High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 23, 2019

Monday, September 23, 2019 | 11:19 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Division I

Peters Township 5, Upper St. Clair 1

Nonsection

Penn-Trafford 7, Woodland Hills 0

3 goals or more: Cece Hach, Penn-Trafford

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL individual semifinals

Class AAA

At Willowbrook Country Club, Apollo

Par 72

Top 18 golfers qualify for championship round

Scott Bitar, Fox Chapel, 72

Aidan Oehrle, Fox Chapel, 75

Rocco Salvitti, Central Catholic, 75

Brice Delaney, Shady Side Academy, 75

Nolan Nicklas, Seneca Valley, 75

Mario Battaglia, Latrobe, 75

Chuck Tragesser, Franklin Regional, 76

Adam Lauer, Shady Side Academy, 76

Michael Wareham, Franklin Regional, 76

Alex Turowski, Penn Trafford, 76

Cody Killian, Mars, 79

Matt Ruzomberka, Hampton, 80

Charles Troutman, Shady Side Academy, 80

Josh Kapcin, Penn Trafford, 80

Jeff Mankins, Greensburg Salem, 81

Colten McCutcheon, Latrobe, 81

Amani D’Ambrosio, Fox Chapel, 82*

Wes Warden, Shady Side Academy, 82*

Alternate

Will Livingston, Fox Chapel, 82*

Did not qualify

Mitch Sarsfield, Hempfield, 82

Alex Holuta, Indiana, 82

Jon Kebe, Hempfield, 82

Adam Yamrick, Penn Trafford, 83

Palmer Cuny, Central Catholic, 84

Peter Canovali, North Allegheny, 84

Jared Stein, Latrobe, 84

Carter Pitcairn, Central Catholic, 85

Todd Hangliter, Seneca Valley, 85

Ryan Nalveanko, Greensburg Salem, 85

Blake Barolo, Mars, 86

Scott Fitzgerald, North Allegheny, 87

Jeff Anderchak, Franklin Regional, 88

Patrick Driscoll, Penn Trafford, 92

Anthony Rendielich, Hempfield, 93

Maddox Rearic, Armstrong, 94

At Hannastown G.C.

Par 70

Top 18 golfers qualify for championship round

Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland, 73

Luke Lestini, South Fayette, 74

Jake Caldwell, Belle Vernon, 75

Scott Jordan, Upper St. Clair, 77

Nick Piper, Pine-Richland, 77

Andrew Poon, Peters Township, 78

Noah Pierce, Thomas Jefferson, 78

Ellian Ascencio, Peters Township, 78

Nate Schachner, Moon, 78

Nathan Piatt, Upper St. Clair, 79

James Cavrak, South Fayette, 79

Justin Scally, Moon, 80

Jack Urban, Upper St. Clair, 80

Mason Takacs, Peters Township, 80

Christian Schreiber, Peters Township, 81

Connor Woods, Baldwin, 82

Ryan Robinson, Blackhawk, 82

Dustin Geregach, Montour, 82

Alternate

Anthony Maltony , West Allegheny, 83*

Did not qualify

Matt Dyke, Mt. Lebanon, 83

Andrew Ciotto, Trinity, 83

Keith Kerber, Upper St. Clair, 83

Milan Molinari, Trinity, 83

Anthony Pass, West Allegheny, 84

Patrick Bush, Belle Vernon, 86

Nick Luniewski, Peters Township, 86

John Harmon, Bethel Park, 86

Tyler Mocello, Belle Vernon, 86

Seth Callaway, Ringgold, 87

Logan Shaw, Peters Township, 88

Luke Yackovich, Pine-Richland, 88

Matt Fediaczko, Baldwin, 89

Ed Pazo, Thomas Jefferson, 90

Myles Hamel, Mt. Lebanon, 92

Michael Hixenbaugh, Blackhawk, 94

Hunter Woodward, Blackhawk, 96

* — decided in playoff

Match results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 219, Southmoreland 236

Medalists: Ben Ritenour (GCC), 40; Ben Zimmerman (SM), 40; Max Sokol (SM), 40

Section 3

Deer Lakes 235, Eden Christian 236

Medalist: Will Meyer (DL), 43

Section 4

South Park 233, Fort Cherry 246

Medalists: Matt Lacek (Fort), 35; Stone Ellis (SP), 39

Section 7

Elizabeth Forward 203, Brentwood 261, South Allegheny 271

Nonsection

Knoch 207, Freeport 274

Medalist: Cory Voltz (K), 39

Monday’s summary

WPIAL Nonsection

Knoch 207, Freeport 274

Knoch: Cory Voltz, 39; Ryan Barns, 41; Ethan Ellis, 42; Gabe Cornetti, 42; Nate Jakovac, 43

Freeport: Dominic Kurn, 51; Jack Mason, 51; Jordan Fischer, 55; Sarah Fischer, 58; Brianna Guenther, 59

Girls

Tuesday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Blackhawk 162, North Allegheny 167

Medalists: Sierra Richard (B), 38; Bella Walter (NA), 40; Taylor Hajtol (B), 40

Seneca Valley 201, Pine-Richland 208

Medalist: Zoe Stebbins (SV), 46

Section 2

Upper St. Clair 162, Bethel Park 225

Medalists: Tori Slagle (USC), 38; Mary Groninger (USC), 39

South Fayette 196, Oakland Catholic 205

Medalist: Caroline McConnell (SF), 38

Section 3

Indiana 197, Gateway 234

Medalist: Quinn Martineau (I), 40

Norwin 185, Connellsville 221

Medalist: Jules Crosby (N), 40

Section 4

Butler 173, Armstrong 242

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 36

Class AA

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 173, Southmoreland 241

Medalist: Meghan Zambruno (GCC), 40

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks 1, South Park 0

Nonsection

McKeesport 8, South Allegheny 2

St. Joseph 1, Aquinas Academy 0

Valley 10, Jeannette 3

Woodland Hills 5, Gateway 2

East Allegheny at Southmoreland, ppd.

Riverview at Trinity Christian, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Central Catholic at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.; Shaler at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Brashear, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Connellsville, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Highlands, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; Blackhawk at Obama Academy, 6:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Beaver, 5:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Belle Vernon, 7 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at South Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Park, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Derry, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Washington at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Quaker Valley at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Sewickley Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at St. Josepsh, 4 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Carlynton, 7 p.m.; Springdale at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

California at Carrick, 7 p.m.; South Side Beaver at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 6, North Hills 1

Pine-Richland 5, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 2, Butler 1

Section 2

Bethel Park 9, Baldwin 1

Moon 7, Brashear 0

Peters Township 2, Canon-McMillan 1

Upper St. Clair 2, Mt. Lebanon 0

Section 3

Allderdice 1, Penn Hills 0

Hempfield 2, Latrobe 1

Norwin 2, Penn-Trafford 1

Class AAA

Section 1

Indiana 4, Knoch 0

Kiski Area 12, Armstrong 0

Franklin Regional 1, Gateway 0

Mars 4, Hampton 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 4, Laurel Highlands 0

Greensburg Salem 2, Elizabeth Forward 1 (OT)

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, ppd.

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 8, Obama Academy 0

Plum 10, Woodland Hills 0

Thomas Jefferson 10, West Mifflin 0

Section 4 Ambridge 4, Central Valley 0

South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 0

West Allegheny 2, Montour 1

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth 2, Quaker Valley 0

Hopewell 3, Beaver 0

Steel Valley 4, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 2

Burrell 8, Valley 0

Deer Lakes 2, Freeport 1

Highlands 3, Apollo-Ridge 1

Section 3

Brownsville 5, Waynesburg 3

South Park 9, South Allegheny 0

Yough 8, Southmoreland 0

Derry at Mt. Pleasant, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 13, Jeannette 0

Shady Side Academy 7, Riverview 0

Section 2

Bentworth 9, Beth-Center 0

Charleroi 3, Monessen 2

Chartiers-Houston 2, McGuffey 1 (2OT)

Section 3

Freedom 6, Quigley Catholic 0

Mohawk 5, Neshannock 0

OLSH 7, Sewickley Academy 1

South Side Beaver 2, Riverside 1

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 2, Carlynton 0

Eden Christian 1, Vincentian Academy 0

Ellis School 2, Winchester Thurston 1

Nonsection

East Allegheny 2, Carrick 1

Mercer 4, Springdale 0

Ringgold 4, McKeesport 0

3 goals or more: Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth (5); Dalaney Ranallo, Thomas Jefferson; Justine Appolonia, Yough; Kelly Kvorek, Plum; Megan Donnelly, Pine-Richland; Paige Marshalek, Bentworth

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 3

Penn Hills at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 2

Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

McDowell at Gateway, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s result

Class AAA

Section 3

Plum 4, Woodland Hills 1

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday’s result

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 2

Central Valley 5, Quaker Valley 0

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Pine-Richland 3, Seneca Valley 0 Nonsection

Avonworth 3, Hampton 0

Belle Vernon 3, Charleroi 2

Beth-Center 3, Jefferson-Morgan 0

Blackhawk 3, Mohawk 0

Hempfield 3, Greensburg Salem 0

Penn Hills 3, Gateway 2

Penn-Trafford 3, Franklin Regional 2

Quaker Valley 3, Central Valley 2

Southmoreland 3, Yough 0

Waynesburg 3, Ringgold 0

West Greene 3, Hundred (W. Va.) 0

Avella at Fort Cherry (n) Beaver Falls at Cornell (n) Burgettstown at South Side Beaver (n) East Allegheny at McKeesport (n) Fox Chapel at Plum (n) Northgate at Riverview (n) Seton LaSalle at Peters Township (n) South Park at Frazier (n) Springdale at Quigley Catholic (n) Uniontown at Connellsville (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; North Allegheny at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Moon at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.; Penn Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Armstrong at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Franklin Regional at Gateway, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Montour at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Obama Academy, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Belle Vernon at Yough, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at New Castle, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7:15 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Beaver at New Brighton, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver Falls at Ellwood City, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Laurel, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Chartiers-Houston at OLSH, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at Freedom, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Beth-Center at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Carlynton at Steel Valley, 3:30 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at Seton LaSalle, 7:30 p.m.; Serra Catholic at South Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Aliquippa at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.; Beaver County Christian at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Rochester at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Union, 7 p.m.

Section 2

California at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brentwood at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.; Northgate at Sto-Rox, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Springdale at Riverview, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Avonworth at North Catholic, 7:15 p.m.; Blackhawk at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Eden Christian, 7 p.m.; Washington at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.