin 3, Hempfield 0 Class AAA Section 1

Gateway 3, Greensburg Salem 1

Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0

Woodland Hills 3, Indiana 1

Franklin Regional at Armstrong (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 1

South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0

Trinity 3, Quaker Valley 0

West Allegheny 3, Obama Academy 0

Section 3

Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0

Section 4

Knoch 3, Mars 1

New Castle 3, Central Valley 0

Blackhawk at Ambridge (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver at Beaver Falls (n)

Mohawk at Laurel (n)

New Brighton at Neshannock (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

North Catholic 3, Freedom 0

South Park 3, Hopewell 2

Section 3

Beth-Center at Frazier (n)

Charleroi at McGuffey (n)

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, Carlynton 1

Steel Valley at South Allegheny (n)

Washington at Serra Catholic (n)

Section 5

Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 1

Derry 3, Valley 0

Freeport 3, East Allegheny 0

Class A

Section 1

Western Beaver 3, Quigley Catholic 0

Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian (n)

Shenango at Rochester (n)

South Side Beaver at Union (n)

Section 2

Avella 3, Bentworth 0

California 3, Mapletown 0

Carmichaels 3, West Greene 0

Geibel 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

Fort Cherry 3, Brentwood 1

Northgate at Cornell (n)

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 0

Riverview at St. Joseph (n)

Vincentian Academy 3, Springdale 0

Nonsection

Hampton 3, Lincoln Park 0

Brownsville at Waynesburg (n)

OLSH at Seton LaSalle (n)

District 6

Heritage

United 3, Ligonier Valley 0