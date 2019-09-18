High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 17, 2019
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 | 11:50 PM
Cross country
Boys
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 5
Beaver 19, Blackhawk 36
Blackhawk 19, Hopewell 43
Blackhawk 15, Lincoln Park 50
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 23, Avella 32
Belle Vernon 23, Brownsville 36
Section 4
Freeport 15, Geibel 50
Freeport 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 41
Section 5
Bishop Canevin 23, Keystone Oaks 32
Bishop Canevin 27, Serra Catholic 29
Keystone Oaks 27, Serra Catholic 29
Nonsection
Gateway 23, Penn-Trafford 34
Gateway 20, Yough 41
Penn-Trafford 22, Yough 39
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
Section 5
Beaver 21, Blackhawk 36
Beaver 15, Hopewell 50
Blackhawk 14, Hopewell 49
Division II
Section 3
Belle Vernon 21, Avella 36
Brownsville 23, Belle Vernon 32
Section 4
Freeport 15, Geibel 50
Freeport 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 40
Section 5
Bishop Canevin 15, Keystone Oaks 50
Serra Catholic 19, Bishop Canevin 38
Serra Catholic 15, Keystone Oaks 50
Nonsection
Gateway 23, Penn-Trafford 33
Gateway 15, Yough 40
Penn-Trafford 21, Yough 35
Field hockey
Tuesday’s result
WPIAL
Division I
Mt. Lebanon 7, Hempfield 1
Golf
Boys
WPIAL individual qualifiers
Class AAA
Section 4
At Meadowink Golf Course, Murrysville
Par: 72
Target score: 78
Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 69
Aiden Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 74
Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 74
Rocco Salvetti, Central Catholic, 74
Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 75
Amani D’Ambrosio, Fox Chapel, 75
Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 75
Palmer Cuny, Central Catholic, 76
Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 77
Will Livingston, Fox Chapel, 78
Section 6
Monday’s results
At Butler’s Golf Course, Elizabeth
Par: 72
Target score: 80
Myles Hamel, Mt. Lebanon, 74
Matt Fediaczko, Baldwin, 77
Connor Woods, Baldwin, 77
Matt Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 78
John Harmon, Bethel Park, 79
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 198, Greensburg Salem 215
Medalists: Alex Turowski (P-T), 37; Adam Yamrick (P-T), 40; Jeff Mankins (GS), 40
Section 2
Upper St. Clair 156, Moon 179
Medalists: Rihanna Firmstone (USC), 37; Tori Slagle (USC), 37
Section 3
North Allegheny 204, Shaler 250
Pine-Richland 188, North Allegheny 204
Medalist: Donnie Professori (P-R), 36
Section 8
Kiski Areaa 215, Knoch 216
Medalists: Billy Perroz (KA), 40; Mike Kohl (Knoch), 40
Class AA
Section 1
Burrell 243, Freeport 253
Medalist: Marcus Pinchok (B), 40
Section 2
Derry 220, Frazier 242
Medalists: Aidan Bushey (D), 42; Antonio Hauser (D), 42
Section 7
Serra Catholic 240, Steel Valley 277
Medalist: Brendan Cooley (Serra), 45
Section 9
Quaker Valley 196, Rochester 276
Medalists: Eza Bulger (QV), 38; Kyle Rice (QV), 38
Nonsection
Greensburg 211, Valley 275
Medalist: James Zakrzwski (GCC), 40
Jeannette 260, East Allegheny 278
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 216, Homer-Center 283
Medalist: Ryan Jones (LV), 39
Ligonier Valley 216, West Shamokin 222
Medalists: Ryan Jones (LV), 39; Eric Spencer (WS), 40
West Shamokin 222, Homer-Center 283
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 198, Greensburg Salem 215
Penn-Trafford: Alex Turowski, 35; Adam Yamrick, 38; Jack Sieber, 40; Josh Kapcin, 42; Chase Chrissman, 43
Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 40; Colin Kruth, 41; Ryan Nalevanko, 43; Kole Randolph, 45; Sean Skidmore, 46
Class AA
Section 1
Burrell 243, Freeport 253
Burrell: Marcus Pinchok, 40; Logan Schoepf, 45; Reese Kennedy, 49; Austin Schueler, 54; Jaxon Logut, 55
Freeport: Jack Mason, 43; Dominic Kurn, 50; Karsen Kronen, 50; Paul Zecca, 52; Jordan Fischer, 58
Girls
Wednesday’s results
WPIAL individual qualifiers
Class AAA
Section 3
At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville
Par: 72
Target score: 92
Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 77
Lauren Barber, Penn-Trafford, 79
Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 80
Quinn Martineau, Indiana, 81
Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 86
Raina Jones, Hempfield, 88
Elizabeth Herrnberger, Trinity, 89
Marie Kruppa, Belle Vernon, 91
Jules Crosby, Norwin, 92
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Peters Township 175, Oakland Catholic 197
Medalists: Ella McRoberts (Peters), 40; Tara Loughran (OC), 40
Section 4
Fox Chapel 175, Butler 187
Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC), 37; Nina Busch (FC), 40
Class AA
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 173, Elizabeth Forward 230
Medalist: Ella Zambruno (GCC), 37
Tuesday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Fox Chapel 175, Butler 187
Fox Chapel: Erin Drahnak, 37; Nina Busch, 40; Emily Scheffler, 46; Grace Rygalski, 52
Butler: Paige Scott, 41; Landis Ruth, 44; Chloe Paulisick, 47; Taylor Temple, 55
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Fox Chapel 11, Butler 1
North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0
Pine-Richland 1, Central Catholic 0
Seneca Valley 4, Allderdice 2
Section 2
Bethel Park 3, Brashear 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1
Peters Township 2, Baldwin 1
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Woodland Hills 2
Norwin 4, Connellsville 1
Penn-Trafford 4, Penn Hills 1
Plum 9, Hempfield 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Indiana 2, Knoch 0
Kiski Area 2, Highlands 2 (2OT)
Mars 2, Hampton 1
North Hills 7, Armstrong 0
Section 2
Beaver 2, Montour 2 (2OT)
Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 2 (2OT)
Moon 7, Obama Academy 0
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 2
Trinity 1, Ringgold 0
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 7, Gateway 0
Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 0
South Fayette 4, West Mifflin 1 Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 3
McGuffey 5, South Allegheny 0
South Park 2, East Allegheny 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 4, Burrell 2
Derry 2, Leechburg 2 (2OT)
Freeport 5, Valley 0
Shady Side Academy 3, Mt. Pleasant 0
Section 3
Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 0
Waynesburg 4, Beth-Center 0
Yough 1, Washington 0
Section 4
Central Valley 3, Hopewell 0
Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 0
South Side Beaver 5, New Brighton 3
Class A
Section 1
OLSH 4, Neshannock 1
Sewickley Academy 6, Beaver County Christian 1
Riverside 1, Mohawk 0
Section 2
Geibel 1, Jeannette 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Winchester Thurston 1
Serra Catholic 5, St. Joseph 0
Section 3
Riverview 3, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Bentworth 9, Monessen 2
Chartiers-Houston 7, California 1
Bishop Canevin 2, Seton LaSalle 2 (2OT)
Nonsection
Charleroi 11, Uniontown 0
Quigley Catholic 4, Carrick 0
Springdale 3, Brentwood 0
Beth-Center at Waynesburg, ppd.
North Catholic at Quaker Valley, ppd.
3 goals or more: Brendan Moore, Southmoreland; Isaac Wetzel, Freeport; Marlon Guevara, North Hills
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 3
Avonworth at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 4, Albert Gallatin 3
Laurel Highland 3, Uniontown 1
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 6:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Connellsville at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Knoch, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
West Mifflin at Plum, 7:15 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Montour, 6 p.m.; Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Yough at Derry, 4 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Freedom, 5 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 2
Blackhawk 5, Ellwood City 0
Nonsection
Southmoreland 4, Connellsville 1
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL singles championships
Class AAA
At Shady Side Academy
First round
Bethany Yauch, Baldwin vs. Sophia Solomon, Connellsville; Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon vs. Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny; Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional vs. Isabella Gaydosh, Mars; Kat Wang, Peters Township vs. Carolina Walters, Latrobe; Charlotte James, Fox Chapel vs. Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny; Jenna Bell, Latrobe vs. Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair; Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy vs. Marra Bruce, Peters Township; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park vs. Amanda Koren, Moon
Class AA
At North Allegheny
First round
Laura Greb, Knoch vs. Ang Dalton, Vincentian; Sana Singh, Sewickley Academy vs. Kelli Huffman, Neshannock; Anna Blum, Beaver vs. Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant; Nicole Kempton, South Park vs. Amber Sterrett, Derry; Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy vs. Elyssa Pemu, South Park; Kasey Storkel, Greensburg Salem vs. Isabella Lane, Burrell; Julianna Begley, Blackhawk vs. Alexandra Friedlander, Winchester Thurston; Brooke Bauer, Knoch vs. Margo Silverman, Neshannock
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0 North Allegheny at Fox Chapel (n) Shaler at Pine-Richland (n)
Section 2
Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Baldwin at Moon (n) Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park (n)
Section 3
Connellsville 3, Norwin 2
Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0
Armstrong at McKeesport (n)
Greensburg Salem at Indiana (n)
Kiski Area at Gateway (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0
Montour 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny 3, Trinity 0
Section 3
Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0
Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown (n)
Thomas Jefferson at Yough (n)
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0
Hampton 3, Central Valley 0
Mars 3, Lincoln Park 1
Ambridge at Knoch (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver Falls at Mohawk (n)
Neshannock at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
OLSH 3, Freedom 0
South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Frazier 3, Charleroi 0
Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1
McGuffey at Brownsville (n)
Section 4
Keystone Oaks 3, Washington 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0
Section 5
Freeport 3, Burrell 0
Class A
Section 1
Rochester 3, Western Beaver 2
Aliquippa at Shenango (n)
Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver (n)
Union at Beaver County Christian (n)
Section 2
Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0
Geibel 3, California 0
West Greene 3, Bentworth 1
Mapletown at Avella (n)
Section 3
Fort Cherry 3, Cornell 0
Northgate at Bishop Canevin (n)
Sto-Rox at Burgettstown (n)
Section 4
Eden Christian 3, St. Joseph 2
Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 1
Riverview at Leechburg (n)
Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Nonsection
Brentwood at Carlynton (n)
Hopewell at North Catholic (n)
Mars at Lincoln Park (n)
Wednesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Knoch at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Highlands at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Allderdice at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.; Cornell at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.