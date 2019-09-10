High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 9, 2019
By:
Monday, September 9, 2019 | 11:54 PM
Field hockey
Monday’s results
Nonsection
Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 (OT)
Shady Side Academy 4, Fox Chapel 0
Golf
Boys
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 203, Norwin 215
Medalists: Jeff Menkins (GS), 37; Ben Thomas (GS), 38
Section 2
Ringgold 232, Albert Gallatin 262
Section 7
South Fayette 206, Trinity 215
Medalists: Luke Lestini (SF), 36; Milan Molinari (T), 38
Section 6
Bethel Park 234, Allderdice 260
Section 8
Hampton 208, Mars 211
Medalist: Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 37
Knoch 193, Highlands 233
Medalists: Cory Voltz (K), 34; Mike Kohl (K), 36; Ethan Ellis (K), 37
Class AA
Section 1
Jeannette 267, Leechburg 302
Medalist: Cole Villa (L), 37
Riverview 214, Freeport 261
Medalist: Jack Harden (R), 39
Section 2
Mt. Plesant 227, Derry 240
Medalist: Aiden Bushey (D), 39
Section 4
South Park 220, Bentworth 247
Medalist: Stone Ellis (SP), 40
Section 7
South Allegheny 308, Steel Valley 310
Medalist: Jordan Fisher (Steel), 53
Section 9
OLSH 266, Quigley Catholic 282
Medalist: Gunner Connor (OLSH), 41
Monday’s summaries
Class AAA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 203, Norwin 215
Greeensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 37; Ben Thomas, 38; Kole Randolph, 41; Ryan Nalevanko, 42; Colin Kruth, 45
Norwin: Logan Divald, 41; Noah Montanez, 43; Trent Kablach, 43; Jon Lamanti, 44; Sal Cerilli, 44
Section 8
Knoch 193, Highlands 233
Knoch: Cory Voltz, 34; Mike Kohl, 36; Ethan Ellis, 37; Ryan Barns, 42; Gabe Cornetti, 44
Highlands: Billy Gustafson, 44; Michael Magdinec, 46; Shane Stefanik, 46; Callen Ritchie, 48; Ethan Hewitt, 49
Class AA
Section 2
Mt. Pleasant 227, Derry 240
Mt. Pleasant: Tim Pisula, 42; Carson Kirshner, 47; Jonathon Wagner, 47; Dylan Pawlak, 54; Dalton Swartz, 51
Derry: Aiden Bushey, 39; Ryan Bushey, 45; Hunter Jurica, 46; Nick Thomas, 48; Antonio Hauser, 49
Records: MP (6-2, 6-2) D (4-2, 4-3)
Girls
Monday’s results
Class AA
Section 1
Geibel 220, Mt. Pleasant 228
Nonsection
Butler 177, Mars 185
Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 38
Greensburg Central Catholic 172, Norwin 212
Medalists: Megan Zambruno (GCC), 38; Ella Zambruno (GCC), 39
North Allegheny 175, Moon 185
Medalist: Esha Vaidya (NA), 40
Upper St. Clair 179, Seneca Valley 203
Medalist: Mary Groninger (USC), 42
Monday’s summaries
Class AA
Section 1
Geibel 220, Mt. Pleasant 228
Geibel: Claire Konieczny, 40; Caroline Konieczny, 44; Kharisma Zylka, 61; Paige Karpak, 75
Mt. Pleasant: Micaela Gallagher, 50; Natale Miller, 54; Nicole Shinsky, 62; Sarah Anthony, 62
Soccer
Boys
Monday’s results
Class A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston 4, Serra Catholic 1
Nonsection
Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 0
South Park 2, Beaver 1
Yough at Jeannette, ppd.
Tuesday’s schedule
WPIAL
Class AAAA
Section 1
Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Alleghney at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.
Section 3
Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Obama Academy, TBA; Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
South Fayette at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.; Valley at Leechburg, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver Country Christian, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Bishop Canevin at California, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Carlynton at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; Neshannock at Sharon, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Monday’s results
Class AAAA
Section 1
Butler 5, North Hills 1
Pine-Richland 2, Fox Chapel 1
Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0
Section 2
Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 0
Moon 5, Mt. Lebanon 1
Peters Township 9, Brashear 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0
Section 3
Connellsville 7, Allderdice 2
Hempfield 2, Penn Hills 0
Norwin 6, Latrobe 0
Class AAA
Section 1
Armstrong 2, Knoch 1
Franklin Regional 3, Hampton 1
Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0
Mars 7, Indiana 0
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 1
Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0
Section 3
Oakland Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 1
Obama Academy 1, Trinity 1 (2OT)
West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 0
Section 4
Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 1 (2OT)
South Fayette 2, Ambridge 1
West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0
Class AA
Section 1
Beaver 3, Keystone Oaks 0
North Catholic 2, Hopewell 1
Steel Valley 1, Quaker Valley 0
Section 2
Apollo-Ridge 4, Valley 2
Burrell 5, Deer Lakes 1
Highlands 6, East Allegheny 1
Section 3
Mt. Pleasant 4, South Allegheny 0
South Park 2, Yough 1
Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 0
Brownsville at Derry, ppd.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Shady Side Academy 0
Springdale 3, Serra Catholic 2
Section 2
Bentworth 6, McGuffey 0
Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 0
Monessen at Geibel, ppd.
Section 3
Freedom 11, Neshannock 0
OLSH 4, South Side Beaver 1
Riverside 5, Quigley Catholic 0
Sewickley Academy 3, Mohawk 0
Section 4
Bishop Canevin 6, Vincentian Academy 0
Carlynton 4, Winchester Thurston 2
Seton LaSalle 4, Ellis School 0
Nonsection
Eden Christian 6, Riverview 0
Penn-Trafford 3, North Allegheny 0
3 or more goals: Annabel Thomas, Canon-McMillan; Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic; Hannah Stuck, Peters Township; Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Natalie Merrick, Eden Christian
Tuesday’s schedule
Nonsection
Altoona at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Carrick at McKeesport, 5 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Monday’s results
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0
Norwin 4, Connellsville 1
Section 2
Neshannock 4, Central Valley 1
Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Bethel Park 0
Oakland Catholic 4, Baldwin 1
Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, Penn Hills 0
Class AA
Section 1
California 4, Jeannette 1
Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Section 3
Valley 5, Ellis School 0
Section 4
Winchester Thurston 5, Washington 0
Monday’s summaries
Class AAA
Section 1
Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0
Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Toby Atwood, 6-0, 6-0; Nandani Rastogi (FR) d. Kayla Check, 6-0, 6-0; Ananya Jadia (FR) d. Lilly Fox, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles; Jenny Xu/Alexa Petrucii (FR) d. Chloe Hayes/Cassie Titus, 6-0, 6-1; Ava Kruck/Rachael Kochanowski (FR) d. Sophya Recupero/Isabella Nanney, 6-0, 6-1
Norwin 4, Connellsville 1
Singles: Sophia Solomon (C) d. Ashley Pesarsick, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Trinity Miller (N) d. Mariah Ulery, 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Beach (N) d. Regan Dally, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner (N) d. Calista Baluch/Lauren Regish, 6-1, 6-0; Isha Vyas/Jordan Napierkowski (N) d. Kelsey Skonezny/Allison Beason, 6-0, 6-0 Section 3
Fox Chapel 5, Bethel Park 0
Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Mia Gorman, 6-4, 6-1; Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Jenna Chrenicky, 7-5, 6-2; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Maddie Conroy, 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret (FC) d. Lauren Bader/Bella Kanzius, 6-1, 7-5; Diya Reddy/Anna Ferris (FC) d. Emily Feliciano/Amber Simeone, 6-0, 6-1
Class AA
Section 1
Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1
Singles: Kasey Storkel (GS) d. Mary Smithnosky, 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Paige Storkel, 7-5, 6-3; Ashley Marne (MP) d. Kate Morris, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter (MP) d. Chelsea Stabile, 6-1, 6-1; Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Calie Greco/Gina Slivinsky, 6-1, 6-2
Volleyball
Girls
Monday’s results
Class AAAA
Section 3
Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1
Class AAA
Section 4
Mars 3, Ambridge 1
Nonsection
Aliquippa 3, Propel Montour 0
Eden Christian 3, Northgate 0
Keystone Oaks 3, Chartiers-Houston 2
North Catholic 3, Serra Catholic 0
North Hills 3, Montour 1
Springdale 3, Allderdice 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 2
West Greene 3, Clay-Battelle (W. Va.) 1
West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 0
Avonworth at Knoch (n)
Blackhawk at South Side Beaver (n)
Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park (n)
Brownsville at Uniontown (n)
Frazier at Geibel (n)
Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin (n)
North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Quigley Catholic at Freedom (n)
Ringgold at Charleroi (n)
Rochester at Ellwood City (n)
Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands (n)
Sto-Rox at Carrick (n)
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0
Tuesday’s schedule
Class AAAA
Section 1
North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.
Class AAA
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Obama Academy at Montour, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Hampton at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class AA
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freedom at South Park, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Quigley Catholic at Beaver Country Christian, 7 p.m.; Shenango at South Side Beaveer, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.: Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.: St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.
Nonsection
Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.