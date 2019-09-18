High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 17, 2019

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

Cross country

Boys

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 5

Beaver 19, Blackhawk 36

Blackhawk 19, Hopewell 43

Blackhawk 15, Lincoln Park 50

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 23, Avella 32

Belle Vernon 23, Brownsville 36

Section 4

Freeport 15, Geibel 50

Freeport 20, Greensburg Central Catholic 41

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 23, Keystone Oaks 32

Bishop Canevin 27, Serra Catholic 29

Keystone Oaks 27, Serra Catholic 29

Nonsection

Gateway 23, Penn-Trafford 34

Gateway 20, Yough 41

Penn-Trafford 22, Yough 39

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Section 5

Beaver 21, Blackhawk 36

Beaver 15, Hopewell 50

Blackhawk 14, Hopewell 49

Division II

Section 3

Belle Vernon 21, Avella 36

Brownsville 23, Belle Vernon 32

Section 4

Freeport 15, Geibel 50

Freeport 15, Greensburg Central Catholic 40

Section 5

Bishop Canevin 15, Keystone Oaks 50

Serra Catholic 19, Bishop Canevin 38

Serra Catholic 15, Keystone Oaks 50

Nonsection

Gateway 23, Penn-Trafford 33

Gateway 15, Yough 40

Penn-Trafford 21, Yough 35

Field hockey

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Division I

Mt. Lebanon 7, Hempfield 1

Golf

Boys

WPIAL individual qualifiers

Class AAA

Section 4

At Meadowink Golf Course, Murrysville

Par: 72

Target score: 78

Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 69

Aiden Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 74

Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 74

Rocco Salvetti, Central Catholic, 74

Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 75

Amani D’Ambrosio, Fox Chapel, 75

Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 75

Palmer Cuny, Central Catholic, 76

Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 77

Will Livingston, Fox Chapel, 78

Section 6

Monday’s results

At Butler’s Golf Course, Elizabeth

Par: 72

Target score: 80

Myles Hamel, Mt. Lebanon, 74

Matt Fediaczko, Baldwin, 77

Connor Woods, Baldwin, 77

Matt Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 78

John Harmon, Bethel Park, 79

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 198, Greensburg Salem 215

Medalists: Alex Turowski (P-T), 37; Adam Yamrick (P-T), 40; Jeff Mankins (GS), 40

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 156, Moon 179

Medalists: Rihanna Firmstone (USC), 37; Tori Slagle (USC), 37

Section 3

North Allegheny 204, Shaler 250

Pine-Richland 188, North Allegheny 204

Medalist: Donnie Professori (P-R), 36

Section 8

Kiski Areaa 215, Knoch 216

Medalists: Billy Perroz (KA), 40; Mike Kohl (Knoch), 40

Class AA

Section 1

Burrell 243, Freeport 253

Medalist: Marcus Pinchok (B), 40

Section 2

Derry 220, Frazier 242

Medalists: Aidan Bushey (D), 42; Antonio Hauser (D), 42

Section 7

Serra Catholic 240, Steel Valley 277

Medalist: Brendan Cooley (Serra), 45

Section 9

Quaker Valley 196, Rochester 276

Medalists: Eza Bulger (QV), 38; Kyle Rice (QV), 38

Nonsection

Greensburg 211, Valley 275

Medalist: James Zakrzwski (GCC), 40

Jeannette 260, East Allegheny 278

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 216, Homer-Center 283

Medalist: Ryan Jones (LV), 39

Ligonier Valley 216, West Shamokin 222

Medalists: Ryan Jones (LV), 39; Eric Spencer (WS), 40

West Shamokin 222, Homer-Center 283

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 198, Greensburg Salem 215

Penn-Trafford: Alex Turowski, 35; Adam Yamrick, 38; Jack Sieber, 40; Josh Kapcin, 42; Chase Chrissman, 43

Greensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 40; Colin Kruth, 41; Ryan Nalevanko, 43; Kole Randolph, 45; Sean Skidmore, 46

Class AA

Section 1

Burrell 243, Freeport 253

Burrell: Marcus Pinchok, 40; Logan Schoepf, 45; Reese Kennedy, 49; Austin Schueler, 54; Jaxon Logut, 55

Freeport: Jack Mason, 43; Dominic Kurn, 50; Karsen Kronen, 50; Paul Zecca, 52; Jordan Fischer, 58

Girls

Wednesday’s results

WPIAL individual qualifiers

Class AAA

Section 3

At Pleasant Valley Golf Club, Connellsville

Par: 72

Target score: 92

Megan Joyce, Laurel Highlands, 77

Lauren Barber, Penn-Trafford, 79

Adena Rugola, Uniontown, 80

Quinn Martineau, Indiana, 81

Caroline Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 86

Raina Jones, Hempfield, 88

Elizabeth Herrnberger, Trinity, 89

Marie Kruppa, Belle Vernon, 91

Jules Crosby, Norwin, 92

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Peters Township 175, Oakland Catholic 197

Medalists: Ella McRoberts (Peters), 40; Tara Loughran (OC), 40

Section 4

Fox Chapel 175, Butler 187

Medalists: Erin Drahnak (FC), 37; Nina Busch (FC), 40

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 173, Elizabeth Forward 230

Medalist: Ella Zambruno (GCC), 37

Tuesday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Fox Chapel 175, Butler 187

Fox Chapel: Erin Drahnak, 37; Nina Busch, 40; Emily Scheffler, 46; Grace Rygalski, 52

Butler: Paige Scott, 41; Landis Ruth, 44; Chloe Paulisick, 47; Taylor Temple, 55

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel 11, Butler 1

North Allegheny 3, Shaler 0

Pine-Richland 1, Central Catholic 0

Seneca Valley 4, Allderdice 2

Section 2

Bethel Park 3, Brashear 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Canon-McMillan 1

Peters Township 2, Baldwin 1

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Woodland Hills 2

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1

Penn-Trafford 4, Penn Hills 1

Plum 9, Hempfield 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Indiana 2, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 2, Highlands 2 (2OT)

Mars 2, Hampton 1

North Hills 7, Armstrong 0

Section 2

Beaver 2, Montour 2 (2OT)

Blackhawk 2, West Allegheny 2 (2OT)

Moon 7, Obama Academy 0

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Laurel Highlands 6, Albert Gallatin 2

Trinity 1, Ringgold 0

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 7, Gateway 0

Franklin Regional 9, McKeesport 0

South Fayette 4, West Mifflin 1 Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward 4, Steel Valley 3

McGuffey 5, South Allegheny 0

South Park 2, East Allegheny 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Burrell 2

Derry 2, Leechburg 2 (2OT)

Freeport 5, Valley 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Mt. Pleasant 0

Section 3

Southmoreland 5, Brownsville 0

Waynesburg 4, Beth-Center 0

Yough 1, Washington 0

Section 4

Central Valley 3, Hopewell 0

Quaker Valley 3, North Catholic 0

South Side Beaver 5, New Brighton 3

Class A

Section 1

OLSH 4, Neshannock 1

Sewickley Academy 6, Beaver County Christian 1

Riverside 1, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Geibel 1, Jeannette 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Serra Catholic 5, St. Joseph 0

Section 3

Riverview 3, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Bentworth 9, Monessen 2

Chartiers-Houston 7, California 1

Bishop Canevin 2, Seton LaSalle 2 (2OT)

Nonsection

Charleroi 11, Uniontown 0

Quigley Catholic 4, Carrick 0

Springdale 3, Brentwood 0

Beth-Center at Waynesburg, ppd.

North Catholic at Quaker Valley, ppd.

3 goals or more: Brendan Moore, Southmoreland; Isaac Wetzel, Freeport; Marlon Guevara, North Hills

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 3

Avonworth at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Washington at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 4, Albert Gallatin 3

Laurel Highland 3, Uniontown 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Brashear at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Mt. Lebanon, 6:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Hempfield, 6:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn Hills, 7 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Knoch, 7 p.m.; Hampton at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Mars, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

West Mifflin at Plum, 7:15 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Montour, 6 p.m.; Blackhawk at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Fayette at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Quaker Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.; East Allegheny at Valley, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Yough at Derry, 4 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Springdale at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Freedom, 5 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Neshannock, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Winchester Thurston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Hopewell at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; North Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 6:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Thomas Jefferson, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Blackhawk 5, Ellwood City 0

Nonsection

Southmoreland 4, Connellsville 1

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL singles championships

Class AAA

At Shady Side Academy

First round

Bethany Yauch, Baldwin vs. Sophia Solomon, Connellsville; Lauren Masteller, Mt. Lebanon vs. Nora Catanzarite, North Allegheny; Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional vs. Isabella Gaydosh, Mars; Kat Wang, Peters Township vs. Carolina Walters, Latrobe; Charlotte James, Fox Chapel vs. Ella Sinciline, North Allegheny; Jenna Bell, Latrobe vs. Maggie Stief, Upper St. Clair; Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy vs. Marra Bruce, Peters Township; Mia Gorman, Bethel Park vs. Amanda Koren, Moon

Class AA

At North Allegheny

First round

Laura Greb, Knoch vs. Ang Dalton, Vincentian; Sana Singh, Sewickley Academy vs. Kelli Huffman, Neshannock; Anna Blum, Beaver vs. Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant; Nicole Kempton, South Park vs. Amber Sterrett, Derry; Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy vs. Elyssa Pemu, South Park; Kasey Storkel, Greensburg Salem vs. Isabella Lane, Burrell; Julianna Begley, Blackhawk vs. Alexandra Friedlander, Winchester Thurston; Brooke Bauer, Knoch vs. Margo Silverman, Neshannock

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Seneca Valley 3, North Hills 0 North Allegheny at Fox Chapel (n) Shaler at Pine-Richland (n)

Section 2

Peters Township 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Baldwin at Moon (n) Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park (n)

Section 3

Connellsville 3, Norwin 2

Latrobe 3, Penn Hills 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Plum 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 3, Woodland Hills 0

Armstrong at McKeesport (n)

Greensburg Salem at Indiana (n)

Kiski Area at Gateway (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Quaker Valley 0

Montour 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Trinity 0

Section 3

Laurel Highlands 3, Belle Vernon 0

Elizabeth Forward at Uniontown (n)

Thomas Jefferson at Yough (n)

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, New Castle 0

Hampton 3, Central Valley 0

Mars 3, Lincoln Park 1

Ambridge at Knoch (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver Falls at Mohawk (n)

Neshannock at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

OLSH 3, Freedom 0

South Park 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Frazier 3, Charleroi 0

Waynesburg 3, Southmoreland 1

McGuffey at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 3, Washington 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Allegheny 0

Section 5

Freeport 3, Burrell 0

Class A

Section 1

Rochester 3, Western Beaver 2

Aliquippa at Shenango (n)

Quigley Catholic at South Side Beaver (n)

Union at Beaver County Christian (n)

Section 2

Carmichaels 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Geibel 3, California 0

West Greene 3, Bentworth 1

Mapletown at Avella (n)

Section 3

Fort Cherry 3, Cornell 0

Northgate at Bishop Canevin (n)

Sto-Rox at Burgettstown (n)

Section 4

Eden Christian 3, St. Joseph 2

Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity Christian 1

Riverview at Leechburg (n)

Springdale at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Nonsection

Brentwood at Carlynton (n)

Hopewell at North Catholic (n)

Mars at Lincoln Park (n)

Wednesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Knoch at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

New Brighton at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Highlands at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Allderdice at Keystone Oaks, 3:30 p.m.; Cornell at Avella, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Hickory, 7:30 p.m.