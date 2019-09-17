High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 16, 2019

By:

Monday, September 16, 2019 | 11:43 PM

Field Hockey

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 4, Oakland Catholic 1

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL individual qualifiers

Class AAA

Section 1

At Hannastown Golf Course, Greensburg

Target score: 81

Par 70

Jeff Mankins, Greensburg-Salem, 74

Alex Turowski, Penn-Trafford, 77

Mitch Sarsfield, Hempfield, 77

Ryan Nalveanko, Greensburg-Salem, 78

Josh Kapcin, Penn-Trafford, 80

Jared Stein, Latrobe, 80

Mario Battaglia, Latrobe, 81

Alex Holuta, Indiana, 81

Adam Yamrick, Penn Trafford, 81

Jon Kebe, Hempfield, 81

Colten McCutcheon, Latrobe, 81

Patrick Driscoll, Penn Trafford, 81

Anthony Rendielich, Hempfield, 81

Section 2

At Victory Hills Golf Course, Elizabeth

Target score: 80

Par 71

Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 73

Jake Caldwell, Belle Vernon, 74

Noah Pierce, Thomas Jefferson, 75

Seth Callaway, Ringgold, 77

Ed Pazo, Thomas Jefferson, 79

Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 80

Section 3

At Hiland Golf Course, Butler

Target score: 80

Par 72

Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland, 73

Todd Hangliter, Seneca Valley, 75

Scott Fitzgerald, North Allegheny, 77

Brayden Setnar, Butler, 79

Peter Canovali, North Allegheny, 79

Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 79

Luke Yackovich, Pine-Richland, 80

Nick Piper, Pine-Richland, 80

Section 5

At Blackhawk Golf Course, Beaver Falls

Target score: 79

Par 72

Justin Scally, Moon, 68

Anthony Maltony, West Allegheny, 76

Hunter Woodward, Blackhawk, 77

Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 78

Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 78

Michael Hixenbaugh, Blackhawk, 78

Nate Schachner, Moon, 79

Dustin Geregach, Montour, 79

Section 7

At Lindenwood Golf Course, Canonsburg

Target score: 82

Par 72

Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 68

Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 72

Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 75

Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 76

Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 76

Nick Luniewski, Peters Township, 77

Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 79

Andrew Ciotto, Trinity, 79

Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 79

Logan Shaw, Peters Township, 80

James Cavrak, South Fayette, 80

Milan Molinari, Trinity, 80

Mason Takacs, Peters Township, 82

Keith Kerber, Upper St. Clair, 82

Section 8

At Suncrest Golf Course, Butler

Target Score: 81

Par 72

Adam Lauer, Shady Side, 76

Brice Delaney, Shady Side, 76

Matt Ruzomberka, Hampton, 77

Charles Troutman, Shady Side, 77

Wes Warden, Shady Side, 77

Cody Killian, Mars, 79

Blake Bartolo, Mars, 79

Class AA

Section 1

At Buffalo Golf Course, Sarver

Target score: 79

Par 71

Cole Villa, Leechburg, 75

Marcus Pinchok, Burrell, 75

Jack Harden, Riverview, 76

Dan Donatucci, Riverview, 79

Section 2

At The Madison Club, Madison

Target score: 80

Par 72

Ben Ritenour, Greensburg Central Catholic, 74

Aidan Bushey, Derry, 80

Tim Pisula, Mt. Pleasant, 80

Section 3

At Pheasant Rigde Golf Club, Gibsonia

Target score: 82

Par 72

Will Meyer, 79

Brendan Haggerty, 80

Section 4

At Chippewa Golf Course, Bentleyville

Target score: 79

Par 70

Spencer Kane, Chartiers-Houston, 71

Jack Hritsko, Chartiers-Houston, 77

Stone Ellis, South Park, 79

Section 7

At Youghiogheny Country Club, McKeesport

Target score: 81

Par 72

Mike Swart, Elizabeth-Forward, 76

Grae Gossman, Elizabeth-Forward, 80

Section 8

At Nemacolin Country Club, Beallsville

Target score: 81

Par 72

Remmey Lohr, Carmichaels, 78

Kyle Clayton, Jefferson Morgan, 81

Section 9

At Rolling Acres Golf Course, Beaver Falls

Target score: 79

Par 72

J.F. Aber, Sewickley Academy, 69

Aidan Bulger, Quaker Valley, 72

Jacob Verner, Seton-LaSalle, 73

Tim Fitzgerald, Sewickley Academy, 74

Joey Mucci, Sewickley Academy, 75

Jackson Bould, Quaker Valley, 76

Will Duggan, Sewickley Academy, 76

Navin Rana, Sewickley Academy, 77

Match results

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 221, Northern Cambria 230

Medalist: Gunnar Elliot (LV), 41

Monday’s summary

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 221, Northern Cambria 230

Ligonier Valley: Gunnar Elliott, 41; Jon Rankin, 44; Ryan Jones, 44; Isaac Neidbalson, 46; Logan Smith, 46

Northern Cambria: Derek Stafford, 43; Tyler Kerfonta, 44; Aaron Krug, 46; Troy Paronish, 48; Nathan Bolvin, 49

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Blackhawk 183, Seneca Valley 225

Medalist: Sierra Richard (B), 43

Section 2

Peters Township 169, Bethel Park 230

Medalist: Allison Poon (Peters), 39; Ella McRoberts (Peters), 39

Upper St. Clair 154, Mt. Lebanon 183

Medalist: Tori Slagle (USC), 34; Lindsay Powanda (MTL) 37; Mary Groninger (USC), 39; Sarah Eccher (USC), 40

Section 3

Franklin Regional 183, Indiana 201

Medalist: Lila Shilling (FR), 44

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 227, Southmoreland 236

Medalist: Kendall Yuhouse (SM), 46

Section 3

Norwin 188, Gateway 248

Medalist: Jules Crosby (N), 38

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Franklin Regional 183, Indiana 201

Franklin Regional: Lila Shilling, 44; Caroline Tragesser, 45; Brooke Horvath, 47; Gwen Shilling, 47

Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 46; Sydney Brice, 50; Sara Kane, 51; Hannah Reilly, 54

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 227, Southmoreland 236

Mt. Pleasant: Natale Miller, 53; Sarah Anthony, 57; Micaela Gallagher, 58; Gabby Thomas, 59

Southmoreland: Kendall Yuhouse, 46; Carlie Collins, 57; Sophia Price, 64; Gracin Loueks, 69

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

McGuffey at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class A

Section 3

Carlynton 4, Aquinas Academy 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 2, Sewickley Academy 0

Freeport 2, Knoch 0

Valley 8, Jeannette 2

Ellwood City at Westinghouse (n)

Hempfield at Laurel Highlands, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Butler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.; Brashear at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Plum, 7 p.m.; Norwin at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Mars, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Montour at Beaver, 6 p.m.; Obama Academy at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Charleroi at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Franklin Regional at McKeesport, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

East Allegheny at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; Elizabeth Forward at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Washington, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Hopewell at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Mohawk at Riverside, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Geibel at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.

Section 4

Bentworth at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; California at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Springdale, 7 p.m.; North Catholic at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Carrick, 4:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 6, Shaler 0

North Allegheny 3, Fox Chapel 2

Pine-Richland 6, North Hills 0

Section 2

Baldwin 1, Mt. Lebanon 0

Canon-McMillan 4, Bethel Park 1

Moon 1, Peters Township 1 (2OT)

Upper St. Clair 8, Brashear 0

Section 3

Norwin 4, Allderdice 0

Penn Hills 2, Latrobe 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Connellsville 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway 7, Armstrong 0

Hampton 7, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 7, Indiana 1

Mars 5, Franklin Regional 1

Section 2

Belle Vernon 5, Greensburg Salem 0

Ringgold 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 5, West Mifflin 0

Obama Academy 5, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Central Valley 5, Blackhawk 3

Montour 3, South Fayette 0

West Allegheny 2, Ambridge 1

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver 1, Steel Valley 0 (OT)

Hopewell 1, Quaker Valley 0

North Catholic 4, Avonworth 0

Section 2

Burrell 6, Apollo-Ridge 1

Deer Lakes 4, Highlands 0

Freeport 7, East Allegheny 0

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 7, Waynesburg 3

South Park 6, Southmoreland 2

Yough 3, Brownsville 0

Derry at South Allegheny, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 6, Serra Catholic 3

Springdale 6, Riverview 3

Section 2

Bentworth 13, Charleroi 0

Chartiers-Houston 1, Geibel 0

McGuffey 9, Monessen 2

Section 3

Freedom 6, Riverside 1

Mohawk 3, Quigley Catholic 2

OLSH 10, Neshannock 0

South Side Beaver 3, Sewickley Academy 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 5, Winchester Thurston 2

Ellis School 1, Vincentian Academy 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Eden Christian 0

Nonsection

Carlynton 2, Beth-Center 0

Hempfield 2, Plum 1 (OT)

Keystone Oaks 4, McKeesport 0

Valley 6, Jeannette 0

3 goals or more: Paige Marshalek, Bentworth (5); Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth (4); Carsyn Rivardo, Mt. Pleasant; Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic; Lauren Kirsch, Bishop Canevin; Megan Donnelly, Pine-Richland; Rose Cascio, Obama Academy

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Hempfield 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0

Section 2

Mars 5, Hampton 0

Section 3

Allderdice 3, Plum 2

Bethel Park 5, Woodland Hills 0

Ellis School 4, Indiana 1

Fox Chapel 5, Baldwin 0

Oakland Catholic 4, Thomas Jefferson 1

Section 4

West Allegheny 4, Canon-McMillan 1

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Beaver Falls 0

Section 3

Valley 3, North Catholic 2

Nonsection

Butler 5, Armstrong 0

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Connellsville 0

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Sophia Solomon, 6-0, 6-0; Nandini Rastogi (FR) d. Mariah Ulery, 4-3, 6-0 (10-6); Manali Badwe (FR) d. Regan Dally, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles: Ava Kruck/Jenny Xu (FR) d. Calista Baluch/Alaina Addis, 6-1, 6-3; Divya Hedge/Rachel Kochanowski (FR) d. Lauren Regish/Alyssa Lessman, 6-1, 6-2

Hempfield 5, Penn-Trafford 0

Singles: Alexis Smith (H) d. Ruby Chen, 6-4, 5-7, 10-8; Maura Harbaugh (H) d. Sarah Yamrick, 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; Olivia Shafer (H) d. Olivia Carrera, 6-7, (12-10), 6-3, 10-8

Doubles: Claire Bryan/Anna Maselli (H) d. Holly Monroe/Marissa Setzenfand, 6-1, 6-0; Corinne Bringe/Brooklyn (H) d. Haley Aiken/Lena Yuhas, 6-3, 6-2

Norwin 5, Kiski Area 0

Singles: Ashley Pesarsick (N) d. Evelyn Brown, 6-1, 6-4; Trinity Miller (N) d. Erica Stariha, 6-0, 6-3; Jenna Beach (N) d. Emily Maclean, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner (N) d. Stephanie Pantelas/Lexy Pollick, 7-6, (7-2), 6-0: Isha Vyas/Jordan Napierkowski (N) d. Julie Bush/Allie Bruno, 6-2, 6-3

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Baldwin 0

Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Bethany Yauch, 1-6, 6-4 (10-6); Catherin Petrovich (FC) d. Emma Sukal, 6-0, 6-2; Katie Voigt (FC) d. Emma Overlingas, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Diya Reddy/Mia Cody (FC) d. Rachel Zgurich/Makena Luxemburger, 6-1, 6-1; Paige Theoret/Anna Ferris (FC) d. Naveen Khalil/Sara Banovic, 6-1, 6-2

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 5, Jeannette 0

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Alexie Shaw, 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Kenzie Parkinson, 6-1, 6-1; Ashley Marne (MP) d. Sophia Marcelli, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter (MP) d. Maddy Lint/Mykayla Shanr, 6-0, 6-0; Haylie Brunson/Emily Marne (MP) d. Dianna Farraj/Vanessa Herman, 6-1, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 2

Canon-McMillan at Oakland Catholic (n)

Class AAA

Section 2

Obama Academy at South Fayette (n)

Class AA

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, Steel Valley 0

Nonsection

Avonworth 3, Montour 1

Beth-Center 3, California 1

Blackhawk 3, Beaver 0 Butler 3, Mars 1

Elizabeth Forward 3, Waynesburg 1

Fox Chapel 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Hampton 3, Deer Lakes 2

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Washington 0

Lincoln Park 3, Western Beaver 0

North Allegheny 3, Baldwin 0

Pine-Richland 3, Bethel Park 0

Plum 3, Gateway 0

Quigley Catholic 3, Sto-Rox 0

Seneca Valley 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Shaler 3, Hempfield 0

Beaver County Christian at South Side Beaver (n)

Brownsville at Yough (n)

Charleroi at Uniontown (n)

Chartiers-Houston at Burgettstown (n)

East Allegheny at South Allegheny (n)

Freedom at Rochester (n)

Knoch at Armstrong (n)

McKeesport at Carrick (n)

Riverview at Valley (n)

Springdale at Northgate (n)

Independent

Nazareth Prep 3, Propel Andrew Street 1

District 6

Heritage

United 3, Shade 1

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6:45 p.m.; North Hills at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Salem at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Montour at West Mifflin, 6 p.m.; Trinity at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at South Park, 7 p.m.; Freedom at OLSH, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Frazier at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.; McGuffey at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Keystone Oaks at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Seton LaSalle, 7:15 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at Shenango, 7:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.; Rochester at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Beaver County Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Jefferson-Morgan at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Fort Cherry at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Burgettstown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Riverview at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Trinity Christian, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.