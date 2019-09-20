High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 19, 2019

Thursday, September 19, 2019 | 11:42 PM

Field hockey

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

North Allegheny 6, Penn-Trafford 0

Norwin 7, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 5, Hempfield 0

Division II

Shady Side Academy 1, Oakland Catholic 0

Football

Thursday’s schedule

District 8

City League

Westinghouse 64, Carrick 0

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class 6A

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Hempfield, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Allegheny 8

Chartiers Valley at Moon, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at West Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Baldwin, 7 p.m.

Big East

Latrobe at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Plum, 7 p.m.

Northern

Fox Chapel at Hampton, 7 p.m.; Mars at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Kiski Area, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Big 8

Greensburg Salem at Laurel Highlands, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Trinity, 7 p.m.

Northwest 8

Highlands at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Ambridge, 7 p.m.; Montour at Blackhawk, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Big East

Derry at North Catholic, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.; Uniontown at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Yough at Burrell, 7 p.m.

Tri-County West

Beaver Falls at Aliquippa, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Central Valley, 7 p.m.; South Park at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge at Avonworth, 7 p.m.; Summit Academy at East Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Valley at Steel Valley, 7 p.m.

Interstate

Beth-Center at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Carmichaels at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Midwestern

Ellwood City at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Riverside at Shenango, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Three Rivers

Fort Cherry at South Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

Class A

Big 7

Northgate at Cornell, 7 p.m.; Union at Rochester, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern

Imani Christian at Greensburg Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Jeannette at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Tri-County South

Bentworth at Mapletown, 7 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Avella, 7 p.m.; West Greene at Monessen, 7 p.m.

Nonconference

Bethel Park at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Brashear at Brooke (W. Va.), 7 p.m.; California at Washington, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.; Frazier at Brentwood, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at South Fayette, 7 p.m.; James Buchanan at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.; Laurel at Clairton, 7 p.m.; New Brighton at Seton LaSalle, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Peters Township, 7 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Massillon, Ohio, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Elizabeth Forward, 7 p.m.; Ringgold at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at New Castle, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at United, 7 p.m. (United forfeits); Marion Center at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Blairsville, 7 p.m.; Saltsburg at Penns Manor, 7 p.m.; West Shamokin at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Big 7

OLSH 1, Bishop Canevin 0 (forfeit)

Eastern

Leechburg at Riverview, noon

Nonconference

Franklin Regional at Shaler, 1:30 p.m.

Golf

Boys

Thursday’s results

Richard Cullinan Invitational

At Pittsburgh Field Club, Fox Chapel

Par 36

Team results

Fox Chapel Red, 182; North Allegheny, 211; Fox Chapel White, 216; Latrobe, 217

Medalists: Amani Dambrosio (FCRed), 33; Scott Bitar (FCRed), 35; Aidan Oehrle (FCRed), 36; Matt Mattioli (FCRed), 36; Colten McCutcheon (L), 38; Adam Steinmetz (NA), 39; Arnold Vento (FCWhite), 40; Owen Delaney (FCWhite), 40

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Penn-Trafford 204, Norwin 206

Medalists: Alex Turowski (P-T), 35; Logan Divald (N), 37; Sal Cerilli (N), 38; Adam Yamrick (P-T), 39

Section 2

Belle Vernon 202, Thomas Jefferson 207

Medalists: Jake Caldwell (BV), 34; Aidan Kelly (TJ), 38; Patrick Bush (BV), 40; Tyler Mocello (BV), 40

Section 4

Franklin Regional 190, Gateway 224

Medalists: Jeff Anderchak (FR), 36; Michael Wareham (FR), 36; Connor Helm (FR), 37; Jacob Valentine (G), 37

Section 5

Blackhawk 201, Beaver 267

Medalist: Hunter Woodward (BH), 36

Section 7

Peters Township 205, Mt. Lebanon 231

Medalists: Mason Takacs (Peters), 39; Nick Luniewski (Peters), 40

Section 8

Shady Side Academy 211, Highlands 312

Medalist: Wes Warden (SSA), 41

Class AA

Section 1

Leechburg 248, St. Joseph 287

Medalist: Cole Villa (L), 35

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 225, Southmoreland 238

Medalist: Kyle Jones (MP), 41

Nonsection

Frazier 203, Bentworth 250

Medalists: Isabella Kudyba (F), 36; Tyler Hoffman (F), 39

Greensburg Salem 209, Plum 253

Medalist: Ryan Nalevanko (GS), 38

Hampton 211, Riverview 226

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 2

Belle Vernon 202, Thomas Jefferson 207

Belle Vernon: Jake Caldwell, 34; Patrick Bush, 40; Tyler Mocello, 40; Maria Kruppa, 43; Sam West, 45

Thomas Jefferson: Aidan Kelly, 38; Rich Allan, 41; Noah Pierce, 42; Shultz Reinhardt, 42; Jake Imling, 44; Class AA

Section 1

Leechburg 248, St. Joseph 287

Leecburg: Cole Villa, 35; Dane Davies, 44; Dom Spagnola, 53; Kenny Klasnick, 53; Andrew Pallus, 63

St. Joseph: Tyler Fontana, 50; Josh Maltese, 53; Jack Konieczny, 56; Joe Miller, 62; Jonathan Fontana, 66

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 225, Southmoreland 238

Mt. Pleasant: Kyle Jones, 41; Jonathon Wagner, 42; Steve Brown, 42; Josh Ponko, 50; Cameron Baird, 50

Southmoreland: Clay Sipple, 42; Ben Zimmerman, 44; Tyler Rollinson, 45; Max Sokol, 48; Vinny Ledbetter, 59

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL individual qualifiers

Class AAA

Section 2

At Fox Run Golf Course, Beaver Falls

Par: 72

Target score: 87

Caroline McConnell, South Fayette, 74

Ella McRoberts, Peters Township, 76

Lindsey Powanda, Mt. Lebanon, 77

Tori Slagle, Upper St. Clair, 78

Tara Loughran, Oakland Catholic, 80

Allison Poon, Peters Township, 80

Rhianna Firmstone, Moon, 82

Delaney Kern, Peters Township, 84

Morgan Byers, Peters Township, 85

Sara Steve, Upper St. Clair, 86

Mary Groninger, Upper St. Clair, 86

Jamie Rush, Canon McMillan, 86

Marissa Malosh, South Fayette, 86

Marley Leach, Moon, 87

Match results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Blackhawk 165, Pine-Richland 199

Medalists: Sierra Richard (BH), 39; Ally Zernick (BH), 40

North Allegheny 168, Mars 204

Medalists: Katie Rose Rankin (NA), 37; Bella Walter (NA), 39; Victoria Witouski (M), 39

Section 3

Indiana 193, Penn-Trafford 197

Medalist: Lauren Barber (P-T), 41

Section 4

Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 205

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36

Shaler 198, Armstrong 257

Medalist: Darian Lees (S), 48

Thursday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 4

Butler 183, Shady Side Academy 205

Butler: Paige Scott, 36; Landis Ruth, 46; Chloe Paulisick, 49; Taylor Temple, 52

Shady Side Academy: Charlotte Repp, 48; Delaney Mulderig, 51; Addie Todd, 53; Helena Wang, 53

Section 3

Indiana 193, Penn-Trafford 197

Indiana: Quinn Martineau, 44; Hannah Reilly, 49; Ally Conrad, 50; Sydney Brice, 50

Penn-Trafford: Lauren Barber, 41; Rachel Tatcher, 48; Kendall Vertes, 53; Skyler Jefairjian, 54 Soccer

Boys

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice 4, Shaler 3

Fox Chapel 1, Central Catholic 0 (OT) North Allegheny 3, Pine-Richland 1

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1

Section 2

Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Peters Township 1

Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2 (OT)

Section 3

Latrobe 3, Hempfield 2

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Plum 5, Penn Hills 0

Woodland Hills 2, Connellsville 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 4, North Hills 0

Highlands 6, Armstrong 1

Indiana 2, Kiski Area 1

Knoch 3, Mars 3 (2OT)

Section 2

Blackhawk 2, Beaver 0

Moon 4, Montour 0

West Allegheny 3, Ambridge 1

Section 3

Belle Vernon 6, Albert Gallatin 0

Ringgold 3, Laurel Higlands 1

Trinity 13, Uniontown 1

Section 4

Gateway 5, McKeesport 2

South Fayette 2, Chartiers Valley 1

Thomas Jefferson 4, West Mifflin 2

Class AA

Section 1

East Allegheny 5, South Allegheny 0

Keystone Oaks 2, Steel Valley 0

South Park 2, Elizabeth Forward 1

Section 2

Burrell 6, Valley 0

Freeport 6, Leechburg 0

Mt. Pleasant 8, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 1, Deer Lakes 0

Section 3

Brownsville 3, Waynesburg 2

Charleroi 17, Washington 0

Southmoreland 6, Yough 0

Section 4

Central Valley 3, South Side Beaver 1

North Catholic 13, New Brighton 0

Quaker Valley 8, Freedom 0

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk 4, Neshannock 0

Riverside 3, Quigley Catholic 2

Sewickley Academy 1, OLSH 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Jeannette 0

Serra Catholic 4, Geibel 0

Winchester Thurston 9, Trinity Christian 0

Section 3

Carlynton 2, Eden Christian 0

Springdale 3, Riverview 2 (2OT)

Vincentian Academy 2, Aquinas Academy 1 Section 4

Brentwood 2, Seton LaSalle 1

Chartiers-Houston 3, Bishop Canevin 2

Monessen 6, California 3

Nonsection

Bentworth 2, McGuffey 1

Hopewell 8, Ellwood City 0

Obama Academy 6, Carrick 0

Portersville Christian at Beaver County Christian, ppd.

3 goals or more: Elijah Cincinnati, Trinity (5); Derek Keyes, California; Justin Finnegan, Thomas Jefferson; Logan Errett, Trinity; Trent Parker, Freeport

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Riverview at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton 3, Indiana 2

Section 4

Montour 2, Blackhawk 0 Class A

Section 3

Freedom 5, South Side Beaver 0

Nonsection

Central Valley 3, Shaler 0

Connellsville 9, Greensburg Salem 2

Peters Township 8, Seton LaSalle 0

Seneca Valley 4, Norwin 3

Serra Catholic 4, South Allegheny 2

Steel Valley 5, Ringgold 0

Valley 5, McKeesport 0

Pine-Richland at Montour, ppd.

3 goals or more: Hanna Stuck, Peters Township

Friday’s schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Brashear at Allderdice, TBA; Ellis School at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Norwin at Seneca Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Obama Academy, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL singles championships

Class AAA

At Shady Side Academy

Consolation

Mia Gorman, Bethel Park, d. Kat Wang, Peters Township, 6-0, 6-1

Championship

Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, d. Bethany Yauch, Baldwin, 6-4, 6-4

Class AA

At North Allegheny

Consolation

Nicole Kempton, South Park, d. Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

Championship

Laura Greb, Knoch, d. Brooke Bauer, Knoch, 6-1, 6-2

Match results

WPIAL

Nonsection

California 3, Avella 2

Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1

Thursday’s summary

WPIAL

Nonsection

Mt. Pleasant 4, Connellsville 1

Singles: Mary Smithnosky (MP) d. Sophia Solomon, 8-6; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Mariah Ulery, 8-5; Regan Dally (C) d. Haylie Brunson, 8-8 (7-3)

Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter (MP) d. Calista Baluch/Alaina Addis, 8-3; Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Alyssa Lessman/Lauren Regish, 8-3

Volleyball

Girls

Thursday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 3, Fox Chapel 0

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland at North Hills (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Mt. Lebanon 1

Canon-McMillan 3, Bethel Park 0

Moon 3, Peters Township 0

Oakland Catholic at Upper St. Clair (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Connellsville 1

Norwin 3, Latrobe 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Penn Hills 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Franklin Regional 3, Indiana 1

Gateway at McKeesport (n)

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area (n)

Section 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Obama Academy 0

South Fayette 3, Montour 1

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Quaker Valley 0

Section 3

Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 0

Yough 3, Ringgold 1

Elizabeth Forward at Albert Gallatin (n)

Section 4

Blackhawk 3, Central Valley 0

Hampton at Ambridge (n)

Lincoln Park at Knoch (n)

New Castle at Mars (n)

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Laurel (n)

Mohawk at Beaver (n)

New Brighton at Beaver Falls (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, South Park 1

Hopewell 3, OLSH 1

North Catholic 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Section 3

Brownsville at Frazier (n)

Charleroi at Beth-Center (n)

Southmoreland at McGuffey (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 0

Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks (n)

Washington at Carlynton (n)

Section 5

Derry 3, Burrell 0

Freeport 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

East Allegheny at Valley (n)

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa 3, Quigley Catholic 1

Union at Rochester (n)

Western Beaver at Shenango (n)

Section 2

California 3, West Greene 1

Jefferson-Morgan 3, Avella 0

Mapletown 3, Bentworth 1

Carmichaels at Geibel (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Fort Cherry 0

Brentwood 3, Cornell 0

Burgettstown at Northgate (n)

Section 4

Riverview 3, Trinity Christian 1

Springdale 3, Eden Christian 0

Vincentian Academy 3, St. Joseph 0

Nonsection

Deer Lakes at Shaler (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, Homer-Center 2