High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 13, 2019
By:
Thursday, September 12, 2019 | 11:14 PM
Cross Country
Boys
Thursday’s results
Division II
Section 4
Burrell 25, Greensburg Central Catholic 34
Greensburg Central Catholic 21, Southmoreland 37
Riverview 15, Burrell 50
Riverview 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 50
Riverview 15, Shady Side Academy 50
Riverview 15, Southmoreland 50
Shady Side Academy 23, Greensburg Central Catholic 37
Top 10: 1. Mason Ochs (R) 18:16, 2. Gideon Deasy (R) 18:24, 3. Jacob Sullivan (R) 18:59, 4.Lucas Wilton (R) 19:19, 5. Parker Steele (R) 19:25, 6.Ty Loughlin (R) 19:32, 7. John Patsey (R) 19:40, 8. Erik Ketterer (R) 19:55, 9. Ben Swensen (R) 20:04, 10. Owen Beer (GCC) 20:07.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Division II
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 22, Burrell 33
Greensburg Central Catholic 26, Southmoreland 29
Riverview 15, Burrell 48
Riverview 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 40
Riverview 25, Shadyside 31
Riverview 15, Southmoreland 44
Shadyside Academy 23, Greensburg Central 38
Top 10: 1. Corrin Brewer (GCC) 22:07, 2. Juliana Bem (SSA) 22:37, 3. Karen Lineras (SSA) 22:57, 4. Mikaela Collins (R) 23:57, 5. Olivia Wilton (R) 24:09, 6. Hann Morrisey (R) 24:22, 7. Ally Johnson (R) 24:54 8. Marina Pietz (R) 25:03, 9. Sophia Watt (GCC) 25:07,10.Emma Lammert (SSA) 25:22.
Football
Thursday’s results
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 30, Allderdice 7
Friday’s schedule
Class 6A
Canon-McMillan at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Moon at Baldwin, 7 p.m.; West Allegheny at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Big East
Connellsville at Plum, 7 p.m.; Gateway at Latrobe, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Northern
Hampton at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Mars at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Trinity at Ringgold, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Beaver at New Castle, 7 p.m.; Blackhawk at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Burrell at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Yough, 7 p.m.; Freeport at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Quaker Valley, 7 p.m.; South Park at Keystone Oaks, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Hopewell, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Charleroi at Frazier, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Washington at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Brentwood at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.; South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Union, 7 p.m.; Rochester at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Eastern
Greensburg Central Catholic at Leechburg, 7 p.m.; Riverview at Clairton, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Jefferson-Morgan, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Aliquippa at Montour, 7 p.m.; Avella at Jeannette, 7 p.m.; Avonworth at New Brighton, 7 p.m.; Bethel Park at Shaler, 7 p.m.; California at Laurel, 7 p.m.; Central Valley at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at West Mifflin, 7 p.m.; Imani Christian at Valley, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; South Fayette at Greensburg Salem, 7 p.m.
District 6 Heritage
Blairsville at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.; Marion Center at Homer-Center, 7 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7 p.m.; Penns Manor at United, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Perry at University Prep, 3:30 p.m. Nonconference Grove City at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Class 2A
Midwestern
Mohawk at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Western Beaver, 12:30 p.m.
Nonconference
Burgettstown at Summit Academy, 12:30 p.m.; Springdale at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
District 8
City League
Cardinal Mooney (Ohio) at Carrick, 6 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Westmoreland County Coaches’ Association Championship
At Latrobe Elks Golf Club, Latrobe
Par 72
Jared Stein, Latrobe, 75; Darick Hrtyanski, Latrobe, 75; Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 76; Jeff Mankins, Greensburg Salem, 76; Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 76; Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 77; Trent Kablach, Norwin, 77; Patrick Jacob, Kiski School, 78; Ian Russ, Kiski School, 78; Alex Podlucky, Hempfield, 78; Logan Divald, Norwin, 78
Team results
Division I
Franklin Regional, 394; Latrobe, 398; Hempfield, 400
Division II
Kiski School, 402; Ligonier Valley, 430
Match results
Class AAA
Section 1
North Allegheny 179, Seneca Valley 214
Medalist: Esha Vaidya (NA), 39
Section 2
Ringgold 224, Laurel Highlands 249
Medalist: Seth Callaway (R), 34
Section 3
Butler 212, North Hills 240
Medalist: Brayden Setnar (B), 38
Section 4
Penn Hills 243, Plum 247
Medalist: Joel Brayton (PH), 40
Section 5
Blackhawk 192, Montour 203
Medalists: Ryan Robinson (B), 33; Hunter Woodward (B), 37; Brendan Welsh (B), 39
Section 7
Peters Township 196, Chartiers Valley 230
Medalists: Christian Schreiber (Peters), 35; Ellian Ascencio (Peters), 38
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 191, Mars 228
Medalists: Brice Delaney (SSA), 36; Charles Troutman (SSA), 36
Class AA
Section 1
Riverview 233, Jeannette 310
Medalist: Jake Shoop (R), 45
Section 4
Burgettstown 233, Bentworth 251
Medalists: Austin Marshalek (Bent), 37; Gia Hooper (Burg), 38
South Park 219, McGuffey 233
Medalist: Aidan Rongaus (SP), 37
Nonsection
Sewickley Academy 188, Central Catholic 191
Medalists: J.F. Aber (Sew), 34; Navin Rana (Sew), 35; Anthony Razfalio (CC), 37; Zoe Luther (Sew), 37; Carter Pitcairn (CC), 38; Nate Nuzzo (CC), 38
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Indiana 187, Norwin 223
Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 41
Section 2
Peters Township 169, Mt. Lebanon 221
Medalist: Delaney Kern (P-T), 38
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 196, Gateway 249
Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 41 Section 4
Fox Chapel 187, Shaler 211
Medalist: Erin Drahnak (FC), 42
Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 232, Mt. Pleasant 240
Medalist: Sarah Grossman (EF), 46
Thursday’s summaries
Class AAA
Section 1
Indiana 187, Norwin 223
Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 41; Hannah Reilly, 46; Sydney Brice, 46; Sarah Denver, 54
Norwin: Jessica Bushik, 54; Mallory Donofrio, 55; Jules Crosby, 56; Emma Ratesic, 58
Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 232, Mt. Pleasant 240
Elizabeth Forward: Sarah Grossman, 46; Meagan Lawoans, 48; Jensen Kuhn, 67; Rylie Kuhn, 71
Mt. Pleasant: Natale Miller, 49; Micaela Gallagher, 61; Sarah Anthony, 62; Nicole Shinsky, 68
Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, North Allegheny 2
Central Catholic 2, Allderdice 1
Pine-Richland 4, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 3, Fox Chapel 0
Section 2
Bethel Park 1, Peters Township 0
Mt. Lebanon 6, Brashear 2
Upper St. Clair 2, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Connellsville 4, Latrobe 2
Norwin 2, Hempfield 0
Plum 5, Penn-Trafford 1
Woodland Hills 2, Penn Hills 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 0, Kiski Area 0 (2OT)
Indiana 6, Highlands 0
Knoch 8, Armstrong 1
Mars 6, North Hills 0
Section 2
Ambridge 2, Montour 1
Moon 2, Beaver 0
West Allegheny 8, Obama Academy 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 4, Uniontown 1
Belle Vernon 5, Laurel Highlands 3
Trinity 6, Greensburg Salem 0 Section 4
Chartiers Valley 5, McKeesport 0
Franklin Regional 4, West Mifflin 0
Thomas Jefferson 2, Gateway 0
Class AA
Section 1
Keystone Oaks 1, East Allegheny 0
South Park 14, South Allegheny 0
Steel Valley 4, McGuffey 1
Section 2
Deer Lakes 10, Leechburg 0
Freeport 11, Derry 1
Mt. Pleasant 6, Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0
Section 3
Beth-Center 4, Washington 0
Brownsville 8, Charleroi 1
Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1
Section 4
Central Valley 19, New Brighton 3
Freedom 13, South Side Beaver 0
Quaker Valley 11, Hopewell 0
Class A
Section 1
Riverside 2, Beaver County Christian 0
OLSH 0, Quigley Catholic 0 (2OT)
Sewickley Academy at Neshannock, ppd.
Section 2
Winchester Thurston 10, St. Joseph 1
Trinity Christian 9, Geibel Catholic 0
Section 3
Avonworth 3, Riverview 0
Carlynton 12, Vincentian Academy 0
Springdale 7, Aquinas Academy 0
Section 4
Brentwood 8, California 1
Chartiers-Houston 5, Monessen 1
Seton LaSalle 1, Bentworth 0
Nonsection
Bishop Canevin 2, Eden Christian 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Kiski School 1 (2OT)
Mohawk 10, Ellwood City 0
North Catholic 1, Blackhawk 0
Ringgold 4, Elizabeth Forward 1
South Fayette 3, Canon-McMillan 2
3 goals or more: Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (4); Hunter Hardin, Freeport (4); Tarek Alhussain, Carlynton (4); Carnel Kerr, Carlynton; Gregory Sprenkel, Trinity Christian; Issac Wetzel, Freeport; Travis Allabon, Trinity Christian
Friday’s schedule
Class AAA
Section 1
Knoch at Armstrong, 7 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class AA
Section 1
Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 2
Class A
Section 3
Freedom 9, Sewickley Academy 0
Nonsection
Freeport 4, Shaler 1
Mt. Pleasant 6, Laurel Highlands 0
Penn Hills 6, Woodland Hills 3
Shady Side Academy 1, Fox Chapel 0
Springdale 5, Valley 0 Riverview at Carrick, ppd.
3 goals or more: Mackenzie Leeder, Mt. Pleasant
Friday’s schedule
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Geibel, 1:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Brashear at North Hills, 4:45 p.m.; Eden Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Ellis School at Springdale, 3:45 p.m.; Kiski Area at Norwin, 5 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL section singles tournament
Class AAA
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Championship
Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional d. Jenna Bell, Latrobe, 6-4, 6-3.
Consolation
Carolina Walters, Latrobe d. Sophia Solomon, Connellsville, 6-0, 6-1.
Section 2
Quarterfinal
Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny, d. Megan Wilson, Pine-Richland, 9-1
Semifinals
Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny, d. Isabella Gaydosh, Mars, 6-1, 6-1; Catanzarite, North Allegheny, d. Amanda Koren, Moon, 6-0, 7-6 (8-6)
Championship
Catanzarite, North Allegheny, d. Sinciline, North Allegheny, 6-1, 6-0
Consolation
Gaydosh, Mars, d. Koren, Moon, 6-4, 6-2
Section 3
At Fox Chapel
Championship
Bethany Yauch, Baldwin d. Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, 6-2, 6-4.
Consolation
Charlotte James, Fox Chapel d. Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy, 6-2, 6-3.
Class AA
Section 1
At Hempfield
Championship
Nicole Kempton, South Park d. Kasey Storkel, Greensburg Salem, 6-3, 6-1.
Consolation
Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant d. Elyssa Pemu, South Park, 6-1, 6-4.
Class AA
Section 3
At Alpha Tennis and Fitness, Harmarville
Semifinal
Laura Greb, Knoch d. Isabella Lane, Burrell, 6-0, 6-0
Championship
Greb, Knoch d. Brooke Bauer, Knoch, 6-0, 6-1
Consolation
Lane, Burrell d. Amber Sterrett, Derry, 6-4, 6-2
Section 4
At Washington Park
Championship
Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy d. Sana Singh, Sewickley Academy, 6-1, 6-0.
Consolation
Alexandra Friedlander, Winchester Thurston d. Ang Dalton, Vincentian Academy, 6-1, 6-2.
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Butler 0
Shaler 3, Seneca Valley 2 Fox Chapel at North Hills (n)
Section 2 Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 2
Upper St. Clair 3, Moon 1
Oakland Catholic at Bethel Park (n)
Peters Township at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Penn Hills 0
Latrobe 3, Plum 2
Norwin 3, Hempfield 0 Class AAA Section 1
Gateway 3, Greensburg Salem 1
Kiski Area 3, McKeesport 0
Woodland Hills 3, Indiana 1
Franklin Regional at Armstrong (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Montour 1
South Fayette 3, West Mifflin 0
Trinity 3, Quaker Valley 0
West Allegheny 3, Obama Academy 0
Section 3
Albert Gallatin 3, Belle Vernon 1
Elizabeth Forward 3, Yough 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Ringgold 0
Section 4
Knoch 3, Mars 1
New Castle 3, Central Valley 0
Blackhawk at Ambridge (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver at Beaver Falls (n)
Mohawk at Laurel (n)
New Brighton at Neshannock (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
North Catholic 3, Freedom 0
South Park 3, Hopewell 2
Section 3
Beth-Center at Frazier (n)
Charleroi at McGuffey (n)
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 3, Carlynton 1
Steel Valley at South Allegheny (n)
Washington at Serra Catholic (n)
Section 5
Deer Lakes 3, Burrell 1
Derry 3, Valley 0
Freeport 3, East Allegheny 0
Class A
Section 1
Western Beaver 3, Quigley Catholic 0
Aliquippa at Beaver County Christian (n)
Shenango at Rochester (n)
South Side Beaver at Union (n)
Section 2
Avella 3, Bentworth 0
California 3, Mapletown 0
Carmichaels 3, West Greene 0
Geibel 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0
Fort Cherry 3, Brentwood 1
Northgate at Cornell (n)
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic 3, Eden Christian 0
Riverview at St. Joseph (n)
Vincentian Academy 3, Springdale 0
Nonsection
Hampton 3, Lincoln Park 0
Brownsville at Waynesburg (n)
OLSH at Seton LaSalle (n)
District 6
Heritage
United 3, Ligonier Valley 0