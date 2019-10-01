High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 30, 2019

By:

Monday, September 30, 2019 | 11:29 PM

Golf

Boys

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 1

Burrell 253, Jeannette 276

Medalist: Logan Schoepf (B), 40

Nonsection

Deer Lakes 253, Freeport 239

Medalist: Will Meyer (DL), 39

Rinngold 221, Southmoreland 233

Medalist: Seth Callaway (R), 34; Clay Sipple (S), 40

Monday’s summary

WPIAL

Nonsection

Ringgold 221, Southmoreland 233

Ringgold: Seth Callaway, 34; Clayton Benson, 43; C.J. Novotny, 45; Dax Kelly, 48; Gage Fuller, 51

Southmoreland: Clay Sipple, 40; Max Sokol, 43; Ben Zimmerman, 44; Tyler Rollison, 49; Vin Ledbetter, 57

Girls

Monday’s result

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 3

Indiana 181, Hollidaysburg 240

Medalist: Sydney Brice (I), 42

Hockey

Monday’s results

PIHL

Class AAA

Seneca Valley 4, Pine-Richland 3 (OT)

Class AA

Northwest

Quaker Valley 4, Meadville 1

Southeast

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 2

Class A

Southwest

North Hills at Chartiers Valley (n)

Class B

North

Avonworth at Burrell (n)

Neshannock at Wilmington (n)

South

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, ppd.

Nonconference

Bishop McCort 5, Kiski Area 4

Montour 9, Armstrong 3

Norwin 7, Beaver 2

Freeport at Sewickley Academy (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Butler at Canon-McMillan, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 7 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Central Catholic, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 7 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Peters Township, Printscape Arena, Southpointe, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Northeast

Plum at Shaler, Alpha Ice Complex, Harmarville, 9 p.m.

Class A

Northwest Sewickley Academy at North Catholic, UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, Cranberry, 9:10 p.m.

Southeast

Greensburg Salem at Westmont Hilltop, 1st Summit Arena, Johnstown, 6 p.m.

Class B

North

Central Valley at McDowell, Mercyhurst Ice Center, Erie, 8:30 p.m.

Nonconference

Hampton at Franklin Regional, Center Ice Arena, Delmont, 6:30 p.m.;

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL Class AAAA

Section 1

Pine-Richland 7, Shaler 3

Class AA

Section 4

Freedom 11, South Side Beaver 1

Class A

Section 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Neshannock 1

Section 3

Avonworth 4, Riverview 0

Nonsection

Brentwood 8, Beth-Center 0

Connellsville 3, Mt. Pleasant 2

Eden Christian 3, Mohawk 2

Hampton 6, Greensburg Salem 0

Karns City 5, Armstrong 3

McKeesport 4, Yough 0

Albert Gallatin at Washington, ppd.

Bentworth at Waynesburg, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.

Section 2

Mt. Lebanon at Brashear, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Connellsville at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Plum, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Knoch at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 6 p.m.; Beaver at Moon, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Chartiers Valley at McKeesport, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; West Mifflin at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Keystone Oaks at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; South Park at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.; Steel Valley at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Leechburg, 4 p.m.; Freeport at Derry, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.; Washington at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at North Catholic, 5 p.m.; New Brighton at Central Valley, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Neshannock at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at OLSH, 5 p.m.; Riverside at Beaver County Christian, 4 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.; St. Joseph at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Carlynton at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Springdale at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Brentwood at California, 7 p.m.; Chartiers-Houston at Monessen, 4 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Carrick at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Westinghouse at Ellwood City, 3:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Seneca Valley 2, Pine-Richland 0

Section 2

Baldwin 10, Brashear 1

Bethel Park 4, Mt. Lebanon 3 (OT)

Moon 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Peters Township 1

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 1, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 6, Connellsville 5

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 9, Armstrong 0

Indiana 1, Gateway 0 (OT)

Kiski Area 3, Hampton 2 (OT)

Mars 14, Knoch 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 4, Ringgold 0

Greensburg Salem 3, Uniontown 2

Laurel Highlands 3, Elizabeth Forward 1

Section 3

Plum 2, Oakland Catholic 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, Obama Academy 0

Trinity 13, Woodland Hills 1

Section 4

Ambridge 3, Blackhawk 2

Chartiers Valley 2, West Allegheny 1

Montour 1, Central Valley 0

Class AA

Section 1

Avonworth 1, Beaver 0

Hopewell 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Catholic 3, Quaker Valley 1

Section 2

Deer Lakes 5, East Allegheny 0

Freeport 7, Apollo-Ridge 0

Highlands 2, Valley 0

Section 3

South Park 8, Brownsville 7

Southmoreland 5, South Allegheny 2

Yough 5, Mt. Pleasant 0

Class A

Section 1

Serra Catholic 7, Jeannette 0

Section 2

Beth-Center 2, Monessen 0

Chartiers-Houston 2, Charleroi 0

McGuffey 1, Geibel 0

Section 3

Freedom 2, South Side Beaver 1

Riverside 3, Mohawk 0

Sewickley Academy 3, Neshannock 0

OLSH 8, Quigley Catholic 1

Section 4

Seton LaSalle 4, Vincentian Academy 0

Nonsection

Bishop Canevine 6, Carrick 0

Burrell 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 0

South Fayette 4, Waynesburg 0

West Mifflin 1, McKeesport 0

Ellwood City at Riverview (n)

Albert Gallatin at Derry, ppd.

3 goals or more: Ansley Smith, Bishop Canevin; Courtney Dahlquist, Trnity; Ellie Coffield, Mars; Taylor Hamlet, Mars; Sidney Shemanski, Freeport

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Shaler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Ellis School, 3 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Eden Christian, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Indiana at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Section 2

Butler 3, Seneca Valley 2

Section 3

Thomas Jefferson 3, Bethel Park 2

Section 3

Baldwin 5, Woodland Hills 0

Class AA

Section 2

Beaver 3, Blackhawk 2

Central Valley 4, Ambridge 1

Section 4

Keystone Oaks 5, Carlynton 0

Washington 3, McGuffey 2

Monday’s summaries

WPIAL

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Gateway 0

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR), d. Srilekha Sapram, 6-0, 6-0; Hannah Zheng (FR) d. Samantha Dilts, 6-0, 6-0; Nandini Rastogi (FR) d. Neharika Garlapati, 6-0, 6-2

Doubles: Manali Badwe/Alexa Petrucci (FR) d. Erika Jackson/Aubitha Sherigar, 6-1, 6-2; Ava Kruck/Jenny Xu (FR) d. Ruth Miller/Laylo Tukhtamuradova, 6-0, 6-2

Norwin 3, Penn-Trafford 2

Singles: Ruby Chen (P-T) d. Ashley Pesarsick, 6-4, 6-2; Sarah Yamrick (P-T) d. Trinity Miller, 6-1, 6-1; Jenna Beach (N) d. Olivia Carrera, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner (N) d. Holly Monroe/Marissa Setzenfand, 6-0, 6-1; Isha Vyas/Jordan Napierkowski (N) d. Lena Yuhas/Haley Aiken, 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class A

Section 1

South Side Beaver at Beaver County Christian (n)

Section 4

Springdale at Riverview (n)

Nonsection

Bentworth 3, Washington 1

Bethel Park 3, Seneca Valley 0

Canon-McMillan 3, Connellsville 1

Central Valley 3, Neshannock 2

Chartiers Valley 3, Hopewell 2

Franklin Regional 3, Plum 2

North Catholic 3, Mars 1

Norwin 3, Armstrong 0

Shaler 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Trinity 3, Fort Cherry 2

West Greene 3, Cameron (W. Va.) 1

West Shamokin 3, Indiana 0

Armstrong at Norwin (n) Avella at Burgettstown (n) Avonworth at North Hills (n) Charleroi at Yough (n) Chartiers-Houston at Brownsville (n) Laurel at Union (n) Lincoln Park at Western Beaver (n) North Allegheny at Upper St. Clair (n) South Allegheny at McKeesport (n) Southmoreland at Valley (n) Waynesburg at Albert Gallatin (n)

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Fox Chapel at Pine-Richland, 7:15 p.m.; North Hills at North Allegheny, 7 p.m.; Shaler at Butler, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Mt. Lebanon, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7 p.m.; Plum at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Gateway at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Quaker Valley at Obama Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; West Mifflin at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 a.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Knoch at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Ambridge, 7:15 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel at Beaver Falls, 7:30 p.m.; Neshannock at Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Hopewell at Chartiers-Houston, 7:30 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Park, 7:15 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Frazier, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Beth-Center, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Keystone Oaks, 7:15 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Washington, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Derry, 7 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Rochester at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.; Shenango at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.; Union at Aliquippa, 7:30 p.m.; Western Beaver at South Side Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Carmichaels at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel at West Greene, 7:30 p.m.; Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.; Sto-Rox at Brentwood, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Lincoln Park at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Riverview at Eden Christian, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.