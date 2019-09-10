High school scores, summaries, schedules for Sept. 9, 2019

Monday, September 9, 2019 | 11:54 PM

Field hockey

Monday’s results

Nonsection

Pine-Richland 2, North Allegheny 1 (OT)

Shady Side Academy 4, Fox Chapel 0

Golf

Boys

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 203, Norwin 215

Medalists: Jeff Menkins (GS), 37; Ben Thomas (GS), 38

Section 2

Ringgold 232, Albert Gallatin 262

Section 7

South Fayette 206, Trinity 215

Medalists: Luke Lestini (SF), 36; Milan Molinari (T), 38

Section 6

Bethel Park 234, Allderdice 260

Section 8

Hampton 208, Mars 211

Medalist: Matthew Ruzomberka (H), 37

Knoch 193, Highlands 233

Medalists: Cory Voltz (K), 34; Mike Kohl (K), 36; Ethan Ellis (K), 37

Class AA

Section 1

Jeannette 267, Leechburg 302

Medalist: Cole Villa (L), 37

Riverview 214, Freeport 261

Medalist: Jack Harden (R), 39

Section 2

Mt. Plesant 227, Derry 240

Medalist: Aiden Bushey (D), 39

Section 4

South Park 220, Bentworth 247

Medalist: Stone Ellis (SP), 40

Section 7

South Allegheny 308, Steel Valley 310

Medalist: Jordan Fisher (Steel), 53

Section 9

OLSH 266, Quigley Catholic 282

Medalist: Gunner Connor (OLSH), 41

Monday’s summaries

Class AAA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 203, Norwin 215

Greeensburg Salem: Jeff Mankins, 37; Ben Thomas, 38; Kole Randolph, 41; Ryan Nalevanko, 42; Colin Kruth, 45

Norwin: Logan Divald, 41; Noah Montanez, 43; Trent Kablach, 43; Jon Lamanti, 44; Sal Cerilli, 44

Section 8

Knoch 193, Highlands 233

Knoch: Cory Voltz, 34; Mike Kohl, 36; Ethan Ellis, 37; Ryan Barns, 42; Gabe Cornetti, 44

Highlands: Billy Gustafson, 44; Michael Magdinec, 46; Shane Stefanik, 46; Callen Ritchie, 48; Ethan Hewitt, 49

Class AA

Section 2

Mt. Pleasant 227, Derry 240

Mt. Pleasant: Tim Pisula, 42; Carson Kirshner, 47; Jonathon Wagner, 47; Dylan Pawlak, 54; Dalton Swartz, 51

Derry: Aiden Bushey, 39; Ryan Bushey, 45; Hunter Jurica, 46; Nick Thomas, 48; Antonio Hauser, 49

Records: MP (6-2, 6-2) D (4-2, 4-3)

Girls

Monday’s results

Class AA

Section 1

Geibel 220, Mt. Pleasant 228

Nonsection

Butler 177, Mars 185

Medalist: Paige Scott (B), 38

Greensburg Central Catholic 172, Norwin 212

Medalists: Megan Zambruno (GCC), 38; Ella Zambruno (GCC), 39

North Allegheny 175, Moon 185

Medalist: Esha Vaidya (NA), 40

Upper St. Clair 179, Seneca Valley 203

Medalist: Mary Groninger (USC), 42

Monday’s summaries

Class AA

Section 1

Geibel 220, Mt. Pleasant 228

Geibel: Claire Konieczny, 40; Caroline Konieczny, 44; Kharisma Zylka, 61; Paige Karpak, 75

Mt. Pleasant: Micaela Gallagher, 50; Natale Miller, 54; Nicole Shinsky, 62; Sarah Anthony, 62

Soccer

Boys

Monday’s results

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston 4, Serra Catholic 1

Nonsection

Chartiers-Houston 2, Beth-Center 0

South Park 2, Beaver 1

Yough at Jeannette, ppd.

Tuesday’s schedule

WPIAL

Class AAAA

Section 1

Allderdice at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; North Alleghney at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Brashear, 3:30 p.m.

Section 3

Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Hempfield, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Hampton at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Highlands, 7 p.m.; Mars at Indiana, 4 p.m.; North Hills at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Obama Academy, TBA; Blackhawk at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Ringgold at Albert Gallatin, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Uniontown at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

South Fayette at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at McKeesport, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Keystone Oaks at McGuffey, 7 p.m.; Steel Valley at South Allegheny, 5 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at Mt. Pleasant, 7 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Freeport, 5:15 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Derry, 4 p.m.; Valley at Leechburg, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center, 4 p.m.; Washington at Waynesburg, 7 p.m.; Yough at Brownsville, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Freedom at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; North Catholic at South Side Beaver, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk at OLSH, 5:30 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Beaver Country Christian, 4 p.m.; Riverside at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Trinity Christian at St. Joseph, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Eden Christian at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.; Riverview at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.; Springdale at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Bishop Canevin at California, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Carlynton at New Brighton, 4:45 p.m.; Neshannock at Sharon, 4 p.m.; Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Monday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 1

Butler 5, North Hills 1

Pine-Richland 2, Fox Chapel 1

Seneca Valley 6, Shaler 0

Section 2

Canon-McMillan 10, Baldwin 0

Moon 5, Mt. Lebanon 1

Peters Township 9, Brashear 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Bethel Park 0

Section 3

Connellsville 7, Allderdice 2

Hempfield 2, Penn Hills 0

Norwin 6, Latrobe 0

Class AAA

Section 1

Armstrong 2, Knoch 1

Franklin Regional 3, Hampton 1

Kiski Area 2, Gateway 0

Mars 7, Indiana 0

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward 3, Uniontown 1

Belle Vernon 11, Albert Gallatin 0

Section 3

Oakland Catholic 3, Thomas Jefferson 1

Obama Academy 1, Trinity 1 (2OT)

West Mifflin 3, Woodland Hills 0

Section 4

Montour 1, Chartiers Valley 1 (2OT)

South Fayette 2, Ambridge 1

West Allegheny 4, Blackhawk 0

Class AA

Section 1

Beaver 3, Keystone Oaks 0

North Catholic 2, Hopewell 1

Steel Valley 1, Quaker Valley 0

Section 2

Apollo-Ridge 4, Valley 2

Burrell 5, Deer Lakes 1

Highlands 6, East Allegheny 1

Section 3

Mt. Pleasant 4, South Allegheny 0

South Park 2, Yough 1

Waynesburg 6, Southmoreland 0

Brownsville at Derry, ppd.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Shady Side Academy 0

Springdale 3, Serra Catholic 2

Section 2

Bentworth 6, McGuffey 0

Beth-Center 3, Charleroi 0

Monessen at Geibel, ppd.

Section 3

Freedom 11, Neshannock 0

OLSH 4, South Side Beaver 1

Riverside 5, Quigley Catholic 0

Sewickley Academy 3, Mohawk 0

Section 4

Bishop Canevin 6, Vincentian Academy 0

Carlynton 4, Winchester Thurston 2

Seton LaSalle 4, Ellis School 0

Nonsection

Eden Christian 6, Riverview 0

Penn-Trafford 3, North Allegheny 0

3 or more goals: Annabel Thomas, Canon-McMillan; Hannah Henn, Oakland Catholic; Hannah Stuck, Peters Township; Jocelyn Timlin, Bentworth; Natalie Merrick, Eden Christian

Tuesday’s schedule

Nonsection

Altoona at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Carrick at McKeesport, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Monday’s results

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1

Section 2

Neshannock 4, Central Valley 1

Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Bethel Park 0

Oakland Catholic 4, Baldwin 1

Shady Side Academy 5, Plum 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, Penn Hills 0

Class AA

Section 1

California 4, Jeannette 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Section 3

Valley 5, Ellis School 0

Section 4

Winchester Thurston 5, Washington 0

Monday’s summaries

Class AAA

Section 1

Franklin Regional 5, Armstrong 0

Singles: Hannah Yan (FR) d. Toby Atwood, 6-0, 6-0; Nandani Rastogi (FR) d. Kayla Check, 6-0, 6-0; Ananya Jadia (FR) d. Lilly Fox, 6-0, 6-1

Doubles; Jenny Xu/Alexa Petrucii (FR) d. Chloe Hayes/Cassie Titus, 6-0, 6-1; Ava Kruck/Rachael Kochanowski (FR) d. Sophya Recupero/Isabella Nanney, 6-0, 6-1

Norwin 4, Connellsville 1

Singles: Sophia Solomon (C) d. Ashley Pesarsick, 6-2, 7-6 (8-6); Trinity Miller (N) d. Mariah Ulery, 6-0, 6-0; Jenna Beach (N) d. Regan Dally, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Sydney Pesarsick/Samantha Stinner (N) d. Calista Baluch/Lauren Regish, 6-1, 6-0; Isha Vyas/Jordan Napierkowski (N) d. Kelsey Skonezny/Allison Beason, 6-0, 6-0 Section 3

Fox Chapel 5, Bethel Park 0

Singles: Charlotte James (FC) d. Mia Gorman, 6-4, 6-1; Carissa Shepard (FC) d. Jenna Chrenicky, 7-5, 6-2; Catherine Petrovich (FC) d. Maddie Conroy, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles: Katie Voigt/Paige Theoret (FC) d. Lauren Bader/Bella Kanzius, 6-1, 7-5; Diya Reddy/Anna Ferris (FC) d. Emily Feliciano/Amber Simeone, 6-0, 6-1

Class AA

Section 1

Mt. Pleasant 4, Greensburg Salem 1

Singles: Kasey Storkel (GS) d. Mary Smithnosky, 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Smithnosky (MP) d. Paige Storkel, 7-5, 6-3; Ashley Marne (MP) d. Kate Morris, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

Doubles: Hannah Brown/Katie Hutter (MP) d. Chelsea Stabile, 6-1, 6-1; Alex Hamm/Olivia Stone (MP) d. Calie Greco/Gina Slivinsky, 6-1, 6-2

Volleyball

Girls

Monday’s results

Class AAAA

Section 3

Penn-Trafford 3, Connellsville 1

Class AAA

Section 4

Mars 3, Ambridge 1

Nonsection

Aliquippa 3, Propel Montour 0

Eden Christian 3, Northgate 0

Keystone Oaks 3, Chartiers-Houston 2

North Catholic 3, Serra Catholic 0

North Hills 3, Montour 1

Springdale 3, Allderdice 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 2

West Greene 3, Clay-Battelle (W. Va.) 1

West Mifflin 3, Belle Vernon 0

Avonworth at Knoch (n)

Blackhawk at South Side Beaver (n)

Bishop Canevin at Bethel Park (n)

Brownsville at Uniontown (n)

Frazier at Geibel (n)

Greensburg Central Catholic at Norwin (n)

North Allegheny at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Quigley Catholic at Freedom (n)

Ringgold at Charleroi (n)

Rochester at Ellwood City (n)

Southmoreland at Laurel Highlands (n)

Sto-Rox at Carrick (n)

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley 3, Penns Manor 0

Tuesday’s schedule

Class AAAA

Section 1

North Hills at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Fox Chapel, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Moon at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Canon-McMillan, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic at Peters Township, 7:15 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Penn Hills at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Connellsville, 7:15 p.m.

Class AAA

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; McKeesport at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Obama Academy at Montour, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Trinity at Chartiers Valley, 7 p.m.; West Mifflin at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at Yough, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Hampton at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Mars at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.; New Castle at Lincoln Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class AA

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Neshannock at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freedom at South Park, 7 p.m.; Hopewell at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Brownsville, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Serra Catholic at Carlynton, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.; South Allegheny at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Apollo-Ridge at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.; Freeport at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Quigley Catholic at Beaver Country Christian, 7 p.m.; Shenango at South Side Beaveer, 7:30 p.m.; Union at Western Beaver, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Avella at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Bentworth, 7:30 p.m.; West Greene at Mapletown, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Burgettstown at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Northgate at Brentwood, 7:30 p.m.: Sto-Rox at Cornell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Riverview, 6:30 p.m.; Leechburg at Vincentian Academy, 7:30 p.m.: St. Joseph at Springdale, 7:30 p.m.

Nonsection

Frazier at Fort Cherry, 7 p.m.