High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 19, 2019
By:
Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 11:42 PM
Field hockey
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Division I
North Allegheny 6, Penn-Trafford 0
Norwin 7, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0
Division II
Shady Side Academy 1, Oakland Catholic 0
Football
Thursday’s schedule
District 8
City League
Westinghouse 64, Carrick 0
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class 6A
Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class 5A
Allegheny 8
Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Baldwin, 7 p.m.
Big East
Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.
Northern
Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Big 8
Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.
Northwest 8
Highlands at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Big East
Derry at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.
Tri-County West
Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Allegheny
Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.
Interstate
Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Midwestern
Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Three Rivers
Fort Cherry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
Class A
Big 7
Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern
Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Tri-County South
Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.
Nonconference
Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Brooke (W. Va.), 7 p.m.; California at Washington, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; James Buchanan at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Clairton, 7 p.m.; New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Massillon, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at New Castle, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at United, 7 p.m. (United forfeits); Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Big 7
OLSH 1, Bishop Canevin 0 (forfeit)
Eastern
Leechburg at Riverview, noon
Nonconference
Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.
Golf
Boys
Thursday’s results
Richard Cullinan Invitational
At Pittsburgh Field Club, Fox Chapel
Par 36
Team results
Fox Chapel Red, 182; North Allegheny, 211; Fox Chapel White, 216; Latrobe, 217
Medalists: Amani Dambrosio (FCRed), 33; Scott Bitar (FCRed), 35; Aidan Oehrle (FCRed), 36; Matt Mattioli (FCRed), 36; Colten McCutcheon (L), 38; Adam Steinmetz (NA), 39; Arnold Vento (FCWhite), 40; Owen Delaney (FCWhite), 40
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Penn-Trafford 204, Norwin 206
Medalists: Alex Turowski (P-T), 35; Logan Divald (N), 37; Sal Cerilli (N), 38; Adam Yamrick (P-T), 39
Section 2
Belle Vernon 202, Thomas Jefferson 207
Medalists: Jake Caldwell (BV), 34; Aidan Kelly (TJ), 38; Patrick Bush (BV), 40; Tyler Mocello (BV), 40
Section 4
Franklin Regional 190, Gateway 224
Medalists: Jeff Anderchak (FR), 36; Michael Wareham (FR), 36; Connor Helm (FR), 37; Jacob Valentine (G), 37
Section 5
Blackhawk 201, Beaver 267
Medalist: Hunter Woodward (BH), 36
Section 7
Peters Township 205, Mt. Lebanon 231
Medalists: Mason Takacs (Peters), 39; Nick Luniewski (Peters), 40
Section 8
Shady Side Academy 211, Highlands 312
Medalist: Wes Warden (SSA), 41
Class AA
Section 1
Leechburg 248, St. Joseph 287
Medalist: Cole Villa (L), 35
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 225, Southmoreland 238
Medalist: Kyle Jones (MP), 41
Nonsection
Frazier 203, Bentworth 250
Medalists: Isabella Kudyba (F), 36; Tyler Hoffman (F), 39
Greensburg Salem 209, Plum 253
Medalist: Ryan Nalevanko (GS), 38
Hampton 211, Riverview 226
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 2
Belle Vernon 202, Thomas Jefferson 207
Belle Vernon: Jake Caldwell, 34; Patrick Bush, 40; Tyler Mocello, 40; Maria Kruppa, 43; Sam West, 45
Thomas Jefferson: Aidan Kelly, 38; Rich Allan, 41; Noah Pierce, 42; Shultz Reinhardt, 42; Jake Imling, 44; Class AA
Section 1
Leechburg 248, St. Joseph 287
Leecburg: Cole Villa, 35; Dane Davies, 44; Dom Spagnola, 53; Kenny Klasnick, 53; Andrew Pallus, 63
St. Joseph: Tyler Fontana, 50; Josh Maltese, 53; Jack Konieczny, 56; Joe Miller, 62; Jonathan Fontana, 66
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 225, Southmoreland 238
Mt. Pleasant: Kyle Jones, 41; Jonathon Wagner, 42; Steve Brown, 42; Josh Ponko, 50; Cameron Baird, 50
Southmoreland: Clay Sipple, 42; Ben Zimmerman, 44; Tyler Rollinson, 45; Max Sokol, 48; Vinny Ledbetter, 59
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL individual qualifiers
Class AAA
Section 2
At Fox Run Golf Course, Beaver Falls
Par: 72
Target score: 87
Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 74
Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 76
Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 77
Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 78
Tara Loughran, Oakland Catholic, 80
Allison Poon, Peters Township, 80
Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 82
Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 84
Morgan Byers, Peters Township, 85
Sara Steve, Upper St. Clair, 86
Mary Groninger, Upper St. Clair, 86
Jamie Rush, Canon McMillan, 86
Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 86
Marley Leach, Moon, 87
Match results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Blackhawk 165, Pine-Richland 199
Medalists: Sierra Richard (BH), 39; Ally Zernick (BH), 40
North Allegheny 168, Mars 204
Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA), 37; Bella Walter (NA), 39; Victoria Witouski (M), 39
Section 3
Indiana 193, Penn-Trafford 197
Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 41
Section 4
Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 205
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36
Shaler 198, Armstrong 257
Medalist: Darian Lees (S), 48
Thursday’s summaries
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 4
Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 205
Butler: Paige Scott, 36; Landis Ruth, 46; Chloe Paulisick, 49; Taylor Temple, 52
Shady Side Academy: Charlotte Repp, 48; Delaney Mulderig, 51; Addie Todd, 53; Helena Wang, 53
Section 3
Indiana 193, Penn-Trafford 197
Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 44; Hannah Reilly, 49; Ally Conrad, 50; Sydney Brice, 50
Penn-Trafford: Lauren Barber, 41; Rachel Tatcher, 48; Kendall Vertes, 53; Skyler Jefairjian, 54 Soccer
Boys
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice 4, Shaler 3
Fox Chapel 1, Central Catholic 0 (OT) North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 1
Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1
Section 2
Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1
Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)
Section 3
Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2
Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Plum 5, Penn Hills 0
Woodland Hills 2, Connellsville 1
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 4, North Hills 0
Highlands 6, Armstrong 1
Indiana 2, Kiski Area 1
Knoch 3, Mars 3 (2OT)
Section 2
Blackhawk 2, Beaver 0
Moon 4, Montour 0
West Allegheny 3, Ambridge 1
Section 3
Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 0
Ringgold 3, Laurel Higlands 1
Trinity 13, Uniontown 1
Section 4
Gateway 5, McKeesport 2
South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1
Thomas Jefferson 4, West Mifflin 2
Class AA
Section 1
East Allegheny 5, South Allegheny 0
Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 0
South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 1
Section 2
Burrell 6, Valley 0
Freeport 6, Leechburg 0
Mt. Pleasant 8, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy 1, Deer Lakes 0
Section 3
Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2
Charleroi 17, Washington 0
Southmoreland 6, Yough 0
Section 4
Central Valley 3, South Side Beaver 1
North Catholic 13, New Brighton 0
Quaker Valley 8, Freedom 0
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk 4, Neshannock 0
Riverside 3, Quigley Catholic 2
Sewickley Academy 1, OLSH 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Jeannette 0
Serra Catholic 4, Geibel 0
Winchester Thurston 9, Trinity Christian 0
Section 3
Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 0
Springdale 3, Riverview 2 (2OT)
Vincentian Academy 2, Aquinas Academy 1 Section 4
Brentwood 2, Seton LaSalle 1
Chartiers-Houston 3, Bishop Canevin 2
Monessen 6, California 3
Nonsection
Bentworth 2, McGuffey 1
Hopewell 8, Ellwood City 0
Obama Academy 6, Carrick 0
Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, ppd.
3 goals or more: Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (5); Derek Keyes, California; Justin Finnegan, Thomas Jefferson; Logan Errett, Trinity; Trent Parker, Freeport
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton 3, Indiana 2
Section 4
Montour 2, Blackhawk 0 Class A
Section 3
Freedom 5, South Side Beaver 0
Nonsection
Central Valley 3, Shaler 0
Connellsville 9, Greensburg Salem 2
Peters Township 8, Seton LaSalle 0
Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 3
Serra Catholic 4, South Allegheny 2
Steel Valley 5, Ringgold 0
Valley 5, McKeesport 0
Pine-Richland at Montour, ppd.
3 goals or more: Hanna Stuck, Peters Township
Friday’s schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Brashear at Allderdice, TBA; Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL singles championships
Class AAA
At Shady Side Academy
Consolation
Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Kat Wang, Peters Township, 6-0, 6-1
Championship
Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, d. Bethany Yauch, Baldwin, 6-4, 6-4
Class AA
At North Allegheny
Consolation
Nicole Kempton, South Park, d. Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
Championship
Laura Greb, Knoch, d. Brooke Bauer, Knoch, 6-1, 6-2
Match results
WPIAL
Nonsection
California 3, Avella 2
Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1
Thursday’s summary
WPIAL
Nonsection
Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1
Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Sophia Solomon, 8-6; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Mariah Ulery, 8-5; Regan Dally (C) d. Haylie Brunson, 8-8 (7-3)
Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter (MP) d. Calista Baluch/Alaina Addis, 8-3; Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Alyssa Lessman/Lauren Regish, 8-3
Volleyball
Girls
Thursday’s results
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland at North Hills (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 1
Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0
Moon 3, Peters Township 0
Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Connellsville 1
Norwin 3, Latrobe 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0
Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1
Gateway at McKeesport (n)
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area (n)
Section 2
Chartiers Valley 3, Obama Academy 0
South Fayette 3, Montour 1
Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny 3, Quaker Valley 0
Section 3
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0
Yough 3, Ringgold 1
Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin (n)
Section 4
Blackhawk 3, Central Valley 0
Hampton at Ambridge (n)
Lincoln Park at Knoch (n)
New Castle at Mars (n)
Class AA
Section 1
Ellwood City at Laurel (n)
Mohawk at Beaver (n)
New Brighton at Beaver Falls (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, South Park 1
Hopewell 3, OLSH 1
North Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Section 3
Brownsville at Frazier (n)
Charleroi at Beth-Center (n)
Southmoreland at McGuffey (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0
Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks (n)
Washington at Carlynton (n)
Section 5
Derry 3, Burrell 0
Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
East Allegheny at Valley (n)
Class A
Section 1
Aliquippa 3, Quigley Catholic 1
Union at Rochester (n)
Western Beaver at Shenango (n)
Section 2
California 3, West Greene 1
Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 0
Mapletown 3, Bentworth 1
Carmichaels at Geibel (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Fort Cherry 0
Brentwood 3, Cornell 0
Burgettstown at Northgate (n)
Section 4
Riverview 3, Trinity Christian 1
Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0
Vincentian Academy 3, St. Joseph 0
Nonsection
Deer Lakes at Shaler (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 3, Homer-Center 2